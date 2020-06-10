At the Table: Hydrangeas, Butterflies, Bunnies and Birds
Summer has definitely arrived in North Carolina judging by the heat and humidity. . .oh how we’re missing the cooler days of May.
I set this table last week dashing outside to enjoy a window sunshine between rain showers. . .
Endless Summer Hydrangeas are loving our abundance of rain!
I cut some hydrangeas and hosta leaves to place in a garden urn as a centerpiece for the table.
The urn is not watertight, so I placed a plastic container inside it and secured it with waterproof floral tape. A piece of chicken wire makes for easy flower arranging to support the stems and is an eco-friendly alternative to wet floral foam as it is reusable.
A quilt provides a foundation for the table with a blooming patchwork of calico squares and sprays of embroidered flowers.
Notice anything missing? The stemware! I was in a hurry to beat the rain showers in the forecast and didn’t even notice their absence until I was editing my photos. . .gah! We’re still social distancing and not entertaining so this table was an opportunity to play with dishes and to keep my tablescaping skills honed. . .clearly I need the practice!
Assorted salad plates from Williams-Sonoma add some color and pattern layered on white dinner plates and carved wood chargers. . .
In addition to the hydrangeas all my favorites have gathered at the table. . .
Birds
Butterflies. . .
And bunnies. . .
White washed terracotta pot napkin rings are paired with floral print napkins. . .
I tucked in some spray roses and bits of hydrangeas in the napkin rings so the pots appear to be planted.
Table Details:
Spring Garden Salad Plates / Williams-Sonoma, several years ago
Dinner Plates / Paula Deen Whitaker, Target, several years ago
Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden
Quilted coverlet / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago, used here
Chargers / Pier 1, several years ago
Pillows / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Floral Napkins & Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago
Thank you for indulging my love of flowers and dishes and tablescaping faux pas. ;)
I hope you’re enjoying some sunshine and staying cool. ♥
Sweet. . . .I had to take a closer look at the napkin rings because they are the icing on the cake. The centerpiece is delightful.
Summer has definitely come to N.C. and my flowers are loving it I have a huge bouquet of yellow and white Asiatic lilies on my hearth and just came in with an armful of Gladiolus and some early Dahlias to arrange in a tall leaded glass vase. Talking about storms here for the next couple of days so thought I would enjoy my garden inside. All that rain we had last month certainly made for a beautiful June garden.
What a year for hydrangea…best I’ve had yet!! Course have to spray with “Repell-Al” to “keep” but they are prolific…counted over 550 blossoms ( counted 2 plantsxtotal.) franki
Your hydrangeas are incredible. Love the butterfly pillow and napkin rings.
Your hydrangeas are beautiful Mary! Love the summer tablescape using the bunnies, butterflies and birds. The addition of flowers in the napkin rings is a wonderful idea! So sweet! It’s definitely summer here too. You slice your way through the humidity! Enjoy your day! Clara ♥️
You have such an incredible eye for mixing patterns and colors. I always enjoy seeing your designs. Thank you for your posts.
The quilt is beautiful and perfect for your table setting. I, too, am thrilled with our hydrangeas this summer. I continue to use deer repellent so that I can enjoy the flowers in our garden, along with the hostas.
I just love your table especially the beautiful quilt and nature inspired dishes. My hydrangeas have also flourished this spring thanks to frequent rains. I cut blue Endless Summer Hydrangeas Saturday and filled a bowl for my breakfast room table using your alum method, they are still beautiful this morning, thanks for the advice.
You definitely have not lost your table skills – beautiful!
So beautiful as always. Thank you for providing such inspiration in such a beautiful way
i like the little planter napkin rings Mary! It’s 90 and muggy in Philly too… Stay cool:@)
Love the napkin pot holders! Such a clever idea! So hot and muggy here in NC! Hello Summer! Stay cool!
Your Table Is a Delight!! And I love the real bunny picture. What a great photo. We have them here in the yard each day. Always a joy to see!
Oh you are hot Mary! The hydrangeas are stunning and beautiful with your sweet birds and bunnies~ I LOVE the planted pot napkin rings, extra brilliant!! Stay cool~
Jenna
There is something so soothing and reassuring, in these tumultuous times. Thank you.
I would never have noticed the missing stemware, Mary, because I was focused on everything else. Those plates…sigh….and the quilt…another sigh, and your gorgeous hydrangeas…and darling napkin idea…so pretty. I love it all. Too bad about those pesky bunnies having a buffet on your potato vine, though! Happy gardening and playing with dishes. 💓
Mary, this is a beautiful table. The hydrangeas are so pretty mixed with the hosta leaves. The WS salad plates, planter napkin rings, and the sweet quilt make a lovely presentation, and the glassware isn’t even missed 🥰 Stay cool, we are getting a break for the next 3 days.
Lovely hydrangeas! Beautiful table with the special guests! 🐦🦋🐇🐝 That quilt is a beauty also. I would be in your lake on a floaty! Lol Heat is one thing, but the added humidity does me in everytime, unless I’m in water. I hope my hydrangeas bloom this year instead of just lovely green leaves. Waiting for my peonies to open, should happen any day now. Thank you Mary for another lovely post. Hope you get some cooler weather.
Beautiful, living our days like twins, I was out photographing my hydrangeas in 90 plus temps too, they are so stunning! I saw my first butterfly this week too, I finally have some colorful flowers to draw them in, funny the things you take for granted, my old house was smothered with them.
Thought of you instantly, saw my first squirrel in my garden in my lifetime! It was being dive bombed by blackbirds… Wonderful table, I feel I am getting closer to playing in the garden the more we finish projects, for now still in the work mode, but another year and I should be feeling settled ☺