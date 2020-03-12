DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones

Easter Treat and Candy Cones are as fun to make as they are to receive. Everybunny will love these affordable party favors crafted from scrapbook paper and filled with candy and Easter treats.
Easter is a month away and I’m sharing a fun DIY and party favor! These Easter candy cones are fun to assemble and go together quickly once you have all your supplies gathered together.
I picked up this scrapbook paper pad at Michaels. You can also buy single sheets of scrapbook paper in every pattern imaginable at Michaels and Hobby Lobby. These cones would be fun to create for any holiday, birthday or celebration!
Most scrapbook paper and pads comes in 12 inch sheets. I cut the paper into 8 x 8 inch squares, which are the rolled part of the cone using the same method as with my Halloween Treat Cones.
I like some pattern on the inside of the top of cone so the white back of the paper isn’t visible. I glued a 4 x 8 inch piece of paper to the back of the 8 x 8 piece of paper with a glue stick so it would lay nice and flat and add some pattern to the inside of the top of the cone when rolled. If you can find double-sided scrapbook paper, you can skip this step.
You can get one cone out of 12 x 12 sheet of scrapbook paper. I like to mix and match patterns so if you’re assembling 4 or more cones you can swap out the different papers easily without any waste. From one 12 x 12 sheet, cut an 8 x 8 square, a 4 x 8 rectangle and (2) 2 x 12 strips. I only used 1 strip per cone, so you’ll have an extra strip and pattern to play with.
After gluing your 4 x 8 inch rectangle to the back of the paper, roll your 8″ square into a cone, overlapping the edges slightly. I used a binder clip to help the cones keep their shape while gluing, with a glue gun as it dries quickly.
Tip: When using a hot glue gun, have an emergency glass of ice water available in case you get hot glue on your fingers. . . *ouch*
After the cones were glued together, I glued some silver tinsel ribbon from my gift wrap stash to the front of the cones to cover the seam. It adds a decorative vintage touch and helps conceal any extra glue that might show on the seam of your cone. Use the ribbon, decorative braid, rickrack or trim of your choice.
Use a hole punch on the sides of your cone and thread your chenille stems through the holes, wrapping the ends to secure it. I used three chenille stems twisted together per cone.
I accordion pleated the 2 inch strips of paper from my trimmed scrapbook sheets, gluing a pleated paper ‘cuff’ along the top of the cones.
Now the fun begins, decorating your cones! I found all kinds of goodies on the scrapbook aisle of the craft store. All the scrapbooking decals and stickers were 40% off at Michaels when I was there. Download their mobile app to your smartphone so you have their weekly coupon when you shop.
Now you’re ready to fill your cones with some paper shred or Easter grass and assorted candy and treats!
I picked up some Lindt mini milk chocolate bunnies and chicks and chocolate eggs at Target.
This is a fun craft you can do in an afternoon. They come together quickly if you work in an assembly-line fashion, cutting your paper, gluing your cones and tying on the handles before decorating.
Make sure you have a fresh / new glue stick to glue your paper together as an older one loses its ‘stick’.
If you don’t want to go out to hunt up your supplies, you can find cute Easter scrapbook paper pads and supplies on Amazon.
