Upgrade Your Bread Basket: From Frozen to Fancy in 30 Minutes

Upgrade your bread basket with this easy technique; from frozen to fancy in 30 minutes!

Happy Thursday!

I have a fun and delicious technique to upgrade your bread basket, with herbs!

You can use this technique with any rolled biscuit recipe or for a super easy shortcut,

with frozen biscuits!

Our first frost is typically mid-November, so herbs in the garden are still plentiful,

but you can use herbs from the grocery store for this technique.

These biscuits are a tasty addition with ham for brunch or alongside your

turkey platter for your Thanksgiving feast!

I shared this technique to upgrade your bread basket several years ago and

I thought this recipe was worth a repeat with the holidays around the corner.

It can be our little secret that you used frozen biscuits. . .in addition to your bread basket,

your family and guests will think you upgraded your culinary skills too. ;)

We keep frozen biscuits in our freezer for the convenience of pulling out a couple at a time and baking them up.

We love Mary B’s Biscuits as they taste homemade and go to the freezer to the table in 20 minutes.

Feel free to use the frozen biscuits of your choice or favorite ‘from scratch’ rolled biscuit recipe.

Blanch your herbs of choice in boiling water 5 to 10 seconds and then plunge them in ice water

to set the color and stop the cooking process.

I used parsley, sage, rosemary sprigs and thyme.

Note: If using thyme, choose sprigs that are young and green, avoiding thyme with woody stems.

Drain your herbs on paper towels and top with additional paper towels.

Weight down the herbs with a heavy skillet or pan to flatten them neatly.

Let stand 5 minutes.

(I used a baking sheet with a heavy dutch oven on top to flatten).

Lightly brush tops of your biscuits with beaten egg; arrange herbs on top of biscuits, keeping herbs flat.

Gently brush a little more egg on top of herbs to seal the herbs in place.

Add a sprinkling of flaky sea salt on top if desired.

Bake according to your biscuit recipe or package directions.

Mary B’s Biscuits directions call for placing biscuits together with sides touching

to increase their rise during baking. Bake approximately 20 minutes.

I experimented with frozen tea biscuits too that are bite size.

They would make a fun and easy party bite, served

with pimento cheese, pepper jelly or chicken salad.

I hope you’ll try this fun technique with your favorite biscuit recipe or frozen biscuit!

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: