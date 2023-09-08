Rod Has Rotator Cuff and Hip Replacement Surgery, aka, How to Repair a Skeleton

Happy Friday!

Rod and Rowena came out of the closet

in anticipation of their favorite season. . .

Rod has had some bad breaks since last year. . .

He’s not sure how they happened. . .

Possibly too much jostling and stress

for his brittle bones while boating. . .

{ The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride }

Or overexerting himself while gardening . . .

{ Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew }

Or maybe that bumpy ride in a UTV in the NC mountains while leaf peeping. . .

{ The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Some Fall Leaf Peeping Fun }

Or now that he thinks about it, his shoulder problems

really flared up after his last pickleball match . . .

Rowena stayed right by his side after his surgery

to make sure he followed doctor’s orders . . .

The break in Rod’s humerus and torn rotator cuff

was quite painful but an easy repair. . .

with the help of a clothespin and cable ties!

Rod has a permanent pin in his shoulder now,

but was happy to have the mobility restored in his joint.

An extra cable tie insured his humerus (and smile) remains intact!

The doctor told him with physical therapy to rehab his shoulder,

he’d be back to feeling like his old self in no time!

His hip replacement went more quickly than anticipated. . .

A few screws, nuts and bolt tightening and he was as good as new!

Rod’s taking it easy and resting his weary bones while recovering from surgery.

He and Rowena enjoyed some porch time with their two rescue pups. . .

Bone-ita

and Bona Lisa.

Rod surprised Rowena with another rescue dog

and companion for Bona Lisa last October,

during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

The vet at the shelter couldn’t determine Bone-ita’s exact age,

and could only confirm that she was a senior dog.

Rowena was shopping at HomeGoods recently,

where she was thrilled to find this

Joanna Parker Halloween apron.

And was tickled to find a matching tablecloth as she loves to set a festive table!

{ Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers Tablescape + Rib Tickling Fun }

{ Ready for Trick-or-Treaters and Halloween Candy Tablescape }

Rowena felt an instant kinship with this skeleton pillow

with dangly legs at Michaels. . .

And loved this

DIY Pottery Barn-Inspired Jack-O’-Lantern Pillow for Halloween!

Rod’s doctor emphasized the importance of vitamin D in skeletal health and bone density,

so following doctor’s order and taking his vitamin D3 supplements every day.

Thank you for indulging my skellie humor and bad puns. . .

I hope you found it *humerus*!

💀 🦴 🎃

