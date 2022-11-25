Happy Friday, I hope you had a wonderful and delicious Thanksgiving!

I’m sharing a book to kick off the holiday season full of beautiful and delicious inspiration:

Christmas with Southern Living 2022,

from the editors at Southern Living, warm and welcoming holiday recipes

and creative ideas for decorating, entertaining, and handmade gifts.

Discover fun and creative new ways to decorate, entertain, and handcraft gifts for the holidays. Sparkling menus and easy décor ideas, along with more than 100 brand-new recipes from the professionals of the South’s most trusted kitchen, make entertaining a breeze for celebrations of all sizes. Inside, the editors of Southern Living reveal their favorite cooking tips and make-ahead secrets that take the pressure off hosting and put the focus on family and friends. There is also a special gifts-from-the-kitchen section with recipes for treats to wrap and share. More than 200 photographs show off dazzling holiday decorations and table settings to try, plus inspired designs for holiday wreaths, trees, centerpieces, and mantel arrangements. Christmas with Southern Living is the go-to resource for everything you need to make your holiday bright.

I’ve been a Southern Living fan and magazine subscriber for 30+ years and shared

over 60 Southern Living recipes here on my blog.

The Christmas with Southern Living 2022 edition does not disappoint and is one of their best

in recent years. It’s divided into 3 sections: Decorate, Entertain, Savor & Share

In the Decorate: A Holiday Lookbook section. . .

I loved this table with mix of fine china and silver on weathered wood table. . .

Nothing says Christmas like evergreens or the glossy,

dark green foliage of magnolia. . .

For the season of gathering, “Board Meetings” food boards that have moved beyond

the standard meats and cheeses, making it easy to entertain . . .

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this Delta Dessert Board with Mississippi Mud Cake Squares,

Twice Salted White Chocolate Toffee or Peppermint Pinwheels

Or enjoy the flavors of New Orleans with a

Creole Brunch Board.

I was intrigued by the Grits Waffle Bites with Bacon Praline Syrup!

With Thanksgiving this week Prosciutto Wrapped Turkey Roulade

and Hasselback Potato Casserole caught my eye . . .

Along with recipes for Apple-Pecan Wild Rice Dressing

and Green Beans with Candied Pecans and Maple Vinaigrette.

How about Flaky Skillet Pot Pie with squares of puff pastry

for an easy topping and cold weather comfort food?

Nothing says the holidays like peppermint and

Chocolaty Peppermint Cheesecake

is a show-stopper of a dessert!

I love mini desserts and Mini Raspberry Pies with a creamy lemon filling look tempting,

as well as Green and Red Velvet Swirl Bundt Cake featured on the cover.

The ‘Snacktastic’ section features recipes and gifts from the kitchen. . .

Rosemary-Bacon Nut Mix, Smoked Gouda Shortbread with variations

for Pimiento Cheese Shortbread, Pecan-and-Thyme

or Bacon, Bourbon and Benne Seed Shortbread were a few I want to try.

Along with recipes you’ll find some helpful test kitchen tips Southern Living sprinkled though the pages:

– How to clean sheet pans with baking soda and hydrogen peroxide;

– Using your slow cooker as a warming drawer for plates and bowls;

– A handy general oven-to-slow cooker conversion guide.

‘Tis the season to bake and give and you’ll

also find the scoop on perfect sugar cookies!

Looking for more holiday recipes?

Find 30+ Season’s Eatings Recipes for your Holiday Entertaining, HERE.

You’ll find everything from appetizers and party bites,

to cocktails and cookies, food gifts and more!

