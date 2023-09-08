DIY, Halloween, Rod and Rowena

Rod Has Rotator Cuff and Hip Replacement Surgery, aka, How to Repair a Skeleton

The skeleton crew on the porch #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Happy Friday!

Rod and Rowena came out of the closet

in anticipation of their favorite season. . .

I *heart* Halloween skeleton t shirt and skeletons on the porch #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rod has had some bad breaks since last year. . .

How to Repair a Skeleton #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

He’s not sure how they happened. . .

How to Repair a Skeleton #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Possibly too much jostling and stress

for his brittle bones while boating. . .

The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #boat #pontoon #lake #LKN #halloween ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

{ The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride }

  Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #garden #flowers©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Or overexerting himself while gardening . . .

 { Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew }

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Some Fall Leaf Peeping Fun #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Or maybe that bumpy ride in a UTV in the NC mountains while leaf peeping. . .

 { The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Some Fall Leaf Peeping Fun }

Fall foliage Blue Ridge Mountains North Carolina #fall #leafpeeping #nc #blueridgemoutains ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The skeleton crew goes leaf peeping in the NC mountains #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #blueridgemountains ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Or now that he thinks about it, his shoulder problems

really flared up after his last pickleball match . . .

Rowena with Halloween headband #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rowena stayed right by his side after his surgery

to make sure he followed doctor’s orders . . .

How to Repair a Skeleton with a clothespin and cable tie #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The break in Rod’s humerus and torn rotator cuff

was quite painful but an easy repair. . .

with the help of a clothespin and cable ties!

How to Repair a Skeleton with a clothespin and cable tie #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rod has a permanent pin in his shoulder now,

but was happy to have the mobility restored in his joint.

How to Repair a Skeleton with a clothespin and cable tie #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

An extra cable tie insured his humerus (and smile) remains intact!

How to Repair a Skeleton with a clothespin and cable tie #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The doctor told him with physical therapy to rehab his shoulder,

he’d be back to feeling like his old self in no time!

Hip replacement surgery for a skeleton #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

His hip replacement went more quickly than anticipated. . .

A few screws, nuts and bolt tightening and he was as good as new!

The skeleton crew on the porch #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rod’s taking it easy and resting his weary bones while recovering from surgery.

He and Rowena enjoyed some porch time with their two rescue pups. . .

Bone-ita, skeleton rescue dog #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Bone-ita

Bona Lisa, skeleton rescue dog #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

and Bona Lisa.

Bona Lisa, skeleton rescue dog #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rod surprised Rowena with another rescue dog

and companion for Bona Lisa last October,

during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

Bone-ita, skeleton rescue dog #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

The vet at the shelter couldn’t determine Bone-ita’s exact age,

and could only confirm that she was a senior dog.

The skeleton crew on the porch #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rowena was shopping at HomeGoods recently,

where she was thrilled to find this

Joanna Parker Halloween apron.

The skeleton crew on the porch #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rowena with Halloween headband and apron #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog #skeleton ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And was tickled to find a matching tablecloth as she loves to set a festive table!

Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers Tablescape + Rib Tickling Fun #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #tablescape ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 { Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers Tablescape + Rib Tickling Fun }

Ready for Trick-or-Treaters and Halloween Candy Tablescape #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #tablescape ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 { Ready for Trick-or-Treaters and Halloween Candy Tablescape }

Skeleton pillow with dangling legs #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Rowena felt an instant kinship with this skeleton pillow

with dangly legs at Michaels. . .

DIY Pottery Barn-inspired Jack-O'-Lantern PIllow for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

And loved this

DIY Pottery Barn-Inspired Jack-O’-Lantern Pillow for Halloween!

DIY Pottery Barn-inspired Jack-O'-Lantern PIllows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

Rod’s doctor emphasized the importance of vitamin D in skeletal health and bone density,

so following doctor’s order and taking his vitamin D3 supplements every day.

Rod’s doctor emphasized the importance of vitamin D in skeletal health and bone density #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Thank you for indulging my skellie humor and bad puns. . .

Humerus Rotator Cuff Repair on a Skeleton #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I hope you found it *humerus*!

💀 🦴 🎃

The skeleton crew on the porch #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Hip Replacement Surgery on a Skeleton #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

How to Repair a Skeleton #halloween #skelliefun #humerus #skeletondog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

  2 comments for “Rod Has Rotator Cuff and Hip Replacement Surgery, aka, How to Repair a Skeleton

  1. Denise Voss
    September 8, 2023 at 5:36 am

    I look forward to seeing Rod, Rowena and family each year. Such a delight!!!!

    Reply
  2. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    September 8, 2023 at 5:37 am

    I always enjoy your posts. You really outdid yourself this time with Rod and Rowena. Thanks so much for sharing. I know it is very time consuming.

    Reply

