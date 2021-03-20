Dogs, Lake Life, Water

Weekend Waterview: Happy Spring!

by  • 6 Comments

Weekend Waterview | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #dogs #sunset #spring

Happy Saturday and first day of Spring!

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview dock Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Weekend Waterview daffodils spring | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Daffodils have been blooming for a couple of weeks now,

their happy faces seeking the sun, just like mine!

Weekend Waterview daffodils spring | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Weekend Waterview daffodils spring | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We were happy to see the sunshine and enjoy some chair time yesterday after a very wet week!

Rain water dry creek bed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The dry creek bed next to the Potting Shed has been full to overflowing this past week!

Rain water dry creek bed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We put in a dry creek bed a few years ago to direct the water runoff and to keep the mulch from washing into the lake.

Rain water dry creek bed by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 It’s been flowing nonstop for a week now.

Rain water dry creek bed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We’ve enjoyed some beautiful sunrises and sunsets over the past few weeks.

Weekend Waterview sunset Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Red flowers silver maple tree Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The red flowers on the silver maple appear in early March and result in a shower of red petals. . .

Red flowers silver maple tree Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A precursor to allergy season and reminder to stock up on Zyrtec!

Red flowers silver maple tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Female Downy Woodpecker silver maple tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I spied this female Downy woodpecker on the maple tree while taking photos. . .

Female Downy Woodpecker silver maple tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Weekend Waterview reflections dock Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie are looking forward to some chair time today.

Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Weekend Waterview sunset Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

It feels more like a January day with temps in the 30s this morning but I’m happy we won’t need an umbrella and will see some sunshine!

“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.” -Lilly Pulitzer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

“Despite the forecast, live like it’s spring.”

-Lilly Pulitzer

Weekend Waterview sunset Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

If you need a little flower therapy, tiptoe through the tulips and enjoy the spring bloom at The Butchart Gardens, HERE.

Spring in Bloom at The Butchart Gardens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #gardens #flowers #spring #tulips

Happy Spring! ♥

Weekend Waterview boat dock Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  6 comments for “Weekend Waterview: Happy Spring!

  1. Pamela Sweeney
    March 20, 2021 at 8:33 am

    Beautiful pics, Mary. Happy Spring!

    Reply
  2. Cindy Empson
    March 20, 2021 at 8:40 am

    Mary..your pictures are really beautiful. What camera are you using?

    Reply
  3. Barbara Zuleski
    March 20, 2021 at 8:42 am

    May you have a wonderful Spring

    Reply
  4. Sherry T
    March 20, 2021 at 8:46 am

    Gorgeous!! You are blessed to live in such beauty 🥰

    Reply
  5. Julie H from Michigan
    March 20, 2021 at 8:54 am

    Happy first day of Spring!🌱 Love your photos. Yes it’s chilly but to me Spring is a promise of warm days ahead. I love to see the flowers and trees budding.

    Reply
  6. Debbie
    March 20, 2021 at 8:57 am

    Happy Spring to you and the fur babies!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: