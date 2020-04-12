Happy Easter from Lola and Sophie

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you Happy Easter. . .
The Easter Bunny has been hunkering down and staying at home since mid-March, so they had one set of bunny ears between them. . .
The ears are not ‘one size fits all’ 🐾🐾 and too small for Lola’s big fluffy head! 🐇
We’re in need of a grooming appointment (me included :) but it looks like I’m going to have learn how on YouTube (yikes!) or hold out until sometime in May when groomers and salons have their doors open again.
Yesterday was a gorgeous day here in North Carolina with sunny blue skies.
I noticed this pink dogwood blooming, perfectly timed for Easter!
“Let the resurrection joy lift us from loneliness and weakness and despair to strength and beauty and happiness.”
-Floyd W. Tomkins
Best Easter Wishes from Our Boat to Yours. ♥
🐰🐰🐰
