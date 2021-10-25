A Rib-Tickling Tablescape with Rod and Rowena for Halloween

Happy Monday!
Halloween is less than a week away and Rod and Rowena couldn’t be more thrilled!
It’s their favorite holiday and you’re invited to pull up a chair and join them at the table.
They’re enjoying some fresh mountain air and a leaf-peeping getaway!
Rowena loves to set a festive table for the holidays or any occasion!
She layered a buffalo check and pumpkin embroidered runner over a plaid throw.
Her eyesight isn’t what it used to be so she likes a lot of color and contrast!
She pulled out her favorite bone china plates that she found shopping at HomeGoods
a couple of years ago.
She thought the resemblance was uncanny!
The weather in the mountains has been delightful but chilly!
Rowena has a hard time staying warm and stays chilled to the bone these days.
Rod takes Bona Lisa, their rescue pup, with him everywhere!
She’s content to sit at the table as long as she has her favorite bone to chew on.
Shhhh. . . don’t tell Rowena, as it’s a surprise, but he’s considering
adopting another dog as a companion for Bona Lisa.
Rod and Rowena are both wine enthusiasts. . .
Fright Night Cellars is one of their favorite red wines from California.
It’s a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, Rod says it’s scary good!
Rowena’s favorite seasonal treat is candy corn. . .
She eats it by the handful!
Table Details:
Skull Salad Plates / Marbella Skull by 222 Fifth, HomeGoods
Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used here
Orange Chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago
Black and White Check Runner with Pumpkins / HomeGoods, several years ago, used here
Spider Mason Jar, Glasses, Napkins / HomeGoods
Spider Napkin Rings / Pier 1, several years ago
Flatware / World Market, several years ago
It’s almost time for Rod and Rowena to return to the closet . . .
They thank you for joining them in their adventures once again and
hope you have some rib-tickling or spine-tingling fun on Halloween!
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
As always, you make me smile as I enjoy your creativity. Am still waiting on a book by you.
Oh Rowena and Rod…. We must have adopted a dog from the same shelter as my puppy Bones looks just like Bona Lisa! I hate to admit I have never been to Home Goods but it is high on my to do list. Reading about your adventures and seeing your creativity is such a fun way to start my week – thanks!
The table was adorable, but the narration was absolutely hilarious!
Those mountain view photos are perfect for framing – simply glorious. Happy Halloween to your family!
ABSOLUTELY SPINE TICKLING!! Question: Do your pups get jealous when Bona Lisa is around? Do they get along?? Nevertheless, I loved the story! HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!! 🎃💀👻🎃
Mary, you are having too much fun with Rob and Rowena! This tablescape is extra bone chilling with all the spiders and creepy details! What spectacular weather and colors! Thanks for the Halloween fun~
Jenna
Me thinks you drink with the skeleton crew 😉
Mary, What a fun Halloween table! Your narrative is hilarious and you are so creative. Enjoyed every bit of it. The plates are colorful and perfect for Rod and Rowena. Love the mountain views. Happy Monday! Clara❤️
Mary, you keep me in stitches! Rob and Rowena are such a bone chilling couple! I love your sense of play and have scrolled through this multiple times. Totally FUN in dialog and images. You should definitely publish a book!!! (How many times have I said that???)
Happy Halloween!
For some reason, I cannot see your Amazon links. I loved the striped pillow with the pumpkin with vines. I was wondering if it was found on Amazon.
Hi Suzyque, Clear your cache and make sure your browser is up to date and the links should load for you. The pillow came from HomeGoods several years ago. :)
Love the story and love the visuals. . .thank you for the laughs.
I googled your blog this AM because somehow I am not getting the email notice anymore. I just signed up again, no worries.
Rod and Rowena and Bona Lisa, too, are my favs!! Love the commentary! Such fun!! Gorgeous fall scenery as well. Happy Halloween to you all!!