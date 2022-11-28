Baking Spirits Bright and Holiday Baking Recipes 2nd Annual Giveaway

Find 20+ recipes to bake your spirits bright and make your holidays extra sweet! Additionally you’ll find some easy no-bake treats and food gift ideas too.
Whooooo’s ready for some holiday treats to bake and give?
There’s nothing like the aroma of sugar, vanilla and orange zest wafting
in the air to put you in the Christmas spirit!
Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat to fill a cookie tin or a
quick bread to share with family or neighbors, you’ll find something to
satisfy your sweet tooth, including some easy no-bake treats!
Click on the links in red for the complete recipe. You’ll find the baking giveaway details at the bottom of this post.
These Melted Snowmen Cookies are fun to ‘build’!
Use your favorite cookie as a base. Add melted white chocolate chips or almond bark for ‘snow’.
Mini peanut butter cups provide a snowman top hat with
mini chocolate chips eyes and an orange sprinkle for a carrot nose!
Christmas Wreath Macaroons are as fun to decorate as they are to eat!
Only four ingredients plus sprinkles for this recipe.
Like all macaroons, as they’re flourless, they’re gluten-free.
Chewy, Chunky, Sweet & Salty Smorgasbord Cookies
The ultimate chewy, chocolate chip cookies, packed
with sweet and salty mix-ins for a smorgasbord of flavor!
Shortcut Red Velvet-Chocolate Chip Cookies
An easy and festive Christmas cookie that uses a short cut!
Red Velvet Peppermint-White Chocolate Thumbprints
Red Velvet = Christmas to me! These festive red velvet cookies are infused
with a burst of peppermint flavor and white chocolate centers.
Bourbon-Pecan-Gingerbread Cookies
These spirited cookies combine the flavor of gingerbread and bourbon
in a fluffy muffin like texture. Make the dough ahead and chill 4 up to 12 hours.
These Easy Owl Cookies are a hoot to make!
Use your favorite sugar cookie recipe to make a parliament of owls!
Cranberry and White Chocolate Cookies
White chocolate, dried cranberries, pecans and oats make this a satisfying and delicious cookie
to add to your holiday baking! Drizzle with additional melted white chocolate if desired.
Nigella Lawson’s Christmas Chocolate Cookies
These chocolate shortbread cookies have a chocolate glaze with with decorative sprinkles.
They’re easy to whip up or in Nigella-speak, a “doddle” to make. :)
Cinnamon Swirl Apple Fritter Bread
A reader favorite recipe and a delicious to enjoy or give for the holidays!
Cranberry-Orange-Pistachio Loaves
The red and green from the cranberries and pistachios make these mini loaves of bread merry and bright,
as well as sweet, tart and nutty. A perfect little loaf to give or enjoy for the holidays!
Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze
Welcome cranberry season with Cranberry-Chocolate Chip Bread with Orange Glaze.
The crunchy streusel topping and orange glaze makes this quick bread a moist
and flavorful treat anytime you slice it!
And some no bake treats. . .
No-Bake Coconut Orange Snowballs
I made countless dozens of these cookies in my former life and they are always a crowd-pleaser!
They can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to gift and serve.
An Easy No-Bake Treat: Christmas Peanut Butter Bars
An easy, no-bake treat that is both naughty and nice!
Nice, since they’re so easy to make and naughty, because they too hard to resist!
Easy Christmas Santa and Snowman Bark
This easy no-bake treat comes together in under an hour to enjoy,
gift and share with friends and family.
Serve up sweet treats and smiles with a no-bake, fun addition to your holiday cookie tin.
Warning: Friends and family may think they’re too cute to eat!
Easy and Irresistible No Bake Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars
Calling all peanut butter and chocolate lovers, these no-bake bars come together in 15 minutes
to make an irresistible dessert and easy food gift.
An easy, no-bake treat that’s perfect for last-minute gift giving and holiday snacking!
You can whip up a batch in about 20 minutes, almost as fast as you can say
“On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer and Vixen . . .”
Spicy Dark Chocolate Nut Clusters
An easy sweet treat that’s no-bake and comes together in 5 minutes!
Perfect for sharing with neighbors, teachers, friends and gifting for the holidays.
An easy no-bake Southern treat to enjoy with a cup of tea or for Christmas gift giving!
Quick and easy for seasonal sipping and ideal for gift giving!
It comes together in five minutes and is ready to use in two months, improving as it ages.
‘Tis the Season to bake and give and I’m sharing some Christmas baking love with a giveaway!
To help bake your spirits bright . . .
One baker will receive a set of 6 Baking Spirits Bright Paper Loaf Pan Gift Sets;
3-piece cookie cutter set; Mrs. Claus Bake Shop cocktail napkins;
red and white chevron stripe kitchen towel and decorative sprinkles
A second baker will receive a Bake Shop 17-inch cookie sheet,
cooking rack, spatula and 2 cookie cutters
A third baker will receive a car with Christmas tree kitchen towel;
Rae Dunn Holly Jolly and Be Merry 12-piece Baking Cup and Pick Set;
Bake Shop 2-piece spatula and cookie cutter set
A fourth baker will receive a 9-inch square nonstick cake pan and Christmas tree dish towel
A fifth baker will receive a 9 x 13 baking pan and set of Rae Dunn Ho Ho Ho Baking Cups
A sixth baker will receive an Eat, Drink and Be Merry embroidered kitchen towel:
6-piece set of loaf baking pans; Candy Plaid Foaming Hand Soap;
Maggie Lyon Peppermint Crunch and candy cane and gingerbread man cookie cutters.
A seventh baker will receive a truck with tree kitchen towel;
6-piece paper loaf baking pans; Bake Shop truck with tree spatula and cookie cutter;
Martha Stewart gift tag set
An eighth baker will receive a 6-piece oven safe loaf baking pan set;
Berries & Pine Foaming Hand Soap; red & green plaid kitchen towel;
Bake Shop 3-piece cookie cutter set
And a ninth baker will receive a 17 x 12 silicone baking mat;
Christmas tree kitchen towel; set of 2 Christmas tree spatulas
and cookie cutter and reindeer and snowflake cookie cutter
To enter this giveaway for a chance to win and bake your spirits bright:
🎄 Leave a comment telling me your favorite Christmas cookie or recipe to bake for the holiday season.
🎄 Subscribe by email and let me know by comment. Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
🎄 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.)
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight December 5th.
Note: Your email address is never shared and used only to contact you if you are a winner. I recently had two winners I was unable to contact. Make sure you’re providing your current email address in the comment field and check your spam folder.
🎄Happy Baking!
Christmas would not be Christmas if I didn’t bake Noel’s a rich shortbread cookie with dried cranberries, pecans and or dried apricots. It’s an easy slice and bake cookie that can be made ahead and stored in fridge till you have some spare time to bake them.
I 📌several,of your recipes and will try some. this season. Such a generous give away. Thankyou Mary.
Hi there Mary ~ Happy Christmas season to you ! I wanted to sample all your cookies right through the screen. My personal favorite that I make every year without fail is a decorated sugar cookie ! It’s even better now with my grandkids helping. Hugs, Dorinda
Christmas Mice are something that I cannot leave out at Christmas. The penguins made with black olives are another favorite. Thank you for all of your beautiful posts. Mary
Cookies are a Christmas must! My favorite is candy cane cookies.
Looking forward to trying some of your recipes!
Hi Mary ~ I am a very long time subscriber of “Home is where the heart is” blog ~ Hugs, Dorinda
My FAVORITE Christmas cookies is a Mexican wedding cookie also known as a Russian teacake!
Thanks for your generous giveaway opportunity! Merry Christmas!
Oh, my goodness! What a plethora of goodies! My favorite cookie to bake over the Christmas season is a very simple sugar cookie that my son and I make and decorate together. So many happy memories we’ve made over the years baking together! I subscribed to your blog a while back, and I just pinned several of your recipes from this post. Thank you so much for offering this generous giveaway! God bless you with an amazing Christmas!
