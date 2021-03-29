Easter Table and Centerpiece Round-Up

Find a round up of floral centerpieces and table inspiration for Easter. You’ll find tips for using spring flowering bulbs, blooming branches, a blooming cabbage vase, easy 5 minute centerpieces and more!
March has blown by like a whirlwind with Easter arriving next weekend. I have to confess I prefer it when Easter falls a little later in April so Mother Nature has time to ‘catch up’ and synchronize the blooming of the azaleas, dogwood trees and snowball viburnum, aka, bunny cottontails.
Whether you’ll be sharing a table with several family members or enjoying a table for two, I’m hopping down the bunny trail and sharing a round-up of floral centerpieces and table inspiration.
I hope you’ll be able to find some table or centerpiece inspiration for your Easter celebration. Click on the links in title links in red for the complete post or for the DIY details and table sources.
Create a Fresh Floral Table Runner for Spring or Easter
DIY blooming table runner with fresh flowers for an Easter or spring table! Snowball viburnum blooms join hydrangeas and decorative eggs in a runner down the length of the table.
Spring Table by the Azaleas
Alfresco table with a blooming watering can, butterflies and bunny and chick with eggs for spring or Easter.
Blooming Branch Centerpiece DIY
Create an easy centerpiece, using the ‘vase within a vase’ method! The walls of the vase are filled with jelly beans that look like speckled eggs. The inner vase holds spring blooming dogwood branches and plum tree blossoms, with a few decorative eggs tucked among the blooms.
Bunnies, Eggs, Birds and Blooms
A three-tiered server/cupcake stand provides a quick and easy Easter centerpiece for the table.
Pastels, Eggs and a Fluffle of Bunnies
White chocolate bunnies from Dollar Tree are nesting in colorful paper shred “grass” alongside blooming hyacinths, in a tureen and a bunny cabbage vase.
Easter’s on its Way Table: Plaid, Bunnies, Eggs and Tulips!
Tulips fill a vase of jelly beans as a centerpiece for the table with colorful plaid, tulip dinnerware, bunnies and eggs
Blooming Easter Basket Centerpiece DIY
Tips and tricks to create an easy blooming basket centerpiece the EASY WAY for Easter
Blooming Cabbage Flower Arrangement
A fun DIY spring or Easter arrangement using a cabbage, along with a wheelbarrow-toting bunny and tablescape with Hilltop Garden friends!
Floral Meadow Easter Table and Blooming Bunnies
Bunnies blooming with spring tulips, hyacinths, sprigs of forsythia and eggs on a favorite floral tablecloth.
Create a Blooming Centerpiece for Easter
This easy blooming centerpiece uses pots of bulbs from the garden center that can be planted in the garden after the blooms fade. You can see it used as a centerpiece for the table, here.
Cottontail Confectionery Tablescape
Bunnies offering sweet confections, nested in pastel paper shred “grass”
Bunnies and Blossoms Tablescape
Bunny cottontail-white hydrangea join pink alstroemeria and Charmelia for a centerpiece.
Black and White with Bunnies All Over’ Tablescape
A black and white table and departure from a pastel palette for Easter. Green Spanish moss provides a decorative layer over pots of muscari to nestle and ‘hide’ eggs. Lindt mini milk chocolate chicks and bunnies provide an edible treat tucked in among the blooms.
Easy 5-Minute Easter Centerpiece
No flower arranging skills required when you drop in some potted flowering bulbs (paper-covered pot and all!) into your bowl, basket or tureen. Use small pots of azaleas, Easter Lilies and flowering bulbs available at the grocery store or garden center. Top with colorful Easter grass or paper shred, tuck in a few colorful eggs and add a vintage postcard for an Easter greeting.
Bunnies in and around the Potting Shed with blooming teapots and Ball jar bouquets
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Between Naps on the Porch
Thank you so much for the beautiful pictures. Sometimes it’s hard to smile at 6 am but your posts always help me to appreciate Mother Nature with a big smile. I have to agree with liking a later Easter. Off to feed my six new chickens- brand new adventure that I am so enjoying. Happiest of Easter/Passover or whatever you may be celebrating right now. Peace to all.
Happy Easter, Mary!
Thank you for all your beautiful Easter Decor!
Always so magazine worthy, all of your table and floral designs. I saw your Pastels, Eggs and a Fluffle of Bunnies recently in a Country Living multiple link feature! Happy Easter week, Mary. It’s a gorgeous spring!
What lovely inspiration to wake up to…so beautiful! Happy Monday and have a Happy Easter!
Shelley
OH WOW! Which one which one?? They are all awesome!! Thank you for all the beautiful ideas and delicious recipes! HAPPY EASTER TO YOU, YOUR FAMILY AND THE PUPS! 🐰🐣🐇🐰👒🐥🐇💝
Mary,
Is that your snowball viburnum already in bloom? Mine barely has a bud on it, however we have had cold weather longer than usual. Wow, those blooms are spectacular!
Your table settings and flowers are setting the perfect mood for Easter. Sunny days and warm weather are here, and your flowers are such a mood lifter!
Those Easter Eggs w/black embelishments…are so cool…next year… Mrs McGregor’s garden almost blew away last nite…yep, I appreciate Easter later, too! franki
Centerpieces are the bane of my existence. I have loads of gorgeous tableware, but then struggle with a centerpiece. You certainly have a way with flowers. I wish I had similar skills. But I do appreciate your many tutorials, lovely photos, and encouragement to all of us. It’s a great inspiration.
Mary, I enjoyed the roundup of beautiful tablescapes. They’re all so festive. I always enjoy admiring the pretty linens, floral arrangements, and Easter dishes. Thanks for sharing. Happy Monday! Clara ❤️
All “springtime fresh”. Your embroidered bunny/chick table runner inspired me. I’m going to do something similar this autumn w my runner. Thanks for idea
Everything you do is just timeless, beautiful and inspiring!
Fun hopping down memory lane with you! I agree, too early for Easter, my garden looks barren of color, just a few more weeks…
Always enjoy your table settings! You find the most creative items to build your table. Love seeing your little dogs all dressed up too!
You should consider writing a book! I would but it!
Happy Easter to you and your family. God bless!
Lyn
GORGEOUS!!!!!
I love all of these gorgeous pictures! Thank you so much for the inspiration. Easter is my favorite holiday! Praying your Easter is a blessed one with family and friends.
Mary, your tablescapes and floral centerpieces are truly a work of art. I so enjoy them very much. It truly brings a Spring smile to me, Happy Easter!