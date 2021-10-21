The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Some Fall Leaf Peeping Fun

Rod and Rowena visited the North Carolina mountains for some fall leaf peeping last weekend.

The foliage was glorious but weather was brisk!

It was 36 degrees and breezy. . . Rowena was chilled to the bone!

Rowena doesn’t remember it being this cold in October the last time she visited the NC mountains. . .

Of course that was 100 years and 50 extra lbs ago.

She and Rod hopped in the UTV to take in the scenery. . .

They brought along Bona Lisa, their rescue pup.

Bona Lisa loves to go for a ride and they dressed her in a festive Halloween collar . . .

Rowena pulled out a pair of sparkly spider earrings for the occasion.

Rod and Rowena both agreed that it was good to be outdoors again and

breathe that fresh mountain air instead of the stale air of the closet.

Rod offered to drive even though his driver’s license has expired.

They both agree that Bona Lisa is a good rider and has the best disposition! She’s as happy as can be with a bone to chew on.

Rowena packed a picnic basket with a some wine and cheese and her favorite indulgence this time of year. . .

candy corn!

Rod and Rowena are both wine enthusiasts. . .

Fright Night Cellars is one of their favorite red blends from Santa Rosa, California.

Rowena says it’s scary good!

I hope Rod and Rowena tickled your funny bone today.

They hope to see you again before Halloween and they have return to closet where all good skeletons belong!

🎃🦴💀🦴🎃

