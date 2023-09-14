Cupcakes, Dessert, Dishes, DIY, Dogs, Food, Halloween, Soup, Tablescape

‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 10th Annual Halloween Giveaway

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 10th Annual Halloween Giveaway #halloween #diy #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Welcome to Home is Where the Broom Is and

The 10th Annual Meeting of The Black Hat Society !

Witch hat centerpiece Halloween table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #witch #diy

The appeal of Halloween for me is the combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun!

We all can benefit from a little escape these days, wherever we can find it!

Witches Tea Party It's All About the Treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #Halloween #witch

 I realize Halloween isn’t everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ . . .

Witches Tea Party It's All About the Treats | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #Halloween #witch #teaparty

But here at Home is Where the Broom Is,

and for Black Hat Society Members. . .

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Halloween Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #Halloween #witch #recipes

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!  <|;>)

Black Hat Society Halloween Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #witch #tablescapes #Halloween

{ Black Hat Society Spooktacular Halloween Table }

Witches’ Potion Table for Halloween #Halloween #tablescapes #alfresco #tablesetting #witch ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

{ Witches’ Potion Table }

Witch Shoes by Haunted Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #pottingshed #witchshoes

The time of year to dust off your broom,

polish your shoes and buy a new hat!

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape and MacKenzie-Childs Flower Market Witch Hat Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

{ Just a Little Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape }

Floating Umbrella Witch DIY for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #witch #DIY

{ Umbrella Witch DIY for Halloween }

In preparation for that midnight ride October 31st,

you’ll want to fuel up with some sweet treats. . .

Halloween Oreo Brownies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #oreo #recipes #brownies

{ Halloween Oreo Brownies }

Witches Cauldron Cupcakes | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #cupcakes #recipe #cauldron

{ Witches’ Cauldron Cupcakes }

Easy Witch's Potion Popcorn: No Cauldron Required | | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #popcorn #recipe #nobake #treat #easy

{ Easy Witch’s Potion Popcorn }

Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #PottingShed #witch #teaparty

{ Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats! }

Scare up some sweet treats for Halloween! Peanut Butter Spider Cookies . . . as fun to make as they are to eat! #Halloween #cookies #peanutbutter

{ More Stares than Scares: Peanut Butter Spider Halloween Cookies }

DIY Halloween Candy Vase Centerpiece and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablesetting #candycorn #tablescape #diy

{ DIY Halloween Candy Vase Centerpiece and HalloWine and Candy Pairing Tablescape }

Jolly Halloween Table with vintage-inspired greetings | ©Homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes

The Witch Is In: DIY Halloween Wreath! Scare Up a wreath for a witchy welcome for Halloween ! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #wreath #diy

{ The Witch is In DIY Halloween Wreath }

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 10th Annual Halloween Giveaway #halloween #skeleton #diy #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rowena is excited about her favorite season and

joining the fun to share some Halloween love with a giveaway!

Rod couldn’t join us as he had a physical therapy appointment to rehab his shoulder.

Let's get Spooky! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway

Let’s Get Spooky!

🎃 🐈‍⬛ 🧹🕸️ 👻 🎃

In celebration of the Witching Hour. . .

Home is Where the Broom Is 10th Halloween Giveaway #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

One witch will receive a pair of kitchen dish towels for mopping up

those messy cauldron spills, a Halloween Nonstick Rolling Pin,

Set of Baking / Snack Cups, Cookie Stamp Set

and Pumpkins & Bats Cookie/Cupcake Sprinkles!

Home is Where the Broom Is 10th Halloween Giveaway #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A second witch will receive a Meri Meri Halloween Cupcake Kit,

Halloween Spatula with Pumpkin and Cat Cookie Cutters, Witch Hat Oven Mit, Pumpkin Sprinkles

and “I’m Afraid the Good Witch is on Vacation” Kitchen Towel.

Halloween Witch Cupcakes | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #recipes #cupcakes #tablescapes

{ Witching Hour Cupcakes }

Jolly Halloween Table with vintage-inspired greetings | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescapes #alfresco

Home is Where the Broom Is 10th Halloween Giveaway #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A third witch will receive a pair of Kitchen Towels,

Halloween Nonstick Rolling Pin, Set of 6 Halloween Cookie Cutters, Witch Hat Oven Mit

and Pumpkins & Bats Cookie/Cupcake Sprinkles.

‘Witch’ Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape #tablescapes #Halloween #witch ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

{ ‘Witch’ Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape }

Home is Where the Broom Is 10th Halloween Giveaway #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A fourth witch will receive Halloween kitchen towels,

Baking/Snack Cups, Halloween / Trick or Treat Spatulas and Cookie Cutters,

and Trick or Treat Nonpareils.

Home is Where the Broom Is 10th Halloween Giveaway #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A fifth witch will receive receive Halloween Kitchen Towels, a pair of Halloween Spatulas,

Baking/Snack Cups, Halloween Oven Mit and Boo Bling Sprinkles.

The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table #Halloween #tablescapes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

{ The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table  }

Home is Where the Broom Is 10th Halloween Giveaway #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A sixth witch will receive a pair of Halloween Kitchen Towels, a Halloween Oven Mit,

Meri Meri Halloween Cupcake Kit, and Trick or Treat Nonpareils.

A Trick for your Treats: DIY Witch Shoe Candy Bowl for Halloween #tips #tricks #halloween #witch #diy #candy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 { Witch Shoe Candy Bowl }

Home is Where the Broom Is 10th Halloween Giveaway #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A seventh witch will receive a a pair of Halloween Kitchen Towels,

Halloween Spatula with Pumpkin and Cat Cookie Cutters,

Halloween Baking Cups with Cupcake Picks,

and Pumpkins & Bats Cookie/Cupcake Sprinkles.

Home is Where the Broom Is 10th Halloween Giveaway #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

An eighth witch will receive a black and orange plaid

Tahari Home 60 x 84 Halloween Tablecloth.

Home is Where the Broom Is 10th Halloween Giveaway #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A ninth witch will receive a Cynthia Rowley 60 x 84 Spiderweb

(and my favorite!) Halloween Tablecloth.

Home is Where the Broom Is 10th Halloween Giveaway #halloween #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And last but not least, some lucky dog will receive  Bocce’s Bakery Ghost Grub Dog Treats

and a pair of Harry Barker Halloween Squeaky Toys from Lola and Sophie. 🐾🐾

Happy Howl-oween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #halloween

{ Happy Howl-oween }

'Home is Where the Broom Is' 10th Annual Halloween Giveaway #halloween #skeleton #diy #tablescapes #recipes #giveaway ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

🧹 To throw your name into the cauldron and enter this giveaway,

leave a comment telling me your favorite Halloween candy or treat!

Black cat teapot with candy corn and cat tails Halloween Tablescape #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 { Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Tablescape }

🧹🧹 Members of the Black Hat Society, aka,

Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

Member Black Hat Society | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #pottingshed

🧹🧹 To become a Black Hat Society Member, subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

DIY Witch Broom #DIY #witch #craft #halloween ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

{ DIY Witch Broom for Halloween }

Black Cat Trading Company Halloween Tablescape #halloween #tablescape #blackcat #potion #elixir #witch ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 { Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Tablescape }

🧹🧹🧹 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post to Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).

Witch’s Handbook #halloween #tablescape #blackcat ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. until midnight September 30th.

‘If The Hat Fits’ Halloween Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape #alfresco #lake #witch

 {‘If The Hat Fits’ Halloween Tablescape }

Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape with cauldron mugs of candy treats #halloween #tablescape #tablesetting #witch #candy | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #recipes #Halloween #witch #DIY

  1. Nancy Leikauf
    September 14, 2023 at 5:56 am

    Love the candy corn vase with the fun Halloween goodies stuck in it!!!!

    Reply
  2. Nancy
    September 14, 2023 at 6:13 am

    Candy corn, of course! Your blog is inspiring as usual! Thank you!

    Reply
  3. Gail Bell
    September 14, 2023 at 6:26 am

    LOVE candy corn! Thanks for another inspiring post!

    Reply
  4. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    September 14, 2023 at 6:27 am

    Wow! You went overboard with all of those fantastic giveaways. I think the candy corn always caught my eye (and mouth) during my childhood days. They still catch my eye but I know they are just too sweet to eat. Good for decorating though! I think your witch’s popcorn is the perfect way to enjoy the candy corn. I like that recipe because it can be used for so many holidays. One of these days I will actually save that recipe. I always go back to one of your posts to find it! LOL Happy Halloween and thanks for all of the eye candy.

    Reply
  5. Cindi
    September 14, 2023 at 6:28 am

    Oh I so love Halloween! My favorite candy is chocolate…almost anything with chocolate but if I must choose I guess I would pick peanut butter cups. I pinned the witches hat…missed Rod but loved seeing Rowena. Definitely making a sign that says “ The good witch is on vacation! Peace!

