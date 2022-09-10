Happy Saturday!
Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
I’m sharing some blue sky and blue water views for those of you who need it (including us)!
These photos are from the middle of the week with a wet weekend in the forecast.
The stars & stripes swooper flags come down after Labor Day,
are are put away until Memorial Day next year.
Labor Day was a very wet one with 2 1/2 inches of rain,
much to everyone’s dismay who had outdoor plans and were hoping
for a day on the lake before putting their boat away for the summer.
We were dog gone happy to see the sun return briefly
with some boating time on Thursday. . .
It was a delightful 69 degrees,
perfect for a morning boat cruise.
Lola keeps look out to make sure we know where we going,
while Sophie is content to stretch out and nap.
Wispy, feathery cloud reflections in the early morning hours. . .
The water looks like glass without all the boating activity
and jet skis zipping about.
We spied this Osprey heading back to his nest with his ‘catch of the day’. . .
Osprey will begin migrating soon, heading for their winter grounds
in Central and South America.
They can log more than 160,000 migration miles during their 15-to-20-year lifetime.
How’s the weather in your neck of the woods?
Happy Weekend. ♥
Thank you for your visit!
Nice! Looks like you had the lake to yourselves completely! Our midweek days were similarly nice, and heated up to high 80s Friday. I worked alongside a hired crew Friday to do some pretty major landscape work, so the predicted weekend rain will be welcome from my perspective!
Beautiful views for a quiet Saturday morning on the Eastern shore in Lewes. I love seeing your dogs on the boat! We have a Portuguese Water Dog pup who loves being on the boat too!
Forecast here for Saturday is sunny and humid. Sunday will bring us some much needed rain. This time of year is so quiet and you have the whole beach to yourself. Thanks for the pics! I always enjoy your posts!
Nice to see your lovely lake pictures on this dark ,cloudy Sat morning.Rain forecasted for Greensboro for the next few days but I am looking forward to doing some baking and fall decorating. Company coming toward the end of the week and weather for then looks great.
Beautiful!
Serenity on the lake~beautiful. The cloud formations have been so interesting and mesmerizing.
I’m looking at these beautiful pics as the rain hits the window panes. Thanks Mary for the gorgeous shots! We love seeing the glassy water, nature and your precious girls! Clara❤️
Thanks for the ride!!!
So Beautiful Mary! Looks like Lola and Sophie are enjoying the cooler September days too!!!
Thank you for a wonderfully serene view of the lake. So calming and relaxing! Enjoy the rest of your summer.
Lovely September day & weekend in beautiful Prince Edward Island, Canada! The cold and rain catches up to the North Atlantic next week. Enjoy your weekend
Love the smiles on the pups/ faces. Looks like a fun and lovely time.