Variegated Fritillary Butterfly on Verbena Lollipop | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers

Happy Friday! It’s been a while since I’ve shared a garden update.

Grab a cold drink and come along for a stroll with me.

Late Summer Garden: Good News, Bad News and Flutterbies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

We had a very hot and humid August with above average rainfall,

making it feel tropical and steamy.

Late Summer Garden: Good News, Bad News and Flutterbies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

The good news was I didn’t have to spend a lot of time watering in the heat and humidity.

Purple passionflower | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #garden #flowers

The bad news is the weeds flourished!

Bee on passionflower | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #garden #flowers

Passiflora incarnata, commonly known as maypop, purple passionflower and wild passion vine,

is a vigorous grower and common wildflower in the southern United States.

Passionflower | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #garden #flowers

It can easily grow 20 feet or more in a summer and is considered invasive

in the Southeastern US, where it grows rapidly by its extensive root system.

Bee on Passionflower | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #garden #flowers

It volunteers every year, popping up from the field next to the Potting Shed.

Bee on Passionflower | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #garden #flowers

Left to its own devices, tangled patches of passionflower

will ramble and climb over everything in its path.

Bees on Passionflower | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #garden #flowers

Each bloom lasts a day and the good news: the blooms are irresistible to bees!

Bee on Passionflower | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #garden #flowers

Passionvine is the source food for the larvae of Fritillary Butterflies.

Varigated Fritillary Caterpillar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

More good news: There is plenty of food for Fritillary Caterpillars!

Variegated Fritillary Butterflies on Verbena Lollipop | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers

Variegated Fritillary Butterflies are loving the Verbena Lollipop

that reseeded and is coming up everywhere.

Fritillary Butterflies on Verbena Lollipop | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers

The tall stalks are looking unkempt and I was ready to tidy up

and cut them back until I noticed all the flutterby activity. . .

Fritillary Butterfly on Verbena Lollipop | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers

The shabby state of older blooms are looking much like the tattered wings on

Variegated Fritillary Butterfly.

Fritillary Butterfly on Verbena Lollipop | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers

In addition to attracting butterflies, I noticed Goldfinches feasting

on the seed heads, so I decided to leave them a while longer.

Common Buckeye Butterfly on Verbena Lollipop | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers

This Common Buckeye Butterfly

is enjoying the late summer verbena blooms too.

Hummingbird at feeder | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #hummingbird

There are lots of hummer wars in the garden right now!

I usually hear them chirping as they zip by defending ‘their’ territory.

Hummingbirds late summer garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #hummingbirds

 See How to Revive a Tired Feeder and Attract Hummingbirds, HERE.

Refresh a Tired Feeder to Attract Hummingbirds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hummingbirds #tips #DIY

Limelight Hydrangeas have begun their fall metamorphosis.

Late Summer Garden Limelight Hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Good news: Fall is a great time to plant shrubs in your garden!

If you’re looking for an easy to grow, low maintenance shrub that will

provide you with beautiful cut and dried flowers too,

see my public service announcement: Plant a Limelight Hydrangea…or Five.

Limelight Hydrangeas fall color | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Bad news: The roses have been complaining with our excess rain.

Earth Angel Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Good news:

I was surprised to find this cluster blooming . . .

Earth Angel Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Earth Angel Rose is a fragrant old-fashioned rose with blooms varying in color from white to soft pink.

Earth Angel Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

More flutterbies. . .

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers

The most common butterfly in our garden is the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail.

Swallowtail Butterfly on lantana | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers

Seen most often at the lantana or butterfly bush.

Swallowtail Butterfly on butterfly bush | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers

And especially fond of the few zinnias that the bunnies didn’t eat,

as they were planted in a pot out of reach.

Swallowtail Butterfly on Zinnia | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers

Zinnias by Potting Shed Late Summer Garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Good news:

Clematis ‘Bernadine’ is still blooming. You can see it at its peak in May, HERE.

Clematis on trellis, Late Summer Garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers

Clematis ‘Bernadine’ is a rebloomer variety, flowering in late spring or early summer and then again in August.

No garden truly blooms until butterflies have danced upon it | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden

“No garden truly blooms until butterflies have danced upon it.”

– K. D’Angelo

Fritillary Butterfly on Verbena Lollipop | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers

What’s your good news / bad news in the garden?

Late Summer Garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #butterfly #garden #flowers #bees #hydrangeas

  23 comments for “Late Summer Garden: Good News, Bad News and Flutterbies

  1. Bobbi Jo
    September 11, 2020 at 7:59 am

    Beautiful post! I have heard that seeing a butterfly means good luck. I was walking the dogs the other day and had a black and white very large butterfly following along with us.

    Reply
  2. Nancy
    September 11, 2020 at 8:13 am

    What a lovely garden! And your lovely visitors are quite stunning. The colors are amazing from not only from the flowers but the butterflies, hummingbirds and wild vines as well. Gorgeous my friend!
    Have a beautiful weekend!

    Reply
  3. Carolyn Eisenman
    September 11, 2020 at 8:19 am

    I see you Hummingbird feeder looks red in color. However, is it the nectar or the color of the glass container? I feed my hummers and make my own nectar, which is clear. I never buy the prepared stuff in the stores or add any food coloring to what I make. My daughter turned me on to your page and I really love everything you post. You have such talent. Thank you for sharing all of these beautiful sights, flower arrangements, table settings and the like with us. I look forward to receiving your emails to see what you have brought to share with us. Love your pups and the boat rides you take. You live in a beautiful area of NC.

    Reply
  4. Patti
    September 11, 2020 at 8:39 am

    Thanks for sharing your garden. I love gardening and get inspiration from other gardens. You are a very talented photographer. Have a great day!

    Reply
  5. Susan B
    September 11, 2020 at 8:40 am

    Mary your photos are stunning. Thank you for allowing us to walk through your garden. Have a wonderful weekend.

    Reply
  6. Karen
    September 11, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Like you, our August and September have been hot and extraordinarily humid but no rain (Los Angeles). Every morning, I hand water the potted plants and roses before the sun comes up (picture a woman wearing sweats and a headlamp…laughing encouraged!). And voila! My roses are healthy and blooming! But because it’s too hot, the weeds have temporarily taken to hiding….just like I do the rest of the day. The sad part is not having anybody over to enjoy the cool evenings and now we can’t even go outside due due to heavy smoke from fires. 2020 has been rough for all of us but I am very pleased your garden is alive with flutterbies and hummingbirds!

    Reply
  7. Mary
    September 11, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Hi Carolyn, thank you for your visit and sweet comment! There is a link in the post about feeding and attracting hummingbirds.The exterior of the feeder was repainted red as the finish had faded. I never use red nectar which can be harmful to hummingbirds. Happy weekend ❤️🌺🌸🐝

    Reply
  8. Patricia Schaeffer
    September 11, 2020 at 8:56 am

    I am crazy about your Rooster tin floral arrangement.
    I was able to order the three piece set of tins and white chicken wire and am waiting for them to be delivered so I can try a floral arrangement.
    I have tried many of your recipes already to the delight of my family.
    Today I am trying out my new Nordic Ware Harvest bounty loaf pan which came with a recipe for a pumpkin loaf.

    Reply
  9. Kathy Menold
    September 11, 2020 at 8:57 am

    As you said this summer was certainly wet in North Carolina. The gardens were lovely despite the weeds. Lots of rebloomers. Tiger swallowtail were everywhere and especially loving the Mexican Sunflowers( Tithonia). Found Passion Flower out in our front field .So pretty. We keep the field mowed so this helps control too much spreading.
    Saw a little green tree frog on our Brugmansia this morning .Perfect camouflage as it is for the praying mantises that also like to hunt on this plant.
    Even had bats pollinating my moon flowers which are blooming like mad this month. A nightly walk with my husband to count them is a nightly ritual.
    Thankyou for all your beautiful photos.
    Stay safe and well.

    Reply
    • Clara
      September 11, 2020 at 10:52 am

      Mary, I enjoyed your post. I think most gardens and gardeners are a little tired this time of year. We’re weary from the heat and humidity too. The reward during the seasonal transition is to enjoy the hummingbirds, finches and flutterbies as they visit. Your pictures are so colorful with flowers and flutterbies. Hope you have a wonderful weekend. Clara ♥️

      Reply
  10. the Painted Apron
    September 11, 2020 at 9:18 am

    Incredible photographs Mary, and your hummingbird capture is amazing! I love the quote that no garden truly blooms until the butterflies have danced on it, so beautiful! August was a hot and steamy month here too, I have never seen the lawns in Birmingham look so lush! But the mosquitos are horrible, you can’t really go outside in the late afternoon! Hoping for cooler temps and outdoor fires soon~ I love the way you even make the weeds sound beautiful :)
    Jenna

    Reply
  11. the Painted Apron
    September 11, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Your photos are incredible Mary, and the hummingbird capture is amazing! You make even your weeds sound beautiful! I have never seen the lawns in Birmingham look so lush, but the mosquitos are horrible! I love the quote that no garden truly blooms before butterflies dance on it…Here’s to cooler temps, Happy Gardening!
    Jenna

    Reply
  12. Aquietlife
    September 11, 2020 at 9:29 am

    That was gorgeous, I usually save you for the end of my online reading so I depart with beauty, but you were first up today, one could think we have a perfect world if we started our day this way! So many great captures, love your clematis and it was extra fun linking back to the cool lushness of spring. Love earth angel shot with your chair in the backdrop.

    Passion vine is a perennial here, and I can atest to it not being aggressive since my vine hasn’t grown more than 2′ since planted! I’m sure being a hot dry climate it’s not as encouraging as the moist steamy south for abundance.

    My good news is I have a garden, its my saving grace during the bad news of a relentless, heartbreaking, horrifying, catastrophic, deadly fire season. I finished dividing my iris after two months of labor and was thrilled with my free time to prune roses and walk camera in hand again. I am extremely grateful to still have a place to call home.

    Reply
  13. Diane Mueller
    September 11, 2020 at 9:38 am

    I’ve been feeding the hummingbirds for years now but just recently read your article on the ant moats and oh my what a difference! Thank you for mentioning those!

    Reply
    • franki parde
      September 11, 2020 at 10:15 am

      The “Hummers” are “beefing up” as we said in the midwest..so keep our feeders hopping.Yesterday, I’m sitting in my swing down by the water…& this little hummingbird hovered right in front of my face…as if to say, “so long…till we meet again!” I’ll miss them as migration has started. franki

      Reply
  14. Sharon
    September 11, 2020 at 9:58 am

    absolutely magical!

    Reply
  15. Sarah
    September 11, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Mary, your garden is a butterfly haven! I think its truly a butterfly garden! My good news is I had some garden help yesterday, someone to help me with the weeds and those invasive vines you mention. Not passion flower, but others that began to cover some of my shrubs. Still in the process of the remodel project, so my front garden is in transition, and not very attractive. I have plans though, and trying to create a butterfly oasis is one of them. I have Mrs. Powers patiently waiting for her spot, and I recently add the Mrs. Powers Bell to be used somewhere. She may have to be mounted on a post and placed within the gardenn just for fun. The other good news is our temps dropped into the 50s yesterday, and it truly feels like fall. I know it won’t last, but at least I think the triple digits maybe over till next summer. One can hope!
    Happy Weekend to you and the girls.

    Reply
  16. Ann Rue
    September 11, 2020 at 10:15 am

    I love all the butterflies, I have a tattoo of a butterfly, so enjoyed this post.

    Reply
  17. Kim Ezman
    September 11, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Gorgeous, thanks for sharing 🦋🦋🦋

    Reply
  18. Gail
    September 11, 2020 at 10:49 am

    Whenever I visit Charleston, I enjoy the passion flowers that are so abundant there. Thank you for sharing the flower and butterfly beauty.

    Reply
  19. Barbara Zuleski
    September 11, 2020 at 10:49 am

    A Little piece of Heaven. Thank you.

    Reply
  20. Leslie
    September 11, 2020 at 11:27 am

    You are truly amazing, Mary. Such beautiful photography — and what a wealth of information. I love to hear your perspective on nature around you in North Carolina. You have taught me so much — not only the academic details of the butterflies and bees and bunnies — but you have taught me how to look at the physical world around me in a new way. Thank you.

    Reply
  21. nonie
    September 11, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Mary, thank you so much for letting me stroll through your garden. We do not have rain here, gardening has slowed because it’s not safe to be out in the smoke. so I especially love yours.
    I have a small planting space, is there a hydrangea that can grow in a container? I do have some planted in the front garden but would like some (or one) in my back space.

    Reply

