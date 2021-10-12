Keeping the Happy in Halloween: A Happy Haunting Tablescape

Find Halloween tablescape inspiration from 19 table stylists and bloggers. You’ll find spooktacular centerpieces and table styling to celebrate a Happy Haunting.

Happy Tuesday!

In anticipation of Halloween, I’m part of a tablescape blog hop.

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this hop!

You can find additional Halloween table inspiration from 18 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

I like to keep the “Happy” in Halloween, nothing too scary or sinister, so this

smiling Jack-o’-lantern bucket makes a happy centerpiece for the table!

It’s served up on a black spider web tray, filled with black paper shred

and Halloween bottle brush trees.

A tablecloth with more smiling Jack’s, quintessential black cats, bats, and

haunted houses provides a happy foundation for the table,

ready for trick or treating!

Royal Stafford Haunted House Salad Plates were scared up a couple of months ago

from HomeGoods, a short broom ride away!

This haunted house was established in 1666, with all the spooky hallmarks

of Halloween. . .bats, black cats, rats and spidery webs.

A witch resides inside, lighting a candle in the window. . .

Joined by a pair of ghostly apparitions . . .

Boo!

Salad plates sit atop black plates, white scalloped chargers

and black and white check ruffled placemats.

When it comes to pumpkins, it’s all about the stems!

Beribboned pumpkins add a festive touch at each placesetting.

Courtly Stripe Pumpkin Napkin Rings marry a pair of spider web and black napkins.

Festive straws await our bubbly brew on Halloween. . .

And black mugs are filled with candy treats . . .

Including foil-wrapped chocolate ghosts and smiling Jacks!

Happy Haunting!

🎃🐈‍⬛👻🍭🦇🧹🎃

Table Details:

Haunted House Salad Plates / Royal Stafford, HomeGoods

Courtly Stripe Pumpkin Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs, several years ago

Black and white checked round placemats / Crown Linen Designs

White Chargers and Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Treble Clef Flatware / World Market, several years ago

Tablecloth, Jack-o’-lantern bucket, Spider Tray, Straws / HomeGoods

Halloween Bottle Brush Trees / Michaels, last year

Black plates & mugs / Mikasa Swirl

Scare Up A Haunted Castle Cake for Halloween, HERE.

Warning: Eat at Your Own Risk!

Click on the links below for more Halloween table inspiration from my blogging friends:

And find a round up of 20+ Spooktacular Halloween tablescapes, HERE.

