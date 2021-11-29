Baking Spirits Bright: Holiday Baking Recipes and Giveaway

Find 20+ recipes to bake your spirits bright and make your holidays extra sweet! Additionally you’ll find some easy no-bake treats and food gift ideas too.

Whooooo’s ready for some holiday treats to bake and give?

There’s nothing like the aroma of sugar, vanilla and orange zest wafting in the air to put you in the Christmas spirit so I’m sharing a round up of goodies to sweeten your December! Whether you’re looking for a treat to enjoy, fill up a cookie tin or a special loaf to share with neighbors or loved ones, you’ll find something to satisfy their sweet tooth, including some easy no-bake treats!

Click on the links in red for the complete recipe. You’ll find the baking giveaway details at the bottom of this post.

Melted Snowmen Cookies

These Melted Snowmen Cookies are fun to ‘build’! Start with your favorite cookie as a base. Add melted white chocolate chips or almond bark for ‘snow’. Mini peanut butter cups provide a snowman top hat with mini chocolate chips eyes and an orange sprinkle for a carrot nose!

Christmas Wreath Macaroons

Christmas Wreath Macaroons are as fun to decorate as they are to eat!

Only four ingredients plus sprinkles for this recipe.

Like all macaroons, as they’re flourless, they’re gluten-free.

Chewy, Chunky, Sweet & Salty Smorgasbord Cookies

The ultimate chewy, chocolate chip cookies, packed

with sweet and salty mix-ins for a smorgasbord of flavor!

Shortcut Red Velvet-Chocolate Chip Cookies

An easy and festive Christmas cookie that uses a short cut!

Red Velvet Peppermint-White Chocolate Thumbprints

Red Velvet = Christmas to me! These festive red velvet cookies are infused

with a burst of peppermint flavor and white chocolate centers.

Bourbon-Pecan-Gingerbread Cookies

These spirited cookies combine the flavor of gingerbread and bourbon

in a fluffy muffin like texture. Make the dough ahead and chill 4 up to 12 hours.

These Easy Owl Cookies are a hoot to make!

Use your favorite sugar cookie recipe to make a parliament of owls!

Cranberry and White Chocolate Cookies

White chocolate, dried cranberries, pecans and oats make this a satisfying and delicious cookie

to add to your holiday baking! Drizzle with additional melted white chocolate if desired.

Nigella Lawson’s Christmas Chocolate Cookies

These chocolate shortbread cookies have a chocolate glaze with with decorative sprinkles.

They’re easy to whip up or in Nigella-speak, a “doddle” to make. :)

Cinnamon Swirl Apple Fritter Bread

A reader favorite recipe and a delicious to enjoy or give for the holidays!

Cranberry-Orange-Pistachio Loaves

The red and green from the cranberries and pistachios make these mini loaves of bread merry and bright,

as well as sweet, tart and nutty. A perfect little loaf to give or enjoy for the holidays!

Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze

Welcome cranberry season with Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze.

The crunchy streusel topping and orange glaze makes this quick bread a moist

and flavorful treat anytime you slice it!

And some no bake treats. . .

No-Bake Coconut Orange Snowballs

I made countless dozens of these cookies in my former life and they are always a crowd-pleaser!

They can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to gift and serve.

An Easy No-Bake Treat: Christmas Peanut Butter Bars

An easy, no-bake treat that is both naughty and nice!

Nice, since they’re so easy to make and naughty, because they too hard to resist!

Easy Christmas Santa and Snowman Bark

This easy no-bake treat comes together in under an hour to enjoy,

gift and share with friends and family.

Reindeer Corn Snack Mix

An easy, no-bake treat that’s perfect for last-minute gift giving and holiday snacking!

You can whip up a batch in about 20 minutes, almost as fast as you can say

“On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer and Vixen . . .”!

Spicy Dark Chocolate Nut Clusters

An easy sweet treat that’s no-bake and comes together in 5 minutes!

Perfect for sharing with neighbors, teachers, friends and gifting for the holidays.

Pecan Bourbon Balls

An easy no-bake Southern treat to enjoy with a cup of tea or for Christmas gift giving!

Candy Cane Cocoa Mix

Quick and easy for seasonal sipping and ideal for gift giving!

Homemade Vanilla Extract!

It comes together in five minutes and is ready to use in two months, improving as it ages.

‘Tis the season to bake and give and I’m sharing some Christmas baking love with a giveaway!

One baker will receive Santa oven mitts, a set of Santa paper loaf pans for baking and gifting, Rae Dunn Ho Ho Ho spatula set and Christmas sanding sugar.

A second and third baker will receive a Christmas truck with tree spatula and cookie cutter, set of paper loaf baking pans, Believe in the Magic of Christmas kitchen towel and holiday sprinkles.

A fourth baker will receive Rae Dunn Fa La La spatula set, decorative sprinkles, paper baking/snack cups, and a red metal 9 x 5 loaf pan.

A fifth baker will receive Ralph Lauren oven mitts, a plaid handle whisk set, plaid and check paper baking/snack cups, decorative sprinkles and buffalo check mitten spatula.

A sixth baker will receive a pair of Christmas kitchen towels, tartan plaid mitten spatula, a 10-piece set of cookie cutters, red baker’s twine and sanding sugar.

A seventh baker a holly oven mitt set, paper loaf baking pans, Merry, Cheer & Believe spatula set, baker’s twine and sparkling sugar.

An eighth baker will receive sparkling sugar, a 3-piece cookie press set, a 4-piece mini spatula set, snowflake paper loaf baking pans and a Santa baker Christmas ornament.

And last but not least, Lola and Sophie wanted join in the fun and share a Cookies for Santa Dog Toy and their favorite Sweet Potato Dog Treats with one lucky pup!

To enter this giveaway and chance to win and bake your spirits bright:

🎄 Leave a comment telling me your favorite Christmas cookie or recipe to bake for the holiday season.

🎄 Subscribe by email and let me know by comment. Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

🎄 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.)

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight December 8th.

Note: Your email address is never shared and used only to contact you if you are a winner. I recently had two winners I was unable to contact. Make sure you’re providing your current email address in the comment field so I can get in touch with you.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

🎄Happy Baking!

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch