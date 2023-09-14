‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 10th Annual Halloween Giveaway

Welcome to Home is Where the Broom Is and

The 10th Annual Meeting of The Black Hat Society !

The appeal of Halloween for me is the combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun!

We all can benefit from a little escape these days, wherever we can find it!

I realize Halloween isn’t everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ . . .

But here at Home is Where the Broom Is,

and for Black Hat Society Members. . .

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! <|;>)

{ Black Hat Society Spooktacular Halloween Table }

{ Witches’ Potion Table }

The time of year to dust off your broom,

polish your shoes and buy a new hat!

{ Just a Little Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape }

{ Umbrella Witch DIY for Halloween }

In preparation for that midnight ride October 31st,

you’ll want to fuel up with some sweet treats. . .

{ Halloween Oreo Brownies }

{ Witches’ Cauldron Cupcakes }

{ Easy Witch’s Potion Popcorn }

{ Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats! }

{ More Stares than Scares: Peanut Butter Spider Halloween Cookies }

{ DIY Halloween Candy Vase Centerpiece and HalloWine and Candy Pairing Tablescape }

{ The Witch is In DIY Halloween Wreath }

Rowena is excited about her favorite season and

joining the fun to share some Halloween love with a giveaway!

Rod couldn’t join us as he had a physical therapy appointment to rehab his shoulder.

Let’s Get Spooky!

🎃 🐈‍⬛ 🧹🕸️ 👻 🎃

In celebration of the Witching Hour. . .

One witch will receive a pair of kitchen dish towels for mopping up

those messy cauldron spills, a Halloween Nonstick Rolling Pin,

Set of Baking / Snack Cups, Cookie Stamp Set

and Pumpkins & Bats Cookie/Cupcake Sprinkles!

A second witch will receive a Meri Meri Halloween Cupcake Kit,

Halloween Spatula with Pumpkin and Cat Cookie Cutters, Witch Hat Oven Mit, Pumpkin Sprinkles

and “I’m Afraid the Good Witch is on Vacation” Kitchen Towel.

{ Witching Hour Cupcakes }

A third witch will receive a pair of Kitchen Towels,

Halloween Nonstick Rolling Pin, Set of 6 Halloween Cookie Cutters, Witch Hat Oven Mit

and Pumpkins & Bats Cookie/Cupcake Sprinkles.

{ ‘Witch’ Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape }

A fourth witch will receive Halloween kitchen towels,

Baking/Snack Cups, Halloween / Trick or Treat Spatulas and Cookie Cutters,

and Trick or Treat Nonpareils.

A fifth witch will receive receive Halloween Kitchen Towels, a pair of Halloween Spatulas,

Baking/Snack Cups, Halloween Oven Mit and Boo Bling Sprinkles.

{ The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table }

A sixth witch will receive a pair of Halloween Kitchen Towels, a Halloween Oven Mit,

Meri Meri Halloween Cupcake Kit, and Trick or Treat Nonpareils.

{ Witch Shoe Candy Bowl }

A seventh witch will receive a a pair of Halloween Kitchen Towels,

Halloween Spatula with Pumpkin and Cat Cookie Cutters,

Halloween Baking Cups with Cupcake Picks,

and Pumpkins & Bats Cookie/Cupcake Sprinkles.

An eighth witch will receive a black and orange plaid

Tahari Home 60 x 84 Halloween Tablecloth.

A ninth witch will receive a Cynthia Rowley 60 x 84 Spiderweb

(and my favorite!) Halloween Tablecloth.

And last but not least, some lucky dog will receive Bocce’s Bakery Ghost Grub Dog Treats

and a pair of Harry Barker Halloween Squeaky Toys from Lola and Sophie. 🐾🐾

{ Happy Howl-oween }

🧹 To throw your name into the cauldron and enter this giveaway,

leave a comment telling me your favorite Halloween candy or treat!

{ Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Tablescape }

🧹🧹 Members of the Black Hat Society, aka,

Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

🧹🧹 To become a Black Hat Society Member, subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

{ DIY Witch Broom for Halloween }

{ Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Tablescape }

🧹🧹🧹 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post to Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. until midnight September 30th.

{‘If The Hat Fits’ Halloween Tablescape }

