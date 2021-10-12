Keeping the Happy in Halloween: A Happy Haunting Tablescape

Find Halloween tablescape inspiration from 19 table stylists and bloggers. You’ll find spooktacular centerpieces and table styling to celebrate a Happy Haunting.
In anticipation of Halloween, I’m part of a tablescape blog hop.
I like to keep the “Happy” in Halloween, nothing too scary or sinister, so this
smiling Jack-o’-lantern bucket makes a happy centerpiece for the table!
It’s served up on a black spider web tray, filled with black paper shred
and Halloween bottle brush trees.
A tablecloth with more smiling Jack’s, quintessential black cats, bats, and
haunted houses provides a happy foundation for the table,
ready for trick or treating!
Royal Stafford Haunted House Salad Plates were scared up a couple of months ago
from HomeGoods, a short broom ride away!
This haunted house was established in 1666, with all the spooky hallmarks
of Halloween. . .bats, black cats, rats and spidery webs.
A witch resides inside, lighting a candle in the window. . .
Joined by a pair of ghostly apparitions . . .
Boo!
Salad plates sit atop black plates, white scalloped chargers
and black and white check ruffled placemats.
When it comes to pumpkins, it’s all about the stems!
Beribboned pumpkins add a festive touch at each placesetting.
Courtly Stripe Pumpkin Napkin Rings marry a pair of spider web and black napkins.
Festive straws await our bubbly brew on Halloween. . .
And black mugs are filled with candy treats . . .
Including foil-wrapped chocolate ghosts and smiling Jacks!
Happy Haunting!
🎃🐈⬛👻🍭🦇🧹🎃
Table Details:
Haunted House Salad Plates / Royal Stafford, HomeGoods
Courtly Stripe Pumpkin Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs, several years ago
Black and white checked round placemats / Crown Linen Designs
White Chargers and Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago
Treble Clef Flatware / World Market, several years ago
Tablecloth, Jack-o’-lantern bucket, Spider Tray, Straws / HomeGoods
Halloween Bottle Brush Trees / Michaels, last year
Black plates & mugs / Mikasa Swirl
Scare Up A Haunted Castle Cake for Halloween, HERE.
Warning: Eat at Your Own Risk!
Mary, I love the happy in your halloween. The Royal Stafford plates are a fabulous addition to your collection! The smiling Jack-o’-lantern bucket is the perfect and happy centerpiece. I have never seen Halloween bottle brush trees, so adorable in the bucket. I need to order the CL black and white checked placemats, they work so well in many tablescapes. I will have to show my girls your table, they will love it.
Happy Tuesday 🎃
So, so cute! I agree with you that pumpkins are all about the stens!! Where do you find such cute and festive wrapped chocolate candies Mary?
Super cute, Mary! Love those plates. The witch inside and rats on the steps caught my eye immediately. Love the BOO! worsmithing interjection, definitely fun. You find the neatest things – those bottle brush trees are the ultimate. Thank you for bringing your endless style to the table and, more importantly, to the table!
Love everything Halloween but those haunted house plates are just too too perfect for this time of year. You are so creative. Great way to start my day.
You put Magic in all you do. Happy Halloween
Such a fun Halloween table, Mary!! I love those plates!!! I am almost happy that I did not see those because I am sure I would have snapped them up and done my table with them as well. You always put together the best little candy favors that always have that bit of vintage flair to them, love those!! The bottle bruschetta trees in the cauldron makes the perfect centerpiece for your table. It is always such a pleasure to hop with you!! Have a fun Halloween 🎃
I love your new Haunted House plates Mary, what fun! And of course the MKC napkin rings! I haven’t seen Halloween bottle brush trees, very cute and they look great tucked into your smiling jack o’ lantern. The ribbon tied pumpkins are adorable and the mugs of wonderful treats make each place so special. I love the fun side of Halloween, no thank you to the gory stuff! Spooktacular!
Jenna
What an absolutely fun Halloween table setting! You have such a gift for decorating. Always enjoy your blog. I do have a question where do you store all the unique tableware? 😃
Diana
Happy Halloween, Mary! Lovely table, especially the witch house plates! The bottle brush trees are festive, too. The tablecloth is precious: I love all the vintage looking images on it. And I completely agree with you about pumpkins: It is all about the stems, and I love how yours are sporting pretty ribbons.
I’m all about Halloween candy, so the treat-filled mugs are the best! This is one of my favorites, Mary. Too, too cute!
Mary, Your Halloween table is indeed happy! Love your plates. They’re so cute! Those bottlebrush trees are adorable, especially in your Jack o’lantern! What a splendid idea! Your napkin rings are a favorite. You always have such beautifully crafted tablescapes. Happy Tuesday! Clara❤️🎃
Mary, you amaze me with your wonderful tabletop finds. The Royal Stafford plates are such a fun addition to your Halloween tabletop stash, as are the smiling jack-o-lantern bucket and the bottle brush trees. This table shines with your black and orange theme!
I recently gave my stash of Halloween dishes to my dish loving niece. She has a friend who hosts an annual Halloween party, and thought she might want to loan them out for the party. Yesterday she told me she has been using the dishes for the month of October. I love it that the dish loving gene continues in this next generation.
Happy Halloween to you and the cute girls. Sadie’s treat table has plenty for all, so bring them over!
You have the best Halloween collection and showcase the items so beautifully. I do appreciate your festive Halloween vignettes and, like you, am happy to skip the gory side of this season.
The inclusion of all Halloween elements on the plates makes them perfect – I love the ghosts! Paired with the cheery tablecloth, and you’ve got another success! All that’s missing is a black cat roaming your home. Think the dogs would mind a new member to your family?!🐈⬛
Happy Haunting Mary! The Royal Stafford plates are darling. Such a fun table full of whimsy and candy delights. The bottle brush trees are .so cute and colorful and look fabulous in your smiling Jack-o-lantern bucket. Black and orange is the ultimate colors of Halloween. The tablecloth is darling with the haunted house, cats, and pumpkins. The Haunted Castle cake looks so tempting. Gotta love those Crown Linens black and white checked placemats.
Always a pleasure to hop along with you.,
A delightfully themed table with all the fun things to be found for Halloween! Love the Jack-o-lantern bucket and the spiderweb napkins, and all the details you always include in your tablescapes. I had found ghost and coffin molds for cupcakes – with your cake as inspiration I just might actually use them!