    Reply
  6. Louise Byron
    September 14, 2023 at 6:49 am

    Definitely candy corn!

    Reply
  7. Sydney85
    September 14, 2023 at 6:56 am

    What a fun and inspiring blog for Halloween! I moved to the US in 1985 and enjoyed my first Halloween. It has been a favorite holiday ever since. My favorite candy is Twizzlers.

    Reply
  8. Cheryl Guzy Peoples
    September 14, 2023 at 6:59 am

    Candy corn by far is my fav. I’ve already eaten a ton of it & it’s not even Halloween.

    Reply
  9. Peggy Spencer
    September 14, 2023 at 7:08 am

    Oh, I love candy corn, and the little orange pumpkins.Love all of your decorations.Although I am not able to decorate as Inonce did,it gives this old lady happy memories of how Inuse to.Ibso enjoy seeing my great grandson kids come in all dressed up.Thanks for the sweet memories I relived this morning.

    Reply
  10. Kathy Menold
    September 14, 2023 at 7:11 am

    Home made carmel apples and tootsie roll pops. Love this Holiday but we don’t get little goblins like when my kids were young. Used to decorate the house,carve pumpkins and put out huge bowls of candy. Your giveaway is so generous. If I win one I will give,it to my youngest daughter who has houseful of children. They just love Halloween.

    Reply
  11. Ann Woleben
    September 14, 2023 at 7:12 am

    My favorite candy for Halloween is the fall colored M&Ms – for nibbling throughout the day!

    Reply
  12. Deb
    September 14, 2023 at 7:13 am

    Such a cute post and so many great gifts! My ‘sweet’ little granddaughter would just love these. We bake together often

    Reply
  13. Ann Woleben
    September 14, 2023 at 7:14 am

    I pinned the photo of the witch’s shoes with the garden tools. Love this idea to use on our porch bench!
    Thank you for this post and the opportunity to participate in the giveaway!

    Reply
  14. Jan
    September 14, 2023 at 7:16 am

    Peanut butter cups are my favorite. It’s fun to see these Halloween posts again. The adorable Floating Brella is so eye catching. Lots of inspiration as always.

    Reply
  15. Sarah Freed
    September 14, 2023 at 7:18 am

    Good morning Mary,
    It was wonderful to wake up to your Halloween blog! I was a lucky recipient of one of your fun Halloween gifts last year – festive Halloween plates, I love them! Please share wIth me where you get all of the unique Halloween candy. I’ll be visiting my grandchildren soon and I’d love to surprise them. Can’t wait for your next blog!! 🎃👻💀

    Reply
    • Mary
      September 14, 2023 at 8:43 am

      Hi Sarah, HomeGoods has a great assortment of holiday candy in the food area and in the checkout line. Also, Target but you have to shop early to find the specialty candy! 🍬🎃👻

      Reply
  16. Danielle Giamundo
    September 14, 2023 at 7:29 am

    Mary, nobody brings out holidays the way you do! I would love to see your storage closet for all of the fantastic accessories you have! Halloween was never one of my favorite decorating holidays. I tended to stay more “fall-ish.” But you inspire me to find the whimsy and I have begun to start my own collection of cute, creepy, scary items! My favorite Halloween candy is a Heath bar. My children are allergic to nuts, so they always gave me theirs. It is not a very popular candy, so luckily for me, I didn’t over-eat!

    Reply
  17. Nancy Thompson
    September 14, 2023 at 7:32 am

    Love candy corn ! Your Halloween ideas are so inspiring , Thanks !

    Reply
    • Rhonda C
      September 14, 2023 at 9:47 pm

      My favorite Halloween treat is candy corn. I always enjoy your posts☺️

      Reply
  18. Kaye
    September 14, 2023 at 7:33 am

    Rowena has outdone herself shopping for goodies! Shopping must be easier when one only sweeps in on a broomstick. I’ve made your Easy Potion Popcorn so often it’s an expectation here.

    Reply
  19. Paulette CM
    September 14, 2023 at 7:35 am

    I just love Halloween! Although my children are all grown up, I still feel the attraction toward orange & black. The candy, well I like the small-size packages for giving to the trick ‘o treaters.
    Love your post

    Reply
  20. Beth Morris
    September 14, 2023 at 7:42 am

    Thanks for all the wonderful Halloween ideas!! Candy corn is my favorite Halloween treat!!

    Reply
  21. Sharon Natale
    September 14, 2023 at 7:44 am

    I would usually go for the mini Snickers from my daughter’s Halloween candy stash!

    Reply
  22. Debbie
    September 14, 2023 at 7:54 am

    I love the Halloween candy corn mixture with the pumpkins included

    Reply
  23. Cheryl A
    September 14, 2023 at 7:54 am

    Ummm 🤔 favorite Halloween candy? Have to go with anything chocolate and the wrappers for Halloween are so cute. Albeit that I do indulge in candy corn this time of year. I agree with others that they are great for decorating too.

    Reply
  24. Dorinda Selke
    September 14, 2023 at 7:58 am

    Good witchy morning Mary ~ wow what a generous giveaway ! I think your witch name is Glenda the good witch 🧡🖤 My favorite Halloween candy is good old Charleston Chew !! I am a very happy long time subscriber of yours 🦇🎃

    Reply
  25. Cheryl A
    September 14, 2023 at 7:59 am

    Saved the Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Table scape pin. We have two rescue cats that are black. Unfortunately the black cats are the last to be chosen. Not in my realm though, they are always the first.

    Reply
  26. Karen
    September 14, 2023 at 8:02 am

    What a fun and festive post – so many wonderful ideas!
    My favorite Halloween/fall treat is candy corn.

    Reply
  27. Marsha McClendon
    September 14, 2023 at 8:03 am

    I love the Brach’s brand candy corn.

    Reply
  28. Lynne
    September 14, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Halloween is my daughter’s favorite holiday, Mary, and we always watch Practical Magic and Hocus Pocus together. Snickers bars are the favorite candy especially in the bite size version. Thanks for all the halloween inspiration.
    Lynne

    Reply
  29. Dorinda Selke
    September 14, 2023 at 8:08 am

    Hi Mary ~ I pinned a picture on my Happy Halloween board on Pinterest 🖤🐾🧡

    Reply
  30. Brenda
    September 14, 2023 at 8:08 am

    Your Halloween posts are some of my favorites. I love the look of candy corn but Reese’s peanut butter cups are my go-to candy. I pinned the ceramic witch’s hat with the flowers. Gorgeous!

    Reply
  31. Chris ott
    September 14, 2023 at 8:14 am

    Carmel Apple,my favorite Candy is candy corn

    Reply
  32. Peggy Ott
    September 14, 2023 at 8:21 am

    Love that title “Home is Where the Broom Is”. I Love my Brooms..those old fashion handmade brooms. Keep them to the very end of time. One year my hubby took one of the oldies and hung it sideways, hanging in the air, from the deck arbor. I got up the next morning, got coffee, walked out and laughed so hard! Yep..”Home is Where the Broom Is”!! Favorite treat will always be Apple Cider and doughnut. Didn’t get doughnuts all the time, they were that special Halloween treat when you came back with all that candy…..never did figure where all that candy went????? lol

    Reply
  33. Pam Pasko
    September 14, 2023 at 8:22 am

    Good morning and thank you for another year of fantastic ideas. My favorite treat for all holidays is your popcorn mix. There is not a time I make it when everyone loves it!!!! Thank you for all your ideas and inspirations.

    Reply
  34. Bbm
    September 14, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Oh my! Love candy corn and chocolate! What’s Halloween with out those two food groups. I agree, Mary your posts are the best and your give-a-ways are more than generous. Thank you so much for the Halloween inspiration.

    Reply
  35. Donna C
    September 14, 2023 at 8:24 am

    My favorite Halloween candy is Kit Kats. My all-time favorite thing was taking the kids trick or treating!

    Reply
  36. M Webb
    September 14, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Peanut Butter Cups are my favorite, I always look forward to your holiday posts. Such fabulous ideas and displays.

    Reply
  37. Terry
    September 14, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Your posts are always so inspiring, and I love all the candy corn above! I love candy corn, and I always mix it with peanuts for the sweet and salty kick!

    Reply
  38. Pattie Harris
    September 14, 2023 at 8:48 am

    Love the fancy Rice krispie treats with the cute little Halloween decorations edible inside and love the popcorn and Chex mix Halloween love your side look at it everyday have been following for years and work at a school so I introduce it to many of the teachers

    Reply
  39. Ellen
    September 14, 2023 at 9:01 am

    I love Candy Corn! I know a lot don’t but I do! I love love love this post! I have always loved your Halloween post and giveaways!

    Reply
  40. Ellen
    September 14, 2023 at 9:03 am

    I have always loved the DIY hanging umbrella witch! I pinned that picture!!!!

    Reply
  41. Patricia Caulder
    September 14, 2023 at 9:06 am

    Frozen peanut butter cups are my favorite. Thanks for such an inspiring post! Halloween is my favorite holiday, and I am truly inspired by all of your fabulous decorations!.

    Reply
  42. Hetty
    September 14, 2023 at 9:14 am

    Chocolate, dark of course. Love your posts, so inspiring. They’re Bootiful!

    Reply
  43. Debbie
    September 14, 2023 at 9:16 am

    What a fun post full of Halloween ideas. Thank you. My favorite candy is Halloween Peanut M&M’s. I pinned the DIY Umbrella Witch. How creative!

    Reply
  44. Lisa A Bennett
    September 14, 2023 at 9:17 am

    Love all of displays and my favorite is the vase with candy corns. My absolute favorite candy. A lot of people hate candy corn but not me! Can’t wait for it to appear in the store every year since I can remember.

    Reply
  45. April Hendricks
    September 14, 2023 at 9:23 am

    Your Halloween posts are my favorite! I already follow you on Pinterest and still pinned more! Rowena and Rod crack me up, and I ❤️ sweet Lola and Sophie. Chocolate is my favorite for Halloween. I’m not too far away from you…near Greenville, SC. Enjoy this spooky season, and thanks for sharing all of your Halloween creativity!

    Reply
  46. Jenna
    September 14, 2023 at 9:23 am

    Wow Mary so many cute items in your giveaway bundles!! And 10 winners!! You are amazing! I don’t really have a favorite candy, I love to decorate with candy corn, but I don’t like to eat it! I’ve got to go back and revisit some of these fabulous posts, so many wonderful and creative vignettes and tablescapes~October will be here before we know it!

    Reply
  47. Sheryl R
    September 14, 2023 at 9:29 am

    Mary, as always, your post is loaded with great ideas for Halloween. So glad Rowena was able to make an appearance! My favorite H candy is the little candy pumpkins. I’m a long time subscriber and your posts are always fabulous!
    Sheryl R

    Reply
  48. Mary J
    September 14, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Halloween just isn’t Halloween without candy corn. It starts coming to the stores in August and right home with me. I always have good intentions of keeping it unopened until I decorate for Halloween but that never happens. That’s what sets the mood to come to your site and start all the decorating and snack on it while working endlessly on my Halloween home!

    Reply
  49. Rosa Garrett
    September 14, 2023 at 9:34 am

    Such a great post Mary! The prizes are so cute. I love all of your Halloween decor. My favorite candy would be Twix and Reece’s peanut butter cups. Thank you for the chance to win. I pinned the Black Cat Trading Company picture.

    Reply
  50. Debra Lange
    September 14, 2023 at 9:45 am

    I love, love all the inspiration for Halloween Mary! Last year I went out and bought a relative of Rowena and her pet with the bone, wow did that cause a reaction from our little Pom, Pepe… he thought there was another little dog in the house, it was a hoot for sure! It’s hard to make just one choice of favorite candy from my childhood, I loved the big chocolate candy bars, the candy corn and anything with peanut butter! I’m inspired to make the cookies with the spider on top, so cute and fitting with peanut cups. What a fun food gift to make and share! I love the white decorated cups, where did you find them please??? The halloween rolling pin is fabulous, what a great item to use and decorate with, and my Rose can wear the apron I made with a plate of your cookies! Thank you, thank you, thank you, you have made my day! Hugs, Debra

    Reply
  51. Sue Parks
    September 14, 2023 at 10:02 am

    Love the post, it just speaks Halloween! Love all the table centerpieces and the cookie and popcorn recipes. Just so cute. My favorite Halloween treat to make is Carmel popcorn, I first learned how to when I was 21 years old, and have made it ever since, sometimes adding in unsalted peanuts. It’s a great gift in little treat bags too.
    Love seeing your little pups all dressed up.
    Smiles, Sue

    Reply
  52. Diane
    September 14, 2023 at 10:09 am

    Love some Resee’s Halloween Pumpkins! Your Halloween decorations are so inspiring!!

    Reply
  53. Cheryl King
    September 14, 2023 at 10:11 am

    Subscribed and pinned! At the first hint of cool weather, I must bake my Mama’s pumpkin bread recipe with real pumpkin, never canned. Any caramel candy will make me feel ready for the trick or treaters! I do enjoy your Halloween posts because you focus on the lighthearted, happy side of the holiday. I think kids have enough scary in their lives– let’s have friendly pumpkins! All your collections look so fun. Thanks for the giveaway, enjoy the season!

    Reply
  54. terribetz
    September 14, 2023 at 10:16 am

    I’m afraid I love all the 🍭🍬 but Hershey’s plain chocolate bar 🍫 is the one that I grab 🥇

    Reply
  55. terribetz
    September 14, 2023 at 10:17 am

    I have been a subscriber for many years 😁

    Reply
  56. Heidi Wiesner
    September 14, 2023 at 10:18 am

    As a kid I always rated the houses I trick or treated at by who gave out Reese’s cups. I gave extra points to the houses that actually had the ones with the halloween colored foil wrappers! Who wants a boring old wrapper that you can get any day of the year! Yes, I was an odd child. Truth be told not much has changed. I still like Reese’s cups too! LOL

    Reply
  57. Judy Hubbard
    September 14, 2023 at 10:21 am

    Wow, what a great blog post! I usually am not a big fan of Halloween but you have inspired me! Even though I love candy corn, what I liked best that you showed are the Halloween cupcakes. So cute! And I am in awe of all the accessories and decorations that you have assembled! The tablescape is awesome!

    Reply
  58. Lauren S
    September 14, 2023 at 10:24 am

    Your Halloween themed posts are always so amazing! My favorite Halloween candy is peanut M & Ms,

    Reply
  59. Lauren S
    September 14, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I am a member of the Black Hat Society/blog subscriber.

    Reply
  60. Robin
    September 14, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Always the best posts! I love the candy corn and peanuts together…

    Reply
  61. Lauren S
    September 14, 2023 at 10:28 am

    I pinned your Witches Tea Party tablescape in the shed to my Pinterest Halloween page.

    Reply
  62. Joni Cioffi
    September 14, 2023 at 10:44 am

    So fun! Favorite candy I enjoyed at Halloween was a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup!

    Reply
  63. Linda L Hovgaard
    September 14, 2023 at 11:09 am

    One of my favorite treats is Halloween Peanut M & M’s. I can scarf down one of those little bags in no time…lol! Such an amazing fun post Mary….you always bring the house (or should I say witch) down!

    Reply
  64. Linda L Hovgaard
    September 14, 2023 at 11:14 am

    I posted so many of your amazing links that I lost count. I went down the rabbit hole and enjoyed every minute of it…lol!

    Reply
  65. Aris
    September 14, 2023 at 11:20 am

    Mary, Thank you for sharing your overflowing, burbling cauldron of inspiration. It’s good to see Rowena keeping herself busy while Rod is recovering from his shoulder surgery. She’s quite the shopper. I agree with you, that spiderweb tablecloth is my favorite too. I’ll be hosting my third annual “Moon Magic Festival” this Halloween and may attempt to conjure up a version of your umbrella witch over my dining table. For a freaky adult Halloween treat, I suggest you pick up a bottle of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. Sounds scary, doesn’t it? It’s sweet, like a liqueur, and the flavor reminds me of Butterfinger candy bars, which are fun to serve on the side. A wee dram or two may have accidentally found its way into my afternoon tea one dark and dreary autumn day. This year I’ll experiment with adding it to cake batter and frosting then topping with crushed Butterfingers, which this witch expects to be tasty. Happy Halloween to you, Rowena and Rod.

    Reply
  66. Karen
    September 14, 2023 at 11:22 am

    I thought I would be in the minority, but it seems as though everyone loves candy corn as much as I do!
    I look forward to your Halloween posts, so much fun to enjoy!!

    Reply
  67. Lori Johnson
    September 14, 2023 at 11:23 am

    Hi Mary _
    I’m a caramel apple kind of girl – I manage a Saturday morning Farmer’s Market and just can’t resist getting one when I pass by. Love, love, love your blog!

    Reply
  68. Linda Primmer
    September 14, 2023 at 11:27 am

    Mary, you are the Halloween queen. It is so generous of you to offer so many giveaways. So many fun and creative ideas you constantly share. I love chocolate with almonds, not so much candy corn. I need to go back and browse through all of these wonderful ideas.

    Reply
  69. Barbara
    September 14, 2023 at 11:29 am

    I love Skor Bars, and chocolate covered camels. Halloween is our second favorite Holliday of the year. And we incorporate do many of your decorating ideas.

    Reply
  70. Marcia M.
    September 14, 2023 at 11:40 am

    Reese’s Pumpkins!!! Love, love, love them!

    Reply
  71. Gail Gibson
    September 14, 2023 at 11:40 am

    Candy corn by far my favorite!!

    Reply
  72. Clara
    September 14, 2023 at 12:19 pm

    Mary, I always love your Halloween blog! You provide so much inspiration. I have my Halloween decorations down and hope to put them up over the next few days. I love your MC witches hat. All the fun candy and cute decorations are fun to see. You found some really cute giveaways as always. You’re always so generous. Happy haunting! Hopefully, Rod is making progress! 😂 Clara❤️

    Reply
  73. Clara
    September 14, 2023 at 12:21 pm

    I pinned that cute MC hat. The girls are always a pin as they’re adorable! Clara❤️

    Reply
  74. Beverly E.
    September 14, 2023 at 12:24 pm

    Your Halloween posts always get me excited for the season! My favorite candy is the Peanut Butter Kisses. That black cat teapot is so adorable!

    Reply
  75. Kat B.
    September 14, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    Hands down my favorite post of the year…I “think” I’ve been with you for all ten. Both time and witches fly, ya know. LOL! I usually give the same answer each year on the candy as I do enjoy the pumpkin shaped Reese’s peanut butter cups. But day in and day out I love the Hershey’s miniatures in special DARK chocolate…just passing on a candy recommendation to those so inclined. And as always, Happy, HAPPY Halloween to ALL!!!!!

    Reply
    • Amy Kaminski
      September 14, 2023 at 7:59 pm

      My favorite Halloween candy is anything and I mean anything with chocolate. I think I have a problem 😁😁

      Reply
  76. Beverly E.
    September 14, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    I pinned a photo from the post: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/254031235225459956

    Reply
  77. Kathleen
    September 14, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    Such spooky fun! While decorating our hats and brooms we munch on Candy Corn and Popcorn, with a side of cheeseball puffs, and a glass of pumpkin spirit!

    Reply
  78. Beverly E.
    September 14, 2023 at 12:42 pm

    I am a subscriber and thank you for your annual giveaway!

    Reply
  79. Maryann Ruzauskas
    September 14, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Love the candy corn from way back. Your site is always fun! I recently subscribed to your emails.

    Reply
  80. Mary dreyer
    September 14, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    Mary d. I love Carmel apple suckers!

    Reply
  81. Linda Miitleider
    September 14, 2023 at 1:07 pm

    I know Candy Corn isn’t everyone’s “cup of tea” but it has been a favorite of mine for as long as I can remember…and I’m 80! For handing out to the kiddies I like to do a bag of candy and non-candy treats. I like in the country and do not get many..so sad. Love the littles.

    Reply
  82. Lisa
    September 14, 2023 at 1:09 pm

    MilkyWay i love them

    Reply
  83. Lisa
    September 14, 2023 at 1:11 pm

    I pinned the Black Cat Trading

    Reply
  84. Cherry
    September 14, 2023 at 1:42 pm

    Mary, I just pulled out my fall decorations and found the card you sent last year when I won the giveaway with toys and treats for our rescue dogs. It was too cute to throw away. Afraid my favorite treat is still candy corn. Pure sugar I know but love it. Don’t buy much of though because I can get the whole bag. Thank you for the opportunity again.
    Our three dogs love everything the received in your box last year.

    Reply
  85. Rita C.
    September 14, 2023 at 1:44 pm

    You are the QUEEN of Halloween, and you have cast your spell for the love of it all on me! (it also helps that my oldest daughter LOVES Halloween and hosts a party each year, so when I buy dishes and things, she will gladly use my things and I feel justified, lol). I love Reese peanut butter cups and also candy corn – mixed in with peanuts, for a PayDay kind of snack. What a fabulously generous giveaway, Mary. You’re simply the best! How fun!

    Reply
  86. Rita C.
    September 14, 2023 at 1:45 pm

    Oh, and I most definitely love the potting shed witches’ tea as my pinned inspiration from this post! Love that look!

    Reply
  87. Geneva Schult
    September 14, 2023 at 2:43 pm

    My friend is in ecstasy over those cobweb bordered plates. Can you share your source?

    Reply
  88. Chris Wasson
    September 14, 2023 at 2:45 pm

    I love candy corn mixed with dry roasted peanuts.
    Look forward to your Rod and Rowena posts.
    Hope Rod is on the mend.

    Reply
  89. Dianne C
    September 14, 2023 at 3:03 pm

    Mary I am a kid at heart! I LOVE your Halloween posts, they really get me in the mood! My favorite halloween candy is candy corn accompanied by anything dark chocolate with nuts!

    Reply
  90. Terry England
    September 14, 2023 at 3:15 pm

    How bootiful!!! Of course my fav is orange sherbert witches brew. All little monsters love it!!

    Reply
  91. Donna C
    September 14, 2023 at 3:50 pm

    I love all things made from chocolate!

    Reply
  92. Holly Bridwell
    September 14, 2023 at 5:10 pm

    Mallocreme pumpkins are my favorite! I love Rod & Rowena!!! Happy Halloween!

    Reply
  93. Oma K
    September 14, 2023 at 5:25 pm

    I love Caramel Apple Pops-sweet and tart !

    Reply
  94. Julianne McCahill
    September 14, 2023 at 5:39 pm

    Oooohhhhh so many fun Halloween ideas in this post!! My favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups!!

    Reply
  95. Julianne McCahill
    September 14, 2023 at 5:39 pm

    I pinned the Halloween Oreo Brownies! I’m definitely going to try them!!

    Reply
  96. Lisa
    September 14, 2023 at 6:53 pm

    Favorite Halloween candy is Peanut butter cups

    Reply
  97. Karen Serpa
    September 14, 2023 at 6:55 pm

    Oh my gosh how to choose? Love all of your many Halloween ideas! I love Halloween but you’re so inspiring! My fave treat would have to be Halloween peeps!

    Reply
  98. Heritage Hall
    September 14, 2023 at 7:05 pm

    O my, Mary, your imagination and talent know no bounds…just awesome. I join the hoards of those filling up on candy corn while the season lasts. Your generosity is also boundless in those fabulous giveaways. Thank you for sharing your inspiration for creating my Halloween tour-de-force come that pumpkin-layered night. Fair-day-come to Rowena and Rob…may he mend speedily.

    Reply
  99. Kitty Penrod
    September 14, 2023 at 7:08 pm

    Rowena outdid herself this year, Mary! I am definitely a member of the Black Hat Society as I subscribe, but no need to include me as I’ve been fortunate to be a recipient of your wonderful giveaway in the past. I really think I need to make those Spider peanut butter cookies this year. Thanks for the fun inspiration. I love just looking at all your giveaway items. 😊

    Reply
  100. Dayle
    September 14, 2023 at 7:30 pm

    I look forward to this time of year to satisfy my candy corn tooth. I am sure candy corn is available year round but this is how I start my Halloween celebration’s. Love candy corn.

    Reply
  101. Ellen K
    September 14, 2023 at 8:01 pm

    My childhood favorite was Milky Way. Your blog has inspired me to use candy corn in my Fall decorating – which I also enjoy nibbling on!

    Reply
  102. Amy Kaminski
    September 14, 2023 at 8:01 pm

    I pinned the sweet little girl on the card. She’s adorable!

    Reply
  103. Mary D-Downs
    September 14, 2023 at 8:05 pm

    I love mounds candy the best. I also love making witch’s hats with fudge stripe cookies and hershey kisses and a little frosting to make the bow. Always a great memory for me.

    Reply
  104. Karenann S.
    September 14, 2023 at 8:51 pm

    My favorite Halloween candy is peanut butter cups! Always delicious!

    Reply
  105. Kim
    September 14, 2023 at 8:52 pm

    Mary, congratulations on your 10th anniversary of the Black Hat Society! Such a fun post simmering with creativity and inspiration. I adore your enthusiasm for all things Halloween – it really is infectious. The pups are adorable and thank you for sharing!

    Reply
  106. Hope B
    September 14, 2023 at 8:52 pm

    Favorite Halloween candy has to be Peanut M&M’s……in Halloween colors, of course! Your creativity is an inspiration no matter what time of year.

    Reply
  107. Karenann S.
    September 14, 2023 at 8:54 pm

    I pinned several of your lovely Halloween tablescapes!

    Reply
  108. Hope B
    September 14, 2023 at 8:59 pm

    Had to pin several of your pictures. My favorite pin is the table with the spider web tablecloth overlooking the scary foggy lake!

    Reply
  109. Rhonda C
    September 14, 2023 at 9:50 pm

    I pinned the peanut butter spider cookies. Can’t wait to make them- my grandkids are going to love them☺️

    Reply

