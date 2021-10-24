October Weekend Mountain Views

Happy Sunday!
I’m sharing some weekend mountain views, as it’s leaf-peeping season!
The North Carolina mountains are a short two hour drive from the lake, so it’s a favorite destination
for a weekend getaway to beat the heat of summer or to enjoy the scenery.
We were fortunate to visit two weekends in a row, enjoying our friends’ generosity who have a house there.
It’s amazing to see the change in the fall color of the foliage in a week’s time.
Lola and Sophie enjoyed some leaf peeping too!
Leaf ‘pouncing’ is a more accurate description for Sophie. ;)
In case you missed it, look who else enjoyed some leaf peeping. . .
The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Some Fall Leaf Peeping Fun
Lola says she hopes you’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather too! ♥
Just beautiful ! As,we no longer drive we sure do miss our short trips.enjoy while you can.
I used to work with a man who lived in Connecticut and he would constantly tell me how beautiful the fall foliage was there. I have been to Connecticut but not in the fall. Could it be more beautiful than this? The Houston area has a lot of attractions but fall folliage is not one of them! Did Lola and Sophie have a good time? Thanks for sharing.
Aw, I’m glad The Girls got to enjoy the scenery too! Happy Fall Weekend Mary:@)
Glorious transformation in one week! We enjoy going to the mountains near Skyline Drive. We bring apples home and I make applesauce to have throughout the winter months – a yummy reminder of our trip.
Okay, that answers my question as to Rod & Rowena. Looks like a great weekend to have visited. The pups are adorable.
Just gorgeous! Not a lot of color yet in coastal Virginia! It’s🐿 the most wonderful 🍂time of the🍁 year!
Beautiful!! Makes me long for the days we spent in the Smokies! 🍁🍁🍁🍁🍁
Well first Rowena and Rod always give me a chuckle – thanks for sharing their picture. But the views you captured – breathtaking. The colors are gorgeous. I never tire of looking at ( or better yet wondering among) the fall forest! Mother Nature’s paintbrush is exquisite! Peace to all.
Lovely
So beautiful!!🍂🍃🍁
Thank you for sharing.
🍁🍃🍂
I love seeing the Fall colors! That’s something I’ve really missed since moving from Atlanta to coastal Alabama. And, I always love the pictures of your darling girls! ❤️🐾🍂🍁
We recently stayed in Hot Springs, VA…some trees were brilliant. I think, here, Lake Anna, it is “just starting.” Your “captures” are “sightaking!!” franki
Love this! I’m looking to buy a vacation home near Boone or Blowing Rock! No pretty leaves in Florida Autumns! 🍁🍂🍁
Looks like a perfect spot to unwind and relax
Good morning Mary, We are hoping to get in some leaf peeping this week providing the weather cooperates. Saw our first bit of color yesterday on a visit to some friends west of here but hopefully can see more if we head northwest to some higher elevations. Your pictures are just beautiful and it looks like your pups enjoyed the trip too.
Have a great week and a ghostly Halloween 🎃 .
Oh how I love seeing Lola and Sophie enjoying the fall colors of the mountains! There’s just something about seeing the beauty of Fall and all it’s colors!
Thank you for sharing and enjoy your last week of October!
How Lola and Sophie love the gorgeous autumn foliage, the scents must be Devine. So happy you were able to get away and enjoy the scenery.
Gorgeous Fall photo’s. Lola and Sophie are so cute. Thank you for sharing.
Beautiful shots Mary! It’s wonderful to be only a couple of hours from such beauty and serenity. Our leaves are just beginning to turn in the very tops of the trees but we are at a much lower elevation and the temp is still quite warm. Those sweet pups are adorable! The skeleton crew probably turns some heads and is great fun for everyone! Enjoy your day and thanks for sharing your trip with us. Clara ❤️
Beautiful Mary, and the photo of the color change in 1 week is stunning! Our leaves are finally beginning to turn, it’s fun to just drive around and look for color!
Jenna
Beautiful Mary!! Thank you for sharing!! And I always love seeing Lola and Sophie!!!
Lola and Sophie seem to enjoy the falling leaves. Beautiful colors and mountain scenery…Happy Sunday!
If only fall could last a bit longer each year! Thank you for sharing the beautiful colors of fall. We’re in an area that is predominantly evergreen trees so we tend to miss out on the spectacular color changes fall offers. How lucky you are to spend time in the mountains at this time of year!
I didn’t have an opportunity to post the other day on the Rod and Rowena photo shoot. Mary, you outdid yourself – it was by far the best one yet. Definitely tickled my funny bone and I loved every photo and the addition of a dog to their family! Woof!
Gorgeous! Thanks you for sharing.
Absolutely gorgeous!!!
~Mary~
Thank you for sharing these beautiful pictures, and just enjoying God’s pretty colors of life.
Paula
IN