Weekend Waterview: Happy Spring!

Happy Saturday and first day of Spring!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
Daffodils have been blooming for a couple of weeks now,
their happy faces seeking the sun, just like mine!
We were happy to see the sunshine and enjoy some chair time yesterday after a very wet week!
The dry creek bed next to the Potting Shed has been full to overflowing this past week!
We put in a dry creek bed a few years ago to direct the water runoff and to keep the mulch from washing into the lake.
It’s been flowing nonstop for a week now.
We’ve enjoyed some beautiful sunrises and sunsets over the past few weeks.
The red flowers on the silver maple appear in early March and result in a shower of red petals. . .
A precursor to allergy season and reminder to stock up on Zyrtec!
I spied this female Downy woodpecker on the maple tree while taking photos. . .
Lola and Sophie are looking forward to some chair time today.
It feels more like a January day with temps in the 30s this morning but I’m happy we won’t need an umbrella and will see some sunshine!
“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.”
-Lilly Pulitzer
If you need a little flower therapy, tiptoe through the tulips and enjoy the spring bloom at The Butchart Gardens, HERE.
Happy Spring! ♥
