Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman

11 Comments

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman boat dock | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #boat #pontoon #lake

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #boat #pontoon #lake

I’m sharing some blue sky and blue water views for those of you who need it (including us)!

These photos are from the middle of the week with a wet weekend in the forecast.

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #boat #pontoon #lake

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman Stars & Stripes Swooper flags | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #boat #pontoon #lake #redwhiteandblue

The stars & stripes swooper flags come down after Labor Day,

are are put away until Memorial Day next year.

American flat on pontoon and sailing regatta Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #boat #lake #sailboats #flag

Labor Day was a very wet one with 2 1/2 inches of rain,

much to everyone’s dismay who had outdoor plans and were hoping

for a day on the lake before putting their boat away for the summer.

Lola and Sophie on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #lake #bichonfrise #pontoon

We were dog gone happy to see the sun return briefly

with some boating time on Thursday. . .

It was a delightful 69 degrees,

perfect for a morning boat cruise.

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #lake #bichonfrise #pontoon

Lola keeps look out to make sure we know where we going,

while Sophie is content to stretch out and nap.

Sophie napping on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #lake #bichonfrise #pontoon

Wispy, feathery cloud reflections in the early morning hours. . .

Cloud and sky reflections in water | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #reflections

The water looks like glass without all the boating activity

and jet skis zipping about.

Cloud and sky reflections in water | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #reflections

We spied this Osprey heading back to his nest with his ‘catch of the day’. . .

Osprey with fish Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #osprey #lake

Osprey will begin migrating soon, heading for their winter grounds

in Central and South America.

They can log more than 160,000 migration miles during their 15-to-20-year lifetime.

Cloud and sky reflections in water | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #reflections

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #boat #pontoon #lake

How’s the weather in your neck of the woods?

Happy Weekend. ♥

Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #boat #pontoon #lake #boatingwithdogs #bichonfrise



  11 comments for “Weekend Waterview from Lake Norman

  1. Rita C.
    September 10, 2022 at 7:11 am

    Nice! Looks like you had the lake to yourselves completely! Our midweek days were similarly nice, and heated up to high 80s Friday. I worked alongside a hired crew Friday to do some pretty major landscape work, so the predicted weekend rain will be welcome from my perspective!

  2. Judi
    September 10, 2022 at 7:20 am

    Beautiful views for a quiet Saturday morning on the Eastern shore in Lewes. I love seeing your dogs on the boat! We have a Portuguese Water Dog pup who loves being on the boat too!
    Forecast here for Saturday is sunny and humid. Sunday will bring us some much needed rain. This time of year is so quiet and you have the whole beach to yourself. Thanks for the pics! I always enjoy your posts!

  3. Kathy Menold
    September 10, 2022 at 7:24 am

    Nice to see your lovely lake pictures on this dark ,cloudy Sat morning.Rain forecasted for Greensboro for the next few days but I am looking forward to doing some baking and fall decorating. Company coming toward the end of the week and weather for then looks great.

  4. Cindi
    September 10, 2022 at 7:38 am

    Beautiful!

  5. Ann Woleben
    September 10, 2022 at 7:55 am

    Serenity on the lake~beautiful. The cloud formations have been so interesting and mesmerizing.

    • Clara
      September 10, 2022 at 11:30 am

      I’m looking at these beautiful pics as the rain hits the window panes. Thanks Mary for the gorgeous shots! We love seeing the glassy water, nature and your precious girls! Clara❤️

  6. Ellen
    September 10, 2022 at 7:56 am

    Thanks for the ride!!!

  7. Janet Robinson
    September 10, 2022 at 8:56 am

    So Beautiful Mary! Looks like Lola and Sophie are enjoying the cooler September days too!!!

  8. Judith Shinn
    September 10, 2022 at 9:36 am

    Thank you for a wonderfully serene view of the lake. So calming and relaxing! Enjoy the rest of your summer.

  9. Allie
    September 10, 2022 at 10:07 am

    Lovely September day & weekend in beautiful Prince Edward Island, Canada! The cold and rain catches up to the North Atlantic next week. Enjoy your weekend

  10. Julie
    September 10, 2022 at 11:12 am

    Love the smiles on the pups/ faces. Looks like a fun and lovely time.

