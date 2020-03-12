DIY, Easter

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones

by  • 34 Comments

Easter Treat and Candy Cones are as fun to make as they are to receive. Everybunny will love these affordable party favors crafted from scrapbook paper and filled with candy and Easter treats.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

Easter is a month away and I’m sharing a fun DIY and party favor! These Easter candy cones are fun to assemble and go together quickly once you have all your supplies gathered together.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

I picked up this scrapbook paper pad at Michaels. You can also buy single sheets of scrapbook paper in every pattern imaginable at Michaels and Hobby Lobby. These cones would be fun to create for any holiday, birthday or celebration!

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

Most scrapbook paper and pads comes in 12 inch sheets. I cut the paper into 8 x 8 inch squares, which are the rolled part of the cone using the same method as with my Halloween Treat Cones.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

I like some pattern on the inside of the top of cone so the white back of the paper isn’t visible. I glued a 4 x 8 inch piece of paper to the back of the 8 x 8 piece of paper with a glue stick so it would lay nice and flat and add some pattern to the inside of the top of the cone when rolled. If you can find double-sided scrapbook paper, you can skip this step.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

You can get one cone out of 12 x 12 sheet of scrapbook paper. I like to mix and match patterns so if you’re assembling 4 or more cones you can swap out the different papers easily without any waste. From one 12 x 12 sheet, cut an 8 x 8 square, a 4 x 8 rectangle and (2) 2 x 12 strips.  I only used 1 strip per cone, so you’ll have an extra strip and pattern to play with.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

After gluing your 4 x 8 inch rectangle to the back of the paper, roll your 8″ square into a cone, overlapping the edges slightly. I used a binder clip to help the cones keep their shape while gluing, with a glue gun as it dries quickly.

Tip: When using a hot glue gun, have an emergency glass of ice water available in case you get hot glue on your fingers. . . *ouch*

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

After the cones were glued together, I glued some silver tinsel ribbon from my gift wrap stash to the front of the cones to cover the seam.  It adds a decorative vintage touch and helps conceal any extra glue that might show on the seam of your cone. Use the ribbon, decorative braid, rickrack or trim of your choice.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

Use a hole punch on the sides of your cone and thread your chenille stems through the holes, wrapping the ends to secure it. I used three chenille stems twisted together per cone.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

I accordion pleated the 2 inch strips of paper from my trimmed scrapbook sheets, gluing a pleated paper ‘cuff’ along the top of the cones.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

Now the fun begins, decorating your cones! I found all kinds of goodies on the scrapbook aisle of the craft store. All the scrapbooking decals and stickers were 40% off at Michaels when I was there. Download their mobile app to your smartphone so you have their weekly coupon when you shop.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

Now you’re ready to fill your cones with some paper shred or Easter grass and assorted candy and treats!

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

I picked up some Lindt mini milk chocolate bunnies and chicks and chocolate eggs at Target.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

This is a fun craft you can do in an afternoon. They come together quickly if you work in an assembly-line fashion, cutting your paper, gluing your cones and tying on the handles before decorating.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

Make sure you have a fresh / new glue stick to glue your paper together as an older one loses its ‘stick’.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

If you don’t want to go out to hunt up your supplies, you can find cute Easter scrapbook paper pads and supplies on Amazon.

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

The winners of my Hopping into Spring Giveaway are

Ellen Stillabower and Katie Sherman!

Hopping into Spring Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescapes

I’ll be in touch by email and get your plates to you.

Thanks to all who entered!

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

Update: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, order your supplies online and follow the CDC’s guidelines to prevent illness.

Michaels recently added free curbside pick up. Details here.

Stay safe! ♥

DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #easter #diy #craft #candy

  34 comments for “DIY Easter Treat + Candy Cones

  1. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    March 12, 2020 at 7:06 am

    They turned out sweet Mary! I love the accordion tops:@)

    Reply
  2. Everyday Living
    March 12, 2020 at 7:32 am

    Mary, the Easter cones are so adorable. This would be such a fun craft with my granddaughter. Congrats to your winners. Happy Thursday, it is another day of rain here☔️☔️☔️

    Reply
  3. Sandi Allen
    March 12, 2020 at 7:50 am

    These are adorable, This would be a fun craft to make with some of my residents at the nursing home where I work. Thank you for sharing.
    Congratulations to the winners of the Easter plates!

