Happy Easter from Lola and Sophie

Happy Easter from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you Happy Easter. . .

Happy Easter from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter

The Easter Bunny has been hunkering down and staying at home since mid-March, so they had one set of bunny ears between them.  .  .

Happy Easter from Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter

The ears are not ‘one size fits all’ 🐾🐾 and too small for Lola’s big fluffy head! 🐇

Happy Easter from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter

Happy Easter from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter

Happy Easter from Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter

Happy Easter from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter

We’re in need of a grooming appointment (me included :) but it looks like I’m going to have learn how on YouTube (yikes!) or hold out until sometime in May when groomers and salons have their doors open again.

Happy Easter from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter

Pink dogwood blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Yesterday was a gorgeous day here in North Carolina with sunny blue skies.

Pink dogwood blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I noticed this pink dogwood blooming, perfectly timed for Easter!

“Let the resurrection joy lift us from loneliness and weakness and despair to strength and beauty and happiness.” -Floyd W. Tomkins | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

“Let the resurrection joy lift us from loneliness and weakness and despair to strength and beauty and happiness.”

-Floyd W. Tomkins

Best Easter Wishes from Our Boat to Yours. ♥ | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Best Easter Wishes from Our Boat to Yours. ♥

Happy Easter from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter

🐰🐰🐰

Happy Easter from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #easter

  51 comments for “Happy Easter from Lola and Sophie

  1. Ann Rue
    April 12, 2020 at 7:37 am

    HAPPY EASTER TO YOU—-Lola and Sophie you two are so cute.

    Reply
    • Kathy Menold
      April 12, 2020 at 9:26 am

      Happy Easter . Thankyou for the cute pictures and I think Lola and Sophie look beautiful with or without fancy haircuts. Stay well and safe.

      Reply
  2. Richie D Richards
    April 12, 2020 at 7:40 am

    Hoppy Easter to you four, I’m sending you a blog called delusionsofingenuity. It’s written from Gracie, the Schnauzer’s point of view. Mom is giving her a hair cut. It’s funny writing. Claudia

    Reply
  3. Rita C.
    April 12, 2020 at 7:45 am

    Happy Easter, Mary. The pups are fluffy cuties. The tree in pink and green is gorgeous against that blue sky, and I love the quote.

    Reply
    • Debbie
      April 12, 2020 at 9:14 am

      This made my day! I adore your sweet girls.

      Reply
  4. Vanessa Valeros Calapano
    April 12, 2020 at 7:48 am

    Happy Easter…. Lola and Sophie are so so cute. They made my day.

    Reply
  5. Everyday Living
    April 12, 2020 at 7:57 am

    Happy Easter! Lola and Sophie are too cute in all their fluffiness!

    Reply
  6. Laney Jason
    April 12, 2020 at 8:01 am

    Happy Easter to you all. Enjoy your blog so much. The quote you posted was perfect. Thank You and have a wonderful day.

    Reply
  7. susie
    April 12, 2020 at 8:05 am

    Happy Blessed Easter 🌟🐰💐

    Reply
  8. Fiona
    April 12, 2020 at 8:23 am

    Beautiful ❤️😍💕❤️. Your dogs are so sweet. Have the Happiest of Easter’s. ❤❤❤❤❤

    Reply
  9. Ann Krucek
    April 12, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Happy Easter to you, Mary. Lola and Sophie is cuteness overload!! Thanks for the joy you bring with every post!

    Reply
  10. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    April 12, 2020 at 8:27 am

    Ha-Ha, Happy Bunny Day Mary! Give The Girls a hug for me:@)

    Reply
  11. sue farmer
    April 12, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Happy Easter to all of you from my bunch. Snoopy and Mimi have to wait for the Easter Bunny until this is over:(

    Reply
  12. sue farmer
    April 12, 2020 at 8:33 am

    Happy Easter from Snoopy and Mimi. They think Lola and Sophie are the cutest!!!

    Reply
  13. Carole @ From My Carolina Home
    April 12, 2020 at 8:35 am

    Adorable, precious pups. Happy Easter, virtual hugs to you. Stay well!

    Reply
  14. Alice Genzlinger
    April 12, 2020 at 8:43 am

    He is Risen. Happy Easter.
    There is a first time for everything, having never given our Cavalier a hair cut, I had to do some trimming and he did so well that I’m amazed he still looks like himself. You can do it with the help of Mr Homeiswheretheboatis. Good luck.

    Reply
  15. rani2014
    April 12, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Happy Easter to you and your 4 legged children. ☺But you can look into their eyes which read “Mommy are you done yet?” They made such cute models.

    Reply
  16. Vicki
    April 12, 2020 at 8:55 am

    Many Happy Easter blessings to you and the family, Mary!

    Reply
  17. Jane
    April 12, 2020 at 9:02 am

    Thank you, Mary
    Happy Easter to you and your family!
    Sophie and Lola are so adorable.
    Sure going to be a different Easter this year.
    Please stay healthy and safe……
    💞🐇🌷💞🐇🌷

    Reply
    • Jacki Salinas
      April 12, 2020 at 9:57 am

      Your posts always make me smile. Happy Easter – the Lord is risen indeed!

      Reply
  18. Clara
    April 12, 2020 at 9:05 am

    Happy Easter Mary to you and your family! The girls are adorable! They have to be such a comfort during this challenging time. A pet sitting in your lap seems to lower anxiety levels. The pink dogwood is gorgeous! We are in the midst of severe storms today with hail, strong winds, & heavy rain. May God bless you and your family! Clara♥️✝️

    Reply
  19. Pat from Florida
    April 12, 2020 at 9:35 am

    Happy Easter to you and family.

