A Sunny Transition Flower Arrangement + Crowing with Delight

Happy Monday and Labor Day!
It’s always a happy Monday for me when I join my blogging friends
for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!
You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer.
While I know some of you are sorry to see summer go,
here in the hot and humid South, I’m crowing with delight!
Fall is my favorite season and I’m counting down the days. . . ready for crisp, cool weather,
a harvest of pumpkins, warm plaid layers, and cozy meals with the flavors of fall!
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
For this week’s flower arrangement, I started with a reproduction biscuit tin
I found at HomeGoods many years ago. It’s available as part of a set on Amazon, here.
I’ve discovered the hard way that most decorative metal pieces are not water tight.
I tested it first adding an inch of water to the container to see if it would leak.
All seemed fine, but just to be safe I lined it with a plastic bag
that I could tuck inside and conceal once my flowers were in place.
I used my favorite flower-arranging tool, appropriately, chicken wire, ;) for this rooster biscuit tin.
I used two layers of chicken wire, one in the bottom and one at the top
to support the weight of sunflowers.
I cut some Limelight Hydrangeas from the garden and green crape myrtle seed pods,
to join sunflowers, blue hydrangeas, red alstroemeria and yellow safflower for an arrangement.
I picked up some artichokes and apples from the produce department,
and added them to the arrangement with bamboo skewers.
Adding fruit or veggies to your floral arrangements is a great way to add interest,
texture, color and helps your floral material go farther!
You can find more inspiration and
16+ Creative Ideas for Adding Fruit and Veggies in Flower Arrangements, HERE.
Sunflowers are the perfect flower to transition from summer to fall
with their sunny yellow rays and warm brown centers!
These cheery flowers are instant ‘mood-lifters’ and never fail to make me smile.
Chickens came home to roost on the porch and crow in delight. . .
Rooster Mug Mason Jars have a chicken wire design
and corral flatware and napkin. . .
And Antiqued Hen dinnerware adds a little rustic and farmhouse charm.
Details:
Mayfaire Rooster Biscuit Tin
Circleware Rooster Mug Mason Jars
Sunflower Pillow and Throw / HomeGoods, several years ago
Antiqued Hen by Pfaltzgraff, used here
Rooster Pitcher / Fitz and Floyd, many years ago
Visit my talented friends to see their floral inspiration this week:
Pam at Everyday Living
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Are you ready for fall or sad to see summer go?
Beautiful Mary! So glad to see summer end it has been one of the hottest in years🥵
Lovely bouquet as always. What are the small orange fluffy tufted flowers? I’ve found them before and they dry nicely but cannot find the name. Thank you!
Thank you Robin, it’s safflower. :)
I have always been a summer summer person even when we lived in South Carolina but I am ready for Fall this year and hopefully a kinder world.
I love your chicken theme. Your table settings are so beautiful.
You are so right about the “instant mood lifter” feeling as this is how we feel when we read your most beautiful and often informative posts. I smiled the moment I saw your rooster tin. As always the flowers are perfectly coordinated with each and every container you use. I would say this is truly a beautiful way to honor the pleasures of the summer and welcome the beauty of the colors of fall.
Yes, I am so ready for Fall!…Always a pleasure joining you for great flower inspiration! Happy Labor Day.
Mary, I adore the biscuit tin for corralling your stunning and colorful flowers. I checked the Amazon link…thinking maybe I should order these. Your arrangement is perfect for the transition into autumn, it can’t get here soon enough for me. Your posts are always instant mood lifters just as the sunflowers add happy, so do you. FF produced so many decorative pieces that I still love.
Humidity has dropped and that makes temps in the high 80’s feel pleasant. It is always a pleasure to share Monday Morning Blooms with you. Have a wonderful Labor Day, Mary
Mary, What a wonderful Labor Day treat, MMB! Love the roosters and your arrangement is just beautiful. We’re ready for fall, tired of the heat and humidity. Enjoy the rest of your day! Clara ♥️
A great idea to add fruit or veggies to your floral arrangement. Being on a small farm I used to have chickens so was fun to see all the roosters and chickens.
So lovely and cool this morning in N C. It has been many years since we had Labor Day weather like this. Had to put on a sweater to go out with the dogs😀Going to enjoy eating breakfast out on the deck. Next week I will work on some fall decor but for today will celebrate the last day official holiday of summer.
I love your casual style, Mary. The safflowers, asparagus and apples really elevate this arrangement’s unique presentation. That rooster pitcher is terrific and pairs so well with the tin and other, more subtle ones. Nothing fowl about this at all, just pure beauty!
Darling vignette, love your chickens, I even have your wee one! Another terrifying fire day in California has me up with the roosters, nervous as a hen, scariest and most destructive fire year in states history with extremely high temperatures today coupled with high winds and planned power outages, another recipe for additional disasters, what I wouldn’t give to feel safe and calm on your lake just visiting in the hen house!
You are up with the chickens! I’ve been thinking about you wondering how you are faring. I can’t even imagine how frightening and difficult this is, especially during this stressful time. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. ♥
Hope and prayers for a fast improvement in your terrible fire situation! May fall bring you all returned safety and blessings!
Prayers for you my California friend. 🙏🏻
Thank you for the beautiful flowers and the hope of the end of summer. California is on 🔥 fire, water is scarce and it is supposed to be 109 degrees today in our area. Your blog gives us all a MUCH needed touch of beauty. Looking forward to seeing summer 2020 in the very distant past.
Such a sweet display of flowers, love all the hen dishes, especially the dainty hen on the cute plate. . . . it is the frosting on the cake. Your vase tin is making me swoon.
I’m loving the weather in central Virginia right now . Thanks for sharing the early Autumn flower arrangement
How beautiful. I love the chickens.
Such a lovely arrangement Mary! Good Morning to you!
I am always sad to see Summer go as it is always a lovely time to be at our LakeHouse in Pennsylvania. I’m closer to my boys I when I’m here and the Lake is such a welcoming and relaxing place. But when the cold winds and rain begin and the leaves begin to swirl through the air… I’m happy to be in AZ. The AZ temps will begin to get cooler in October.
Once again… thank you for your fabulous tutorials… this arrangement is exquisite!
Take good care and Happy Labor Day!
Love your pretty arrangement in the biscuit tin, Mary! It looks beautiful on your cheery porch. Can I say I’m always ready to do the happy dance when summer is over??!! Although it will still take awhile here in Texas, but at least the worst part is over. Happy Labor Day!
I guess I’m the only one who wants it to stay summer. As hot as it is it’s just not been a normal summer of getting out and doing much, including vacationing. I love your stunning floral in the rooster tin. Goes together beautifully!
Mary, I couldn’t be more ready for Fall!!! Your arrangements always make me happy. I love the biscuit tin filled with hydrangeas and apples. It is always a pleasure to share Monday Morning Blooms with you. Have a wonderful Labor Day, Mary
Mary, I am crowing with delight along with you that summer is almost over. It has been so humid that even before daylight it is 97 %. Since Covid I have been walking very early so I monitor the humidity and temperature very closely.
Your tin is perfect for showcasing your flowers accompanied by your rooster pitcher and placesetting. I love adding fruit and vegetables to your flowers. The sunflower pillow is so cherry and looks so nice with your vignette.
I look forward to fall and all your creations. Sorry, I am usually an early bird commenting but I am visiting my daughter this week and off schedule.
Mary, I’m crowing with delight at this pretty post. The tin is a great size and graphic, and the flowers and veggie arrangement says fall! I like to add in veggies to the flowers too. Your little hen box is adorable and I really like the flatware. As always, all the details are stellar. You don’t miss a beat! Here’s to autumn and cooler days!
Love the roosters!! Beautiful colors in that arrangement and the fruit really adds interest!! I’m ready for Fall too!!! Thanks for sharing!!♥️🌻♥️🌻♥️🌻♥️
Happy early fall Mary! Your arrangement is very pretty and festive-enjoy:@)