WOW! What a giveaway!! My fav thing to bake this time of year is my Cranberry Orange Nut Bread! I may have to try it with pistachios…One year I made 12 loaves for family and another bunch of loaves for friends…I have been a subscriber for many years…glad to see Nigela’s recipe here! GOOD LUCK TO ALL! And thanks for another exciting giveaway!
I pinned the Reindeer Corn Snacks…I make my own Cracker Jack and thought this might be a good addition to my candies! Thanks again!!
What beautiful cookie displays!!! Our family favorite are coconut macaroons with mini chocolate chips, they never last long. Thanks for sharing all these recipes!!
Oh my! What a fabulous opportunity you’ve given us. As a long time subscriber I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a huge giveaway!
Christmas wouldn’t be the same if I didn’t bake everyone’s favorites … cheese and sausage balls and monkey bread.
Thank you for the chance to be a lucky winner!!
Oh my goodness! What a beautiful post! I wish I could try each and every cookie. Your presentation is just beautiful. My go to Christmas cookie each year is my moms sugar cookies. I miss her so much and this is one way I can bring back some of the wonderful Christmas memories that I have of her. Thank you for this generous give away.
Wow Mary, you are so generous to offer so many lovely giveaways! My favorite Christmas cookies are Walnut Keyfleas. They are delicious! I have been a subscriber for many years. Thank you for all your lovely posts.
I pinned the Cinnamon Apple Fritter bread. It looks so yummy!
Hi Mary ~ I pinned a delicious cookie recipe from your post ! Hugs, Dorinda
You are so generous with not only your gifting, but with sharing your talent! Having been a lucky recipient last year, I’m excluding myself, but so enjoy your variety of recipes and gift-giving combinations. I need to make those snowball cookies. That recipe takes me back to nearly 40 yrs ago in my first house, and baking up a storm. 🌲❤️ God luxk to all your readers!
Hi Mary thank you for compiling this list! I see some goodies I definitely want to try. I always bake giant ginger snaps for Christmas. Makes the kitchen smell all warm and spicy!
I pinned reindeer snack mix!
My favorite cookie is white chocolate macadamia nut. My family loves my mini pecan pie bites. Thank you for the chance to win one of these goodies.
My grands would love the reindeer snack, looks like I need to make it for them!
I love a cookie recipe called “Mom’s Yummy Cookies” – made with honey graham crackers.
My favorite is sugar cookie cut out I made them with my Mom then again with my boys then my granddaughters, what great memories with flour and sprinkles all over.
Yes Im a subscriber!
My favorite thing to make is a Christmas roll cake. But I’d like to try several recipes you posted today.
Mary, all your cookies and treats look scrumptious. My favorite cookie is the old standby, Oatmeal Raisin”. We have a recipe my Grandmother used and have kept it in the family.
Lynne
I pinned orange coconut snowballs.
So many mouthwatering holiday treats Mary, this is an amazing round up! Your giveaway is so generous and you’ve found so many adorable things for holiday baking! I have been a lucky winner several times so I won’t enter today, and just enjoy the pretty photos and wonderful recipes!
My favorite Christmas cookies are peanut butter no bake cookies!
Melting Moments are my favorite holiday cookie – I color the dough for maximum “holiday-ish.”
I am a subscriber/follower of your blog
I pinned the cinnamon swirl apple fritter bread!
Forget Cyber Monday….just give me Mary Monday to start my week off perfectly!!!!! You are so incredibly amazing and inspiring and Ii have gotten and continue to use so many ideas of yours that have become family traditions! So my favorite Christmas cookie to bake is gingerbread men with my grandchildren…We call it Gingerbread Baking Day with the Grandchildren and have done this since they were very little. They get there and their place is set at the table…complete with homemade apron hung over the chair…Santa hat or reindeer headband..cute gingerbread plates and mugs with hot chocolate and baking and decorating ingredients and rolling pin ready to roll! They love and look forward to this every year….and they are 16 and 14. We would love some new inspiration or tools to use this year! Thanks as always for the daily dose of happiness you bring to so many of us! Merry Mary Christmas!!!!! Let the baking begin.
Mary…Perfect timing as I am baking this week to mail treats to the grands! Can’t wait to try several of these. Plus I always make a small gift for my bookclub and the cocoa is perfect! I posted a picture of the melted snowmen cookie on Pinterest. Your ideas are always so creative. Thank you! Peace.
Our family favorite baking includes cornflake green holly wreaths, Russian tea cake cookies, Amish sugar cookies and a few different new magazine/ or Pinterest picks each year. This year it’ll be the coconut wreath macaroons from your site.
I LOVE the eat drink and be merry embroidered dish towel!! Where did you purchase?
Mary, I just love reading your posts. I love your imagination and fun play to entertaining and cooking. My favorite Christmas cookie is one I have been making since I was a young girl with my mother. I continue to bake it each year, it is a Molasses cookie from my great grandmother ( 120 years old) always brings wonderful memories when I bake them. Tradition!
I pinned and am an avid subscriber to your posts.
Thank you Mary and Happy Christmas Season.
Smiles, Sue
Everything looks so delicious. You’ve just given me the perfect easy snowman cookies to take to a luncheon!!!
My favorite thing to make at Christmas is my Moms recipe for caramel corn…it’s totally addictive and friends need neighbors demand it! , lol. I pinned 3 of todays recipes and look forward to trying them. Thanks.
My favorite holiday recipe is my great grandmother’s fig cookies. Every year my mom and I spend a couple of days making these labor intensive treats.
What really nice gifts. My favorite receipe at Christmas is jam blackberry cake with Carmel icing.
I want to make all the cookies and bread. I will only skip the peanut butter ones because I am allergic. The cranberry cake will be just for me! My favorite recipe in the past was thumbprint cookies with Nutella. Can’t wait to try your thumbprint cookies. I will share this on my Facebook page and not for the first time.
I have tried many of your recipes over the years and impressed my women’s group with them! My favorite Christmas cookie from childhood (and really the one my Mom made most often) is sand tarts. Mom always made them in a crescent shape.
We love Hermits, with lots of candied fruit and molasses. The flavor and texture takes us back to an old world Christmas. The scent makes our holiday home light gleam. Tradition and family is all Important this time of year.
Mary, All the baked goods look delicious. My favorite cookie is the Neiman Marcus chocolate chip cookie recipe and fudge. Your smorgasbord cookies are similar and I’m going to try baking those this year. Clara❤️
Mary , I love to bake and my favorite Christmas cookie is sugar cookie cutouts and decorate them . You always have great recipes and I pinned your no bake coconut-orange snowballs and look forward to making them !!!
Spritz cookies are a must around our house at Christmas time. I like to make them in the shape of a tree and add sprinkles to each one. Love your photos, absolutely beautiful!!!
I pinned several recipes and your post reminded me to include nut clusters on my to do list along with peppermint bark. Clara❤️
Delicious!
I “bake” homemade Cracker Jacks! A family favorite! It is especially nice when my son continues his tradition of stirring the popcorn, which has to be done every fifteen minutes.
Mary, so many beautiful cookies and darling ideas. I love the melted snowmen!!! I often bake my grandmother’s tea cake cookies which are simple sugar cookies to roll and cut into shapes. So good! I like them plain, not decorated, but of course the decorated cookies are so pretty! Happy Baking!
Beautiful pics of Christmas cookies. You always inspire me. For many years I made cut-out and iced Christmas cookies with my grandmother’s tea cake recipe. Don’t do those much anymore, but do make son’s favorite cookie, soft Pumpkin Cookies with orange icing. I sprinkle them with red and green sprinkles to make them look “Christmasy.”
Love all the yummy cookie pics. You always inspire me. For many years when my son was small, we made and decorated cut-out Christmas cookies with my grandmother’s tea cake recipe. Now I make his favorite Pumpkin Cookies with Orange Icing. For Christmas I sprinkle them with red and green tiny Christmas tree sprinkles. Thanks for all the great give-away items!
