A Rib-Tickling Tablescape with Rod and Rowena for Halloween

Happy Monday!

Halloween is less than a week away and Rod and Rowena couldn’t be more thrilled!

It’s their favorite holiday and you’re invited to pull up a chair and join them at the table.

They’re enjoying some fresh mountain air and a leaf-peeping getaway!

Rowena loves to set a festive table for the holidays or any occasion!

She layered a buffalo check and pumpkin embroidered runner over a plaid throw.

Her eyesight isn’t what it used to be so she likes a lot of color and contrast!

She pulled out her favorite bone china plates that she found shopping at HomeGoods

a couple of years ago.

She thought the resemblance was uncanny!

The weather in the mountains has been delightful but chilly!

Rowena has a hard time staying warm and stays chilled to the bone these days.

Rod takes Bona Lisa, their rescue pup, with him everywhere!

She’s content to sit at the table as long as she has her favorite bone to chew on.

Shhhh. . . don’t tell Rowena, as it’s a surprise, but he’s considering

adopting another dog as a companion for Bona Lisa.

Rod and Rowena are both wine enthusiasts. . .

Fright Night Cellars is one of their favorite red wines from California.

It’s a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, Rod says it’s scary good!

Rowena’s favorite seasonal treat is candy corn. . .

She eats it by the handful!

Table Details:

Skull Salad Plates / Marbella Skull by 222 Fifth, HomeGoods

Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used here

Orange Chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Black and White Check Runner with Pumpkins / HomeGoods, several years ago, used here

Spider Mason Jar, Glasses, Napkins / HomeGoods

Spider Napkin Rings / Pier 1, several years ago

Flatware / World Market, several years ago

It’s almost time for Rod and Rowena to return to the closet . . .

They thank you for joining them in their adventures once again and

hope you have some rib-tickling or spine-tingling fun on Halloween!

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

