A Harvest of Fall: Tablescape Round Up

Celebrate fall at the table with a harvest of inspiration for alfresco or indoor dining. You’ll find ideas and seasonal tips for pumpkin vase centerpieces, easy flower arranging methods, floral garland and more.

A Trio of Owls with flowers for hats! 'Woodsy and Wise' Whimsical Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #plaid #owls

Whoooooo besides me is ready for fall?

Royal Staffordshire Clarice Cliff ‘Charlotte’ | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #fall #lake

Fall is my favorite season and I’m counting down the days. . . ready for crisp, cool weather,

a harvest of pumpkins, warm plaid layers, and cozy meals with the flavors of fall!

Pumpkins and Plaid Alfresco Fall Table by the lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #pumpkins #plaid

With fall on the horizon, I pulled together a harvest of fall tablescapes from the archives.

Click on the highlighted links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post,

for table sources or more inspiration.

Summer to Fall Transitional Table by the lake with Limelight Hydrangea Centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes

  Early Fall Table with Limelight Hydrangeas

A transitional table inspired by a tablecloth and with Robert Sprays by Wedgwood floral plates

Woodland Friends Fall Table + DIY Floral Runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #plaid #DIY #flowers

Woodland Friends Fall Table + DIY Floral Runner

A farmhouse plaid with woodland friends and DIY floral runner with grocery store flowers

Delicious Autumn Lakeside Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #lake #alfresco

Delicious Autumn Lakeside Table

Lakeside dining with inspiration from a favorite quote

Fall alfresco tablesetting with copper wine bucket flower arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #alfresco #lake #flowers #hydrangeas #tablescapes #pumpkins

A Touch of Copper Fall Alfresco Tablescape

The warm glow of copper for fall for alfresco dining with Floral Friday friends

Fall table with woodland friends salad plates and natural DIY table runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes

A Fall Table with Woodland Friends and DIY Table Runner

Create a natural DIY table runner with organic materials for fall

The softer side of fall tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #lake

The Softer Side of Fall Tablescape

White dishes and pumpkins, soft feathery grasses and tree slice chargers

provide some warm texture for the softer side of fall.

Fall Pontoon Picnic | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #boat #pontoon #picnic

A Fall Pontoon Picnic

Alfresco dining on the pontoon with pumpkins, mums and warm plaid layers

Lakeside fall table with a touch of blue and easy flower arranging method | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #fall #lake #tablescapes #pumpkins #alfresco

Fall Alfresco Tablescape with a Touch of Blue + Easy Flower Arranging Method

Royal Staffordshire Clarice Cliff ‘Charlotte’ and a quick and easy blooming centerpiece with pumpkins

An Alfresco Fall Table with Blooming Pumpkins | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #pumpkinvase #lake #alfresco #DIY

Alfresco Fall Table with Blooming Pumpkins

Pumpkin vase centerpiece and and mini blooming pumpkins

Autumn Table + DIY Blooming Pumpkin the EASY Way | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #pumpkin

Autumn Table + DIY Blooming Pumpkin the EASY Way

Create a blooming pumpkin as a centerpiece for your fall table the easy way~ no cutting required!

'Woodsy and Wise' Whimsical Fall Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #plaid #owls

‘Woodsy and Wise’ Whimsical Fall Table

A pine cone garland as a ‘woodsy’ note and base for a runner centerpiece for the table.

Pumpkins and Plaid Alfresco Fall Table by the lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

Pumpkins and Plaid Alfresco Fall Table

Pumpkins, Plaid and Limelight Hydrangreas

A fall table with a harvest of Indian corn, mini pumpkins and a pumpkin vase centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.ne #fall #tablescapes #pumpkinvase #alfresco

Harvesting, Reaping, & Sowing 

 A harvest of Indian corn, mini pumpkins and a pumpkin vase centerpiece

Autumn’s Delight Alfresco Table with Harvest fruit and pumpkin centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco

Autumn’s Delight Alfresco Table

Autumn’s Delight by Johnson Brothers and an easy (and edible!) centerpiece

Blooming Pumpkin Vase DIY and Harvest Pumpkin Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #pumpkinvase #DIY

Blooming Pumpkins and Harvest Pumpkin Table

Harvest Pumpkin Wreath Plates and DIY Easy Harvest Centerpiece for Fall

Botanical Fall Fruits + Lakeside Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #fruit #harvest

Botanical Fall Fruits + Lakeside Table

 Autumn Harvest Fruits and Lakeside Dining with an easy 5-minute centerpiece

I’m happy to be part of a ‘Welcome Fall’ Tablescape Blog Hop next week!

I hope you’ll stop back on Tuesday, September 8th.

“Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we more than gain in fruits.”

― Samuel Butler

A Harvest of Fall Tablescapes | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #autumn #pumpkins #alfreso #lake

  24 comments for “A Harvest of Fall: Tablescape Round Up

  1. Ann Rue
    September 3, 2020 at 6:19 am

    Fall is my favorite season’ love all the pictures and would love to join you on your Fall pontoon picnic.

    Reply
  2. Cynthia Adams
    September 3, 2020 at 6:58 am

    You have the most beautiful website! I love to look at the pictures of your tablescapes,

    Reply
    • Mary
      September 3, 2020 at 6:59 am

      Thank you for your sweet comment and visits Cynthia! ♥

      Reply
  3. Everyday Living
    September 3, 2020 at 7:19 am

    Mary, your archives are full of beauty and inspiration! Each tablescape is magazine worthy. Autumn is my favorite season and it is forecast that we will have cooler temperatures next week. I can’t wait! Happy Thursday ♥️

    Reply
  4. Sarah Freed
    September 3, 2020 at 7:25 am

    Mary, Thank you for sharing all of your Beautiful Fall Table settings. I’m so inspired! Where did you get your amber goblets? They add such a nice touch to the tables. Thanks for always putting a smile on my face.

    Reply
    • franki parde
      September 3, 2020 at 9:04 am

      Just fabulous fall tablescapes!! Gets my “juices flowing” to change it up around here. With 14 inches of rain in just August alone…my spirits were “soggy.” Your upbeat blog really helps!! franki

      Reply
  5. Kitty
    September 3, 2020 at 7:58 am

    Thank you for all the Fall inspirational tables, Mary! Each and every table should be in a collection of autumn note cards. 🍁 🌻 🍁

    Reply
  6. Donna
    September 3, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Very, very beautiful and another feast for the eyes, such a library of photos and an inspiration for me to gather my Fall things and jazz it up around here.

    Reply
  7. Karen
    September 3, 2020 at 8:20 am

    Yes! Fall is the best season! I eagerly wait for the cooling weather and your tablescapes only add to my excitement. This year, I’m going to duplicate one of your beautiful tables, just don’t know which gorgeous one to try. Probably do something bright and cheerful considering the year we’ve all had. And, I have plenty of time this year to set it up (sniff), as I’m only doing it for me since nobody will be stopping by for brunch or enjoying the cool evenings. Thank you for sharing your creativity and beautiful arrangements with all of us!

    Reply
  8. Kim in NC
    September 3, 2020 at 8:53 am

    Raising my hand for fall. I say bring it on… the weatherman says 94 humid degrees here in my area of NC today. Ugh! I am so over it :).
    This morning I will be tending to the monarch way station that our garden club is getting established. We just spotted our first monarch caterpillar so that is exciting!! Once that task is completed, I plan to stay in the A/C and play with the plaid throw and pillows I bought at HomeGoods yesterday. Your pretty fall post will be great inspiration. The owl plate in your first photo put a smile on my face. Enjoy your day and keep cool.

    Reply
  9. Aquietlife
    September 3, 2020 at 8:55 am

    Love revisiting my favorite season, we are back to extreme heat this weekend, 106 degrees, fall is far from my reality so thank you for the reminder of better times ahead. I am wild over your first owl plate, they are always calling me! So nice you have a history of beauty to draw from…

    Reply
  10. Lisa Lucas
    September 3, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Thank goodness that you are not asking which is the favorite. Absolutely stunning. You are a true
    artist and an inspiration.

    Reply
  11. seriouslysassystamper
    September 3, 2020 at 9:00 am

    So, so pretty and inspiring! Everything around me right now is suffering from such an intense heat and a drought so it’s not as pretty as it usually is. Your pictures are gorgeous. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply
  12. Dorinda Selke
    September 3, 2020 at 9:02 am

    Hi Mary ~ wow, even on a hot and humid day, your inspirational post gets me in the mood for cider, apple crisp and pumpkins of all shapes and colors ! Happy Autumn to you ~ Hugs, Dorinda

    Reply
  13. the Painted Apron
    September 3, 2020 at 9:03 am

    Well, I’m certainly ready for fall now Mary, I having been drooling over all your gorgeous photos and tablescapes! We are going to have a big end of summer family celebration this weekend and then it will be “bring on the pumpkins!!” Can’t wait to see all the creative tables in our hop next week!
    Jenna

    Reply
  14. Cyndi Raines
    September 3, 2020 at 9:07 am

    Such beautiful fall tablescapes! Especially love the picnic on the pontoon! I reaaly love your brown and white checkered throw, it looks so soft and cozy. I have amber goblets too and enjoy the extra touch they give to my pumpkin dishes. Fall is my favorite season as well and am slowly making the transition in my mind as I see pumpkins at an outdoor market while we are up north visiting our friends at their cabin on a lake. The nights have been perfect for a cozy bonfire. Last night’s harvest moon was a site to behold!

    Reply
  15. Linda
    September 3, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Swwwwooooonnn!!!! I think I pinned them all…lol! Autumn is my favorite time of year also and your tablescapes send my Fall inspiration over the top! I love the Fall colors, the way the light streams through trees and casts a warm glow on everything, the geese flying over, the crisp air, pumpkins and gourds, Fall flowers and trees, the garden bounty, the Corn and Autumn moon, crackling fires, hot cider, warm snugly sweaters, comfort food…..I could go on and on. Its such a wonderful time for transitioning from summer to Autumn and nestling in.

    Reply
  16. Clara
    September 3, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Mary what a beautiful compilation of fall tables. This post has so many great ideas in one place for reference and ideas. That little fox salad plate is a favorite of mine. He’s so cute! He looks like he came from Pier 1 (I’m going to miss those stores).
    I love all your various dishes, linens and decorations and especially your wonderful design talent. You’re definitely an inspiration and rescued me from the doldrums several years ago. Now all tables are decorated regularly and my husband loves it! We hope to get cooler weather by tomorrow night for a few days. We’re ready for it! The summer wasn’t as hot thankfully as it could have been but it was hot enough to be ready for a break. Hope you have a great Labor day weekend. Clara♥️

    Reply
  17. Alma-Lillian Abruzzo
    September 3, 2020 at 11:04 am

    I always love your tables. It’s so wonderful to see your many magnificent tables of fall! You are always an inspiration. Thank you.

    Reply
  18. Sharon
    September 3, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Gorgeous tablescapes!

    Reply
  19. Jennifer Jordan
    September 3, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    One question. When does the boat leave for the “Fall Pontoon Picnic” and where can I purchase tickets?
    Happy fall sailing.

    Reply
  20. Darlene
    September 3, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    So Beautiful, I can’t even pick a favorite!
    Praying Fall will bring peace to our world. Your website
    Is (always) filled with uplifting words and the serenity
    We so need.
    Than You.

    Reply
  21. Kathleen
    September 3, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    So many ideas! Who says bunnies are just for Easter. Love the woodland plates. When I hit the softer side of fall I just saw “calm”. Just shows you don’t always need orange when decorating for fall. I am so ready for cool and crisp weather. The prediction for this coming weekend is 109 in northern California!

    Reply
  22. Rita C.
    September 3, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Ahhh, the beauty…..both the season and the OUTSTANDING tables. It’s so hard to pick a favorite when your styling is just gorgeous, one after the other. I did pause and catch my breath on the soft colors by the lake. You’re the best, Mary, one we can all aspire to be like and be inspired by!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

