Happy Howl-O-Ween from Sophie and Lola!

I thought I had fulfilled my quota of Halloween posts this month but

Sophie and Lola insisted on stopping by to wish you a Happy Howl-o-ween!

They’re wearing festive Halloween collars they inherited from Chloe and Gracie.

I found the collars about 10 years ago at HomeGoods.

We’re all about the treats on Halloween . . .

And Sophie’s giving me the “let’s get on with the treats already” look!

They both love these Sweet Potato Treats that are one-ingredient and made in the USA.

No scary fillers, artificial ingredients, or preservatives, just dehydrated sweet potato!

They come in different sizes or “cuts”. If you have a small dog, the large size “chews”

are easy to cut into smaller pieces with kitchen shears and the “fries” break easily

into small pieces so you can portion out your dog’s treats throughout the day. . .

Wishing you a Happy Howl-o-ween with plenty of treats!

