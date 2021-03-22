Happy or more appropriately, ‘Hoppy’ Monday!

Welcome to Home is Where the Bunnies Are. . .

The Potting Shed is home to lots of bunnies. . .

Last spring I felt like Mrs. McGregor trying to keep Peter Rabbit and friends out of the flower patch. . .

It was a losing proposition!

Word quickly spread through the rabbit grapevine about the all-you-can-eat buffet. . .

And bunnies multiplied as they tend to do. . .

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. ;)

Bunnies gathered in the Potting Shed for a little tabletop fun in celebration of spring with Easter on its way.

Did you know a group of group of wild rabbits is called a ‘fluffle’?

Let me introduce to some of my ‘fluffle’ and favorite bunny friends. . .

Petunia

Poppy

Pansy

And Violet.

Another favorite bunny is a Fitz and Floyd Halcyon Rabbit Teapot purchased many years ago.

Ball jar bouquets are blooming with a mix of tulips, Bupleurum, aka, Hare’s Ear, (=’.’=) and daffodils cut from the yard. A pair of bunny plant picks and Easter eggs add a little whimsy, tucked in the bouquets.

A note about Daffodils in flower arrangements:

Daffodils secrete a milky sap when cut that shortens the vase life of other flowers. To use them in a mixed bouquet, cut them and put them in a vase by themselves overnight. After sitting overnight they will have secreted their sap and they’re ready to add to other flowers as long as you don’t cut the stems again.

A pansy bunny pitcher is filled with hydrangeas and tulips, while playful pansy bunny salt and pepper shakers are frolicking in celebration of spring.

Easter eggs are hiding in blue bunny goblets. . .

And bunny ears are hiding in the napkins, as napkin rings.

Bunny Details:

Floral Bunny Plates / Pottery Barn, couple of years ago, used HERE

Assorted bunny plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Cabbage leaf plates / Bordallo Pinheiro

Bunny Goblets / HomeGoods, used HERE

Bunny basket teapot / Fitz and Floyd Halcyon Rabbit Teapot

Pansy Bunny Pitcher, Salt & Pepper / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Bunny Ear Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago

Napkins / Pier 1, HomeGoods

Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden

Bunny Plant Picks / Target, several years ago

Bunny Welcome Sign / Amazon

