A Harvest of Fall: Tablescape Round Up
Celebrate fall at the table with a harvest of inspiration for alfresco or indoor dining. You’ll find ideas and seasonal tips for pumpkin vase centerpieces, easy flower arranging methods, floral garland and more.
Whoooooo besides me is ready for fall?
Fall is my favorite season and I’m counting down the days. . . ready for crisp, cool weather,
With fall on the horizon, I pulled together a harvest of fall tablescapes from the archives.
Click on the highlighted links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post,
for table sources or more inspiration.
A transitional table inspired by a tablecloth and with Robert Sprays by Wedgwood floral plates
A farmhouse plaid with woodland friends and DIY floral runner with grocery store flowers
Lakeside dining with inspiration from a favorite quote
The warm glow of copper for fall for alfresco dining with Floral Friday friends
Create a natural DIY table runner with organic materials for fall
White dishes and pumpkins, soft feathery grasses and tree slice chargers
provide some warm texture for the softer side of fall.
Alfresco dining on the pontoon with pumpkins, mums and warm plaid layers
Royal Staffordshire Clarice Cliff ‘Charlotte’ and a quick and easy blooming centerpiece with pumpkins
Pumpkin vase centerpiece and and mini blooming pumpkins
Create a blooming pumpkin as a centerpiece for your fall table the easy way~ no cutting required!
A pine cone garland as a ‘woodsy’ note and base for a runner centerpiece for the table.
Pumpkins, Plaid and Limelight Hydrangreas
A harvest of Indian corn, mini pumpkins and a pumpkin vase centerpiece
Autumn’s Delight by Johnson Brothers and an easy (and edible!) centerpiece
Harvest Pumpkin Wreath Plates and DIY Easy Harvest Centerpiece for Fall
Autumn Harvest Fruits and Lakeside Dining with an easy 5-minute centerpiece
I’m happy to be part of a ‘Welcome Fall’ Tablescape Blog Hop next week!
I hope you’ll stop back on Tuesday, September 8th.
“Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we more than gain in fruits.”
― Samuel Butler
Thank you for your visit! Sharing with:
Like this:
Like Loading...
Fall is my favorite season’ love all the pictures and would love to join you on your Fall pontoon picnic.
You have the most beautiful website! I love to look at the pictures of your tablescapes,
Thank you for your sweet comment and visits Cynthia! ♥
Mary, your archives are full of beauty and inspiration! Each tablescape is magazine worthy. Autumn is my favorite season and it is forecast that we will have cooler temperatures next week. I can’t wait! Happy Thursday ♥️
Mary, Thank you for sharing all of your Beautiful Fall Table settings. I’m so inspired! Where did you get your amber goblets? They add such a nice touch to the tables. Thanks for always putting a smile on my face.
Just fabulous fall tablescapes!! Gets my “juices flowing” to change it up around here. With 14 inches of rain in just August alone…my spirits were “soggy.” Your upbeat blog really helps!! franki
Thank you for all the Fall inspirational tables, Mary! Each and every table should be in a collection of autumn note cards. 🍁 🌻 🍁
Very, very beautiful and another feast for the eyes, such a library of photos and an inspiration for me to gather my Fall things and jazz it up around here.
Yes! Fall is the best season! I eagerly wait for the cooling weather and your tablescapes only add to my excitement. This year, I’m going to duplicate one of your beautiful tables, just don’t know which gorgeous one to try. Probably do something bright and cheerful considering the year we’ve all had. And, I have plenty of time this year to set it up (sniff), as I’m only doing it for me since nobody will be stopping by for brunch or enjoying the cool evenings. Thank you for sharing your creativity and beautiful arrangements with all of us!
Raising my hand for fall. I say bring it on… the weatherman says 94 humid degrees here in my area of NC today. Ugh! I am so over it :).
This morning I will be tending to the monarch way station that our garden club is getting established. We just spotted our first monarch caterpillar so that is exciting!! Once that task is completed, I plan to stay in the A/C and play with the plaid throw and pillows I bought at HomeGoods yesterday. Your pretty fall post will be great inspiration. The owl plate in your first photo put a smile on my face. Enjoy your day and keep cool.
Love revisiting my favorite season, we are back to extreme heat this weekend, 106 degrees, fall is far from my reality so thank you for the reminder of better times ahead. I am wild over your first owl plate, they are always calling me! So nice you have a history of beauty to draw from…
Thank goodness that you are not asking which is the favorite. Absolutely stunning. You are a true
artist and an inspiration.
So, so pretty and inspiring! Everything around me right now is suffering from such an intense heat and a drought so it’s not as pretty as it usually is. Your pictures are gorgeous. Thank you for sharing!
Hi Mary ~ wow, even on a hot and humid day, your inspirational post gets me in the mood for cider, apple crisp and pumpkins of all shapes and colors ! Happy Autumn to you ~ Hugs, Dorinda
Well, I’m certainly ready for fall now Mary, I having been drooling over all your gorgeous photos and tablescapes! We are going to have a big end of summer family celebration this weekend and then it will be “bring on the pumpkins!!” Can’t wait to see all the creative tables in our hop next week!
Jenna
Such beautiful fall tablescapes! Especially love the picnic on the pontoon! I reaaly love your brown and white checkered throw, it looks so soft and cozy. I have amber goblets too and enjoy the extra touch they give to my pumpkin dishes. Fall is my favorite season as well and am slowly making the transition in my mind as I see pumpkins at an outdoor market while we are up north visiting our friends at their cabin on a lake. The nights have been perfect for a cozy bonfire. Last night’s harvest moon was a site to behold!
Swwwwooooonnn!!!! I think I pinned them all…lol! Autumn is my favorite time of year also and your tablescapes send my Fall inspiration over the top! I love the Fall colors, the way the light streams through trees and casts a warm glow on everything, the geese flying over, the crisp air, pumpkins and gourds, Fall flowers and trees, the garden bounty, the Corn and Autumn moon, crackling fires, hot cider, warm snugly sweaters, comfort food…..I could go on and on. Its such a wonderful time for transitioning from summer to Autumn and nestling in.
Mary what a beautiful compilation of fall tables. This post has so many great ideas in one place for reference and ideas. That little fox salad plate is a favorite of mine. He’s so cute! He looks like he came from Pier 1 (I’m going to miss those stores).
I love all your various dishes, linens and decorations and especially your wonderful design talent. You’re definitely an inspiration and rescued me from the doldrums several years ago. Now all tables are decorated regularly and my husband loves it! We hope to get cooler weather by tomorrow night for a few days. We’re ready for it! The summer wasn’t as hot thankfully as it could have been but it was hot enough to be ready for a break. Hope you have a great Labor day weekend. Clara♥️
I always love your tables. It’s so wonderful to see your many magnificent tables of fall! You are always an inspiration. Thank you.
Gorgeous tablescapes!
One question. When does the boat leave for the “Fall Pontoon Picnic” and where can I purchase tickets?
Happy fall sailing.
So Beautiful, I can’t even pick a favorite!
Praying Fall will bring peace to our world. Your website
Is (always) filled with uplifting words and the serenity
We so need.
Than You.
So many ideas! Who says bunnies are just for Easter. Love the woodland plates. When I hit the softer side of fall I just saw “calm”. Just shows you don’t always need orange when decorating for fall. I am so ready for cool and crisp weather. The prediction for this coming weekend is 109 in northern California!
Ahhh, the beauty…..both the season and the OUTSTANDING tables. It’s so hard to pick a favorite when your styling is just gorgeous, one after the other. I did pause and catch my breath on the soft colors by the lake. You’re the best, Mary, one we can all aspire to be like and be inspired by!