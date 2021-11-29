Baking Spirits Bright: Holiday Baking Recipes and Giveaway

Find 20+ recipes to bake your spirits bright and make your holidays extra sweet! Additionally you’ll find some easy no-bake treats and food gift ideas too.
Whooooo’s ready for some holiday treats to bake and give?
There’s nothing like the aroma of sugar, vanilla and orange zest wafting in the air to put you in the Christmas spirit so I’m sharing a round up of goodies to sweeten your December! Whether you’re looking for a treat to enjoy, fill up a cookie tin or a special loaf to share with neighbors or loved ones, you’ll find something to satisfy their sweet tooth, including some easy no-bake treats!
Click on the links in red for the complete recipe. You’ll find the baking giveaway details at the bottom of this post.
These Melted Snowmen Cookies are fun to ‘build’! Start with your favorite cookie as a base. Add melted white chocolate chips or almond bark for ‘snow’. Mini peanut butter cups provide a snowman top hat with mini chocolate chips eyes and an orange sprinkle for a carrot nose!
Christmas Wreath Macaroons are as fun to decorate as they are to eat!
Only four ingredients plus sprinkles for this recipe.
Like all macaroons, as they’re flourless, they’re gluten-free.
Chewy, Chunky, Sweet & Salty Smorgasbord Cookies
The ultimate chewy, chocolate chip cookies, packed
with sweet and salty mix-ins for a smorgasbord of flavor!
Shortcut Red Velvet-Chocolate Chip Cookies
An easy and festive Christmas cookie that uses a short cut!
Red Velvet Peppermint-White Chocolate Thumbprints
Red Velvet = Christmas to me! These festive red velvet cookies are infused
with a burst of peppermint flavor and white chocolate centers.
Bourbon-Pecan-Gingerbread Cookies
These spirited cookies combine the flavor of gingerbread and bourbon
in a fluffy muffin like texture. Make the dough ahead and chill 4 up to 12 hours.
These Easy Owl Cookies are a hoot to make!
Use your favorite sugar cookie recipe to make a parliament of owls!
Cranberry and White Chocolate Cookies
White chocolate, dried cranberries, pecans and oats make this a satisfying and delicious cookie
to add to your holiday baking! Drizzle with additional melted white chocolate if desired.
Nigella Lawson’s Christmas Chocolate Cookies
These chocolate shortbread cookies have a chocolate glaze with with decorative sprinkles.
They’re easy to whip up or in Nigella-speak, a “doddle” to make. :)
Cinnamon Swirl Apple Fritter Bread
A reader favorite recipe and a delicious to enjoy or give for the holidays!
Cranberry-Orange-Pistachio Loaves
The red and green from the cranberries and pistachios make these mini loaves of bread merry and bright,
as well as sweet, tart and nutty. A perfect little loaf to give or enjoy for the holidays!
Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze
Welcome cranberry season with Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze.
The crunchy streusel topping and orange glaze makes this quick bread a moist
and flavorful treat anytime you slice it!
And some no bake treats. . .
No-Bake Coconut Orange Snowballs
I made countless dozens of these cookies in my former life and they are always a crowd-pleaser!
They can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to gift and serve.
An Easy No-Bake Treat: Christmas Peanut Butter Bars
An easy, no-bake treat that is both naughty and nice!
Nice, since they’re so easy to make and naughty, because they too hard to resist!
Easy Christmas Santa and Snowman Bark
This easy no-bake treat comes together in under an hour to enjoy,
gift and share with friends and family.
An easy, no-bake treat that’s perfect for last-minute gift giving and holiday snacking!
You can whip up a batch in about 20 minutes, almost as fast as you can say
“On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer and Vixen . . .”!
Spicy Dark Chocolate Nut Clusters
An easy sweet treat that’s no-bake and comes together in 5 minutes!
Perfect for sharing with neighbors, teachers, friends and gifting for the holidays.
An easy no-bake Southern treat to enjoy with a cup of tea or for Christmas gift giving!
Quick and easy for seasonal sipping and ideal for gift giving!
It comes together in five minutes and is ready to use in two months, improving as it ages.
‘Tis the season to bake and give and I’m sharing some Christmas baking love with a giveaway!
One baker will receive Santa oven mitts, a set of Santa paper loaf pans for baking and gifting, Rae Dunn Ho Ho Ho spatula set and Christmas sanding sugar.
A second and third baker will receive a Christmas truck with tree spatula and cookie cutter, set of paper loaf baking pans, Believe in the Magic of Christmas kitchen towel and holiday sprinkles.
A fourth baker will receive Rae Dunn Fa La La spatula set, decorative sprinkles, paper baking/snack cups, and a red metal 9 x 5 loaf pan.
A fifth baker will receive Ralph Lauren oven mitts, a plaid handle whisk set, plaid and check paper baking/snack cups, decorative sprinkles and buffalo check mitten spatula.
A sixth baker will receive a pair of Christmas kitchen towels, tartan plaid mitten spatula, a 10-piece set of cookie cutters, red baker’s twine and sanding sugar.
A seventh baker a holly oven mitt set, paper loaf baking pans, Merry, Cheer & Believe spatula set, baker’s twine and sparkling sugar.
An eighth baker will receive sparkling sugar, a 3-piece cookie press set, a 4-piece mini spatula set, snowflake paper loaf baking pans and a Santa baker Christmas ornament.
And last but not least, Lola and Sophie wanted join in the fun and share a Cookies for Santa Dog Toy and their favorite Sweet Potato Dog Treats with one lucky pup!
To enter this giveaway and chance to win and bake your spirits bright:
🎄 Leave a comment telling me your favorite Christmas cookie or recipe to bake for the holiday season.
🎄 Subscribe by email and let me know by comment. Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
🎄 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.)
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight December 8th.
Note: Your email address is never shared and used only to contact you if you are a winner. I recently had two winners I was unable to contact. Make sure you’re providing your current email address in the comment field so I can get in touch with you.
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
🎄Happy Baking!
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Thank you!! I’m adding some of these to my recipe file!!
Thanks for the delicious recipes. I will definitely try the Christmas wreath macaroons. One of my favorite things to bake during the holidays is a chocolate covered cherry cake. It reminds me of the chocolate covered cherries my mom would buy during Christmas.
My favorite thing to bake is my Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread…I bake a loaf for everyone of our children’s households…along with numerous cookies and fudge…peanut butter fudge is their favorite…and I am a subscriber.
I pinned the Baking Spirits Bright Giveaway collage…GOOD LUCK TO ALL!!
This really gets me in the holiday baking mood! What a generous giveaway! My favorite cookie for holiday baking is “ Santa’s Whiskers”. I got this recipe years ago at a Cookie swap. It’s a shortbread type with red and green candied cherries and pecans, rolled in coconut (whiskers). I’m a long time subscriber. Merry Christmas Mary!
I’ve pinned several of these – red velvet peppermint, gingerbread bourbon and the smorgasbord cookies are just a few. Thanks again!
Thank you for these recipes…I’ve pinned several to try this season. My plan is to make lots of cookies and then do small bags that I will donate to Feed thy Neighbor, where I volunteer by cooking, to give out to the homeless and those who need food.
I’m not much of a cook or baker but I have tried several of your recipes with my grandkids. They got very creative with your spider cookies. I think for Christmas we’ll make the melted snowmen cookies and see where they take those.
I really enjoy your blog.
Merry Christmas
I pinned several of your recipes. I think I’ll make the dark chocolate nut clusters for gifts
After 60 years of baking Christmas Treats my favorite is Toll House Chocolate Chip.
Thank you for sponsoring this generous give-away, Mary.
Sheila
What a fabulous give away…really gets me in the mood to bake! Thank -you! I pinned the give away picture and have been a subscriber for a long time. I love your website! I love making bourbon balls and old fashioned Christmas wreaths using cornflakes and marshmallow.
Pinned: Owl Cookies – so cute – and the Chocolate Nut Clusters.
Oh what feast for the eyes and tummy and I’m craving a slice of your Cranberry-Orange-Pistachio Bread this morning! My favorite treat to bake and give year round is 7 Layer Cookie Bars. They’re easy and loved by everyone and you can put a Christmas spin on them by adding red and green M&Ms to the layers. Thank you for your generosity and a chance to win. Your post puts me in the Christmas spirit and I’m ready to crank up the Christmas music and ready to bake! Teresa
I’m a long time follower and pinned your Pecan Bourbon Balls and Reindeer Corn Snack Mix to my ‘Food Gifts’ Board. Thank you again! Teresa
Fruit cake that I learned to bake from my mom is my favorite Christmas recipe. I mix it in and old tin wash tub that belong to my grandmother. The recipe makes three cakes so I’ll be gifting two of them. Oh the memories it brings back of those two special ladies. I have so enjoyed your post over the years and seeing your sweet pups. I’m always pinning your recipes and have made many. Merry Christmas to you and yours.
I have made for many years pumpkin bread and wrapped and tied for gifts to my friends along with a container of cream cheese, yummy.
Love your posts, girl!
Holy Wow Mary! What a generous and fun giveaway with so many adorable kitchen tools for merry baking! I’m drooling over you yummy looking recipes too. My go-to cookie to bake at Christmas is Mexican Wedding Cookies, loved by all but especially my hubby. I’m an email subscriber and love seeing your tables, recipes and sweet puppies. Thank you for putting me in the Christmas spirit this morning and the chance to win. 🎄❤️🍪👩🍳
I pinned the pecan bourbon balls, and love those dishes!!
I pinned your recipe collage and Christmas Wreath Macaroons. 🎄❤️
Thank you for these awesome recipes. My favorite Christmas treats to bake (with my best friend baking buddy- we get together every year) are the pecan tassies and Italian cuccidati cookies. A lot of work, but so worth it. Merry Christmas to you and yours!
Mary, Your seasonal posts and round ups are my favorite! I’m blown away by all the holiday baking goodies you found and are offering. I’d like to tag along with you when you shop. :) Peanut Butter Blossoms are my family’s favorite cookie any time of year. So easy and irresistible for peanut butter chocolate lovers. I’m a long time follower. Thank you for sharing your creativity and generosity. Jerrie
I pinned your round and giveaway collage. Thanks for the chance to win. Jerrie
What a yummy post, Mary, and so many fabulous giveaways!! I’m a subscriber, and my all-time favorite Christmas cookie is my grammy’s decorated sour cream sugar cookie cutouts. It just isn’t Christmas without them!
What an awesome giveaway! My favorite Christmas cookie to make is Almond Crescents AKA Mexican Wedding Cookies.
Wow you shared so many great recipes. Thank you. And the giveaway is so nice. I am already a subscriber. So I’ve been gluten free for 7 years now which puts a damper on some of my favorite cookies or baking. My daughter loved to experience making her own recipes and some for me and I miss that now that she works full-time in a bakery. So I’m always still trying gluten free recipes from others online but honestly I’ve not found a favorite. One of our family favorites is the peanut butter and chocolate buckeye balls and I can thankfully eat those. One of my other favorite is pecan sandies (we call them) like a shortbread type cookie rolled in powdered sugar. My daughter was able to make those gluten free. Only problem with her experimenting is she would fail to write down her recipe. Oh I reminder a date nut ball my aunt use to make and I loved that as a kid. It’s a fun memory. 🎄☺️
I pinned several of your recipes to my Recipes – Christmas Pinterest board…the Red Velvet Thumbprints & Bourbon Pecan Cookies…also the apple bread recipe to my Recipes – Bread board. Love the melted snowman cookies – I pinned that one a few years ago and made them with my granddaughter!
Good morning, Mary! This round up of sweets is making me hungry. I could have one (or two) of each. Orange coconut balls will always be one of my faves. My beloved Mother always made them. Happy Monday♥️
Mary, all of these recipes look delicious! I printed the recipe for No-Bake Coconut Orange Snowballs. My favorite Christmas cookie each year is a simple sugar cookie recipe. My young nieces come for the day and we have a lot of fun baking and decorating the cookies. Then we end the afternoon by making a Christmas craft.
As usual, your blog has perfect timing! Every year, I bake homemade goodies for neighbors and friends but my arsenal of new recipes has just about run dry. When I bemoan this fact to hubby, he insists I make the “tried and true” treats everybody loves but I like baking (and eating!) new recipes. Over the past few years, I’ve made a few of your recipes and they never disappoint.so I’m looking forward to making new treats. The challenge now is: How do I pick which one(s) to make? Wish all of life’s problems were this sweet, right? Hope you, hubby and your fur babies had a happy T-Day! xo
I pinned the photo and recipe of the No-Bake Coconut Orange Snowballs. I want to bake these for gifts. Thank you for the recipes and for an opportunity to win a giveaway.
Oh wow! Such a wonderful giveaway! Your photography is so beautiful and everything looks so delicious. Can’t wait to get baking! A favorite in our home at holiday time Is gingerbread men!
Great Christmas recipes! I can’t wait to try a few. My favorite Christmas cookie recipe is for thumbprint cookies. My nana made them every year.
I’m a subscriber
I pinned this post. 😊
I pinned your melted snowmen cookies to Pinterest. Might make some and mail to the grands who all live out of state. I may need to live to be 100 at least to do all the things I have saved in Pinterest.
My favorite goodie to bake is simple but delicious chocolate chip cookies and lavender tea bread but each year I try something new too. I saved several of your recipes and can’t wait to try. Peace.
My favorite it pecan snowballs, and ranger cookies. I bake several tins for friends and co-workers for my job and my husbands, so I do a big variety and but these are my two favorites, well chocolate chip too. Snickerdoodles, my husband makes a sage cookie that’s really great. Oh, so many I just can’t decide. My daughter discovered a new to us cookie recipe last hear, Mexican hot chocolate shortbread. When she and her friends do their gift exchange, they request this cookie. It is so good. My father-in-law owned a business and at Christmas would delivery tins and platters of cookies and I used to help. Now we keep up the tradition with our own co-workers.
Definitely my mother in law’s fruitcake cookies! Chewy and chock full of pecans and spices. The first time I tasted them was over 50 years ago, and I ate them as fast as she took them out of the oven. And no, I don’t care for fruitcake, but these are delicious!
Hi Mary! I always make lots of little gingerbread kids with my grands! We do this every year. I have been a longtime subscriber to your blog. Love all your wonderful pictures! I pinned the cinnamon apple fritter bread from this post too. Have a Merry Christmas!!
My favorite cookie is called Fingertip cookies. My kids still request them every year even though they are adults with grown children. They are butter pecan shortbread cookies rolled into fingertip shapes, baked and then rolled in powdered sugar. I follow you and have pinned several of your recipes. My husband’s favorite of your recipes is your cinnamon rolls. I make them for him regularly.
Thank you for all these yummy recipes! My favorite cookie recipe for the holidays is one I call Snowball Cookies. They only have a few ingredients and are melt in your mouth delicious. My family’s favorite is peanut butter kiss cookies. I pinned several of your recipes and am a long time follower of your blog.
Even though I haven’t made them yet, I can tell from the recipe that the Bourbon Pecan Balls will be my favorite thing to make this holiday season.
Lola and Sophie crack me up with their headbands. No matter the season, Lola is sitting up and tolerating her headband well (no doubt in anticipation of her reward) while Sophie appears to be “over it”.
I am a new subscriber.
Thank you, Mary, for all the wonderful recipes! We got snow this weekend so I’m in the baking mood!
My favorite Christmas cookies to bake during the holidays are Peanut Butter kisses – a peanut butter cookie with a chocolate kiss in the center. My adult sons and my husband request them every year! I’m also a subscriber of your blog and love all the great ideas and inspiration!
I also pinned the great inspiration from this post to my Holiday Recipes board on Pinterest. Thanks again for all of the great ideas and wonderful recipes!
Thanks for all the beautiful ideas! My grandson loves owls so I’m excited to make the owl cookies for him! My favorite Christmas cookies are my mom’s Swedish Cookies!
I pinned the owl cookies!!
Wow you really got me in the baking spirit. On Saturday I did make my annual fruitcake. My dear father waited patiently every year for his fruitcake. He is no longer with us but I still make it every year as a tribute to him. I feel like he is with me while I bake it. Luckily my son in law and his father and a few friends love it. My favorite cookie is my white chocolate macadamia nut cookie. Thanks for the inspiration.
I like to gift loaves of Poppy Seed Bread with an orange glaze!
My family always looks forward to me making Martha Washington Candy during Christmas!
Mary so many delicious goodies!!! I pinned the Coconut Snowballs because I love coconut cookies.
But, my favorite Christmas cookie recipe comes from a 1985 issue of Woman’s Day, Poppy Seed Pillows. The dough is made with cream cheese and butter and the cookies melt in your mouth. I have many fond memories of baking those cookies with my Mom and sister. You’ve inspired me to set a date to bake with them this year. Blessings to all and thank you for the give away.
What a lovely giveaway! I have several favorites I do every year, but I guess it’s just not Christmas without making sugar, chocolate sugar, and gingerbread cookies! And maybe this year I’ll try some of the ones you listed. Thanks Mary for your wonderful posts and including Sophie and Lola.
Good morning, Mary!! What a wonderful post. My favorite thing ever is to have our annual cookie baking day with my only daughter, and 3 grand daughters. A Christmas tradition that my precious mother started when I was a young little girl at 3. I was taught to cook/bake alongside her guiding my little hands and always bragging about my creativity to my daddy. Wonderful memories.
Now at 68 years young, I still have a passion for anything involving being in kitchen with my apron on. I am a long time follower and pinned your cookie collage. Want to try several of the recipes. My family favorite is my great grandmother’s fruit cake cookies, and my mother’s famous peanut butter divinity.
Thank you, for the opportunity to enter and MERRY CHRISTMAS, to you, and yours!!!
My go to christmas recipe is lemon bars, my husband’s favorite. I also love almond crescent cookies.
What generous gifts! Thank you so much for giving us an opportunity to win them. I’m saving the pistachio bread recipe although I might try making it with pecans instead. I don’t use Pinterest much, but I pinned the picture of Lola and Sophie because they always make me smile. I love your recipes because they always work, just like Ina Garten’s.
My mother would bake a chewy mincemeat cookie during the Holidays and send them to veterans serving our country. Maybe it was the endeavour that she was serving our soldiers, the spicy Holiday aroma filling our home while they were baking, savoring every delicious bite of these chewy cookies or all of the above but to this day these are still one of my favorite Christmas cookies.
I pinned your collection of the all recipes to my Christmas board because the entire collection is desirable. I also pinned the Smorgasboard Cookies to my cookie board.
All the recipes look great, can’t wait to try them. My favorite Christmas cookie is frosted sugar cookies in tree shapes. Love your post☺️
My favorite cookies to make are swirl cookies in cinnamon and wintergreen. Unusual flavors for the season, but my favorite! I pinned the Red Velvet Peppermint-White Chocolate Thumbprints cookie recipe. Thanks for the giveaway!
I pinned the Red Velvet Peppermint-White Chocolate Thumbprints cookie recipe. Thanks for the giveaway!
Pinned your cranberry white chocolate cookie recipe😁
Love all the cookies and treats, really like the macaroon donut wreaths they look so festive on a cookie tray. I like to make Lebkuchen (German Spiced Christmas Cookies). thank you Mary for helping us count down to Christmas with fantastic recipes and great decor Ideas….
PS we have a Pembroke wells corgi named Gracie June Bug, that loves sweet potatoes
What wonderful recipes and Ideas you have given us on this post!!! I want to try them all!! My favorite cookie recipe is Cherry Noels that I bake every Christmas. I have been a subscriber for several years now and so enjoy your posts!!! Merry Christmas!
Mary I pinned all the recipes to my Christmas board because I always bake and give as gifts. Thank you for your wonderful ideas!!
Mary, The baked goods look delicious! The mitten shaped spatulas are adorable! Enjoy your week sweet friend. Clara ❤️
What a deliciously beautiful collection of recipes! My favorite sweet to make for Christmas is peanut butter fudge. My family HAS to have it or Christmas is not complete!
You have the BEST giveaways! I’ve pinned two photos and still wish there was a way to subscribe, but no matter how many times I try, it just doesn’t work for me.
Hi Mary! I’m a long time subscriber/follower of your blog. I LOVE everything you do. You have a wonderfully creative mind!! Would love to win one of your giveaways – they’re all adorable!
What gorgeous giveaways! And timely as I began my Christmas baking today. I have been an enthusiastic subscriber for YEARS and have made so many of the recipes you shared again above. My favorite was the Cranberry Orange Pistachio loaf. It bakes up so festive and sprinkled with chunky sanding sugar it just sparkles! It’s a gift I have been proud to share. I pinned the first image to share all the recipes and said I’m made many of them and love them. Merry Christmas!
Our favorite Christmas cookie are thumbprint cookies, using my grandmother’s recipe. We put pink and green frosting in the print. Last year I made your cranberry orange quick bread as gifts for elderly in our church and it was HUGE hit!
My favorite Christmas cookie is the Thumbprint cookie.
I pinned your Bourbon-Pecan Gingerbread cookie recipe.. wouldn’t want to lose that receipt!!!!
My dad’s favorite is “Tea Time Tassies” mini-pecan tarts.. …so that has become my favorite in his honor!!!
I am a long time subscriber.. how could I not look forward to your posts.. they are always DIVINE!!!! Sending wishes for a very Merry & Blessed Christmas season…
I like making mini red velvet cupcakes for parties at Christmas. I have pinned a lot of your recipes as well as tablescapes. I always get inspiration from you!
I am a subscriber and I always enjoy the emails that are sent out out, especially from Lola and Sophie. My favorite holiday culinary gift giving is a boxful of homemade candies; peppermint bark, chocolate, caramel, pecan drops, and cashew bear claws
Mine and my families favorite cookie is the no bake choc and peanut butter oatmeal cookies.I pinned your Christmas bark so I can make some! I eat way too many cookies so this year I will not make quite so many.
I pinned your photo to Pinterest!
And of course I’m a subscriber.
Mary your owl cookies were my grandkiddies favorite cookie last year. This year my daughter has moved to Kentucky so I HAVE to make the Bourbon ginger cookies. The recipe looks great!!!
I am a BIG FAN of your recipes ( almost as much a fan as I am of your tablescapes ) One of my favorites is your lemon chicken noodle soup….since I never liked
chicken noodle soup that is really sawing something! The addition on fresh lemon is amazing.
Thank you
Pat Schaeffer
What a sweet :) giveaway Mary!! You found so many cute things! I love the cute spatula sets…I had to stop reading in the middle of this post and go get a cookie!! Yours were making me drool! Tis the season for cookies! So cute that Sophie and Lola are joining the giveaway too~ Happy baking!
Jenna
Love making Red Velvet Whoopie pies and pecan pie bars. Just pinned your dark chocolate nut candy recipe. Looks yummy!
Sarah S.
I pinned your recipe for the Apple Fritter Bread. I made it last year to share and everyone loved it.
Sarah S.
I think my favorite cookies to make are the sugar cookie cutouts that my mother always made. Decorative icing is always fun.
Sarah S.
You have so many yummy recipes, it will be a task deciding what to make for neighbors and friends this Holiday season.
I am a subscriber. A most generous giveaway.
Marion
I pinned the red velvet chocolate cookies.
Marion