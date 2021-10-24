October Weekend Mountain Views

Happy Sunday!

I’m sharing some weekend mountain views, as it’s leaf-peeping season!

The North Carolina mountains are a short two hour drive from the lake, so it’s a favorite destination

for a weekend getaway to beat the heat of summer or to enjoy the scenery.

We were fortunate to visit two weekends in a row, enjoying our friends’ generosity who have a house there.

It’s amazing to see the change in the fall color of the foliage in a week’s time.

Lola and Sophie enjoyed some leaf peeping too!

Leaf ‘pouncing’ is a more accurate description for Sophie. ;)

In case you missed it, look who else enjoyed some leaf peeping. . .

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Some Fall Leaf Peeping Fun

Lola says she hopes you’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather too! ♥

