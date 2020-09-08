Falling for Apples: Summer to Fall Transitional Tablescape

Welcome fall and create a floral arrangement incorporating apples.
No flower arranging skills required for this easy flower arranging method!
You’ll also find fall table inspiration.
Happy Tuesday!
In anticipation of fall’s arrival, I’m part of ‘Welcome Fall’ Tablescape Blog Hop!
You can find fall table inspiration from 20 table stylists at the bottom of this post.
Fall is my favorite season and I’m ready for apple orchards, hot cider,
harvest feasts, hay rides, pumpkin patches and corn mazes!
And when the calendar page turns to September,
I’m falling for apples!
Anyone ready for apple picking?!
While fall officially arrives in two weeks, Mother Nature still
has plenty of summer weather in store for us in North Carolina,
typically well into October.
A farmhouse plaid tablecloth provides a cheery foundation for the table,
blending the colors of summer and fall. . . the
brighter color palette fitting for our 90 degree days.
Robert Sprays by Wedgwood floral plates were a favorite antique mall find several years ago.
The delicate sprays and muted color palette of the flowers,
reminiscent of the waning summer blooms in the garden.
They’re served up on assorted harvest plaid dinner plates and framed with wood
chargers atop burnished copper chargers to add texture and interest.
Bright hammered copper flatware joins burnished
copper napkin rings for a blending of the seasons. . .
And floral print napkins are married with farmhouse plaid.
Apples are at each place setting as well as in the centerpiece.
To create the centerpiece and for quick and easy flower arranging,
I used acrylic cups as mini vases, adding them to a burnished copper container.
Plastic grocery bags help keep the cups from shifting and in place
once they’re filled with water and flowers.
Mums, alstroemeria and sunflowers from the grocery store join
Limelight Hydrangeas from the garden that have begun their fall metamorphosis.
No flower arranging skills required for this easy flower arranging method! The large hydrangeas,
sunflowers and mums help to conceal the cups within the container.
Apples were added to the arrangement with bamboo skewers.
Place your skewered apples in between the vases to help fill in the gaps.
As the bamboo skewers are food safe, the apples can used
for fall baking after the flowers are faded.
Find a harvest of Fresh Picked Apple Recipes for Fall, HERE.
You’ll find apple recipes for salads, soup, cakes, pies, bread, bars and cocktails!
Copper mugs are ready for a ‘Cheers to Fall’
with Apple Cider Moscow Mules!
Help yourself to a refreshing fall twist on a Moscow Mule that celebrates autumn
with seasonal flavor, when you’re craving hayrides and cider, HERE.
Falling for Apples Table Details:
Floral plates / Robert Sprays by Wedgwood, used here
Apple plates / Pfaltzgraff Plymouth
Harvest Plaid Plates and White Wood Chargers / Pier 1
Copper chargers and napkin rings / Hobby Lobby, several years ago
Copper hammered flatware / Amazon
Moscow Mule Mugs / Target, several years ago
Farmhouse Plaid Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago
Burnished Copper Container / HomeGoods, several years ago
