Quick and Easy Apple and Brie Galette with Pomegranate

Creamy Brie meets fall apples in an easy galette; dusted with cinnamon,
sprinkled with slivered almonds, drizzled with honey and topped with
pomegranate seeds for a bright burst of sweet and tart.
Happy Friday! How about a quick and easy dessert to kick off the weekend?
Apple and Brie Galette comes together in 10 minutes, easier than apple pie
to celebrate apple season!
This Apple and Brie Galette is a sweet repeat from deep in the archives and part of
a book review with The Novel Bakers from 2014.
It’s worthy of its own post so I’m sharing it again in case you need a quick and easy fall dessert.
Galettes are easy, free-form, rustic tarts made with a single crust of pastry.
You can use refrigerated pie crust or frozen puff pastry to make a quick galette,
or of course your favorite pastry recipe.
In addition to pie crust here are the ingredients you’ll need:
Apples
Brie
Brown Sugar
Sliced Almonds
Cinnamon
Honey
Butter
Pomegranate Arils / Seeds
Use any variety baking apple such as Braeburn, Honeycrisp, Jonathan / Jonagold, or Granny Smith.
Slice your apples, leaving the peel on to keep it quick and easy, or peel if you prefer.
Top your pie crust with sliced Brie, brown sugar, sliced almonds and cinnamon.
Add thinly sliced apples (peeled or unpeeled).
Drizzle the top with honey, dot with butter, and fold edges over to form your crust.
Brushed the crust with egg wash and sprinkled a little sugar on the pie crust edge.
Bake 20 – 25 minutes until crust is golden.
Allow to cool and firm up slightly before cutting and garnish with
pomegranate seeds.
Easy and delicious!
The pomegranate arils add a bright burst of tart and sweet.
If you don’t want the hassle of peeling a pomegranate, you can find arils
ready to eat in the produce section of most grocery stores this time of year.
Apple and Brie Galette with Pomegranate Seeds
Celebrate apple season with these easy dessert.
Servings: 8
Ingredients
- 1 Refrigerated Pie Crust
- 4 oz. Brie Cheese
- 1 tbsp Brown Sugar
- 3 tbsp Sliced Almonds
- 1/2 tsp Cinnamon
- 2 Apples, thinly sliced (peeled or unpeeled)
- 1 - 2 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 egg
- Pomegranate Arils / Seeds
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Place prepared pie crust on parchment lined baking sheet.
- Top pie crust with sliced Brie, brown sugar, sliced almonds and cinnamon, leaving a 2-inch border along the edge of crust.
- Top next with thinly sliced apples (peeled or unpeeled), fanning apple slices out.
- Drizzle the top with honey, dot with 1 tablespoon cubed butter, and fold edges over to form your crust.
- Brush the crust with egg wash (egg beaten with a little water) and sprinkle a little sugar on the pie crust edge.
- Bake at 375 degrees 20 - 25 minutes until crust is golden. Allow to cool and firm up slightly before cutting and garnish with pomegranate seeds.
Notes
Use any variety baking apple such as Granny Smith, Braeburn, Honeycrisp, Jonathan or Jonagold.
This recipe was adapted from
The Forest Feast: Simple Vegetarian Recipes from My Cabin in the Woods
by Erin Gleeson.
I highly recommend all of Erin’s books, including The Forest Feast Gatherings.
Celebrate apple season and find a harvest of Fresh Picked Apple Recipes for Fall, HERE.
