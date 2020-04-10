These deliciously moist muffins sneak in some veggies and are sure to please everybunny with the addition of apple and coconut.
I’m hopping down the bunny trail with an Easter-themed recipe and one that’s appropriate for spring, as we are digging in the garden this time of year. These deliciously moist muffins are a welcome addition to your breakfast or brunch menu and a sweet treat that sneaks in some veggies!
Inspired by Beatrix Potter The Complete Tales, this Novel Baker recipe is a sweet repeat. I had to dig back to the 2014 archives to find it, but it’s too easy and good not to share again!
These Peter Rabbit Wheelbarrow Cupcake Holders provide a little for muffin or cupcake toting fun! They’re by Meri Meri, originally found at HomeGoods.
With the resurgence in popularity of Beatrix Potter, there are all kinds of Peter Rabbit cupcake wrappers and toppers available on Amazon, ideal for a bunny-themed baby shower or birthday party when life returns to normal and we’re no longer social distancing.
Peter Rabbit’s Carrot Zucchini Muffins,
adapted from Taste of Home
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. Bake: 20 min. + cooling
MAKES: 18 muffins
Ingredients
2 cups finely shredded carrot
1 cup shredded zucchini
1 cup peeled shredded apple
3/4 cup flaked coconut
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
2 teaspoons orange zest
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 eggs, lightly beaten
3/4 cup canola oil (I used a 4 oz. cup of unsweetened apple sauce and 1/4 cup canola oil to make 3/4 cup)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
Gently toss together carrot, zucchini, apple, coconut, walnuts and orange zest; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Combine eggs, oil and vanilla; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened.
Fold in carrot mixture (batter will be thick). Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full.
Bake at 375° for 20-22 minutes or until muffins test done with a toothpick. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack.
Notes:
Swap out half the oil in your baked goods for unsweetened applesauce. For every 1/2 cup of oil replaced with applesauce, you will save 900 calories and 110 grams of fat in your recipe.
Substituting applesauce for oil will change the texture of your baked goods, making it slightly chewier which works in this recipe. To experiment in other recipes, only replace half of the oil, and see how it turns out. If you’re happy with the results, experiment with replacing more of the oil, a bit at a time.
Printable Recipe
🐰🥕🐰🥕🐰
HAPPY EASTER!!! ✝️🐇✝️🐇✝️🐇✝️
The muffins look so good, I am going to make them, I have made your Smorgasbord cookies and the banana bread and they were out standing. Such a cute post.
Thank you Ann, Happy baking & enjoy! ♥
Omg those wheelbarrow cupcake holders!!!!
So adorable! Xo
Happy Easter Mary! Ella Mae and I love all things Peter Rabbit, the wheelbarrow cupcake holders are so adorable! I would so enjoy a carrot zucchini muffin with my bold coffee this morning!
Hi Mary! Once again you’ve brought a huge smile right when I needed it! I absolutely adore the Peter Rabbit wheelbarrows! Just wish I could get out to try and find them. My little granddaughters have just discovered the Peter Rabbit characters and I know they would love them too. I hope you have a very Happy Easter and that spring comes soon. Stay safe and healthy!
These sound delicious! I have extra zucchini and have been looking for a good muffin recipe. Thanks!
Happy Easter, Mary! These muffins look delicious and I can’t wait to try them. Peter Rabbit and Beatrice Potter have a special place in my heart. 😍
So adorable Mary, and the muffins are certainly packed with goodies! I hope you and the pups have a Happy Easter! 🥕 Jenna
The little wheelbarrows are so cute! Oh, how I miss HomeGoods! Shopping online just isn’t the same but is rewarding when the box arrives. The recipe sounds delicious. Happy Easter! Clara♥️
Thank you for your cheery Peter Rabbit post today, Mary! The muffins sound so good and would be perfect in my bunny cakelet pan, I’m thinking. Happy Easter to you, Lola and Sophie, and your hubby!
Your photos are beautiful as always, Peter Rabbit warmed my heart and brought a smile to my face. A Happy and Blessed Easter to you Mary and all your readers.
So cute and cheerful!
Thanks for the muffin recipe.
Happy Easter to you and your family….
🐇🌷🐇🌷
Stay safe!
Mary, this delights!!! I’ve intended to pull out my Peter Rabbit things and set a table or do something, but can’t seem to get focused. I’m running a little ADD of late!
Hope you have a beautiful Easter weekend. Thanks for making my days happy and bright with your amazing shares.
Thank you!! Happy Easter to you and family! I have always loved Peter Rabbit books & the drawings of that special one. The muffins look delicious & will try soon as I can get ingredients. We have sunshine after the storm so that helps for sure!! Have a lovely day, Mary!!!
One of my daughter’s favorite characters-Peter Rabbit. Love the the wheelbarrow cupcake holders, so cute! Thank you for the recipe, just printed it. Happy Easter to you and your family. 🐇🐇
I remember these cupcake holders, so sweet! The muffins sound wonderful, just wish I had someone to make them for. Will save the recipe for next year. Happy Easter, Mary and thanks for all you share.