Hop down the Bunny Trail to find a Cottontail Confectionery Tablescape to celebrate Easter. You’ll find additional Spring and Easter table and centerpiece inspiration from 20 table stylists and bloggers.
Easter is less than three weeks away and in anticipation, I’m hopping down the bunny trail for an Easter Tablescape Blog Hop! You’ll find Easter table inspiration from 20 table stylists at the bottom of this post.
Welcome to the Cottontail Confectionery . . .
Bunnies, Jelly Beans and Candy Eggs. . . all handmade daily!
Bunnies hopped to the table offering sweet confections, nested in pastel paper shred “grass”. . .
And a tablecloth with pastel eggs provides a colorful foundation for an Easter table.
Assorted white bunny dishes are layered on floral plates with jelly beans resembling speckled eggs.
Vases are filled with more jelly beans and sweet mini chocolates found at Dollar Tree. . .
With playful bunny cupcake stands to elevate the fun!
More bunnies hopped to the table in the form of napkin rings. . .
And bunnies, outfitted in their pastel foil finery, resemble chocolate but are calorie free.
Mini Lindt Chocolate Bunnies and Chicks come in a convenient 5 pack –> 4 for for the table at each placesetting and 1 for the tablescaper. ;)
They’re nesting in a pastel egg cups filled with paper shred “grass”.
Help yourself to a chocolate egg, chick or bunny or Hazelnut Chocolate Carrot.. . something for everybunny’s sweet tooth!
Table Details:
White Bunny Dishes / Grace, HomeGoods, several years ago
Dinner Plates / Mikasa Endearment
Tablecloth, Napkins / Target, several years ago
Bunny Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Pastel foil bunnies / HomeGoods, used HERE
Bunnies with Baskets, Egg Cups / HomeGoods, several years ago
Flatware / Mikasa Cameo Gold
Stemware / Mikasa French Countryside
I love all the bunnies and pastels! You find the cutest things. The sweet packages of candy, egg cups filled with pretty shredded pastel papers and candy are such eye candy I would find it hard to dismantle them to eat.
The pastel egg tablecloth was a great find and provides a great background for your white bunnies. I love the Mikasa Endearment plates. Wow, Amazon has so much!
Your design sense always delights. Thanks for sharing your tabletop expertise.
Mary, when I opened this link I was struck by the pastel panache on the table! Your use of all the pastels – from the cloth to the jelly beans and chocolates, right down to the pastel grass is with such style! It really makes the whites outstanding, and those soft rose plates in your stack are perfect too. I am in love with those little bunny dishes, including the cupcake stand. And the foil bunnies without calories? I thought you were bluffing until I went to the link where you used them previously. Those are unique! If ever I should visit your abode and you temporarily find missing bunnies, no worries. I hear they multiply quickly so you should never be without. ;)
It is hard to believe that Easter is so near, and we may have the chance to gather again.It was along year, and I’m really looking especially forward to this spring and being outside without feeling like I have to hold my breath around others. I do hope we continue these tablescape hops in some fashion. They have been true entertainment and creativity for me, and you’ve consistently inspired me. Happy Spring! I can’t wait to see your gardening efforts too. Virtual gardening is actually quite nice. ;)
Oh my goodness, the foil bunnies are just too too cute. That is the kind I need as the others disappear so fast. Once I am out and about again Home goods is the first store I am checking out and it’s close to my two favorite stores Barnes and Noble and Michaels. Your creativity and attention to detail continues to amaze me. Thank you so much for starting my day with such delight.
Delightful table! Love all the bunnies and candy assortment. Thank you for sharing this.
Delightful tablescape! Love you you have bunnies and eggs, candy and otherwise everywhere.
Mary, I must say your cottontail confectionary tablescape would delight my Ella Mae. She looked at my table and asked why there was no candy on it! I just love the whimsy of the rabbits and candy. The egg tablecloth is the perfect backdrop for your “sweet” table. Endearment is a lovely pattern and it works so beautifully with your overall pastel tablescape. I hope your resident bunnies will find somewhere else to eat rather than your perennials. It is always a pleasure to hop with you, Mary.
We have had so much rain during the night and forecasts of severe weather tomorrow. Stay safe if it comes your way♥️