    Reply
  20. ANN DAVIS
    April 12, 2020 at 9:38 am

    Happy Easter to you too!

    Reply
  21. A quiet life
    April 12, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Precious pups brings smiles to all! Wishing you a joyous day.

    Reply
  22. Janet Robinson
    April 12, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Happy Easter!! The girls are so beautiful!

    Reply
  23. Cyndi Raines
    April 12, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Love the girls! Too cute with their sweet faces. I need a hair cut too! Thank you for the great quote and beautiful dogwood picture. Love the hyacinths in the pretty tureen and postcard. Easter blessings to you, Hubby and the girls! 🛐🐇🥀♥️

    Reply
  24. Robin Bruno
    April 12, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Adorable!!!!

    Reply
  25. Karalee Mitro
    April 12, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Happy Easter!! A beautiful cloudless sky here at our small farm in Oregon…with just a touch of frost! Many blessings among us even in a most uncertain time…love & kindness will prevail. Thank you for sharing your darling pups!

    Reply
  26. Marie in AZ
    April 12, 2020 at 10:29 am

    Happy Easter! Hope your Easter Day is filled with flowers, sweet treats, good health, and peace! Thank you for all your cute pics today.

    Reply
  27. Tricia
    April 12, 2020 at 10:39 am

    I loved looking at Lola and Sophie!! With the furnace broken the last 3 days, and the landlord being difficult, it’s been hard staying warm in the freezing temperatures here! I couldn’t wait to click on your email and look at all your wonderful pictures. Thank you so much, I have tears in my eyes. Your are an angel of joy!!

    Reply
  28. Shirley Graham
    April 12, 2020 at 10:59 am

    Happy Easter to you and your family! I am in need of a haircut too!! Love and appreciate all your pictures. Give hugs to puppies!!

    Reply
  29. Chloe
    April 12, 2020 at 11:00 am

    I was hoping you would post some pet pictures today! Thank you for brightening my Easter morning.

    Reply
  30. Donna
    April 12, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Thank you for sharing Lola and Sophie. Happy Easter and many blessings

    Reply
  31. Ann Woleben
    April 12, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Lola and Sophie brightened my spirits with their shared bunny ears and their cute bunnies. As to the grooming, I am tempted to let my husband cut my hair. It couldn’t be much worse than it is. We shall see. The dogwood blossoms are magnificent. We attended our church services online – no distractions – actually quite peaceful. Thank you as always for sharing.

    Reply
  32. Jana Riemer
    April 12, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Thank you for sharing Lola & Sophie! Makes my day to see them. Happy Easter to you and your family.

    Reply
  33. Karenann S.
    April 12, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    Wishing you and your family a very Happy and Healthy Easter!

    Reply
  34. Betsy
    April 12, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    Looks like you have everything you need to enjoy Easter! Thanks for sharing your blue sky with us, that pink dogwood is absolutely gorgeous. All the best to you, and stay safe!

    Reply
  35. Theresa Keller
    April 12, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    Beautiful post, precious pups 🌷
    Thank you Mary & Happy Easter to you!

    Reply
  36. Sami's Aunt Nancy
    April 12, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Mary, thank you for sharing the wonderful pictures of the girls!! Even though we all badly need to see the groomer, the girls still look great! And that pink dogwood – so beautiful. Still barely approaching spring here in Michigan so it’s great to see some sun and pink flowers from the south. Thanks for this uplifting post!

    Reply
  37. Edith walker
    April 12, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Happy Easter! Thank you for bringing joy!

    Reply
  38. Sandi Magle
    April 12, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Mary, of course the dogs are adorable, but that DOGWOOD, doesn’t even look real…it is so perfect. Such is Nature. Hugs and have a safe and healthy holiday, Sandi

    Reply
  39. Julie Bishop-Hogan
    April 12, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    Happy Easter 🐇🐣🐰 Adorable pups!

    Reply
  40. Paula
    April 12, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    ~ Mary ~
    The 4th picture of the girls is so adorable , makes me giggle giggle !! I know we will all be ready for a little pampering when we are able !! My nails are a shipwreck , but I am starting to like the shorter and feel FREE from getting them done, and since I am semi retired YAY! and spending more time in the garden and yard work I may not ever go back? !! Since you garden so much, are you FREE from the nail salon ?
    Thanks for sharing all the cute pictures ! Hope you had a blessed Easter !
    Paula
    IN

    Reply
  41. Teresa
    April 12, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Mary, Thanks for the smiles! Glad your staying home. Have a very blessed Resurrection Day!

    Reply
  43. Anne Marie
    April 12, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Happy Easter! Lola and Sophie are just adorable as usual!

    Reply
  44. Nancy Brantley
    April 12, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    HAPPY EASTER Lola and Sophie are cute bunnies!

    Reply
  45. Grace
    April 12, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Thanks for the uplifting quotation and beautiful pictures celebrating Easter! Those words spoke to my heart today amid the gloomy skies and away from family. The dogwood is just beautiful in bloom. Your dogs are so cute all dressed up and you do a great job sharing them with us! Happy Easter!

    Reply
  46. Granny Gay
    April 12, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Here’s hoping you had a Happy Happy Easter Day, Mary…how could you not, with those precious fluffy babies! Wishing you sunny skies tomorrow…and on with spring and days to be out and about!

    Reply
    • gert stevens
      April 12, 2020 at 10:36 pm

      Happy Easter Mary! Your pups are adorable

      Blessings,
      Gert.

      Reply
  47. Sarah
    April 13, 2020 at 2:25 am

    Happy Easter, Mary and pups! You know this makes me smile!!!

    Reply

