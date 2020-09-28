Fall Nesting with Transferware in the Potting Shed

Happy Monday!
Can you believe we’re on the cusp of October? Where did September go?
I took some time out to enjoy a little fall nesting in Potting Shed
and to celebrate my favorite season.
I’m a lover of brown transferware and ironstone anytime of year,
but fall is when it really shines.
I pulled out some pieces to give them their due and for some tabletop fun. . .
And to feather my nest twig by twig.
Williamsburg Aviary by Wedgwood is designed for nesting,
no matter what the season.
Join me for a cuppa hydrangeas and a Staffordshire Bouquet. . .
Limelight Hydrangeas have begun their fall metamorphosis and the blooms
will continue to burnish and deepen to a bronzy-hue.
Their faded beauty pairing with the soft brown edges of
the transferware and white pumpkins.
Autumn’s Delight by Johnson Brothers with its multi-colored fruit pattern is evocative of harvest season.
You can see at an Autumn’s Delight Alfresco Fall Table, HERE.
I couldn’t resist the pretty flower basket details of
Royal Staffordshire Clarice Cliff ‘Charlotte’.
You can see it at a
Fall Alfresco Tablescape with a Touch of Blue, HERE.
To pair with the transferware, I added some abandoned nests. . .
Sauce boats are serving up hydrangea blooms. . .
A little bird cottage offers some nesting details,
complete with stone chimney, planter, metal roof and fencing.
Nesting Details:
Transferware / vintage
Woven charger mats / World Market, several years ago
Twig Flatware / Pier 1
Napkins / Hobby Lobby
Hope you’re enjoying a little fall nesting weather where you are!
Sweet nesting in the Potting Shed~
Love the table setting with the bird cottage and the twig flatware.
Happy nesting, Mary. Sigh…beautiful brown transferware, your collection is amazing! The bird cottage is adorable and the twig flatware is perfect. I am so glad we still have Pier 1 on line. Happy Monday ♥️
Of all the bloggers I follow, your photography is by far the best. Lovely job! Brown transfer ware is one of my favorites.
I’ll have a cuppa your hydrangeas and transferware ANY time, Mary! I adore brown transferware too, but so far, have not ventured into the deep abyss of the tubs storing the bulk of mine. Autumns Delight is my favorite, if I had to choose. I was looking at your source list, and sighing over the fact that Pier1 is gone, and then I read Pam’s comment. !! Indeed, they are getting a fresh start with online exclusively – yippee! That made my day. Well, that and your potting shed visual party. Thanks!
Delightful, we too collect iron stone and Brown transferware , autumn is just the best time of year…..
Starting my nesting too!! I love brown transfer ware (let’s be honest, not too many dishes I don’t like), got mine out ….. the only thing wrong with our Fall this year, is the lack of rain…otherwise, we are loving the tempts!!……thanks for sharing!!! HAPPY NESTING!! 🌻♥️🍁🌾🍂
I love brown transferware too. I always enjoy your potting shed posts. My favourite piece of transferware in your post is the small pitcher with the wheat on it. Do you know the make and pattern of that one?
Hi Diane, The wheat patterned sauce boat is marked ‘T & R Boote, Harvest’. I added a photo of the manufacturer’s mark. Thank you for your visits ♥
Hi Mary Happy Monday! I always take a mini getaway with your post. They are so appreciated….I too am a lover of Iron Stone and brown transfer not to mention fall is my favorite season. Thanks for all you do give us a smile each and every day.
Im so in love with brown transferware, Mary, but especially in the Fall. Your bird cottage is darling on your tablescape. Happy Autumn to you, Mary! 🍁
The transferware is so beautiful paired with the fading limelight hydrangeas and your bird cottage is absolutely wonderful. So glad your temps are cooling and you can happily play in your Potting Shed, it’s sheer delight Mary!
Jenna
Mary, What a wonderful way to begin an early fall week. The hydrangeas and brown transferware fit the occasion perfectly. I love the cute birdhouse! You have a wonderful collection. We’re loving the fall weather and have been nesting by decorating the porch and mantel for Halloween. I, too, can’t believe October is upon us! Happy Monday! Clara ♥️🍁🎃
Just love your display of transferware with tHe limelight hydrangeas, a favorite of mine and your charming bird house. My daughter loves anything vintage and because of the way you use it I have decided to start her a collection of various patterns. I recently found a place setting of Johnson Brothers Staffordshire Bouquet and plan to give it to her for her birthday along with an outing to find more transferware. Thanks to your inspiration Mary we will enjoy the dish hunting adventure.
Hi Mary, the dinnerware is beautiful and I love the Twig silverware. Think of you often and hope you are well. I enjoy looking at your beautiful photos the best in Blogland!
I always enjoy when you share your collections in the Potting Shed…so many lovely patterns in the brown transfer ware. I actually put a bunch of brown in my shop…as I have to start getting the quantity of dishes I have under control. Very much enjoyed your collection though!
Just lovely!! franki
A feast for the eyes, and soothing to my china-loving soul. Love love love your blog!
LOVE your potting shed nest! I totally agreed with Melody, and there’s so much inspiration on your blog. Thanks for the beauty every time!