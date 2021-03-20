Weekend Waterview: Happy Spring!

Happy Saturday and first day of Spring!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Daffodils have been blooming for a couple of weeks now,

their happy faces seeking the sun, just like mine!

We were happy to see the sunshine and enjoy some chair time yesterday after a very wet week!

The dry creek bed next to the Potting Shed has been full to overflowing this past week!

We put in a dry creek bed a few years ago to direct the water runoff and to keep the mulch from washing into the lake.

It’s been flowing nonstop for a week now.

We’ve enjoyed some beautiful sunrises and sunsets over the past few weeks.

The red flowers on the silver maple appear in early March and result in a shower of red petals. . .

A precursor to allergy season and reminder to stock up on Zyrtec!

I spied this female Downy woodpecker on the maple tree while taking photos. . .

Lola and Sophie are looking forward to some chair time today.

It feels more like a January day with temps in the 30s this morning but I’m happy we won’t need an umbrella and will see some sunshine!

“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.”

-Lilly Pulitzer

If you need a little flower therapy, tiptoe through the tulips and enjoy the spring bloom at The Butchart Gardens, HERE.

Happy Spring! ♥

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: