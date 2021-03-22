Happy or more appropriately, ‘Hoppy’ Monday!
Welcome to Home is Where the Bunnies Are. . .
The Potting Shed is home to lots of bunnies. . .
Last spring I felt like Mrs. McGregor trying to keep Peter Rabbit and friends out of the flower patch. . .
It was a losing proposition!
Word quickly spread through the rabbit grapevine about the all-you-can-eat buffet. . .
And bunnies multiplied as they tend to do. . .
If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. ;)
Bunnies gathered in the Potting Shed for a little tabletop fun in celebration of spring with Easter on its way.
Did you know a group of group of wild rabbits is called a ‘fluffle’?
Let me introduce to some of my ‘fluffle’ and favorite bunny friends. . .
Petunia
Poppy
Pansy
And Violet.
Another favorite bunny is a Fitz and Floyd Halcyon Rabbit Teapot purchased many years ago.
Ball jar bouquets are blooming with a mix of tulips, Bupleurum, aka, Hare’s Ear, (=’.’=) and daffodils cut from the yard. A pair of bunny plant picks and Easter eggs add a little whimsy, tucked in the bouquets.
A note about Daffodils in flower arrangements:
Daffodils secrete a milky sap when cut that shortens the vase life of other flowers. To use them in a mixed bouquet, cut them and put them in a vase by themselves overnight. After sitting overnight they will have secreted their sap and they’re ready to add to other flowers as long as you don’t cut the stems again.
A pansy bunny pitcher is filled with hydrangeas and tulips, while playful pansy bunny salt and pepper shakers are frolicking in celebration of spring.
Easter eggs are hiding in blue bunny goblets. . .
And bunny ears are hiding in the napkins, as napkin rings.
Bunny Details:
Floral Bunny Plates / Pottery Barn, couple of years ago, used HERE
Assorted bunny plates / HomeGoods, several years ago
Cabbage leaf plates / Bordallo Pinheiro
Bunny Goblets / HomeGoods, used HERE
Bunny basket teapot / Fitz and Floyd Halcyon Rabbit Teapot
Pansy Bunny Pitcher, Salt & Pepper / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE
Bunny Ear Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago
Napkins / Pier 1, HomeGoods
Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden
Bunny Plant Picks / Target, several years ago
Bunny Welcome Sign / Amazon
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Hop over HERE for an Easter Basket Cupcake, as fun to make as they are to eat!
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Precious bunny plates! I know you had fun creating these vignettes.
Guess I need to out away my St Patrick’s decor and bring out the bunnies. Have t seen any of the real ones as yet but I am sure they will be here any day. How they love to nibble on my plants fresh spring growth. Love them non the less both real and fake! Enjoy our lovely spring weather here in N.C.
I love starting my day dreaming about your amazing potting shed and all your creative ideas. Love the rabbits, all of them but especially those live bunnies. Happy Spring to all.
That tabletop creation is absolutely an adorable fluffle in itself! I just love all the color and cuteness of the flowers, plates and textiles. You have some really cute pictures of those pesky rabbits, hilarious, in fact. (I know, not funny, but funny). It’s a good thing they’re so cute, right? Thanks for the fun start to this Monday morning.
Mary, so many bunnies inside and out! I remember last year when businesses began to reopen; I went to Home Goods and Easter/spring items were 75% off. Who could resist? I will enjoy having them this year to celebrate!
Love your photo of bunny on his back legs sniffing the vines. Thanks for the new vocabulary word -“fluffier”
HOPPY EASTER!! I just love all these bunnies!! We have lots of bunnies and they like my plants, at the beginning of my planting, too but later they don’t lop off the flowers…mainly because they can no longer reach them…I’ll take the bunnies over the chipmunks any day…your table is a REAL tribute to the BUNNIES (not dust bunnies either) !
There is just so much cuteness here…I’m bowled over!! It’s going to be Autumn before I get this Easter Egg Tree done…pass the glue please…franki
What a fabulous collection of bunny goodies. I love that teapot. I have a bunny teapot, but it’s different from yours. I tend to think that I like yours better. I also love your napkins. I tend to go with solids rather than florals, but you really make it work here. Thanks for the inspiration.
You bring such joy and hope for better days
Mary, the bunnies are darling on the tabletop, not so much when they are dining on your garden buffet. Your details are always stunning and the flowers are beautiful! Happy Monday!
Lovely. . . .esp when you add the bunny decor interspersed with the photographic evidence of the real bunnies. Their bathroom droppings are left on my grass and garden every evening.
Every-bunny should love today’s post!…brimming with ideas to tweak one’s spring spirit! Thank you so very much for bringing such happiness every day!
Hello Mary…always enjoy your beautiful and inspiring posts…this bunny one is particularly wonderful! So festive and colorful! I have the two bunny ceramic pieces you feature in this post (the pitcher and teapot)…I need to go get them out of storage and enjoy them in person before Easter has passed us by! Thank You!
Mary, Your potting shed is filled with beautiful Spring bunnies and flowers inside and outside. Love the salad plates! Mine are decorating the kitchen table. Your F&F bunnies are so cute. The rabbit shaped plates are adorable. The floral arrangements are so colorful and bright. The bunny nestled among the pansies is a favorite! The real bunnies are such pests but their cuteness captured in the pictures lessens the pain somewhat. Your Monday morning bunny round up was an enjoyable post. Have a wonderful week! Clara ❤️
So cheerful, loving spring on a gray day here! Adore your real bunnies participation, although I imagine you would be just as happy bunny free!
So pretty and I always love your posts. Love the bunny plates—the fact that there are no Easter eggs included in the design so they can be used anytime for a garden themed table.
Bunny Love Mary! Adorable, every little bunny, bloom and egg! Spring has sprung all over your Potting Shed! 🌷🐰🌷
Jenna
It’s officially Spring now that the bunnies have arrived! I can imagine how fun it is to be in the garden and capture them on “film” scampering about. Not so fun to watch them graze through one’s garden. Maybe that’s why they were made to be so cute: their cuteness outweighs and smorgasbord damage. Hoppy Spring!🐇🐇🐇🐇
Hi, Mary. NO ONE does bunnies like you do….everything is just so SPRING!!! Loving it all, Sandi
Loving all the bunnies — inside the potting shed! Bunnies outside — not so much, lol! Between them and the deer, I hardly get to enjoy spring blooming bulbs.