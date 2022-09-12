Falling for Apples: A Harvest of Apple Recipes

Happy Monday!

I’m on the porch in celebration of apple season,

which runs September through November here in North Carolina.

I’m beyond ready for hay rides and cider!

Fun Apple Facts:

🍎 NC ranks seventh in apple production in the United States and has over 200 commercial apple operations comprised of 9,000 bearing acres of apple orchards.

🍎 Up to 4 million bushels of apples can be produced in a given year.

🍎 Forty percent of the state’s crop is marketed as fresh apples through packing operations and direct marketing outlets while the remaining 60% is utilized in the processing industry, mainly as applesauce and juice.

🍎 When storing apples at home, always refrigerate them. Apples will ripen and turn soft 10 times faster at room temperature.

My DIY Apple Spice Wreath is hanging on the porch in celebration.

Find this copycat wreath tutorial, HERE.

Pick your own apples at one of the many pick-your-own farms. . .

Or pick up a pot of mums at Lowe’s and place it in an apple bucket. ;)

The age-old adage, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” is more and more substantiated. . .

🍎 Apples are rich in pectin. Pectin and mild acids found in apples help fight body toxins and aid digestion. Pectin too has been associated with helping to keep cholesterol levels in balance and is significant in helping to reduce the incidence of certain types of heart disease. Studies have shown that person’s eating apples regularly have fewer headaches and other illnesses associated with nervous tension.

🍎 Other studies have demonstrated an association of regular apple consumption with a reduced incidence of colds and other upper respiratory ailments.

🍎 The mild nature and low acidic content of apples are more readily accepted and digested by infants, and causes less colic and rash-related disorders.

I harvested some favorite apple recipes from the archives to help celebrate fall and apple season. . .

Click on the titles highlighted in red to find the complete recipe.

A delicious fall twist on a Moscow Mule that celebrates autumn with some seasonal flavor, when you’re craving hayrides and cider!

Easy Caramel Apple Cake

Filled with fall spice, studded with fresh apple and layered with a gooey caramel-pecan topping!

The flavors of fall in a cake with a Maple Glaze and Sugared Pecans and Pepitas

An easy and delicious recipe you can whip up using store-bought pie dough and just a few ingredients.

Sweet and savory apple hand pies

Triple-Apple Granola

Good things come in threes! Whip up a batch of Triple-Apple Granola,

made with applesauce, apple cider and dried apples.

A harvest of dark leafy greens, fresh seasonal produce and lean protein that

makes an entrée salad with nutritious ingredients and satisfying flavors.

Apple Chutney

Equal parts sweet and tangy, serve as an accompaniment to your charcuterie board;

with crackers and goat or cream cheese for easy entertaining;

or as a condiment on a slider roll with pork tenderloin, ham or turkey.

A sweet and savory soup for fall, served with pie crust leaf sandwiches of cranberry, cheddar and pecans

An easy and crowd-pleasing recipe that starts with cookie mix.

The hardest part is waiting for them to cool long enough to cut!

An easy and refreshing cocktail for a crowd!

Enjoy this quick bread any time of year with coffee for breakfast or tea for an afternoon treat.

Easy and oh so good! Use fresh-pressed cider for maximum apple flavor.

Join me at a transitional table with a DIY flower arrangement using apples:

Falling for Apple Tablescape

🍎🍎🍎

What are your favorite apple recipes?

