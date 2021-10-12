Dishes, Halloween, Tablescape

Keeping the Happy in Halloween: A Happy Haunting Tablescape

by  • 21 Comments

Find Halloween tablescape inspiration from 19 table stylists and bloggers. You’ll find spooktacular centerpieces and table styling to celebrate a Happy Haunting.

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Happy Tuesday!

In anticipation of Halloween, I’m part of a tablescape blog hop.

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this hop!

You can find additional Halloween table inspiration from 18 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

I like to keep the “Happy” in Halloween, nothing too scary or sinister, so this

smiling Jack-o’-lantern bucket makes a happy centerpiece for the table!

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

It’s served up on a black spider web tray, filled with black paper shred

and Halloween bottle brush trees.

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

A tablecloth with more smiling Jack’s, quintessential black cats, bats, and

haunted houses provides a happy foundation for the table,

ready for trick or treating!

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Royal Stafford Haunted House Salad Plates were scared up a couple of months ago

from HomeGoods, a short broom ride away!

Royal Stafford Haunted House plates for A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

This haunted house was established in 1666, with all the spooky hallmarks

of Halloween. . .bats, black cats, rats and spidery webs.

Royal Stafford Haunted House plates for a Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

A witch resides inside, lighting a candle in the window. . .

Royal Stafford Haunted House plates for a Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Joined by a pair of ghostly apparitions . . .

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Boo!

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Salad plates sit atop black plates, white scalloped chargers

and black and white check ruffled placemats.

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

When it comes to pumpkins, it’s all about the stems!

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Beribboned pumpkins add a festive touch at each placesetting.

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Courtly Stripe Pumpkin Napkin Rings marry a pair of spider web and black napkins.

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Festive straws await our bubbly brew on Halloween. . .

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

And black mugs are filled with candy treats . . .

Halloween treats in mug for a Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Including foil-wrapped chocolate ghosts and smiling Jacks!

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Happy Haunting!

🎃🐈‍⬛👻🍭🦇🧹🎃

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Table Details:

Haunted House Salad Plates / Royal Stafford, HomeGoods

Courtly Stripe Pumpkin Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs, several years ago

Black and white checked round placemats / Crown Linen Designs

White Chargers and Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Treble Clef Flatware / World Market, several years ago

Tablecloth, Jack-o’-lantern bucket, Spider Tray, Straws  / HomeGoods

Halloween Bottle Brush Trees / Michaels, last year

Black plates & mugs / Mikasa Swirl

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

 Scare Up A Haunted Castle Cake for Halloween, HERE.

Eat at Your Own Risk Haunted Halloween Cake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #bundt #cake

Warning: Eat at Your Own Risk!

Click on the links below for more Halloween table inspiration from my blogging friends:

Pandora’s Box – Black, White and BOO
The Little Yellow Corner Store – Let’s Meet Ferdinand Frankenstein
Home is Where the Boat Is – Happy Haunting Tablescape
Hyacinths for the Soul – Whooo’s Ready for Halloween?
The Sweet Sensations – Ghoulish Glam for Halloween
Everyday Living – No Tricks, Only Treats
Corner of Plaid and Paisley – Got That Feeling Someone is Watching You?
Life and Linda – Happy Hallow-Queens Party
Tablescapes at Twenty-One – The Spider & the Fly
The Bookish Dilettante – Halloween Tablescape Blog Hop
Dinner at Eight – A Haunted Table for Halloween
Red Cottage Chronicles – Black Magic Halloween Tablescape
Me and My Captain – Trick or Treat

Find a round up of 20+ Spooktacular Halloween Tablescapes | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes

And find a round up of 20+ Spooktacular Halloween tablescapes, HERE.

A Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Royal Stafford Haunted House plates for a Happy Haunting Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescape

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  21 comments for “Keeping the Happy in Halloween: A Happy Haunting Tablescape

  1. Pingback: Festive Halloween Party Table Décor Ideas
  2. Pingback: No Tricks, Only Treats
  3. Pingback: Set the Scene, it’s Almost Time for Halloween! | The Painted Apron
  4. Pingback: Ghoulish Glam for Halloween
  5. Pingback: Halloween Tablescape Ideas for the Patio - Bluesky at Home
  6. Pingback: Black Magic Halloween Tablescape - Red Cottage Chronicles
  7. Everyday Living
    October 12, 2021 at 7:14 am

    Mary, I love the happy in your halloween. The Royal Stafford plates are a fabulous addition to your collection! The smiling Jack-o’-lantern bucket is the perfect and happy centerpiece. I have never seen Halloween bottle brush trees, so adorable in the bucket. I need to order the CL black and white checked placemats, they work so well in many tablescapes. I will have to show my girls your table, they will love it.

    Happy Tuesday 🎃

    Reply
    • Sue
      October 12, 2021 at 9:41 am

      So, so cute! I agree with you that pumpkins are all about the stens!! Where do you find such cute and festive wrapped chocolate candies Mary?

      Reply
  8. Rita C.
    October 12, 2021 at 7:29 am

    Super cute, Mary! Love those plates. The witch inside and rats on the steps caught my eye immediately. Love the BOO! worsmithing interjection, definitely fun. You find the neatest things – those bottle brush trees are the ultimate. Thank you for bringing your endless style to the table and, more importantly, to the table!

    Reply
  9. Cindi
    October 12, 2021 at 7:58 am

    Love everything Halloween but those haunted house plates are just too too perfect for this time of year. You are so creative. Great way to start my day.

    Reply
  10. Barbie
    October 12, 2021 at 7:58 am

    You put Magic in all you do. Happy Halloween

    Reply
  11. Ann at Corner of Plaid and Paisley
    October 12, 2021 at 7:58 am

    Such a fun Halloween table, Mary!! I love those plates!!! I am almost happy that I did not see those because I am sure I would have snapped them up and done my table with them as well. You always put together the best little candy favors that always have that bit of vintage flair to them, love those!! The bottle bruschetta trees in the cauldron makes the perfect centerpiece for your table. It is always such a pleasure to hop with you!! Have a fun Halloween 🎃

    Reply
  12. Pingback: Halloween Tablescape Featuring Creepy Plastic Spiders - Zucchini Sisters
  13. the Painted Apron
    October 12, 2021 at 8:33 am

    I love your new Haunted House plates Mary, what fun! And of course the MKC napkin rings! I haven’t seen Halloween bottle brush trees, very cute and they look great tucked into your smiling jack o’ lantern. The ribbon tied pumpkins are adorable and the mugs of wonderful treats make each place so special. I love the fun side of Halloween, no thank you to the gory stuff! Spooktacular!
    Jenna

    Reply
  14. Diana
    October 12, 2021 at 8:54 am

    What an absolutely fun Halloween table setting! You have such a gift for decorating. Always enjoy your blog. I do have a question where do you store all the unique tableware? 😃
    Diana

    Reply
  15. Ricki Treleaven
    October 12, 2021 at 9:02 am

    Happy Halloween, Mary! Lovely table, especially the witch house plates! The bottle brush trees are festive, too. The tablecloth is precious: I love all the vintage looking images on it. And I completely agree with you about pumpkins: It is all about the stems, and I love how yours are sporting pretty ribbons.

    I’m all about Halloween candy, so the treat-filled mugs are the best! This is one of my favorites, Mary. Too, too cute!

    Reply
  16. Clara
    October 12, 2021 at 9:45 am

    Mary, Your Halloween table is indeed happy! Love your plates. They’re so cute! Those bottlebrush trees are adorable, especially in your Jack o’lantern! What a splendid idea! Your napkin rings are a favorite. You always have such beautifully crafted tablescapes. Happy Tuesday! Clara❤️🎃

    Reply
  17. Sarah
    October 12, 2021 at 10:10 am

    Mary, you amaze me with your wonderful tabletop finds. The Royal Stafford plates are such a fun addition to your Halloween tabletop stash, as are the smiling jack-o-lantern bucket and the bottle brush trees. This table shines with your black and orange theme!
    I recently gave my stash of Halloween dishes to my dish loving niece. She has a friend who hosts an annual Halloween party, and thought she might want to loan them out for the party. Yesterday she told me she has been using the dishes for the month of October. I love it that the dish loving gene continues in this next generation.
    Happy Halloween to you and the cute girls. Sadie’s treat table has plenty for all, so bring them over!

    Reply
  18. Betsy
    October 12, 2021 at 10:42 am

    You have the best Halloween collection and showcase the items so beautifully. I do appreciate your festive Halloween vignettes and, like you, am happy to skip the gory side of this season.

    The inclusion of all Halloween elements on the plates makes them perfect – I love the ghosts! Paired with the cheery tablecloth, and you’ve got another success! All that’s missing is a black cat roaming your home. Think the dogs would mind a new member to your family?!🐈‍⬛

    Reply
  19. Linda Primmer
    October 12, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Happy Haunting Mary! The Royal Stafford plates are darling. Such a fun table full of whimsy and candy delights. The bottle brush trees are .so cute and colorful and look fabulous in your smiling Jack-o-lantern bucket. Black and orange is the ultimate colors of Halloween. The tablecloth is darling with the haunted house, cats, and pumpkins. The Haunted Castle cake looks so tempting. Gotta love those Crown Linens black and white checked placemats.
    Always a pleasure to hop along with you.,

    Reply
  20. Sandra @ Dinner at Eight
    October 12, 2021 at 11:57 am

    A delightfully themed table with all the fun things to be found for Halloween! Love the Jack-o-lantern bucket and the spiderweb napkins, and all the details you always include in your tablescapes. I had found ghost and coffin molds for cupcakes – with your cake as inspiration I just might actually use them!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: