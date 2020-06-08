Birthday Girls

Sophie and Lola birthdays | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

Happy Monday! I’ve had some comments and requests recently for “more Lola and Sophie” so I’m sharing some puppy love today. They’re sporting new haircuts, happy that their groomer is able to go back to work again. 🐾🐾

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie both have May birthdays.

🎂🎉🎁

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

Lola turned 2 on May 29th and Sophie turned 1 on May 17th.

Sweet Potato Dog Treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

They celebrated with some favorite Sweet Potato Treats! These one-ingredient treats are made in the USA and are simply dehydrated sweet potato~ no artificial ingredients, fillers, or preservatives. They come in different sizes or “cuts”, but I’ve found they’re easy to cut into smaller pieces with kitchen shears if you want to portion out your dog’s treats throughout the day. . .

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with treats and party crowns | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

Or if you’re bribing your pups to pose for photos. 🐾🐾 :)

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with treats and party crowns | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

If you’re looking for grain-free treats for your dog that are healthy too, Lola and Sophie give them 4 paws (8 paws?) up!

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with treats and party crowns | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

I found this pet birthday crown last year for Lola. It came with numbers to celebrate each birthday . . .

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with treats and party crowns | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

 So I got one for Sophie this year. 🐾🐾🎉

Sophie turns 1 | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

Sophie is high energy and still very much a puppy so I have to photograph her when she’s tired and its nap time.

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with treats and party crowns | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

She says she’s had her treats so she’s ready to take her crown off and nap now. . .

Sophie turns 1 | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

Lola is always alert and hopeful another treat will come her way. ;)

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with treats and party crowns | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

Lola turns 2 | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

If you’re looking for some easy Frozen Dog Treats for summer, you can find a recipe, HERE.

Easy Frozen Berry Dog Treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #treats #easy #recipe

Dog gone easy and healthy too!

Silicone dog paw and dog bone molds for freezing or baking / Amazon

Easy Frozen Dog Treats for Summer, aka Copycat Frosty Paws | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

Or another recipe: Easy Frozen Dog Treats for Summer, aka Copycat Frosty Paws

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with treats and party crowns | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

It’s dog gone hot here and definitely feels like summer with the humidity on the rise. Hope you’re finding ways to beat the heat and if you’re in the path of Tropical Storm Cristobal, stay safe. ♥

Sophie and Lola celebrate birthdays with treats and party crowns | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

  30 comments for “Birthday Girls

  1. Rita C.
    June 8, 2020 at 7:19 am

    Mary, Sophie and Lola are so adorable. I love their fresh cuts and crowns. Happy Birthday to your fur babies!

    Reply
  2. Carole @ From My Carolina Home
    June 8, 2020 at 7:23 am

    Adorable, makes me wish we had a dog again. Happy Birthday sweet girls!

    Reply
  3. Charlene
    June 8, 2020 at 7:25 am

    Love your puppies…. so sweet!

    Reply
  4. Ann Woleben
    June 8, 2020 at 7:25 am

    Lola and Sophie are absolutely precious~

    Reply
  5. Melinda
    June 8, 2020 at 7:35 am

    You K9 kids are absolutely adorable! I would love to support your birthday efforts with our NEW PetCakes birthday box as my gift to you. The only thing I love more than our fur babies are pet parents that treat their animals like K9 kids! Thank you for sharing your pictures! Yes, more Lola and Sophie.

    Reply
  6. Gale
    June 8, 2020 at 7:40 am

    Total furry bliss! Happy to Lola and Sophie!
    Thank you for blessing all of us!

    Reply
  7. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    June 8, 2020 at 7:50 am

    I love seeing your flowers and tablescapes, but Sophie and Lola are the icing on the cake! They are precious.

    Reply
  8. Kim Ezman
    June 8, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Your babies are beautiful. Happy Puppy Birthdays 🐶🐶🎂🎂

    Reply
  9. Anne Marie
    June 8, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Happy Birthday Lola and Sophie! You’re both so cute!

    Reply
  10. betsysillers
    June 8, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Happy Birthday to Lola and Sophie! Love the crowns…so cute!!

    Reply
  11. Everyday Living
    June 8, 2020 at 8:21 am

    Happy birthday to your darling girls, they are adorable in their crowns! It is hot and humid here with possible rain from the tropical depression. Happy Monday Mary♥️

    Reply
  12. Debbee
    June 8, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Happy Birthday to your beautiful girls Mary! I have spent part of each week for the last two months in a hunt for a black/brindle Scottie boy. Right now I’m on about 8 wait lists. But, looks like an expected litter in Ohio, due by July 4th, will bring me a bouncing baby. I’m soooo excited, even though I miss my Fibber McGee each and everyday. And, I’ll have to wait until September to bring him home.

    Reply
  13. Ann Rue
    June 8, 2020 at 8:45 am

    I will have to make some frozen dog treats for my daughters dog Daisy, who looks alot like Lola and Sophie.

    Reply
  14. A quiet life
    June 8, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Crowns are adorable, sweet little princesses!

    Reply
  15. barbara
    June 8, 2020 at 8:53 am

    First birthday I have attended in a long time. Thanks for sharing the celebration, the birthday girls are adorable no matter what age they are!

    Reply
  16. Tracy
    June 8, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Happy birthday to your two precious babies!
    💖💖

    Reply
  17. Kitty
    June 8, 2020 at 8:58 am

    Happy Birthday wishes for your two girls, Mary! Their crowns are too, too cute, and they look adorable with their new haircuts. I hope you and your pups have a happy week of gardening and boating. xx

    Reply
  18. Court Wilson
    June 8, 2020 at 8:58 am

    Adorable birthday photos!!! Looks like they had a delicious time.

    Reply
  19. Janet Robinson
    June 8, 2020 at 9:07 am

    Lola and Sophie are beautiful!! Happy Birthday to your girls!!! Thank you for such uplifting and happy photos!

    Reply
  20. Gallagher Kathleen F.
    June 8, 2020 at 9:29 am

    Oh I love this … sooo perfect. Happy Birthday🌷

    Reply
  21. the Painted Apron
    June 8, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Your birthday girls could not be cuter Mary, how much joy they must bring you {and us too!} Their birthday crowns are adorable, and you always reward them with the tastiest treats! They have become quite professional “posers” for their photo sessions, Happy Birthday Lola and Sophie!
    Jenna

    Reply
  22. Maxipop
    June 8, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Many happy returns of the day, dearest girls! And don’t forget we all love you!

    Reply
  23. Clara
    June 8, 2020 at 10:46 am

    Happy birthday Lola and Sophie! They’re so cute and the crowns are adorable. Always enjoy seeing the girls. Have a great day! Clara♥️

    Reply
  24. Jan Riemer
    June 8, 2020 at 10:52 am

    Thank you for the wonderful fur baby pictures. These made my day!

    Reply
  25. Cyndi Raines
    June 8, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Happy Birthday to you, sweet babies! 🎶 Love their darling crowns and the beautiful roses adorning them. How fitting since their momma is an excellent gardner. Thank you for sharing and making us chuckle. ♥️🐾♥️🐾🌹🌹🌹

    Reply
  26. Debbie
    June 8, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Thanks for the “puppy love”. You made my day! Happy Birthday, ladies!

    Reply
  27. Chloe
    June 8, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    Thank you so much for the dose of puppy cuteness. I always love seeing pictures of the girls!

    Reply
  28. Linda
    June 8, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    The quilt the girls are on is cute too. What can you tell us about the quilt?

    Reply
    • Mary
      June 8, 2020 at 1:20 pm

      Hi Linda, The quilt I’ve had for about 6 years. It came from Bed, Bath & Beyond. You can see it on a table with Teapot Bouquets here and used for a Vintage Tea Party here.

      Reply
  29. Tricia
    June 8, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    Love this post. Happy birthday to the girls. We definitely need more of these posts, they are a refreshing, positive and welcome break from our current reality. Thanks for sharing joy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

