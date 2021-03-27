16+ Recipes for Easter or Spring: Sides, Salads and Desserts

Find a round-up of 16+ recipes for Spring or Easter with make-ahead sides, salads and desserts.
With Easter around the corner I’m sharing a round-up of recipes for Easter or your spring gathering. You’ll find sides, salads and desserts to serve a few or for a crowd; that can be made ahead or that use some short cuts!
Click on the links for the complete recipe or details.
Two Easter Favorites: Potato Salad and Deviled Eggs in One Bite
Potato Salad Deviled Eggs are a combination of two of our Easter menu favorites, deviled eggs and potato salad, a convenient and delicious version of a deviled egg, to go with your Easter ham! Use prepared potato salad from the deli for an easy short cut and garnish with bacon and chives.
Deviled Egg Baskets with Edible Flowers
Deviled Egg Baskets are reminiscent of an Easter basket, garnished with flowering herbs and edible blossoms, topped with a chive basket handle! Ideal for a Derby party, garden club lunch, or bridal shower, and a pretty way to dress up your deviled eggs for your spring gathering or celebration!
Layered Spring Salad
A make-ahead recipe and flavorful salad for your potluck or family gathering.
Asparagus Strawberry Salad with Orange Balsamic Vinaigrette
Asparagus and strawberries may seem like unlikely salad partners, but their flavors are married with a light and easy orange vinaigrette dressing, and topped with the sweet and salty combination of bacon and sugared pecans! You can prepare the components of the salad in advance and assemble right before serving. If you’re short on time, purchase candied pecans from the grocery store too!
Broccoli-Grape Pasta Salad
A make-ahead recipe and crowd-pleasing medley of sweet, tangy, crunchy and salty with the addition of toasted pecans and bacon. Perfect for serving along side your Easter ham or for a potluck!
Bunny Ears Salad
Fun and easy for Easter with “bunny ears” hiding in the salad greens and easy recipe for Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette! Use ready-made palmiers as a short cut from the grocery store!
Cucumber and Strawberry Salad
A light and refreshing salad for the spring or summer. Garnish with edible flowers if desired.
Berrylicious Fruit Salad with Orange-Vanilla Syrup
Perfect for a brunch, shower, or spring lunch! The orange-vanilla syrup is an easy and delicious addition to the fresh berries and fruit!
Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake
Ideal for dessert emergencies or company! Use a store-bought cake (angel food or pound cake) cut in thirds and layer with berries, lemon curd, pudding, whipped cream or a combination.
Bunny Tail Bonbons, aka White Chocolate-Cheesecake Truffles
A make-ahead recipe for a sweet ending or Easter dessert. Serve these sweet confections in mini cupcake wrappers for a festive and tidy bite!
Almond and Poppy Seed Loaf Cake
Baked in a 8 x 4 loaf pan, so it’s a smaller size to enjoy but enough to satisfy your sweet tooth for brunch, tea or dessert!
Rosemary Lemon Bars
Tart, sweet, buttery and savory, all in one luscious bite!
No-Bake Easter Bunny Bark
Assemble in less than 10 minutes for an easy no-bake treat to satisfy everybunny’s sweet tooth!
PEEPS Chocolate Chip Cookie Tart
Use chocolate chip refrigerated cookie dough for a quick and easy dessert with Easter PEEPS!
Mini Easter Basket Cakes
Festive to serve and easy to decorate, filling with colored coconut for “grass”, candy eggs, and a chocolate bunny or chick, just like an Easter basket! Use a short cut with ready-made shortcake dessert shells from the grocery store if you don’t have a pan or short on time.
Easter Basket Cupcakes
As fun to make as they are to eat! Use a favorite short cut and two-ingredient cupcake recipe for quick and easy baking!
Doctoring the Box: Carrot Cake from Spice Cake Mix
An easy and deliciously moist, doctor-the-box recipe for carrot cake using a spice cake mix! Perfectly paired with homemade cream cheese frosting!
Wishing you a Happy Easter with all your peeps!
Thank you for your visit!
Mary, you have such style! Everything here looks so delicious. The most head-turning for me is the recipe for potato salad deviled eggs. That combines two of my favorites, and I must make those! Happy Easter to you and your family.
Gorgeous recipes as always……thanks, Mary
I always loved to read about your projects, recipes
and all the neat things you share.
The Easter and Spring post really got me motivated to get ready for Spring.
Elaine
I’ll take one of everything, Mary! You sure know how to garnish, embellish, and make everything look so delectable!
A feast for the eyes Mary! Thank you for the delicious round up. Happy Easter🐇🌸🍽💕
I want an invitation to your house for Easter! Thanks for the recipes!