Upgrade Your Bread Basket: From Frozen to Fancy in 30 Minutes

Upgrade your bread basket with this easy technique; from frozen to fancy in 30 minutes!
Happy Thursday!
I have a fun and delicious technique to upgrade your bread basket, with herbs!
You can use this technique with any rolled biscuit recipe or for a super easy shortcut,
with frozen biscuits!
Our first frost is typically mid-November, so herbs in the garden are still plentiful,
but you can use herbs from the grocery store for this technique.
These biscuits are a tasty addition with ham for brunch or alongside your
turkey platter for your Thanksgiving feast!
I shared this technique to upgrade your bread basket several years ago and
I thought this recipe was worth a repeat with the holidays around the corner.
It can be our little secret that you used frozen biscuits. . .in addition to your bread basket,
your family and guests will think you upgraded your culinary skills too. ;)
We keep frozen biscuits in our freezer for the convenience of pulling out a couple at a time and baking them up.
We love Mary B’s Biscuits as they taste homemade and go to the freezer to the table in 20 minutes.
Feel free to use the frozen biscuits of your choice or favorite ‘from scratch’ rolled biscuit recipe.
Blanch your herbs of choice in boiling water 5 to 10 seconds and then plunge them in ice water
to set the color and stop the cooking process.
I used parsley, sage, rosemary sprigs and thyme.
Note: If using thyme, choose sprigs that are young and green, avoiding thyme with woody stems.
Drain your herbs on paper towels and top with additional paper towels.
Weight down the herbs with a heavy skillet or pan to flatten them neatly.
Let stand 5 minutes.
(I used a baking sheet with a heavy dutch oven on top to flatten).
Lightly brush tops of your biscuits with beaten egg; arrange herbs on top of biscuits, keeping herbs flat.
Gently brush a little more egg on top of herbs to seal the herbs in place.
Add a sprinkling of flaky sea salt on top if desired.
Bake according to your biscuit recipe or package directions.
Mary B’s Biscuits directions call for placing biscuits together with sides touching
to increase their rise during baking. Bake approximately 20 minutes.
I experimented with frozen tea biscuits too that are bite size.
They would make a fun and easy party bite, served
with pimento cheese, pepper jelly or chicken salad.
I hope you’ll try this fun technique with your favorite biscuit recipe or frozen biscuit!
Mary, these look delicious. I must have missed the first go around. Thanks so much!
What a lovely way to serve these biscuits. and serving them with honey butter pepper jelly or freshly made current preserves, will make them beyond perfection. thank you for your continuing great ideas and inspirational Photos
Mary,
I agree that Mary B’s biscuits are great and this addition of herbs is so pretty. I just made some Herb butters yesterday to put in the freezer so I already have lots of harvested parsley ,dill and rosemary on hand. Unfortunately my big sage plant succumbed to a fungus this summer. Will do some biscuits today and freeze some for the holidays and maybe eat some tonight with beef stew which is on the menu. Thanks as usual for a great idea.
How did I not remember these…wonder how cornbread would work…on the hunt for “Mary B!” franki
Thanks for sharing Mary. Great idea! Clara ❤️
Love the easy upgrades! Thanks, Mary!
I love to grow herbs but am lazy about actually using them. This I could do. I have a healthy looking pot of parsley that I am not planning to bring in for the winter and looking for ways to use it up besides just herb butters. I can’t wait to try this.
The biscuits looks so festive. I shall look for these brand of biscuits in our stores. Thanks for sharing your fancy biscuits.
Mary, could I use a garlic-butter instead of the egg to brush them? Great ideas. Thanks
Hi Kathy, I think they need the egg wash to ‘seal’ the herbs. You could give the tops a brush of garlic-butter when they come out of the oven or a few minutes before the final baking time is up. If you experiment and find out otherwise, please let me know. :)