Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

I’m sharing some blue sky and blue water views for those of you who need it (including us)!

These photos are from the middle of the week with a wet weekend in the forecast.

The stars & stripes swooper flags come down after Labor Day,

are are put away until Memorial Day next year.

Labor Day was a very wet one with 2 1/2 inches of rain,

much to everyone’s dismay who had outdoor plans and were hoping

for a day on the lake before putting their boat away for the summer.

We were dog gone happy to see the sun return briefly

with some boating time on Thursday. . .

It was a delightful 69 degrees,

perfect for a morning boat cruise.

Lola keeps look out to make sure we know where we going,

while Sophie is content to stretch out and nap.

Wispy, feathery cloud reflections in the early morning hours. . .

The water looks like glass without all the boating activity

and jet skis zipping about.

We spied this Osprey heading back to his nest with his ‘catch of the day’. . .

Osprey will begin migrating soon, heading for their winter grounds

in Central and South America.

They can log more than 160,000 migration miles during their 15-to-20-year lifetime.

How’s the weather in your neck of the woods?

Happy Weekend. ♥

Thank you for your visit!