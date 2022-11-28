Baking Spirits Bright and Holiday Baking Recipes 2nd Annual Giveaway

Find 20+ recipes to bake your spirits bright and make your holidays extra sweet! Additionally you’ll find some easy no-bake treats and food gift ideas too.

Whooooo’s ready for some holiday treats to bake and give?

There’s nothing like the aroma of sugar, vanilla and orange zest wafting

in the air to put you in the Christmas spirit!

Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat to fill a cookie tin or a

quick bread to share with family or neighbors, you’ll find something to

satisfy your sweet tooth, including some easy no-bake treats!

Click on the links in red for the complete recipe. You’ll find the baking giveaway details at the bottom of this post.

Melted Snowmen Cookies

These Melted Snowmen Cookies are fun to ‘build’!

Use your favorite cookie as a base. Add melted white chocolate chips or almond bark for ‘snow’.

Mini peanut butter cups provide a snowman top hat with

mini chocolate chips eyes and an orange sprinkle for a carrot nose!

Christmas Wreath Macaroons

Christmas Wreath Macaroons are as fun to decorate as they are to eat!

Only four ingredients plus sprinkles for this recipe.

Like all macaroons, as they’re flourless, they’re gluten-free.

Chewy, Chunky, Sweet & Salty Smorgasbord Cookies

The ultimate chewy, chocolate chip cookies, packed

with sweet and salty mix-ins for a smorgasbord of flavor!

Shortcut Red Velvet-Chocolate Chip Cookies

An easy and festive Christmas cookie that uses a short cut!

Red Velvet Peppermint-White Chocolate Thumbprints

Red Velvet = Christmas to me! These festive red velvet cookies are infused

with a burst of peppermint flavor and white chocolate centers.

Bourbon-Pecan-Gingerbread Cookies

These spirited cookies combine the flavor of gingerbread and bourbon

in a fluffy muffin like texture. Make the dough ahead and chill 4 up to 12 hours.

These Easy Owl Cookies are a hoot to make!

Use your favorite sugar cookie recipe to make a parliament of owls!

Cranberry and White Chocolate Cookies

White chocolate, dried cranberries, pecans and oats make this a satisfying and delicious cookie

to add to your holiday baking! Drizzle with additional melted white chocolate if desired.

Nigella Lawson’s Christmas Chocolate Cookies

These chocolate shortbread cookies have a chocolate glaze with with decorative sprinkles.

They’re easy to whip up or in Nigella-speak, a “doddle” to make. :)

Cinnamon Swirl Apple Fritter Bread

A reader favorite recipe and a delicious to enjoy or give for the holidays!

Cranberry-Orange-Pistachio Loaves

The red and green from the cranberries and pistachios make these mini loaves of bread merry and bright,

as well as sweet, tart and nutty. A perfect little loaf to give or enjoy for the holidays!

Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze

Welcome cranberry season with Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze.

The crunchy streusel topping and orange glaze makes this quick bread a moist

and flavorful treat anytime you slice it!

And some no bake treats. . .

No-Bake Coconut Orange Snowballs

I made countless dozens of these cookies in my former life and they are always a crowd-pleaser!

They can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to gift and serve.

An Easy No-Bake Treat: Christmas Peanut Butter Bars

An easy, no-bake treat that is both naughty and nice!

Nice, since they’re so easy to make and naughty, because they too hard to resist!

Easy Christmas Santa and Snowman Bark

This easy no-bake treat comes together in under an hour to enjoy,

gift and share with friends and family.

Chocolate Cherry Merry Mice

Serve up sweet treats and smiles with a no-bake, fun addition to your holiday cookie tin.

Warning: Friends and family may think they’re too cute to eat!

Easy and Irresistible No Bake Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars

Calling all peanut butter and chocolate lovers, these no-bake bars come together in 15 minutes

to make an irresistible dessert and easy food gift.

Reindeer Corn Snack Mix

An easy, no-bake treat that’s perfect for last-minute gift giving and holiday snacking!

You can whip up a batch in about 20 minutes, almost as fast as you can say

“On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer and Vixen . . .”

Spicy Dark Chocolate Nut Clusters

An easy sweet treat that’s no-bake and comes together in 5 minutes!

Perfect for sharing with neighbors, teachers, friends and gifting for the holidays.

Pecan Bourbon Balls

An easy no-bake Southern treat to enjoy with a cup of tea or for Christmas gift giving!

Candy Cane Cocoa Mix

Quick and easy for seasonal sipping and ideal for gift giving!

Homemade Vanilla Extract!

It comes together in five minutes and is ready to use in two months, improving as it ages.

‘Tis the Season to bake and give and I’m sharing some Christmas baking love with a giveaway!

To help bake your spirits bright . . .

One baker will receive a set of 6 Baking Spirits Bright Paper Loaf Pan Gift Sets;

3-piece cookie cutter set; Mrs. Claus Bake Shop cocktail napkins;

red and white chevron stripe kitchen towel and decorative sprinkles

A second baker will receive a Bake Shop 17-inch cookie sheet,

cooking rack, spatula and 2 cookie cutters

A third baker will receive a car with Christmas tree kitchen towel;

Rae Dunn Holly Jolly and Be Merry 12-piece Baking Cup and Pick Set;

Bake Shop 2-piece spatula and cookie cutter set

A fourth baker will receive a 9-inch square nonstick cake pan and Christmas tree dish towel

A fifth baker will receive a 9 x 13 baking pan and set of Rae Dunn Ho Ho Ho Baking Cups

A sixth baker will receive an Eat, Drink and Be Merry embroidered kitchen towel:

6-piece set of loaf baking pans; Candy Plaid Foaming Hand Soap;

Maggie Lyon Peppermint Crunch and candy cane and gingerbread man cookie cutters.

A seventh baker will receive a truck with tree kitchen towel;

6-piece paper loaf baking pans; Bake Shop truck with tree spatula and cookie cutter;

Martha Stewart gift tag set

An eighth baker will receive a 6-piece oven safe loaf baking pan set;

Berries & Pine Foaming Hand Soap; red & green plaid kitchen towel;

Bake Shop 3-piece cookie cutter set

And a ninth baker will receive a 17 x 12 silicone baking mat;

Christmas tree kitchen towel; set of 2 Christmas tree spatulas

and cookie cutter and reindeer and snowflake cookie cutter

To enter this giveaway for a chance to win and bake your spirits bright:

🎄 Leave a comment telling me your favorite Christmas cookie or recipe to bake for the holiday season.

🎄 Subscribe by email and let me know by comment. Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

🎄 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.)

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight December 5th.

Note: Your email address is never shared and used only to contact you if you are a winner. I recently had two winners I was unable to contact. Make sure you’re providing your current email address in the comment field and check your spam folder.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

🎄Happy Baking!

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch