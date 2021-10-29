Dishes, Halloween, Rod and Rowena, Tablescape

Rod and Rowena: Ready for Trick-or-Treaters and Halloween Candy Tablescape

by  • 20 Comments

Skeleton tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Happy Friday and welcome to a final edition of Rod and Rowena’s adventures

and last hurrah before they return to the closet for another year!

Halloween candy dessert tray | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

 Halloween’s appeal is the combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun for me!

We all can benefit from a little escape these days wherever we can find it, so

thank you indulging me as I share one last humerus post and silly fun.

🦴🎃💀🎃💀🦴

Halloween candy dessert tray | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Halloween is Rod and Rowena’s favorite time of year, when they can come out of the closet. . .

Skeleton tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton #lake

Rowena pulled out her great-grandmother’s heirloom bone china

and set an alfresco table for two.

Skeleton tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Everyone says that Rowena favors her great-grandmother!

Skeleton and dog tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Skeleton dog and tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Rowena and Rod’s rescue pup, Bona Lisa, gives the dishes two paws up!

Skeleton tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Rod has quite the sweet tooth and Rowena loves to eat candy corn by the handful,

so Rowena prepared a tray of candy treats to enjoy and share

with the neighborhood trick-or-treaters.

Skeleton tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

It has all of Rod’s Halloween favorites . . .foil wrapped chocolates, old-fashioned twist pops,

licorice sticks, candy coated pretzels, M&Ms, Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie Miniatures,

brownie bites, candy corn, Mellowcreme Pumpkins and ghost marshmallow Peeps!

Skeleton roasting ghost marshmallow Peep by firepit | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Rod can’t wait to roast marshmallows and warm up his bones by the fire pit!

Halloween candy dessert tray | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Halloween is the perfect holiday to break out the family silver to serve up the candy corn. . .

Halloween candy dessert tray with skull spoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Rowena says it’s a good thing Rod doesn’t have to worry about tooth decay as

he can’t keep his bony fingers out of the candy.

Halloween candy dessert tray | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Skeleton tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Rowena says one of that she loves most about Rod is

that he’s always smiling no matter what his mood is . . .

Skeleton tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

And the fact that he loves visiting the pumpkin patch as much as she does!

Halloween candy dessert tray with skull spoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Rowena found skellie cookie pops while shopping at Target. . .

Skeleton tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

She tied a ribbon on the pops and embellished some pumpkin stems for a festive touch.

Skeleton tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Halloween alfresco tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Table Details:

Skeleton Plates / Royal Stafford, HomeGoods, used here

Tablecloth / Target

Napkins & Buffalo Check Plates / HomeGoods

Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Stripe Pumpkins, several years ago

Orange and Black Tinsel Placemats / Pier 1, several years ago

Pillows / HomeGoods, several years ago

Flatware / World Market, several years ago

Black and white checked round placemats / Crown Linen Designs, used here

Skull Spoon 

Goblets / Godinger Lumina 

Skeleton tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Thank you for indulging my love of Halloween, skellie humor and bad puns.

Skeleton tablescape for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Wishing you a rib-tickling and spine-tingling Halloween!

Pumpkins and mums on stone wall | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Halloween candy dessert tray with skull spoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #alfresco #halloween #skeleton

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  20 comments for “Rod and Rowena: Ready for Trick-or-Treaters and Halloween Candy Tablescape

  1. Cindi
    October 29, 2021 at 6:43 am

    Once again your creativity is amazing. I will miss Rod and Rowena but look forward to new adventures next year. Tonight hubby and I plan to watch Hocus Pocus for the gizillonth time – best way to start Halloween weekend! Have fun!

    Reply
  2. Ann Woleben
    October 29, 2021 at 7:07 am

    Wishing Sophie, Lola and Bone Lisa a “howling good Halloween!”

    Reply
  3. Susan Martin
    October 29, 2021 at 7:43 am

    Should we start to worry about how much fun you are having with Rod and Rowena? They do seem like really transparent people..pun intended…….:)

    Reply
    • Mary
      October 29, 2021 at 7:52 am

      No more fun until next year 🎃💀🍁🍂🧡

      Reply
  4. Ellen
    October 29, 2021 at 8:20 am

    WOW!! What fun! I love the TREAT TRAY!! Our next weiner roast with the kids will have a TREAT TRAY! It has been fun watching The Skelto family, Ralph, Rowena and Bona Lisa! THANK YOU and HAPPY HALLOWEEN!! 🎃🍁👻💀

    Reply
  5. Debbie Joens
    October 29, 2021 at 8:31 am

    I always enjoy seeing Rod and Rowena. And so glad they added Bona Lisa to the family! Thanks for adding the links – I’m ordering the skull spoons. How fun!

    Reply
  6. Lauren S
    October 29, 2021 at 8:37 am

    What a delightful post! So fun and festive. I love Bona LIsa. Your tablescape is be-boo-tiful; love the plaid cloth and the buffalo plaid plates, Wishing you, Rowena, and Rod a spectacular Halloween;

    Reply
  7. the Painted Apron
    October 29, 2021 at 8:56 am

    So fun Mary! Your Halloween charcuterie board is outstanding!
    Jenna

    Reply
    • Clara
      October 29, 2021 at 9:43 am

      Mary, I have truly enjoyed Rod and Rowena’s adventures this year! Will miss them once they return to the closet. Your Halloween tables have been fun and inspiring. Your narratives are rib tickling! Love this table too; the plates are perfect for Rod and Rowena. Happy Halloween! Clara ❤️🎃

      Reply
  8. Aquietlife
    October 29, 2021 at 9:49 am

    Those two sure live the non life with vacations and fine dining, no covid fears for them being so transparent! happy Halloween, I know you love this holiday!

    Reply
  9. Pat
    October 29, 2021 at 10:21 am

    Mary, thanks for tickling my funny bone this morning! Have a great Halloween w/e.

    Reply
  10. aldampierverizonnet
    October 29, 2021 at 10:24 am

    Have so enjoyed Rod, Rowena and Bona Lisa’s adventures. Will truly miss seeing them. Wishing all a very Happy Halloween weekend.

    Reply
  11. Linda Primmer
    October 29, 2021 at 10:35 am

    Rod and Rowena certainly know how to have fun. Love the addition of Bona Lisa. Your candy display is out of this world. The kiddos are in for treats, not tricks. Beautifully displayed tablescape with the plaid and checks. Happy Halloween to you and your sweet pups.

    Reply
  12. oldnewgreenredo
    October 29, 2021 at 10:47 am

    OMG…Ghosy Peeps, have to have some. Haven’t seen them in the stores, but then I wasn’t looking for them…So much fun here, always enjoy your posts, Sandi

    Reply
  13. Everyday Living
    October 29, 2021 at 11:05 am

    Mary, your love for Halloween is contagious! Rod and Rowena have a enjoyed a lengthier time out of the closet! They have traveled and even enjoyed time in the garden. Once again, no one does Halloween better than you. Your creativity is amazing!

    Reply
  14. Ellie
    October 29, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    So love your blog and your creativity. Thank you so much for sharing with us! I always look forward to opening this page.

    Reply
  15. Debbie Jones
    October 29, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    So funny! A beautiful selection and presentation of your candy!

    Reply
  16. Bonnie I Baker
    October 29, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    I always enjoy Rod and Rowena and your puns and stories of their adventures. Thanks for the uplifting humor.

    Reply
  17. Alma-Lillian Abruzzo
    October 29, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    Mary:

    This is fabulous!!!

    Love those spoons. How did you discover those? I think I need to add them to my collection 🎃

    Reply
  18. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    October 29, 2021 at 5:06 pm

    Loviin’ that great serving spoon Mary! Happy Halloween Weekend-Have Fun:@)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: