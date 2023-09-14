‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 10th Annual Halloween Giveaway

Welcome to Home is Where the Broom Is and
The 10th Annual Meeting of The Black Hat Society !
The appeal of Halloween for me is the combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun!
We all can benefit from a little escape these days, wherever we can find it!
I realize Halloween isn’t everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ . . .
But here at Home is Where the Broom Is,
and for Black Hat Society Members. . .
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! <|;>)
{ Black Hat Society Spooktacular Halloween Table }
The time of year to dust off your broom,
polish your shoes and buy a new hat!
{ Just a Little Hocus Pocus Halloween Tablescape }
{ Umbrella Witch DIY for Halloween }
In preparation for that midnight ride October 31st,
you’ll want to fuel up with some sweet treats. . .
{ Witches’ Cauldron Cupcakes }
{ Easy Witch’s Potion Popcorn }
{ Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats! }
{ More Stares than Scares: Peanut Butter Spider Halloween Cookies }
{ DIY Halloween Candy Vase Centerpiece and HalloWine and Candy Pairing Tablescape }
{ The Witch is In DIY Halloween Wreath }
Rowena is excited about her favorite season and
joining the fun to share some Halloween love with a giveaway!
Rod couldn’t join us as he had a physical therapy appointment to rehab his shoulder.
Let’s Get Spooky!
🎃 🐈⬛ 🧹🕸️ 👻 🎃
In celebration of the Witching Hour. . .
One witch will receive a pair of kitchen dish towels for mopping up
those messy cauldron spills, a Halloween Nonstick Rolling Pin,
Set of Baking / Snack Cups, Cookie Stamp Set
and Pumpkins & Bats Cookie/Cupcake Sprinkles!
A second witch will receive a Meri Meri Halloween Cupcake Kit,
Halloween Spatula with Pumpkin and Cat Cookie Cutters, Witch Hat Oven Mit, Pumpkin Sprinkles
and “I’m Afraid the Good Witch is on Vacation” Kitchen Towel.
A third witch will receive a pair of Kitchen Towels,
Halloween Nonstick Rolling Pin, Set of 6 Halloween Cookie Cutters, Witch Hat Oven Mit
and Pumpkins & Bats Cookie/Cupcake Sprinkles.
{ ‘Witch’ Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape }
A fourth witch will receive Halloween kitchen towels,
Baking/Snack Cups, Halloween / Trick or Treat Spatulas and Cookie Cutters,
and Trick or Treat Nonpareils.
A fifth witch will receive receive Halloween Kitchen Towels, a pair of Halloween Spatulas,
Baking/Snack Cups, Halloween Oven Mit and Boo Bling Sprinkles.
{ The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table }
A sixth witch will receive a pair of Halloween Kitchen Towels, a Halloween Oven Mit,
Meri Meri Halloween Cupcake Kit, and Trick or Treat Nonpareils.
A seventh witch will receive a a pair of Halloween Kitchen Towels,
Halloween Spatula with Pumpkin and Cat Cookie Cutters,
Halloween Baking Cups with Cupcake Picks,
and Pumpkins & Bats Cookie/Cupcake Sprinkles.
An eighth witch will receive a black and orange plaid
Tahari Home 60 x 84 Halloween Tablecloth.
A ninth witch will receive a Cynthia Rowley 60 x 84 Spiderweb
(and my favorite!) Halloween Tablecloth.
And last but not least, some lucky dog will receive Bocce’s Bakery Ghost Grub Dog Treats
and a pair of Harry Barker Halloween Squeaky Toys from Lola and Sophie. 🐾🐾
🧹 To throw your name into the cauldron and enter this giveaway,
leave a comment telling me your favorite Halloween candy or treat!
{ Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Tablescape }
🧹🧹 Members of the Black Hat Society, aka,
Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
🧹🧹 To become a Black Hat Society Member, subscribe by email and let me know by comment.
{ DIY Witch Broom for Halloween }
{ Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Tablescape }
🧹🧹🧹 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post to Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. until midnight September 30th.
{‘If The Hat Fits’ Halloween Tablescape }
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Love the candy corn vase with the fun Halloween goodies stuck in it!!!!
Candy corn, of course! Your blog is inspiring as usual! Thank you!
LOVE candy corn! Thanks for another inspiring post!
Wow! You went overboard with all of those fantastic giveaways. I think the candy corn always caught my eye (and mouth) during my childhood days. They still catch my eye but I know they are just too sweet to eat. Good for decorating though! I think your witch’s popcorn is the perfect way to enjoy the candy corn. I like that recipe because it can be used for so many holidays. One of these days I will actually save that recipe. I always go back to one of your posts to find it! LOL Happy Halloween and thanks for all of the eye candy.
Oh I so love Halloween! My favorite candy is chocolate…almost anything with chocolate but if I must choose I guess I would pick peanut butter cups. I pinned the witches hat…missed Rod but loved seeing Rowena. Definitely making a sign that says “ The good witch is on vacation! Peace!
Definitely candy corn!
What a fun and inspiring blog for Halloween! I moved to the US in 1985 and enjoyed my first Halloween. It has been a favorite holiday ever since. My favorite candy is Twizzlers.
Candy corn by far is my fav. I’ve already eaten a ton of it & it’s not even Halloween.
Oh, I love candy corn, and the little orange pumpkins.Love all of your decorations.Although I am not able to decorate as Inonce did,it gives this old lady happy memories of how Inuse to.Ibso enjoy seeing my great grandson kids come in all dressed up.Thanks for the sweet memories I relived this morning.
Home made carmel apples and tootsie roll pops. Love this Holiday but we don’t get little goblins like when my kids were young. Used to decorate the house,carve pumpkins and put out huge bowls of candy. Your giveaway is so generous. If I win one I will give,it to my youngest daughter who has houseful of children. They just love Halloween.
My favorite candy for Halloween is the fall colored M&Ms – for nibbling throughout the day!
Such a cute post and so many great gifts! My ‘sweet’ little granddaughter would just love these. We bake together often
I pinned the photo of the witch’s shoes with the garden tools. Love this idea to use on our porch bench!
Thank you for this post and the opportunity to participate in the giveaway!
Peanut butter cups are my favorite. It’s fun to see these Halloween posts again. The adorable Floating Brella is so eye catching. Lots of inspiration as always.
Good morning Mary,
It was wonderful to wake up to your Halloween blog! I was a lucky recipient of one of your fun Halloween gifts last year – festive Halloween plates, I love them! Please share wIth me where you get all of the unique Halloween candy. I’ll be visiting my grandchildren soon and I’d love to surprise them. Can’t wait for your next blog!! 🎃👻💀
Hi Sarah, HomeGoods has a great assortment of holiday candy in the food area and in the checkout line. Also, Target but you have to shop early to find the specialty candy! 🍬🎃👻
Mary, nobody brings out holidays the way you do! I would love to see your storage closet for all of the fantastic accessories you have! Halloween was never one of my favorite decorating holidays. I tended to stay more “fall-ish.” But you inspire me to find the whimsy and I have begun to start my own collection of cute, creepy, scary items! My favorite Halloween candy is a Heath bar. My children are allergic to nuts, so they always gave me theirs. It is not a very popular candy, so luckily for me, I didn’t over-eat!
Love candy corn ! Your Halloween ideas are so inspiring , Thanks !
My favorite Halloween treat is candy corn. I always enjoy your posts☺️
Rowena has outdone herself shopping for goodies! Shopping must be easier when one only sweeps in on a broomstick. I’ve made your Easy Potion Popcorn so often it’s an expectation here.
I just love Halloween! Although my children are all grown up, I still feel the attraction toward orange & black. The candy, well I like the small-size packages for giving to the trick ‘o treaters.
Love your post
Thanks for all the wonderful Halloween ideas!! Candy corn is my favorite Halloween treat!!
I would usually go for the mini Snickers from my daughter’s Halloween candy stash!
I love the Halloween candy corn mixture with the pumpkins included
Ummm 🤔 favorite Halloween candy? Have to go with anything chocolate and the wrappers for Halloween are so cute. Albeit that I do indulge in candy corn this time of year. I agree with others that they are great for decorating too.
Good witchy morning Mary ~ wow what a generous giveaway ! I think your witch name is Glenda the good witch 🧡🖤 My favorite Halloween candy is good old Charleston Chew !! I am a very happy long time subscriber of yours 🦇🎃
Saved the Black Cat Trading Company and Halloween Table scape pin. We have two rescue cats that are black. Unfortunately the black cats are the last to be chosen. Not in my realm though, they are always the first.
What a fun and festive post – so many wonderful ideas!
My favorite Halloween/fall treat is candy corn.
I love the Brach’s brand candy corn.
Halloween is my daughter’s favorite holiday, Mary, and we always watch Practical Magic and Hocus Pocus together. Snickers bars are the favorite candy especially in the bite size version. Thanks for all the halloween inspiration.
Lynne
Hi Mary ~ I pinned a picture on my Happy Halloween board on Pinterest 🖤🐾🧡
Your Halloween posts are some of my favorites. I love the look of candy corn but Reese’s peanut butter cups are my go-to candy. I pinned the ceramic witch’s hat with the flowers. Gorgeous!
Carmel Apple,my favorite Candy is candy corn
Love that title “Home is Where the Broom Is”. I Love my Brooms..those old fashion handmade brooms. Keep them to the very end of time. One year my hubby took one of the oldies and hung it sideways, hanging in the air, from the deck arbor. I got up the next morning, got coffee, walked out and laughed so hard! Yep..”Home is Where the Broom Is”!! Favorite treat will always be Apple Cider and doughnut. Didn’t get doughnuts all the time, they were that special Halloween treat when you came back with all that candy…..never did figure where all that candy went????? lol
Good morning and thank you for another year of fantastic ideas. My favorite treat for all holidays is your popcorn mix. There is not a time I make it when everyone loves it!!!! Thank you for all your ideas and inspirations.
Oh my! Love candy corn and chocolate! What’s Halloween with out those two food groups. I agree, Mary your posts are the best and your give-a-ways are more than generous. Thank you so much for the Halloween inspiration.
My favorite Halloween candy is Kit Kats. My all-time favorite thing was taking the kids trick or treating!
Peanut Butter Cups are my favorite, I always look forward to your holiday posts. Such fabulous ideas and displays.
Your posts are always so inspiring, and I love all the candy corn above! I love candy corn, and I always mix it with peanuts for the sweet and salty kick!
Love the fancy Rice krispie treats with the cute little Halloween decorations edible inside and love the popcorn and Chex mix Halloween love your side look at it everyday have been following for years and work at a school so I introduce it to many of the teachers
I love Candy Corn! I know a lot don’t but I do! I love love love this post! I have always loved your Halloween post and giveaways!
I have always loved the DIY hanging umbrella witch! I pinned that picture!!!!
Frozen peanut butter cups are my favorite. Thanks for such an inspiring post! Halloween is my favorite holiday, and I am truly inspired by all of your fabulous decorations!.
Chocolate, dark of course. Love your posts, so inspiring. They’re Bootiful!
What a fun post full of Halloween ideas. Thank you. My favorite candy is Halloween Peanut M&M’s. I pinned the DIY Umbrella Witch. How creative!
Love all of displays and my favorite is the vase with candy corns. My absolute favorite candy. A lot of people hate candy corn but not me! Can’t wait for it to appear in the store every year since I can remember.
Your Halloween posts are my favorite! I already follow you on Pinterest and still pinned more! Rowena and Rod crack me up, and I ❤️ sweet Lola and Sophie. Chocolate is my favorite for Halloween. I’m not too far away from you…near Greenville, SC. Enjoy this spooky season, and thanks for sharing all of your Halloween creativity!
Wow Mary so many cute items in your giveaway bundles!! And 10 winners!! You are amazing! I don’t really have a favorite candy, I love to decorate with candy corn, but I don’t like to eat it! I’ve got to go back and revisit some of these fabulous posts, so many wonderful and creative vignettes and tablescapes~October will be here before we know it!
Mary, as always, your post is loaded with great ideas for Halloween. So glad Rowena was able to make an appearance! My favorite H candy is the little candy pumpkins. I’m a long time subscriber and your posts are always fabulous!
Sheryl R
Halloween just isn’t Halloween without candy corn. It starts coming to the stores in August and right home with me. I always have good intentions of keeping it unopened until I decorate for Halloween but that never happens. That’s what sets the mood to come to your site and start all the decorating and snack on it while working endlessly on my Halloween home!
Such a great post Mary! The prizes are so cute. I love all of your Halloween decor. My favorite candy would be Twix and Reece’s peanut butter cups. Thank you for the chance to win. I pinned the Black Cat Trading Company picture.
I love, love all the inspiration for Halloween Mary! Last year I went out and bought a relative of Rowena and her pet with the bone, wow did that cause a reaction from our little Pom, Pepe… he thought there was another little dog in the house, it was a hoot for sure! It’s hard to make just one choice of favorite candy from my childhood, I loved the big chocolate candy bars, the candy corn and anything with peanut butter! I’m inspired to make the cookies with the spider on top, so cute and fitting with peanut cups. What a fun food gift to make and share! I love the white decorated cups, where did you find them please??? The halloween rolling pin is fabulous, what a great item to use and decorate with, and my Rose can wear the apron I made with a plate of your cookies! Thank you, thank you, thank you, you have made my day! Hugs, Debra
Love the post, it just speaks Halloween! Love all the table centerpieces and the cookie and popcorn recipes. Just so cute. My favorite Halloween treat to make is Carmel popcorn, I first learned how to when I was 21 years old, and have made it ever since, sometimes adding in unsalted peanuts. It’s a great gift in little treat bags too.
Love seeing your little pups all dressed up.
Smiles, Sue
Love some Resee’s Halloween Pumpkins! Your Halloween decorations are so inspiring!!
Subscribed and pinned! At the first hint of cool weather, I must bake my Mama’s pumpkin bread recipe with real pumpkin, never canned. Any caramel candy will make me feel ready for the trick or treaters! I do enjoy your Halloween posts because you focus on the lighthearted, happy side of the holiday. I think kids have enough scary in their lives– let’s have friendly pumpkins! All your collections look so fun. Thanks for the giveaway, enjoy the season!
I’m afraid I love all the 🍭🍬 but Hershey’s plain chocolate bar 🍫 is the one that I grab 🥇
I have been a subscriber for many years 😁
As a kid I always rated the houses I trick or treated at by who gave out Reese’s cups. I gave extra points to the houses that actually had the ones with the halloween colored foil wrappers! Who wants a boring old wrapper that you can get any day of the year! Yes, I was an odd child. Truth be told not much has changed. I still like Reese’s cups too! LOL
Wow, what a great blog post! I usually am not a big fan of Halloween but you have inspired me! Even though I love candy corn, what I liked best that you showed are the Halloween cupcakes. So cute! And I am in awe of all the accessories and decorations that you have assembled! The tablescape is awesome!
Your Halloween themed posts are always so amazing! My favorite Halloween candy is peanut M & Ms,
I am a member of the Black Hat Society/blog subscriber.
Always the best posts! I love the candy corn and peanuts together…
I pinned your Witches Tea Party tablescape in the shed to my Pinterest Halloween page.
So fun! Favorite candy I enjoyed at Halloween was a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup!
One of my favorite treats is Halloween Peanut M & M’s. I can scarf down one of those little bags in no time…lol! Such an amazing fun post Mary….you always bring the house (or should I say witch) down!
I posted so many of your amazing links that I lost count. I went down the rabbit hole and enjoyed every minute of it…lol!
Mary, Thank you for sharing your overflowing, burbling cauldron of inspiration. It’s good to see Rowena keeping herself busy while Rod is recovering from his shoulder surgery. She’s quite the shopper. I agree with you, that spiderweb tablecloth is my favorite too. I’ll be hosting my third annual “Moon Magic Festival” this Halloween and may attempt to conjure up a version of your umbrella witch over my dining table. For a freaky adult Halloween treat, I suggest you pick up a bottle of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. Sounds scary, doesn’t it? It’s sweet, like a liqueur, and the flavor reminds me of Butterfinger candy bars, which are fun to serve on the side. A wee dram or two may have accidentally found its way into my afternoon tea one dark and dreary autumn day. This year I’ll experiment with adding it to cake batter and frosting then topping with crushed Butterfingers, which this witch expects to be tasty. Happy Halloween to you, Rowena and Rod.
I thought I would be in the minority, but it seems as though everyone loves candy corn as much as I do!
I look forward to your Halloween posts, so much fun to enjoy!!
Hi Mary _
I’m a caramel apple kind of girl – I manage a Saturday morning Farmer’s Market and just can’t resist getting one when I pass by. Love, love, love your blog!
Mary, you are the Halloween queen. It is so generous of you to offer so many giveaways. So many fun and creative ideas you constantly share. I love chocolate with almonds, not so much candy corn. I need to go back and browse through all of these wonderful ideas.
I love Skor Bars, and chocolate covered camels. Halloween is our second favorite Holliday of the year. And we incorporate do many of your decorating ideas.
Reese’s Pumpkins!!! Love, love, love them!
Candy corn by far my favorite!!
Mary, I always love your Halloween blog! You provide so much inspiration. I have my Halloween decorations down and hope to put them up over the next few days. I love your MC witches hat. All the fun candy and cute decorations are fun to see. You found some really cute giveaways as always. You’re always so generous. Happy haunting! Hopefully, Rod is making progress! 😂 Clara❤️
I pinned that cute MC hat. The girls are always a pin as they’re adorable! Clara❤️
Your Halloween posts always get me excited for the season! My favorite candy is the Peanut Butter Kisses. That black cat teapot is so adorable!
Hands down my favorite post of the year…I “think” I’ve been with you for all ten. Both time and witches fly, ya know. LOL! I usually give the same answer each year on the candy as I do enjoy the pumpkin shaped Reese’s peanut butter cups. But day in and day out I love the Hershey’s miniatures in special DARK chocolate…just passing on a candy recommendation to those so inclined. And as always, Happy, HAPPY Halloween to ALL!!!!!
My favorite Halloween candy is anything and I mean anything with chocolate. I think I have a problem 😁😁
I pinned a photo from the post: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/254031235225459956
Such spooky fun! While decorating our hats and brooms we munch on Candy Corn and Popcorn, with a side of cheeseball puffs, and a glass of pumpkin spirit!
I am a subscriber and thank you for your annual giveaway!
Love the candy corn from way back. Your site is always fun! I recently subscribed to your emails.
Mary d. I love Carmel apple suckers!
I know Candy Corn isn’t everyone’s “cup of tea” but it has been a favorite of mine for as long as I can remember…and I’m 80! For handing out to the kiddies I like to do a bag of candy and non-candy treats. I like in the country and do not get many..so sad. Love the littles.
MilkyWay i love them
I pinned the Black Cat Trading
Mary, I just pulled out my fall decorations and found the card you sent last year when I won the giveaway with toys and treats for our rescue dogs. It was too cute to throw away. Afraid my favorite treat is still candy corn. Pure sugar I know but love it. Don’t buy much of though because I can get the whole bag. Thank you for the opportunity again.
Our three dogs love everything the received in your box last year.
You are the QUEEN of Halloween, and you have cast your spell for the love of it all on me! (it also helps that my oldest daughter LOVES Halloween and hosts a party each year, so when I buy dishes and things, she will gladly use my things and I feel justified, lol). I love Reese peanut butter cups and also candy corn – mixed in with peanuts, for a PayDay kind of snack. What a fabulously generous giveaway, Mary. You’re simply the best! How fun!
Oh, and I most definitely love the potting shed witches’ tea as my pinned inspiration from this post! Love that look!
My friend is in ecstasy over those cobweb bordered plates. Can you share your source?
I love candy corn mixed with dry roasted peanuts.
Look forward to your Rod and Rowena posts.
Hope Rod is on the mend.
Mary I am a kid at heart! I LOVE your Halloween posts, they really get me in the mood! My favorite halloween candy is candy corn accompanied by anything dark chocolate with nuts!
How bootiful!!! Of course my fav is orange sherbert witches brew. All little monsters love it!!
I love all things made from chocolate!
Mallocreme pumpkins are my favorite! I love Rod & Rowena!!! Happy Halloween!
I love Caramel Apple Pops-sweet and tart !
Oooohhhhh so many fun Halloween ideas in this post!! My favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups!!
I pinned the Halloween Oreo Brownies! I’m definitely going to try them!!
Favorite Halloween candy is Peanut butter cups
Oh my gosh how to choose? Love all of your many Halloween ideas! I love Halloween but you’re so inspiring! My fave treat would have to be Halloween peeps!
O my, Mary, your imagination and talent know no bounds…just awesome. I join the hoards of those filling up on candy corn while the season lasts. Your generosity is also boundless in those fabulous giveaways. Thank you for sharing your inspiration for creating my Halloween tour-de-force come that pumpkin-layered night. Fair-day-come to Rowena and Rob…may he mend speedily.
Rowena outdid herself this year, Mary! I am definitely a member of the Black Hat Society as I subscribe, but no need to include me as I’ve been fortunate to be a recipient of your wonderful giveaway in the past. I really think I need to make those Spider peanut butter cookies this year. Thanks for the fun inspiration. I love just looking at all your giveaway items. 😊
I look forward to this time of year to satisfy my candy corn tooth. I am sure candy corn is available year round but this is how I start my Halloween celebration’s. Love candy corn.
My childhood favorite was Milky Way. Your blog has inspired me to use candy corn in my Fall decorating – which I also enjoy nibbling on!
I pinned the sweet little girl on the card. She’s adorable!
I love mounds candy the best. I also love making witch’s hats with fudge stripe cookies and hershey kisses and a little frosting to make the bow. Always a great memory for me.
My favorite Halloween candy is peanut butter cups! Always delicious!
Mary, congratulations on your 10th anniversary of the Black Hat Society! Such a fun post simmering with creativity and inspiration. I adore your enthusiasm for all things Halloween – it really is infectious. The pups are adorable and thank you for sharing!
Favorite Halloween candy has to be Peanut M&M’s……in Halloween colors, of course! Your creativity is an inspiration no matter what time of year.
I pinned several of your lovely Halloween tablescapes!
Had to pin several of your pictures. My favorite pin is the table with the spider web tablecloth overlooking the scary foggy lake!
I pinned the peanut butter spider cookies. Can’t wait to make them- my grandkids are going to love them☺️