Happy Howl-O-Ween from Sophie and Lola!

I thought I had fulfilled my quota of Halloween posts this month but
Sophie and Lola insisted on stopping by to wish you a Happy Howl-o-ween!
They’re wearing festive Halloween collars they inherited from Chloe and Gracie.
I found the collars about 10 years ago at HomeGoods.
We’re all about the treats on Halloween . . .
And Sophie’s giving me the “let’s get on with the treats already” look!
They both love these Sweet Potato Treats that are one-ingredient and made in the USA.
No scary fillers, artificial ingredients, or preservatives, just dehydrated sweet potato!
They come in different sizes or “cuts”. If you have a small dog, the large size “chews”
are easy to cut into smaller pieces with kitchen shears and the “fries” break easily
into small pieces so you can portion out your dog’s treats throughout the day. . .
Wishing you a Happy Howl-o-ween with plenty of treats!
I always love it when Sophie and Lola pop in to say hello.
No tricks here! Always a treat to see Lola and Sophie!
Happy Halloween sweet buddies….
Thanks for the cuteness Sophie and Lola!!
Thank you Sophie and Lola for kicking off my Sunday morning with a smile. You are both so well behaved. Have a Happy Halloween.
The girls are adorable! Happy Howl-O-Ween Lola and Sophie 🎃
HAPPY HALLOWEEN GIRLS!!! Thanks for stopping by!! Enjoy your treats but no trick now!!! LOL!! 🎃🍁👻💀❤️🎃
So darn cute. So fun to see Sophie and Lola decked out for Howl-O-Ween. Enjoy this festive last day of October.
Happy Howl-o-ween Sophie and Lola! You couldn’t be cuter in your Halloween collars! How your mom gets you to pose so perfectly, especially with an open bag of dog treats so close by is beyond me! I hope you get lots of treats today!
Jenna
Love the collars and my dogs love these treats. Thanks for the reminder to buy more.
So darn cute, we can only look at dead dogs for so long, give us those snow white angels any day! Happy Halloween, I know this is your favorite time of the year, its all about your bones! Vegetarian sweet potato bones 😉
You can never have too many Halloween posts as far as I’m concerned! Especially when they include precious pups like your two. Thanks for sharing them with us.
Happy Howl O Ween Lola and Sophie! They’re so cute in their collars. Love the post! Happy Halloween! Enjoy your day. Clara ❤️🎃
What an enchanting post! Those white balls of fur look adorable in their Halloween finery! Thank you for the big smile this morning!
I Love these pictures! They are so Sweet. Remembering your dear Chloe and Gracie when I see these Halloween collars.
Lola and Sophie are so lucky to have you
I LOVE pictures of Sophie and Lola!! Happy Halloween!!! Thank you for posting these! And the treats!!
Sadie and I are thrilled the girls wanted to stop by with a post! Happy Howl-O-Ween from Texas! Sadie is wearing her Halloween collar of the same vintage. So happy you shared these girls!!!
Happy Halloween Sophie and Lola! What a “TREAT” to see you both!
Enjoy those yummies sweet little ones!
Seriously the cutest things ever!
I love it when Sophie and Lola pop in with a hell-o. Their facial expressions waiting for the treat from the bag are priceless. Wishing you all a Happy and Safe Halloween.
Sophie and Lola always make me smile! Happy Halloween to them! 👻🎃👻
Your precious little Sophie & Lola are adorable!! I always enjoy seeing them!!
Happy Halloween Sophie and Lola!
Enjoy your treats and hopefully you won’t be up to many tricks tonight!
Delilah the yellow lab says “Woof”, which I’m sure translates as “Too dog-gone cute”, and I concur!