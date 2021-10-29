Rod and Rowena: Ready for Trick-or-Treaters and Halloween Candy Tablescape

Happy Friday and welcome to a final edition of Rod and Rowena’s adventures
and last hurrah before they return to the closet for another year!
Halloween’s appeal is the combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun for me!
We all can benefit from a little escape these days wherever we can find it, so
thank you indulging me as I share one last humerus post and silly fun.
🦴🎃💀🎃💀🦴
Halloween is Rod and Rowena’s favorite time of year, when they can come out of the closet. . .
Rowena pulled out her great-grandmother’s heirloom bone china
and set an alfresco table for two.
Everyone says that Rowena favors her great-grandmother!
Rowena and Rod’s rescue pup, Bona Lisa, gives the dishes two paws up!
Rod has quite the sweet tooth and Rowena loves to eat candy corn by the handful,
so Rowena prepared a tray of candy treats to enjoy and share
with the neighborhood trick-or-treaters.
It has all of Rod’s Halloween favorites . . .foil wrapped chocolates, old-fashioned twist pops,
licorice sticks, candy coated pretzels, M&Ms, Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie Miniatures,
brownie bites, candy corn, Mellowcreme Pumpkins and ghost marshmallow Peeps!
Rod can’t wait to roast marshmallows and warm up his bones by the fire pit!
Halloween is the perfect holiday to break out the family silver to serve up the candy corn. . .
Rowena says it’s a good thing Rod doesn’t have to worry about tooth decay as
he can’t keep his bony fingers out of the candy.
Rowena says one of that she loves most about Rod is
that he’s always smiling no matter what his mood is . . .
And the fact that he loves visiting the pumpkin patch as much as she does!
Rowena found skellie cookie pops while shopping at Target. . .
She tied a ribbon on the pops and embellished some pumpkin stems for a festive touch.
Table Details:
Skeleton Plates / Royal Stafford, HomeGoods, used here
Tablecloth / Target
Napkins & Buffalo Check Plates / HomeGoods
Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Stripe Pumpkins, several years ago
Orange and Black Tinsel Placemats / Pier 1, several years ago
Pillows / HomeGoods, several years ago
Flatware / World Market, several years ago
Black and white checked round placemats / Crown Linen Designs, used here
Goblets / Godinger Lumina
Thank you for indulging my love of Halloween, skellie humor and bad puns.
Wishing you a rib-tickling and spine-tingling Halloween!