Nothing says Christmas like a chewy Ginger cookie. (Actually I like Ginger Snaps too!) That heavenly smell wafting through the house while they’re baking is wonderful during the holidays. And taking a bite of that chewy, spicy, sweet treat followed by a sip of a steaming mug of hot coffee or apple cider is the perfect accompaniment to a roaring fire!
Thanks for all the treat recipes Mary and Happy Holidays!
P.S. I pinned your Apple Fritter Bread recipe. Can’t wait to try it.
All of your treats sound amazing – I pinned the Bourbon Pecan Gingerbread Cookies with Bourbon Glaze, the Chewy Chunky Sweet and Salty Smorgasbord Cookies, the Cranberry Orange Pistachio Loaves and the Collection of all the Recipes. Thanks so much Mary! Happy Holidays!
I’m a long time subscriber of your blog and enjoy it so much. I like to make gingerbread boys and girls for the holidays for sweet treats, and Chex Mix for a savory treat. I pinned the Cranberry Orange Pistachio Loaves recipe and the Pecan Bourbon Balls recipe to my Pinterest board “Recipes – Christmas”. Thank you for offering us such a generous giveaway. May your Christmas season be blessed.
I’ve been a long time email subscriber and look forward to the holiday recipe bundles every year. Last year I made the Cranberry Orange Bread for gifts and they were well received. Hard to choose a favorite holiday cookie, but Jam Thumbprints are a favorite, so I want to try these pretty Red Velvet Thumbprints this year and the Apple Fritter Bread. Yum!! Thanks for the inspiration!
My favorite cookies to bake are Rollo Soft Chocolate chip! Soft and chewy with pudding in the recipe!
Well if this doesn’t put you in the mood nothing will. I have used several of your recipes and all have been good. Fun too. Guess my favorite is a pumpkin roll but I do love all cookies. Thx for the opportunity. Cherry
I also pinned the Cranberry Orange Pistachio loaf recipe. I have lots of frozen cranberries that would be great for this!
My recipe for Taffy’s Star Cookies they are named for my cat who passed in 2006 i started making the cookies in 1996 and she was only 7 months old the recipe is over 125 years old it’s a lemon vanilla roll out cookie that you top with an egg wash they are the best i made them only in a star shape and i let her have a taste of the points i know cookies are not for cats but she asked so i let her taste it she talked to me and she never talked so ever since then i only make them as a star every christmas and i names them Taffy’s Star Cookies everyone tells me they are the best cookie they ever had i think it’s the love i still feel for her
An absolutely stunning visual posting to delight the senses. You’ve got me thinking cookies now :) I think my favorite are those owls – how cute are they! I’ll be trying the apple fritter bread. Have been subscribed for a number of years and pin a favorite – heavens yes and more than one :)
My favorite Christmas goodie to prepare is Hay Stacks. I’ve been making them for 40 years.
Love the orange snowball cookies. Made them for the first time last year for neighbor gifts and everyone loved them.
I love to make Cranberry Orange Shortbread cookies during the holidays. They are easy to make, can be frozen, sliced and baked as needed (great for when unexpected guests drop by) and best of all, delicious!!
So many yummy cookies & breads. I am a long time follower. I pinned the little mice cookies. I plan to try to make all the cookies & breads for family & friends.
I always make my favorite pumpkin bread for the holidays and I load them down with chocolate chips. I’ve been a long time subscriber and I pinned the Bake Shop cookie sheet with the spatula and cookie cutters. Thank you for always giving me inspiration!
Barbara I always make some sour cream sugar cookies and decorate them. I have been with you for quite some time. I pinned the candy mice. I made them for my residents at a retirement home. Always enjoy your posts
Mary, I’m a recent recipient of your Halloween giveaway so I will excuse myself from this event. I think it’s simply the best when neighbors drop by with an assortment of homemade treats! You have provided a terrific assortment of treats for me to enjoy baking and sharing with friends and neighbors. Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving!
Mary thank you for your very generous contest. All the recipes look delicious, but my favorite is the Gingerbread Bourbon pecan cookies. They sound divine. My favorite cookie to make each year are the Argentine alfajores. They are crispy, sweet & gluten free too.
Merry Christmas to you & your readers!!!
My family always looks forward to the Neiman Marcus cookies, and homemade Chex mix. Subscribed! Pinned the cute cherry mice. Thanks for all the sweet ideas!
I want to make them all, but our favorite cookie is chocolate peppermint. Love receiving all your posts.
My favorite treat to make is the chocolate cherry mice. I had such fun making these with my nephew one year. These are so cute and make everyone smile.
I pinned a no-bake snowball cookie recipe – thanks!
I have read your blog for many years and I subscribe by email now. Cheers!
What wonderful recipes and visuals ! I am now in the mood to make Christmas cookies . Thanks Mary !!
These all look delicious!!! Every year for Christmas, I have to make peanut butter fudge! My whole family loves it, and we can’t go through the Christmas season without a couple of batches! I’ve been a long time subscriber to your blog and look forward to every one!!! Thanks for the generous giveaways.
I just finished making a delicious cookie for a Christmas gathering next week. It’s a chocolate cookie with a peppermint kiss in the middle of the warm cookie. After it cools and sets, both milk chocolate and white chocolate are drizzled on top. I have pinned the no-bake chocolate peanut butter bar recipe.
Thanks for this start to my baking season!
My favorite Christmas cookie/candy recipe is Creole Kisses made of cornflakes and meringue. I also make a Carolina Trifle… it’s become a tradition!
I subscribe by email.
What a lovely give-away! My favorite treat to make for Christmas isn’t sweet, it’s the classic sausage and cheese balls. My family loves them. But my daughter made an eggnog cake at Thanksgiving that may well become a family favorite, too, so I think that would be my choice for a sweet treat.
I subscribe by email. Thanks!
I pinned your “20+ recipes” picture to my Christmas Pinterest board.
Your cookie look wonderful! I will probably end up pinning them all but for now, I pinned the Christmas Mice!
Hi Mary! Thanks for the chance to win these incredible gifts. My favorite Christmas cookie is shortbread with sprinkles. :)
Your post is the perfect kick-off for the Christmas season! It’s not Christmas at our house until we have fixed rum balls and a “showstopper” cake – usually a Lane Cake or Yule Log. But, I’d be happy baking everything on your roundup. In fact, I may make one of your recipes tonight…as post-Thanksgiving-dessert-withdrawal treat! Thanks for the lovely post and incredible giveaway!
Oh my goodness, Mary, you are to generous in your giveaways. I have been a lucky recipient before so I will pass. I just bought some coconut to make my macaroons, but I may have to make your darling wreaths. I’d like to make every single recipe you’ve shared on your round up! Thank you! ❤️🎄❤️
Our Holiday tradition with the grandchildren is a Christmas Tea. I bake a basic sugar cookie recipe using holiday cutters and mix up colored frosting. The children have a blast decorating the cookies and then we serve them with tea. I hope they will never outgrow this tradition (my husband hasn’t!)
One of my favs are those Owl Cookies, made them last year and I got great comments about them. Thanks.
I pinned the peanut butter bars & I appreciate your direct and straightforward directions.
So many great ideas and inspiration, Mary!! My favorite recipe to make for Christmas is Christmas Kiss cookies and chocolate fudge.
I’m a longtime subscriber to your blog and I posted on my Pinterest page….thank you for the opportunity!
I’m a subscriber, I pinned the red velvet picture and I love to make peppermint pinwheel cookies! Thanks for the giveaway!
It wouldn’t be Christmas without baking! My favorite cookie is short bread dipped in chocolate 😊 all of your recipes look delicious. I pinned 3-4 and can’t wait to try them.
I enjoy your post and look forward to seeing your creativity. Thanks for sharing
My favorite Christmas time cookie is the spritz…it’s small, buttery and easy to make!
My daughter and I make gingerbread cookies every Christmas and use coastal cookie cutters to create and decorate octopi, crabs, lighthouses, and sand castles. It’s amazing how festive they look and how good they taste. I already subscribe.