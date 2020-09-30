Homemade Vanilla Extract for Holiday Baking and Gifting!

Get a head start on your holiday baking and gifting with Homemade Vanilla Extract!
It comes together in five minutes and is ready to use in two months, improving as it ages.
I’m sharing an easy DIY and gift in anticipation of holiday baking,
Homemade Vanilla Extract!
While it comes together in five minutes, it takes a minimum of two months for the
flavor to develop so you can start now and have it ready for baking and gifting in December.
Homemade vanilla extract will have the same great, if not better flavor, and
you can make it for less than half of the $5 an ounce price at the grocery store!
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
To make homemade vanilla extract you’ll need two ingredients, vanilla beans and vodka.
There are three main varieties of vanilla beans, Madagascar, Tahitian and Mexican.
Madagascar vanilla beans are processed using the “Bourbon” curing method
and known for their sweet sweet, creamy characteristics. Tahitian vanilla is
more floral and fruity and Mexican vanilla has a spicy-sweet flavor.
Vanilla beans are graded “A” and “B”. Grade A beans are best for baking and have a higher moisture
content, while grade B beans are more concentrated and better suited for extract.
To make my extract, I used Grade B Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Beans.
To make your extract you’ll want to use 5 – 6 beans per 8 oz. of vodka.
My package had 10 beans so I used 5 per 8 oz. jar. You don’t need top shelf vodka
to make vanilla, use a mid-range brand that you would drink that’s 70 to 90 proof.
Split your beans with a knife or cut with kitchen shears so the vanilla caviar / seeds are exposed.
I like the look of the beans whole, but you can cut your beans into smaller
pieces to help them release more seeds and steep and more quickly if you prefer.
Make sure to add any seeds / caviar stuck to knife or scissors to your jars, that’s the good part!
Place your beans in your jars and add the vodka to cover completely,
cutting beans as necessary so they’re completely submerged.
You’ll want a bottle that has a leak proof, airtight seal,
like these bottles that have swing bottle stopper.
When your beans are completely covered, close your jars and give them a shake.
Store your vanilla at room temperature and out of direct sunlight.
Shake a couple of times a week initially or once a day if you can remember
as the seeds will settle to the bottom.
Alternatively you can steep your beans in a large mason jar.
Add 10 – 12 beans to a jar, cover with 16 oz. vodka.
Cut the beans down to size so they’re completely submerged in the vodka.
After two months, use a funnel to transfer vanilla to gift bottles.
You’ll find links to different size bottles at the bottom of this post.
Now the fun part, decorating the bottles for gifts!
I picked some ribbon at Hobby Lobby, along with a miniature Christmas tree topper.
All Hobby Lobby’s Christmas merchandise is 40% off.
I threaded the end of the coil of the tree topper through the end of the latch,
spinning it to catch the other end of the latch to secure it to the top of the bottle,
and tied on a ‘Merry Christmas With Love’ tag.
The longer the vanilla steeps, the better the flavor!
This is the gift that keeps on giving, here’s a fun tip:
As you use your vanilla, top off your bottle with more vodka and give it a shake.
Unused aged vanilla extract (with the beans fully submerged) will last several years.
Once you begin using the vanilla and adding more alcohol after each use,
the beans will eventually need to be replaced.
Remove the old beans, add fresh ones, shake, and continue to use/refill.
Aged extract, without beans, will last indefinitely.
Vanilla extract is most commonly made with vodka, but you can also use bourbon, rum or brandy.
My 750 ml bottle of vodka was $13 and my vanilla beans were $15 so the
cost of 16 oz. of vanilla extract was $1.75 an ounce and I have 9 oz. of vodka
left, plenty for mixing some
Rudolph’s Concentrated Christmas Mischief Cocktails in December.
*hiccup* :)
Happy Extracting and Baking!
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Metamorphosis Monday
Sun a fun idea!! Thanks for sharing with us. This makes a great gift as well as favors for a party. Very pretty and festive as well.
I love this idea. I also make vanilla sugar by putting a vanilla bean in a jar of sugar and leaving it. I have used the same jar for a couple of years and just add more sugar as it gets low. The sugar takes on a mild vanilla flavor. It can be used anywhere you would use a sprinkle of sugar. On top of a pie crust or cobbler before baking is one of my favorite ways to use it Time to buy some more vanilla beans.
What a great idea. Have to go buy some vodka and get started. Thanks for the recipe. Peace to all.
What an awesome idea! I love the special bottles and the extra cute topper. The tags are very festive, did you make them also? You’re the best Mary, thank you for another great fun gift to make! Ho ho ho!
I’ve made it before with the Madagascar beans that my son brought back from there! It was awesome and forgot about making more! Will have to make some! Thanks for brining back the idea! Have a good day!
Sweet
Why you little holiday hopper, I’m trying to settle into my fall days being 100 degrees still and your jumping straight to red and green, about to give me seasonal whiplash! Very cute, the bottle toppers are a must!
You’re up bright and early! I’m experiencing whiplash too only because the vanilla has to ‘steep’ for two months! I hope to visit a pumpkin patch today and then I plan on dusting off my broom and tweaking my hat!
Such a great gift, Mary! I have had some steeping for quite awhile now. Thank you for all your links for bottling. The tree toppers add such a cute enhancement.
Yay! You gave me a great source for beans. I did this very thing for co-worker gifts some years ago. I loved it, as did the recipients. I had used brown bottles, yours are oh so much cuter….. I’m calling daughter to see if she’d like to gift her teacher friends! I’m going to start a batch for my new neighbors. And, I too have an ongoing flip lid jar of vanilla sugar, so useful
Mary, I dearly wish you could talk to me about growing flowers in the South. As a new, new New transplant from California to Florida, I’m feeling timid about what to plant here, and where to find the plants I think will be good here. Like Lady Banks and Limelight you’ve talked about. And regular roses – I worry about humidity. (Something a Cali Girl has zero experience with!!!) (No mildew on my Roseville roses!)
Thanks for the fun and timely post! Cheers…………………..
Hi Ellen, I don’t know anything about growing flowers in Florida. Limelight Hydrangeas are hardy in zones 3 – 9, you can look up your USDA gardening zone by zipcode, here.
Garden centers are good about stocking what will grow and thrive in your area. Thank you for your visits and comments! ♥
Mary, I have thought of doing this before and never have. Thanks for the little nudge, I must order my supplies. The presentation is perfect!
Thank you Pam, it’s so easy and fun too. I hope you’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather and your cottage this week. ♥
Hello Grand Witch Mary.. thank you for this cute idea.. I might actually be able to do this one ( if I don’t get side tracked by the “other”ingredient *hiccup*:) ) A lowly member of your society!:)
What a wonderful idea Mary. We used to buy vanilla in Mexico when we were able to travel so this is a great alternative. Thanks! Hope you are enjoying this gorgeous fall weather. Clara ♥️
What a marvelous idea, I am definitely going to order the supplies you recommend and prepare this as Christmas gifts. Thanks again Mary for another great idea.
Thanks Mary! Just ordered all the supplies to make a lot of these!!! What a cute idea and a welcomed task to fill my time!!! I cannot clean ANY more!!!
So cute & practical at the same time. Love the topper. . . .and the trimmings!
Beautiful photos! Every January, I make 2 large mason jars of vanilla extract. I store them in a dark cabinet, and once a month, I shake them. I start my holiday baking in November, so I use one jar for baking. In December, I dispense the other jar in to small bottles for gift giving. Each recipient get a tray of baked goods, with recipes and a jar of vanilla extract to let them know that is what was used in the baking. Thank you for the links and the Rudolph’s Concentrated Christmas Mischief Cocktail recipe which I’m going to check out right now.
What a cool idea for a Christmas gift. Always forget to start these things early but you have given me the incentive. Thanks Mary
Love this idea for gift giving. I’ve made my own vanilla before and it is easy breezy! Packaging is everything. :-)
What a fun idea Mary!! Those bottles are so cute, and aren’t you smart to start now. This is a great gift for everyone on any gift list and perfect for hostesses too, thanks for sharing
Jenna
Love this idea, totally going to make it… Thank you so much for sharing.
Danish baking has always been noted for the Vanilla and butter flavors. My grandmother always had a bottle of Vanilla Beans and Vodka on the kitchen window ledge, to let the sun bake it into the rich flavor. When we used any for baking, you replace with more Vodka. She would always giggle as she had a sip at the same time. Wonderful memories for me….! Hugs, Sandi
I was gifted a bottle of vanilla years ago. It’s time I made some for gift giving! Thanks for the great idea and also where to order info. Very helpful!