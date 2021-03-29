Dishes, DIY, Easter, Flowers, Tablescape, vase within a vase

Easter Table and Centerpiece Round-Up

16 Comments

Find a round up of floral centerpieces and table inspiration for Easter. You’ll find tips for using spring flowering bulbs, blooming branches, a blooming cabbage vase, easy 5 minute centerpieces and more!

Easter centerpieces and table inspiration | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #flowers #Easter #spring

March has blown by like a whirlwind with Easter arriving next weekend. I have to confess I prefer it when Easter falls a little later in April so Mother Nature has time to ‘catch up’ and synchronize the blooming of the azaleas, dogwood trees and snowball viburnum, aka, bunny cottontails.

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #flowers

Whether you’ll be sharing a table with several family members or enjoying a table for two, I’m hopping down the bunny trail and sharing a round-up of floral centerpieces and table inspiration.

Bunny flower arrangment with forsythia, hyacinths and eggs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 I hope you’ll be able to find some table or centerpiece inspiration for your Easter celebration. Click on the links in title links in red for the complete post or for the DIY details and table sources.

DIY blooming table runner with fresh flowers for an Easter or spring table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Create a Fresh Floral Table Runner for Spring or Easter

 DIY blooming table runner with fresh flowers for an Easter or spring table! Snowball viburnum blooms join hydrangeas and decorative eggs in a runner down the length of the table.

DIY blooming table runner with fresh flowers for an Easter or spring table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 Alfresco table with a blooming watering can, butterflies and bunny and chick with eggs for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 Spring Table by the Azaleas

 Alfresco table with a blooming watering can, butterflies and bunny and chick with eggs for spring or Easter.

 Alfresco table with a blooming watering can, butterflies and bunny and chick with eggs for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net| ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lakeside Easter table with easy and festive centerpiece of jelly beans, dogwood and plum tree blossoms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #alfresco #easter

 Blooming Branch Centerpiece DIY

Create an easy centerpiece, using the ‘vase within a vase’ method!  The walls of the vase are filled with jelly beans that look like speckled eggs. The inner vase holds spring blooming dogwood branches and plum tree blossoms, with a few decorative eggs tucked among the blooms.

 Blooming Branch Centerpiece DIY with dogwood and plum tree blossoms in jelly bean vase | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Bunny plate for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes

 Bunnies, Eggs, Birds and Blooms

A three-tiered server/cupcake stand provides a quick and easy Easter centerpiece for the table.

Easter table centerpiece with chocolate bunnies, jelly beans and eggs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes

Easter table with pastels, eggs and bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Easter #tablesetting #tablescape #bunny

Pastels, Eggs and a Fluffle of Bunnies

White chocolate bunnies from Dollar Tree are nesting in colorful paper shred “grass” alongside blooming hyacinths, in a tureen and a bunny cabbage vase.

Easter table with pastels, eggs and bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Easter #tablesetting #tablescape #bunny

Easter table with bunnies, eggs, and tulips in jelly bean vase centerpiece! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #easter #tulips #spring

Easter’s on its Way Table: Plaid, Bunnies, Eggs and Tulips!

 Tulips fill a vase of jelly beans as a centerpiece for the table with colorful plaid, tulip dinnerware, bunnies and eggs

Easter table with bunnies, eggs, and tulips in jelly bean vase centerpiece! | homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #easter #tulips #spring

Blooming Easter Basket Centerpiece DIY

Tips and tricks to create an easy blooming basket centerpiece the EASY WAY for Easter

Bunny with wheelbarrow and floral cabbage arrangement DIY with tulips | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Blooming Cabbage Flower Arrangement 

 A fun DIY spring or Easter arrangement using a cabbage, along with a wheelbarrow-toting bunny and tablescape with Hilltop Garden friends!

Bunny and blooming cabbage arrangement DIY with tulips centerpiece for table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Easter table and blooming bunny vase centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Easter #tablescapes #bunny #flowers

Floral Meadow Easter Table and Blooming Bunnies

Bunnies blooming with spring tulips, hyacinths, sprigs of forsythia and eggs on a favorite floral tablecloth.

Easter table and blooming bunny vase centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Easter #tablescapes #bunny #flowers

This easy blooming centerpiece uses pots of bulbs from the garden center that can be planted in the garden after the blooms fade | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Create a Blooming Centerpiece for Easter

This easy blooming centerpiece uses pots of bulbs from the garden center that can be planted in the garden after the blooms fade. You can see it used as a centerpiece for the table, here.

Tablescape with easy centerpiece of spring flowering bulbs and moss bunny | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Cottontail Confectionery Tablescape for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes #bunny

Cottontail Confectionery Tablescape

 Bunnies offering sweet confections, nested in pastel paper shred “grass”

Cottontail Confectionery Tablescape for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes #bunny

Bunnies and Blossoms Spring Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #bunny #tablescapes #easter

Bunnies and Blossoms Tablescape

Bunny cottontail-white hydrangea join pink alstroemeria and Charmelia for a centerpiece.

Bunnies and Blossoms Spring Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #bunny #tablescapes #easter

Black and White with Bunnies All Over’ Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Black and White with Bunnies All Over’ Tablescape

A black and white table and departure from a pastel palette for Easter. Green Spanish moss provides a decorative layer over pots of muscari to nestle and ‘hide’ eggsLindt mini milk chocolate chicks and bunnies provide an edible treat tucked in among the blooms.

Easter centerpiece with muscari, eggs and Lindt mini chocolate bunnies and chicks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Easy 5-Minute Easter Centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Easy 5-Minute Easter Centerpiece

  No flower arranging skills required when you drop in some potted flowering bulbs (paper-covered pot and all!) into your bowl, basket or tureen. Use small pots of azaleas, Easter Lilies and flowering bulbs available at the grocery store or garden center. Top with colorful Easter grass or paper shred, tuck in a few colorful eggs and add a vintage postcard for an Easter greeting.

Bunny pitcher blooming hydrangeas and tulips for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes

Bunnies, Bunnies, Bunnies

Bunnies in and around the Potting Shed with blooming teapots and Ball jar bouquets

Bunny plate with flowers for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes

Bunny plate with flowers for Easter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #tablescapes

  16 comments for “Easter Table and Centerpiece Round-Up

  1. Cindi
    March 29, 2021 at 6:28 am

    Thank you so much for the beautiful pictures. Sometimes it’s hard to smile at 6 am but your posts always help me to appreciate Mother Nature with a big smile. I have to agree with liking a later Easter. Off to feed my six new chickens- brand new adventure that I am so enjoying. Happiest of Easter/Passover or whatever you may be celebrating right now. Peace to all.

    Reply
  2. Jane
    March 29, 2021 at 6:32 am

    Happy Easter, Mary!
    Thank you for all your beautiful Easter Decor!

    Reply
  3. Rita C.
    March 29, 2021 at 7:38 am

    Always so magazine worthy, all of your table and floral designs. I saw your Pastels, Eggs and a Fluffle of Bunnies recently in a Country Living multiple link feature! Happy Easter week, Mary. It’s a gorgeous spring!

    Reply
  4. Calypso in the Country
    March 29, 2021 at 7:41 am

    What lovely inspiration to wake up to…so beautiful! Happy Monday and have a Happy Easter!
    Shelley

    Reply
  5. Ellen
    March 29, 2021 at 7:47 am

    OH WOW! Which one which one?? They are all awesome!! Thank you for all the beautiful ideas and delicious recipes! HAPPY EASTER TO YOU, YOUR FAMILY AND THE PUPS! 🐰🐣🐇🐰👒🐥🐇💝

    Reply
    • Betsy
      March 29, 2021 at 10:39 am

      Mary,

      Is that your snowball viburnum already in bloom? Mine barely has a bud on it, however we have had cold weather longer than usual. Wow, those blooms are spectacular!

      Your table settings and flowers are setting the perfect mood for Easter. Sunny days and warm weather are here, and your flowers are such a mood lifter!

      Reply
  6. franki Parde
    March 29, 2021 at 8:07 am

    Those Easter Eggs w/black embelishments…are so cool…next year… Mrs McGregor’s garden almost blew away last nite…yep, I appreciate Easter later, too! franki

    Reply
  7. Pattie
    March 29, 2021 at 8:29 am

    Centerpieces are the bane of my existence. I have loads of gorgeous tableware, but then struggle with a centerpiece. You certainly have a way with flowers. I wish I had similar skills. But I do appreciate your many tutorials, lovely photos, and encouragement to all of us. It’s a great inspiration.

    Reply
    • Clara
      March 29, 2021 at 10:18 am

      Mary, I enjoyed the roundup of beautiful tablescapes. They’re all so festive. I always enjoy admiring the pretty linens, floral arrangements, and Easter dishes. Thanks for sharing. Happy Monday! Clara ❤️

      Reply
  8. Gail
    March 29, 2021 at 8:43 am

    All “springtime fresh”. Your embroidered bunny/chick table runner inspired me. I’m going to do something similar this autumn w my runner. Thanks for idea

    Reply
  9. Sandra Brown
    March 29, 2021 at 8:53 am

    Everything you do is just timeless, beautiful and inspiring!

    Reply
  10. Aquietlife
    March 29, 2021 at 9:27 am

    Fun hopping down memory lane with you! I agree, too early for Easter, my garden looks barren of color, just a few more weeks…

    Reply
  11. Karon
    March 29, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Always enjoy your table settings! You find the most creative items to build your table. Love seeing your little dogs all dressed up too!
    You should consider writing a book! I would but it!
    Happy Easter to you and your family. God bless!
    Lyn

    Reply
  12. Ann Kretschmer
    March 29, 2021 at 10:14 am

    GORGEOUS!!!!!

    Reply
  13. LeAnn C.
    March 29, 2021 at 10:21 am

    I love all of these gorgeous pictures! Thank you so much for the inspiration. Easter is my favorite holiday! Praying your Easter is a blessed one with family and friends.

    Reply
  14. Marsha
    March 29, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Mary, your tablescapes and floral centerpieces are truly a work of art. I so enjoy them very much. It truly brings a Spring smile to me, Happy Easter!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

