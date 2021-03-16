Hop down the Bunny Trail to find a Cottontail Confectionery Tablescape to celebrate Easter. You’ll find additional Spring and Easter table and centerpiece inspiration from 20 table stylists and bloggers.

Easter is less than three weeks away and in anticipation, I’m hopping down the bunny trail for an Easter Tablescape Blog Hop! You’ll find Easter table inspiration from 20 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

Welcome to the Cottontail Confectionery . . .

Bunnies, Jelly Beans and Candy Eggs. . . all handmade daily!

Bunnies hopped to the table offering sweet confections, nested in pastel paper shred “grass”. . .

And a tablecloth with pastel eggs provides a colorful foundation for an Easter table.

Assorted white bunny dishes are layered on floral plates with jelly beans resembling speckled eggs.

Vases are filled with more jelly beans and sweet mini chocolates found at Dollar Tree. . .

With playful bunny cupcake stands to elevate the fun!

More bunnies hopped to the table in the form of napkin rings. . .

And bunnies, outfitted in their pastel foil finery, resemble chocolate but are calorie free.

Mini Lindt Chocolate Bunnies and Chicks come in a convenient 5 pack –> 4 for for the table at each placesetting and 1 for the tablescaper. ;)

They’re nesting in a pastel egg cups filled with paper shred “grass”.

Help yourself to a chocolate egg, chick or bunny or Hazelnut Chocolate Carrot.. . something for everybunny’s sweet tooth!

Table Details:

White Bunny Dishes / Grace, HomeGoods, several years ago

Dinner Plates / Mikasa Endearment

Tablecloth, Napkins / Target, several years ago

Bunny Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Pastel foil bunnies / HomeGoods, used HERE

Bunnies with Baskets, Egg Cups / HomeGoods, several years ago

Flatware / Mikasa Cameo Gold

Stemware / Mikasa French Countryside

Many thanks to Chloe of Celebrate and Decorate for organizing this hop!

