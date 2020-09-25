Books, Dessert, Fall, Food

Quick and Easy Apple and Brie Galette with Pomegranate

Creamy Brie meets fall apples in an easy galette; dusted with cinnamon,

sprinkled with slivered almonds, drizzled with honey and topped with

pomegranate seeds for a bright burst of sweet and tart.

Happy Friday! How about a quick and easy dessert to kick off the weekend?

Apple and Brie Galette comes together in 10 minutes, easier than apple pie

to celebrate apple season!

This Apple and Brie Galette is a sweet repeat from deep in the archives and part of

a book review with The Novel Bakers from 2014.

It’s worthy of its own post so I’m sharing it again in case you need a quick and easy fall dessert.

Galettes are easy, free-form, rustic tarts made with a single crust of pastry.

You can use refrigerated pie crust or frozen puff pastry to make a quick galette,

or of course your favorite pastry recipe.

In addition to pie crust here are the ingredients you’ll need:

Apples

Brie

Brown Sugar

Sliced Almonds

Cinnamon

Honey

Butter

Pomegranate Arils / Seeds

Use any variety baking apple such as Braeburn, Honeycrisp, Jonathan / Jonagold, or Granny Smith.

Slice your apples, leaving the peel on to keep it quick and easy, or peel if you prefer.

Top your pie crust with sliced Brie, brown sugar, sliced almonds and cinnamon.

Add thinly sliced apples (peeled or unpeeled).

Drizzle the top with honey, dot with butter, and fold edges over to form your crust.

Brushed the crust with egg wash and sprinkled a little sugar on the pie crust edge.

Bake 20 – 25 minutes until crust is golden.

Allow to cool and firm up slightly before cutting and garnish with

pomegranate seeds.

Easy and delicious!

The pomegranate arils add a bright burst of tart and sweet.

If you don’t want the hassle of peeling a pomegranate, you can find arils

ready to eat in the produce section of most grocery stores this time of year.

Apple and Brie Galette with Pomegranate Seeds

Celebrate apple season with these easy dessert.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: apple, Brie, dessert, easy, pomegranate, rustic
Servings: 8

Ingredients

  • 1 Refrigerated Pie Crust
  • 4 oz. Brie Cheese
  • 1 tbsp Brown Sugar
  • 3 tbsp Sliced Almonds
  • 1/2 tsp Cinnamon
  • 2 Apples, thinly sliced (peeled or unpeeled)
  • 1 - 2 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 egg
  • Pomegranate Arils / Seeds

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  • Place prepared pie crust on parchment lined baking sheet.
  • Top pie crust with sliced Brie, brown sugar, sliced almonds and cinnamon, leaving a 2-inch border along the edge of crust.
  • Top next with thinly sliced apples (peeled or unpeeled), fanning apple slices out.
  • Drizzle the top with honey, dot with 1 tablespoon cubed butter, and fold edges over to form your crust.
  • Brush the crust with egg wash (egg beaten with a little water) and sprinkle a little sugar on the pie crust edge.
  • Bake at 375 degrees 20 - 25 minutes until crust is golden. Allow to cool and firm up slightly before cutting and garnish with pomegranate seeds.

Notes

Use any variety baking apple such as Granny Smith, Braeburn, Honeycrisp, Jonathan or Jonagold.

This recipe was adapted from

 The Forest Feast: Simple Vegetarian Recipes from My Cabin in the Woods

by Erin Gleeson.

The Forest Feast Gatherings by Erin Gleeson | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I highly recommend all of Erin’s books, including The Forest Feast Gatherings.

Celebrate apple season and find a harvest of Fresh Picked Apple Recipes for Fall,  HERE.

Fresh Picked Apple Recipes for Fall | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #apple #recipes #fall #desserts #salads #soup #cocktails

  7 comments for “Quick and Easy Apple and Brie Galette with Pomegranate

  1. Mary Anne McWhirter
    September 25, 2020 at 8:45 am

    I received the cookbook and it is even more beautiful than I realized…the recipes are amazing….and you know how I LOVE HALLOWEEN……..WOULDN’T THESE CUTE GIVE AWAY DECORATIONS GO SO WELL WITH ONE OF MY NEW RECIPES!
    Thanks for the daily dose of happiness…you have no idea!!!! I have passed your blog onto so many of my friends….you are the “talk of the town”!!!! and now a galette!!!! I have always wanted to make one of these and these step by step instructions hopefully will be the “key to success”. Thank you for continuing to be the happy place for so many!

    Reply
    • Mary
      September 25, 2020 at 8:53 am

      Hi Mary Anne, I’m so glad the cookbook arrived safely! I know you’ll enjoy it. Happy Friday ♥

      Reply
  2. the Painted Apron
    September 25, 2020 at 8:50 am

    I love to make galettes Mary, they are easy and so pretty. The way you styled this one is gorgeous! I do miss the Novel Bakers…
    Jenna

    Reply
  3. Donna
    September 25, 2020 at 9:45 am

    Your photos are Fab.U.Lous. Yum.

    Reply
  4. Everyday Living
    September 25, 2020 at 10:26 am

    I love galettes, Mary and your presentation is always magazine worthy! This would be wonderful for the weekend.

    Reply
    • Clara
      September 25, 2020 at 11:02 am

      Mary, The galette looks delicious. Your step by step instructions are always helpful. Enjoy your weekend! Clara ♥️

      Reply
  5. Linda E>
    September 25, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Thanks so much for the beautiful galette recipe! The pomegranate seeds add such sparkle to it! I can’t wait to try it! Linda E.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

