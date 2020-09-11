Late Summer Garden: Good News, Bad News and Flutterbies

Happy Friday! It’s been a while since I’ve shared a garden update.
Grab a cold drink and come along for a stroll with me.
We had a very hot and humid August with above average rainfall,
making it feel tropical and steamy.
The good news was I didn’t have to spend a lot of time watering in the heat and humidity.
The bad news is the weeds flourished!
Passiflora incarnata, commonly known as maypop, purple passionflower and wild passion vine,
is a vigorous grower and common wildflower in the southern United States.
It can easily grow 20 feet or more in a summer and is considered invasive
in the Southeastern US, where it grows rapidly by its extensive root system.
It volunteers every year, popping up from the field next to the Potting Shed.
Left to its own devices, tangled patches of passionflower
will ramble and climb over everything in its path.
Each bloom lasts a day and the good news: the blooms are irresistible to bees!
Passionvine is the source food for the larvae of Fritillary Butterflies.
More good news: There is plenty of food for Fritillary Caterpillars!
Variegated Fritillary Butterflies are loving the Verbena Lollipop
that reseeded and is coming up everywhere.
The tall stalks are looking unkempt and I was ready to tidy up
and cut them back until I noticed all the flutterby activity. . .
The shabby state of older blooms are looking much like the tattered wings on
Variegated Fritillary Butterfly.
In addition to attracting butterflies, I noticed Goldfinches feasting
on the seed heads, so I decided to leave them a while longer.
This Common Buckeye Butterfly
is enjoying the late summer verbena blooms too.
There are lots of hummer wars in the garden right now!
I usually hear them chirping as they zip by defending ‘their’ territory.
See How to Revive a Tired Feeder and Attract Hummingbirds, HERE.
Limelight Hydrangeas have begun their fall metamorphosis.
Good news: Fall is a great time to plant shrubs in your garden!
If you’re looking for an easy to grow, low maintenance shrub that will
provide you with beautiful cut and dried flowers too,
see my public service announcement: Plant a Limelight Hydrangea…or Five.
Bad news: The roses have been complaining with our excess rain.
Good news:
I was surprised to find this cluster blooming . . .
Earth Angel Rose is a fragrant old-fashioned rose with blooms varying in color from white to soft pink.
More flutterbies. . .
The most common butterfly in our garden is the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail.
Seen most often at the lantana or butterfly bush.
And especially fond of the few zinnias that the bunnies didn’t eat,
as they were planted in a pot out of reach.
Good news:
Clematis ‘Bernadine’ is still blooming. You can see it at its peak in May, HERE.
Clematis ‘Bernadine’ is a rebloomer variety, flowering in late spring or early summer and then again in August.
“No garden truly blooms until butterflies have danced upon it.”
– K. D’Angelo
What’s your good news / bad news in the garden?
Beautiful post! I have heard that seeing a butterfly means good luck. I was walking the dogs the other day and had a black and white very large butterfly following along with us.
What a lovely garden! And your lovely visitors are quite stunning. The colors are amazing from not only from the flowers but the butterflies, hummingbirds and wild vines as well. Gorgeous my friend!
Have a beautiful weekend!
I see you Hummingbird feeder looks red in color. However, is it the nectar or the color of the glass container? I feed my hummers and make my own nectar, which is clear. I never buy the prepared stuff in the stores or add any food coloring to what I make. My daughter turned me on to your page and I really love everything you post. You have such talent. Thank you for sharing all of these beautiful sights, flower arrangements, table settings and the like with us. I look forward to receiving your emails to see what you have brought to share with us. Love your pups and the boat rides you take. You live in a beautiful area of NC.
Thanks for sharing your garden. I love gardening and get inspiration from other gardens. You are a very talented photographer. Have a great day!
Mary your photos are stunning. Thank you for allowing us to walk through your garden. Have a wonderful weekend.
Like you, our August and September have been hot and extraordinarily humid but no rain (Los Angeles). Every morning, I hand water the potted plants and roses before the sun comes up (picture a woman wearing sweats and a headlamp…laughing encouraged!). And voila! My roses are healthy and blooming! But because it’s too hot, the weeds have temporarily taken to hiding….just like I do the rest of the day. The sad part is not having anybody over to enjoy the cool evenings and now we can’t even go outside due due to heavy smoke from fires. 2020 has been rough for all of us but I am very pleased your garden is alive with flutterbies and hummingbirds!
Hi Carolyn, thank you for your visit and sweet comment! There is a link in the post about feeding and attracting hummingbirds.The exterior of the feeder was repainted red as the finish had faded. I never use red nectar which can be harmful to hummingbirds. Happy weekend ❤️🌺🌸🐝
I am crazy about your Rooster tin floral arrangement.
I was able to order the three piece set of tins and white chicken wire and am waiting for them to be delivered so I can try a floral arrangement.
I have tried many of your recipes already to the delight of my family.
Today I am trying out my new Nordic Ware Harvest bounty loaf pan which came with a recipe for a pumpkin loaf.
As you said this summer was certainly wet in North Carolina. The gardens were lovely despite the weeds. Lots of rebloomers. Tiger swallowtail were everywhere and especially loving the Mexican Sunflowers( Tithonia). Found Passion Flower out in our front field .So pretty. We keep the field mowed so this helps control too much spreading.
Saw a little green tree frog on our Brugmansia this morning .Perfect camouflage as it is for the praying mantises that also like to hunt on this plant.
Even had bats pollinating my moon flowers which are blooming like mad this month. A nightly walk with my husband to count them is a nightly ritual.
Thankyou for all your beautiful photos.
Stay safe and well.
Mary, I enjoyed your post. I think most gardens and gardeners are a little tired this time of year. We’re weary from the heat and humidity too. The reward during the seasonal transition is to enjoy the hummingbirds, finches and flutterbies as they visit. Your pictures are so colorful with flowers and flutterbies. Hope you have a wonderful weekend. Clara ♥️
Incredible photographs Mary, and your hummingbird capture is amazing! I love the quote that no garden truly blooms until the butterflies have danced on it, so beautiful! August was a hot and steamy month here too, I have never seen the lawns in Birmingham look so lush! But the mosquitos are horrible, you can’t really go outside in the late afternoon! Hoping for cooler temps and outdoor fires soon~ I love the way you even make the weeds sound beautiful :)
Jenna
That was gorgeous, I usually save you for the end of my online reading so I depart with beauty, but you were first up today, one could think we have a perfect world if we started our day this way! So many great captures, love your clematis and it was extra fun linking back to the cool lushness of spring. Love earth angel shot with your chair in the backdrop.
Passion vine is a perennial here, and I can atest to it not being aggressive since my vine hasn’t grown more than 2′ since planted! I’m sure being a hot dry climate it’s not as encouraging as the moist steamy south for abundance.
My good news is I have a garden, its my saving grace during the bad news of a relentless, heartbreaking, horrifying, catastrophic, deadly fire season. I finished dividing my iris after two months of labor and was thrilled with my free time to prune roses and walk camera in hand again. I am extremely grateful to still have a place to call home.
I’ve been feeding the hummingbirds for years now but just recently read your article on the ant moats and oh my what a difference! Thank you for mentioning those!
The “Hummers” are “beefing up” as we said in the midwest..so keep our feeders hopping.Yesterday, I’m sitting in my swing down by the water…& this little hummingbird hovered right in front of my face…as if to say, “so long…till we meet again!” I’ll miss them as migration has started. franki
absolutely magical!
Mary, your garden is a butterfly haven! I think its truly a butterfly garden! My good news is I had some garden help yesterday, someone to help me with the weeds and those invasive vines you mention. Not passion flower, but others that began to cover some of my shrubs. Still in the process of the remodel project, so my front garden is in transition, and not very attractive. I have plans though, and trying to create a butterfly oasis is one of them. I have Mrs. Powers patiently waiting for her spot, and I recently add the Mrs. Powers Bell to be used somewhere. She may have to be mounted on a post and placed within the gardenn just for fun. The other good news is our temps dropped into the 50s yesterday, and it truly feels like fall. I know it won’t last, but at least I think the triple digits maybe over till next summer. One can hope!
Happy Weekend to you and the girls.
I love all the butterflies, I have a tattoo of a butterfly, so enjoyed this post.
Gorgeous, thanks for sharing 🦋🦋🦋
Whenever I visit Charleston, I enjoy the passion flowers that are so abundant there. Thank you for sharing the flower and butterfly beauty.
A Little piece of Heaven. Thank you.
You are truly amazing, Mary. Such beautiful photography — and what a wealth of information. I love to hear your perspective on nature around you in North Carolina. You have taught me so much — not only the academic details of the butterflies and bees and bunnies — but you have taught me how to look at the physical world around me in a new way. Thank you.
Mary, thank you so much for letting me stroll through your garden. We do not have rain here, gardening has slowed because it’s not safe to be out in the smoke. so I especially love yours.
I have a small planting space, is there a hydrangea that can grow in a container? I do have some planted in the front garden but would like some (or one) in my back space.