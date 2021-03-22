Cupcakes, Dishes, Easter, Flowers, Food, Potting Shed, Spring, Tablescape

Home is Where the Bunnies Are

by  • 21 Comments

Bunnies, bunnies, bunnies spring tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Happy or more appropriately, ‘Hoppy’ Monday!

Spring tablescape with bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Welcome to Home is Where the Bunnies Are. . .

Bunny in planter with violas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #flowers

The Potting Shed is home to lots of bunnies. . .

Bunny under Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #rabbit

Last spring I felt like Mrs. McGregor trying to keep Peter Rabbit and friends out of the flower patch. . .

Wire garden fence to keep bunny from eating garden flowers NOT working! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #rabbit

It was a losing proposition!

Bunny pitcher with hydrangeas, tulips and Easter egg | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #flowers #rabbits

Word quickly spread through the rabbit grapevine about the all-you-can-eat buffet. . .

Bunny eating sweet potato vine in planter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #rabbit #garden

And bunnies multiplied as they tend to do. . .

Bunny welcome sign garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #rabbits

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. ;)

Spring tablescape with bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

 Bunnies gathered in the Potting Shed for a little tabletop fun in celebration of spring with Easter on its way.

Spring tablescape with bunnies in Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Did you know a group of group of wild rabbits is called a ‘fluffle’?

Bunny eating sweet potato vine in planter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #rabbit #garden

Let me introduce to some of my ‘fluffle’ and favorite bunny friends. . .

Spring tablescape with bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Petunia

Spring tablescape with bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Poppy

Spring tablescape with bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

 Pansy

Spring tablescape with bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

And Violet.

Fitz and Floyd bunny teapot | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Another favorite bunny is a Fitz and Floyd Halcyon Rabbit Teapot purchased many years ago.

Fitz and Floyd bunny teapot | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Spring tablescape with bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Ball jar bouquets are blooming with a mix of tulips, Bupleurum, aka, Hare’s Ear, (=’.’=) and daffodils cut from the yard. A pair of bunny plant picks and Easter eggs add a little whimsy, tucked in the bouquets.

Ball jar bouquet of spring flowers, bunny pick and Easter egg | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #flowers #rabbits #masonjar

A note about Daffodils in flower arrangements:

Daffodils secrete a milky sap when cut that shortens the vase life of other flowers. To use them in a mixed bouquet, cut them and put them in a vase by themselves overnight. After sitting overnight they will have secreted their sap and they’re ready to add to other flowers as long as you don’t cut the stems again.

Ball jar bouquet of spring flowers, bunny pick and Easter egg | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #flowers #rabbits #masonjar

A pansy bunny pitcher is filled with hydrangeas and tulips, while playful pansy bunny salt and pepper shakers are frolicking in celebration of spring.

Playful pansy bunny salt and pepper shakers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Spring tablescape with bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Bunny pitcher with hydrangeas, tulips, egg | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits #flowers

Spring tablescape with bunnies in Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Easter eggs are hiding in blue bunny goblets. . .

Bunny goblet spring tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Ball jar bouquet of spring flowers, bunny pick and Easter egg | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #flowers #rabbits #masonjar

And bunny ears are hiding in the napkins, as napkin rings.

Bunny ear napkin rings and spring table with bunnies in Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Bunny ear napkin rings and spring table with bunnies in Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Bunny Details:

Floral Bunny Plates / Pottery Barn, couple of years ago, used HERE

Assorted bunny plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Cabbage leaf plates / Bordallo Pinheiro

Bunny Goblets / HomeGoods, used HERE

Bunny basket teapot / Fitz and Floyd Halcyon Rabbit Teapot

Pansy Bunny Pitcher, Salt & Pepper /  HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Bunny Ear Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago

Napkins / Pier 1, HomeGoods

Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden

Bunny Plant Picks / Target, several years ago

Bunny Welcome Sign / Amazon

Rabbit in garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #rabbit #garden #bunny

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Spring tablescape with bunnies in Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Hop over HERE for an Easter Basket Cupcake, as fun to make as they are to eat!

Easter Basket Cupcakes: As Fun To Make As They Are To Eat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #cupcakes #recipe

Rabbit in garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #rabbit #garden #bunny

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  21 comments for “Home is Where the Bunnies Are

  1. Ann Woleben
    March 22, 2021 at 6:39 am

    Precious bunny plates! I know you had fun creating these vignettes.

    Reply
  2. Kathy Menold
    March 22, 2021 at 7:07 am

    Guess I need to out away my St Patrick’s decor and bring out the bunnies. Have t seen any of the real ones as yet but I am sure they will be here any day. How they love to nibble on my plants fresh spring growth. Love them non the less both real and fake! Enjoy our lovely spring weather here in N.C.

    Reply
  3. Cindi
    March 22, 2021 at 7:12 am

    I love starting my day dreaming about your amazing potting shed and all your creative ideas. Love the rabbits, all of them but especially those live bunnies. Happy Spring to all.

    Reply
  4. Rita C.
    March 22, 2021 at 7:16 am

    That tabletop creation is absolutely an adorable fluffle in itself! I just love all the color and cuteness of the flowers, plates and textiles. You have some really cute pictures of those pesky rabbits, hilarious, in fact. (I know, not funny, but funny). It’s a good thing they’re so cute, right? Thanks for the fun start to this Monday morning.

    Reply
  5. Pat
    March 22, 2021 at 7:20 am

    Mary, so many bunnies inside and out! I remember last year when businesses began to reopen; I went to Home Goods and Easter/spring items were 75% off. Who could resist? I will enjoy having them this year to celebrate!

    Reply
  6. Gail
    March 22, 2021 at 7:35 am

    Love your photo of bunny on his back legs sniffing the vines. Thanks for the new vocabulary word -“fluffier”

    Reply
  7. Ellen
    March 22, 2021 at 7:44 am

    HOPPY EASTER!! I just love all these bunnies!! We have lots of bunnies and they like my plants, at the beginning of my planting, too but later they don’t lop off the flowers…mainly because they can no longer reach them…I’ll take the bunnies over the chipmunks any day…your table is a REAL tribute to the BUNNIES (not dust bunnies either) !

    Reply
    • franki Parde
      March 22, 2021 at 8:22 am

      There is just so much cuteness here…I’m bowled over!! It’s going to be Autumn before I get this Easter Egg Tree done…pass the glue please…franki

      Reply
  8. Pattie
    March 22, 2021 at 7:53 am

    What a fabulous collection of bunny goodies. I love that teapot. I have a bunny teapot, but it’s different from yours. I tend to think that I like yours better. I also love your napkins. I tend to go with solids rather than florals, but you really make it work here. Thanks for the inspiration.

    Reply
  9. Barbara Zuleski
    March 22, 2021 at 8:08 am

    You bring such joy and hope for better days

    Reply
  10. Everyday Living
    March 22, 2021 at 8:13 am

    Mary, the bunnies are darling on the tabletop, not so much when they are dining on your garden buffet. Your details are always stunning and the flowers are beautiful! Happy Monday!

    Reply
  11. Donna
    March 22, 2021 at 9:21 am

    Lovely. . . .esp when you add the bunny decor interspersed with the photographic evidence of the real bunnies. Their bathroom droppings are left on my grass and garden every evening.

    Reply
  12. Granny Gay:)
    March 22, 2021 at 9:30 am

    Every-bunny should love today’s post!…brimming with ideas to tweak one’s spring spirit! Thank you so very much for bringing such happiness every day!

    Reply
  13. clbennettmymail
    March 22, 2021 at 10:19 am

    Hello Mary…always enjoy your beautiful and inspiring posts…this bunny one is particularly wonderful! So festive and colorful! I have the two bunny ceramic pieces you feature in this post (the pitcher and teapot)…I need to go get them out of storage and enjoy them in person before Easter has passed us by! Thank You!

    Reply
  14. Clara
    March 22, 2021 at 10:40 am

    Mary, Your potting shed is filled with beautiful Spring bunnies and flowers inside and outside. Love the salad plates! Mine are decorating the kitchen table. Your F&F bunnies are so cute. The rabbit shaped plates are adorable. The floral arrangements are so colorful and bright. The bunny nestled among the pansies is a favorite! The real bunnies are such pests but their cuteness captured in the pictures lessens the pain somewhat. Your Monday morning bunny round up was an enjoyable post. Have a wonderful week! Clara ❤️

    Reply
  15. Aquietlife
    March 22, 2021 at 10:47 am

    So cheerful, loving spring on a gray day here! Adore your real bunnies participation, although I imagine you would be just as happy bunny free!

    Reply
  16. Sandra Brown
    March 22, 2021 at 10:50 am

    So pretty and I always love your posts. Love the bunny plates—the fact that there are no Easter eggs included in the design so they can be used anytime for a garden themed table.

    Reply
  17. the Painted Apron
    March 22, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Bunny Love Mary! Adorable, every little bunny, bloom and egg! Spring has sprung all over your Potting Shed! 🌷🐰🌷
    Jenna

    Reply
  18. Betsy
    March 22, 2021 at 11:07 am

    It’s officially Spring now that the bunnies have arrived! I can imagine how fun it is to be in the garden and capture them on “film” scampering about. Not so fun to watch them graze through one’s garden. Maybe that’s why they were made to be so cute: their cuteness outweighs and smorgasbord damage. Hoppy Spring!🐇🐇🐇🐇

    Reply
  19. oldnewgreenredo
    March 22, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Hi, Mary. NO ONE does bunnies like you do….everything is just so SPRING!!! Loving it all, Sandi

    Reply
  20. Sandra @ Dinner at Eight
    March 22, 2021 at 11:27 am

    Loving all the bunnies — inside the potting shed! Bunnies outside — not so much, lol! Between them and the deer, I hardly get to enjoy spring blooming bulbs.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: