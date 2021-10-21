Blue Ridge Moutains, Halloween, Rod and Rowena, Travel

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Some Fall Leaf Peeping Fun

by  • 5 Comments

Fall foliage Blue Ridge Mountains North Carolina | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

Rod and Rowena visited the North Carolina mountains for some fall leaf peeping last weekend.

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains

The foliage was glorious but weather was brisk!

Fall foliage Blue Ridge Mountains North Carolina | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

It was 36 degrees and breezy. . . Rowena was chilled to the bone!

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains

 Rowena doesn’t remember it being this cold in October the last time she visited the NC mountains. . .

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains

Of course that was 100 years and 50 extra lbs ago.

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains

She and Rod hopped in the UTV to take in the scenery. . .

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

Fall foliage Blue Ridge Mountains North Carolina | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

They brought along Bona Lisa, their rescue pup.

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

Bona Lisa loves to go for a ride and they dressed her in a festive Halloween collar . . .

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV #dog

 Rowena pulled out a pair of sparkly spider earrings for the occasion.

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

Rod and Rowena both agreed that it was good to be outdoors again and

breathe that fresh mountain air instead of the stale air of the closet.

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

Rod offered to drive even though his driver’s license has expired.

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

They both agree that Bona Lisa is a good rider and has the best disposition! She’s as happy as can be with a bone to chew on.

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV #dog

Rowena packed a picnic basket with a some wine and cheese and her favorite indulgence this time of year. . .

candy corn!

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

Rod and Rowena are both wine enthusiasts. . .

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

Fright Night Cellars is one of their favorite red blends from Santa Rosa, California.

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

Rowena says it’s scary good!

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

Fall foliage Blue Ridge Mountains North Carolina | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

 I hope Rod and Rowena tickled your funny bone today.

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

They hope to see you again before Halloween and they have return to closet where all good skeletons belong!

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Fall foliage Blue Ridge Mountains North Carolina | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #mountains

🎃🦴💀🦴🎃

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV #dog

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  5 comments for “The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Some Fall Leaf Peeping Fun

  1. Susan Martin
    October 21, 2021 at 6:51 am

    Very creative and wonderfully staged!!! I really enjoyed it all, thanks!

    Reply
  2. Donna
    October 21, 2021 at 7:20 am

    Cute and Clever! Brought a smile for the beginning of the day!!

    Reply
  3. Cindi
    October 21, 2021 at 7:27 am

    Oh Rowena… this early cold weather is no fun for us folks who still have some fat on our bones either!! The mountains were gorgeous. We drove on the Skyline Drive this weekend and our leaves haven’t changed as much as the NC ones but still beautiful. Enjoy the season!

    Reply
  4. Barb
    October 21, 2021 at 7:27 am

    What great Halloween Fun.

    Reply
  5. Ann Woleben
    October 21, 2021 at 7:32 am

    Glorious scenery and a “frightful” good time with Rod and Rowena!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: