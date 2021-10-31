Dogs, Halloween

Happy Howl-O-Ween from Sophie and Lola!

I thought I had fulfilled my quota of Halloween posts this month but

Sophie and Lola insisted on stopping by to wish you a Happy Howl-o-ween!

They’re wearing festive Halloween collars they inherited from Chloe and Gracie.

I found the collars about 10 years ago at HomeGoods.

We’re all about the treats on Halloween . . .

And Sophie’s giving me the “let’s get on with the treats already” look!

They both love these Sweet Potato Treats that are one-ingredient and made in the USA.

No scary fillers, artificial ingredients, or preservatives, just dehydrated sweet potato!

They come in different sizes or “cuts”. If you have a small dog, the large size “chews”

are easy to cut into smaller pieces with kitchen shears and the “fries” break easily

into small pieces so you can portion out your dog’s treats throughout the day. . .

Wishing you a Happy Howl-o-ween with plenty of treats!

  24 comments for “Happy Howl-O-Ween from Sophie and Lola!

  1. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    October 31, 2021 at 6:27 am

    I always love it when Sophie and Lola pop in to say hello.

    Reply
  2. Ann Woleben
    October 31, 2021 at 6:59 am

    No tricks here! Always a treat to see Lola and Sophie!

    Reply
  3. Barbie
    October 31, 2021 at 7:03 am

    Happy Halloween sweet buddies….

    Reply
  4. Susan Martin
    October 31, 2021 at 8:11 am

    Thanks for the cuteness Sophie and Lola!!

    Reply
  5. Sandra
    October 31, 2021 at 8:32 am

    Thank you Sophie and Lola for kicking off my Sunday morning with a smile. You are both so well behaved. Have a Happy Halloween.

    Reply
  6. Everyday Living
    October 31, 2021 at 8:32 am

    The girls are adorable! Happy Howl-O-Ween Lola and Sophie 🎃

    Reply
  7. Ellen
    October 31, 2021 at 8:35 am

    HAPPY HALLOWEEN GIRLS!!! Thanks for stopping by!! Enjoy your treats but no trick now!!! LOL!! 🎃🍁👻💀❤️🎃

    Reply
  8. Linda Primmer
    October 31, 2021 at 9:02 am

    So darn cute. So fun to see Sophie and Lola decked out for Howl-O-Ween. Enjoy this festive last day of October.

    Reply
  9. the Painted Apron
    October 31, 2021 at 9:03 am

    Happy Howl-o-ween Sophie and Lola! You couldn’t be cuter in your Halloween collars! How your mom gets you to pose so perfectly, especially with an open bag of dog treats so close by is beyond me! I hope you get lots of treats today!
    Jenna

    Reply
  10. Patricia J Jones
    October 31, 2021 at 9:08 am

    Love the collars and my dogs love these treats. Thanks for the reminder to buy more.

    Reply
  11. Aquietlife
    October 31, 2021 at 9:15 am

    So darn cute, we can only look at dead dogs for so long, give us those snow white angels any day! Happy Halloween, I know this is your favorite time of the year, its all about your bones! Vegetarian sweet potato bones 😉

    Reply
    • Sue
      October 31, 2021 at 9:53 am

      You can never have too many Halloween posts as far as I’m concerned! Especially when they include precious pups like your two. Thanks for sharing them with us.

      Reply
  12. Clara
    October 31, 2021 at 10:08 am

    Happy Howl O Ween Lola and Sophie! They’re so cute in their collars. Love the post! Happy Halloween! Enjoy your day. Clara ❤️🎃

    Reply
  13. María
    October 31, 2021 at 10:13 am

    What an enchanting post! Those white balls of fur look adorable in their Halloween finery! Thank you for the big smile this morning!

    Reply
  14. Tricia
    October 31, 2021 at 10:34 am

    I Love these pictures! They are so Sweet. Remembering your dear Chloe and Gracie when I see these Halloween collars.
    Lola and Sophie are so lucky to have you

    Reply
  15. Janet Robinson
    October 31, 2021 at 10:58 am

    I LOVE pictures of Sophie and Lola!! Happy Halloween!!! Thank you for posting these! And the treats!!

    Reply
  16. Sarah
    October 31, 2021 at 11:23 am

    Sadie and I are thrilled the girls wanted to stop by with a post! Happy Howl-O-Ween from Texas! Sadie is wearing her Halloween collar of the same vintage. So happy you shared these girls!!!

    Reply
  17. Nancy
    October 31, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Happy Halloween Sophie and Lola! What a “TREAT” to see you both!
    Enjoy those yummies sweet little ones!

    Reply
  18. Pamela
    October 31, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    Seriously the cutest things ever!

    Reply
  19. Andree Dampier
    October 31, 2021 at 2:16 pm

    I love it when Sophie and Lola pop in with a hell-o. Their facial expressions waiting for the treat from the bag are priceless. Wishing you all a Happy and Safe Halloween.

    Reply
  20. Kitty
    October 31, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Sophie and Lola always make me smile! Happy Halloween to them! 👻🎃👻

    Reply
  21. Kathleen
    October 31, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    Your precious little Sophie & Lola are adorable!! I always enjoy seeing them!!

    Reply
  22. Shirley @Housepitality Designs
    October 31, 2021 at 4:51 pm

    Happy Halloween Sophie and Lola!
    Enjoy your treats and hopefully you won’t be up to many tricks tonight!

    Reply
  23. Betsy
    October 31, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    Delilah the yellow lab says “Woof”, which I’m sure translates as “Too dog-gone cute”, and I concur!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

