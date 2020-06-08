Birthday Girls

Happy Monday! I’ve had some comments and requests recently for “more Lola and Sophie” so I’m sharing some puppy love today. They’re sporting new haircuts, happy that their groomer is able to go back to work again. 🐾🐾
Lola and Sophie both have May birthdays.
🎂🎉🎁
Lola turned 2 on May 29th and Sophie turned 1 on May 17th.
This post may contain affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
They celebrated with some favorite Sweet Potato Treats! These one-ingredient treats are made in the USA and are simply dehydrated sweet potato~ no artificial ingredients, fillers, or preservatives. They come in different sizes or “cuts”, but I’ve found they’re easy to cut into smaller pieces with kitchen shears if you want to portion out your dog’s treats throughout the day. . .
Or if you’re bribing your pups to pose for photos. 🐾🐾 :)
If you’re looking for grain-free treats for your dog that are healthy too, Lola and Sophie give them 4 paws (8 paws?) up!
I found this pet birthday crown last year for Lola. It came with numbers to celebrate each birthday . . .
So I got one for Sophie this year. 🐾🐾🎉
Sophie is high energy and still very much a puppy so I have to photograph her when she’s tired and its nap time.
She says she’s had her treats so she’s ready to take her crown off and nap now. . .
Lola is always alert and hopeful another treat will come her way. ;)
If you’re looking for some easy Frozen Dog Treats for summer, you can find a recipe, HERE.
Dog gone easy and healthy too!
Silicone dog paw and dog bone molds for freezing or baking / Amazon
Or another recipe: Easy Frozen Dog Treats for Summer, aka Copycat Frosty Paws
It’s dog gone hot here and definitely feels like summer with the humidity on the rise. Hope you’re finding ways to beat the heat and if you’re in the path of Tropical Storm Cristobal, stay safe. ♥
Affliate links are provided for your convenience. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Mary, Sophie and Lola are so adorable. I love their fresh cuts and crowns. Happy Birthday to your fur babies!
Adorable, makes me wish we had a dog again. Happy Birthday sweet girls!
Love your puppies…. so sweet!
Lola and Sophie are absolutely precious~
You K9 kids are absolutely adorable! I would love to support your birthday efforts with our NEW PetCakes birthday box as my gift to you. The only thing I love more than our fur babies are pet parents that treat their animals like K9 kids! Thank you for sharing your pictures! Yes, more Lola and Sophie.
Total furry bliss! Happy to Lola and Sophie!
Thank you for blessing all of us!
I love seeing your flowers and tablescapes, but Sophie and Lola are the icing on the cake! They are precious.
Your babies are beautiful. Happy Puppy Birthdays 🐶🐶🎂🎂
Happy Birthday Lola and Sophie! You’re both so cute!
Happy Birthday to Lola and Sophie! Love the crowns…so cute!!
Happy birthday to your darling girls, they are adorable in their crowns! It is hot and humid here with possible rain from the tropical depression. Happy Monday Mary♥️
Happy Birthday to your beautiful girls Mary! I have spent part of each week for the last two months in a hunt for a black/brindle Scottie boy. Right now I’m on about 8 wait lists. But, looks like an expected litter in Ohio, due by July 4th, will bring me a bouncing baby. I’m soooo excited, even though I miss my Fibber McGee each and everyday. And, I’ll have to wait until September to bring him home.
I will have to make some frozen dog treats for my daughters dog Daisy, who looks alot like Lola and Sophie.
Crowns are adorable, sweet little princesses!
First birthday I have attended in a long time. Thanks for sharing the celebration, the birthday girls are adorable no matter what age they are!
Happy birthday to your two precious babies!
💖💖
Happy Birthday wishes for your two girls, Mary! Their crowns are too, too cute, and they look adorable with their new haircuts. I hope you and your pups have a happy week of gardening and boating. xx
Adorable birthday photos!!! Looks like they had a delicious time.
Lola and Sophie are beautiful!! Happy Birthday to your girls!!! Thank you for such uplifting and happy photos!
Oh I love this … sooo perfect. Happy Birthday🌷
Your birthday girls could not be cuter Mary, how much joy they must bring you {and us too!} Their birthday crowns are adorable, and you always reward them with the tastiest treats! They have become quite professional “posers” for their photo sessions, Happy Birthday Lola and Sophie!
Jenna
Many happy returns of the day, dearest girls! And don’t forget we all love you!
Happy birthday Lola and Sophie! They’re so cute and the crowns are adorable. Always enjoy seeing the girls. Have a great day! Clara♥️
Thank you for the wonderful fur baby pictures. These made my day!
Happy Birthday to you, sweet babies! 🎶 Love their darling crowns and the beautiful roses adorning them. How fitting since their momma is an excellent gardner. Thank you for sharing and making us chuckle. ♥️🐾♥️🐾🌹🌹🌹
Thanks for the “puppy love”. You made my day! Happy Birthday, ladies!
Thank you so much for the dose of puppy cuteness. I always love seeing pictures of the girls!
The quilt the girls are on is cute too. What can you tell us about the quilt?
Hi Linda, The quilt I’ve had for about 6 years. It came from Bed, Bath & Beyond. You can see it on a table with Teapot Bouquets here and used for a Vintage Tea Party here.
Love this post. Happy birthday to the girls. We definitely need more of these posts, they are a refreshing, positive and welcome break from our current reality. Thanks for sharing joy.