16+ Recipes for Easter or Spring: Sides, Salads and Desserts

Find a round-up of 16+ recipes for Spring or Easter with make-ahead sides, salads and desserts.

With Easter around the corner I’m sharing a round-up of recipes for Easter or your spring gathering. You’ll find sides, salads and desserts to serve a few or for a crowd; that can be made ahead or that use some short cuts!

Click on the links for the complete recipe or details.

Potato Salad Deviled Eggs are a combination of two of our Easter menu favorites, deviled eggs and potato salad, a convenient and delicious version of a deviled egg, to go with your Easter ham! Use prepared potato salad from the deli for an easy short cut and garnish with bacon and chives.

Deviled Egg Baskets are reminiscent of an Easter basket, garnished with flowering herbs and edible blossoms, topped with a chive basket handle! Ideal for a Derby party, garden club lunch, or bridal shower, and a pretty way to dress up your deviled eggs for your spring gathering or celebration!

A make-ahead recipe and flavorful salad for your potluck or family gathering.

Asparagus and strawberries may seem like unlikely salad partners, but their flavors are married with a light and easy orange vinaigrette dressing, and topped with the sweet and salty combination of bacon and sugared pecans! You can prepare the components of the salad in advance and assemble right before serving. If you’re short on time, purchase candied pecans from the grocery store too!

A make-ahead recipe and crowd-pleasing medley of sweet, tangy, crunchy and salty with the addition of toasted pecans and bacon. Perfect for serving along side your Easter ham or for a potluck!

Fun and easy for Easter with “bunny ears” hiding in the salad greens and easy recipe for Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette! Use ready-made palmiers as a short cut from the grocery store!

A light and refreshing salad for the spring or summer. Garnish with edible flowers if desired.

Perfect for a brunch, shower, or spring lunch! The orange-vanilla syrup is an easy and delicious addition to the fresh berries and fruit!

Ideal for dessert emergencies or company! Use a store-bought cake (angel food or pound cake) cut in thirds and layer with berries, lemon curd, pudding, whipped cream or a combination.

A make-ahead recipe for a sweet ending or Easter dessert. Serve these sweet confections in mini cupcake wrappers for a festive and tidy bite!

Baked in a 8 x 4 loaf pan, so it’s a smaller size to enjoy but enough to satisfy your sweet tooth for brunch, tea or dessert!

Tart, sweet, buttery and savory, all in one luscious bite!

Assemble in less than 10 minutes for an easy no-bake treat to satisfy everybunny’s sweet tooth!

Use chocolate chip refrigerated cookie dough for a quick and easy dessert with Easter PEEPS!

Festive to serve and easy to decorate, filling with colored coconut for “grass”, candy eggs, and a chocolate bunny or chick, just like an Easter basket! Use a short cut with ready-made shortcake dessert shells from the grocery store if you don’t have a pan or short on time.

As fun to make as they are to eat! Use a favorite short cut and two-ingredient cupcake recipe for quick and easy baking!

Doctoring the Box: Carrot Cake from Spice Cake Mix

An easy and deliciously moist, doctor-the-box recipe for carrot cake using a spice cake mix! Perfectly paired with homemade cream cheese frosting!

Lemon Peep-tinis