    Reply
  4. A quiet life
    March 12, 2020 at 8:01 am

    Looks like a fun cute project, we all could use something sweet in our lives now 😁

    Reply
  5. Ann Woleben
    March 12, 2020 at 8:15 am

    Love these Easter treats ~ thank you for the ideas. Congratulations to the winners of the Easter plates! What fun! Stay healthy, Mary~

    Reply
  6. Katie Sherman
    March 12, 2020 at 8:19 am

    Mary, Your cones turned out SO adorable!! 🐰🐣 I’m thrilled to be a winner and look forward to your posts. Thank you again and stay safe!

    Reply
  7. Susan B
    March 12, 2020 at 8:42 am

    The Easter cones look beautiful Mary. You are so creative!! I love all the Spring colors and textures, it brought some much needed cheer into this unsettled and cloudy Thursday morning.Praying that we all stay healthy.

    Reply
  8. Kitty
    March 12, 2020 at 8:51 am

    Your Easter cones are just darling, Mary! I have some scrapbook paper here and I could make some of these right now. Who wouldn’t love receiving one of these as a gift, and filled with goodies! Congratulations to the winners of your giveaway! Thank you for the tutorial. 🐰 🍭 🍬🐰

    Reply
  9. Robyn Henningsen
    March 12, 2020 at 9:01 am

    I love these. They are adorable !!! These would be fun to make with the littles!

    Reply
  10. Dorinda Selke
    March 12, 2020 at 9:16 am

    Mary I cannot wait to make these for my Easter Brunch !! I have to get started soon bc I have to make 11 of them!! So excited to go to Michael’s and Joann’s to find cute paper and stickers!! Thanks for such a fun craft. Hugs, Dorinda

    Reply
  11. Linda R
    March 12, 2020 at 9:40 am

    LOVE the cones!!

    Reply
  12. Anne Marie
    March 12, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Your candy cones are really cute! Thanks for the tutorial!

    Reply
  13. Clara
    March 12, 2020 at 10:22 am

    These are adorable Mary. Congratulations to the winners! Enjoy your day. Clara ♥️

    Reply
  14. Linda Primmer
    March 12, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Super cute idea, so festive for Easter. Lovely tutorials as well Mary. Congrats to the winners.

    Reply
  15. Katherine
    March 12, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Absolutely the cutest Easter cones ever! You are so creative. Thanks for sharing
    the details for making these. I want to make some for family and some special friends.

    Reply
  16. Cyndi Raines
    March 12, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    Aren’t they darling! Love all the paper patterns and the added tinsel to cover the seam. The pleated cuff tops it off with the cute decals. Oh, so cute! Thanks for spreading some Easter cheer! 🐇🐣🐇🐰🐑

    Reply
    • Cyndi Raines
      March 12, 2020 at 8:25 pm

      Meant to also say congratulation to the winners! Enjoy! 🐇🐰🐑

      Reply
  17. Rita C.
    March 12, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Mary, those are so cute, and truly, made with love (time-consuming!) Congrats to the dish winners!

    Reply
  18. gaiainaction
    March 12, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    I too loved them right away and could make some for my grandchildren as an Easter treat. Thanks Mary you are always full of great ideas <3

    Reply
  19. Marion
    March 12, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Your Easter project is lovely. Thank You for sharing. Congratulations Ellen and Katie.
    Marilyn,Joan and Marion

    Reply
  20. Anne Scholz
    March 12, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    I can hardly wait to make these cones. A wonderful “how to” presentation. Please tell me the name of the floral tablecloth in the rabbit plate winners notice. I’ve loved it when you first used it. Is it a Ralph Lauren ? Thanks for sharing your talents. You’re the best! 🐰🐇🐇

    Reply
    • Mary
      March 12, 2020 at 5:18 pm

      Thanks Anne, I hope you enjoy making them!
      The tablecloth is by Cynthia Rowley. I found it at HomeGoods several years ago.❤️🌸🐇🐣

      Reply
  21. Ellen
    March 12, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    LOVE THE CONES!! What a cute Easter idea!! And, THANK YOU! I’m very excited to be the winner of the rabbit plates! Can’t wait to get them and I’ll have to decorate early for Easter..Again, thank you!!

    Reply
  22. the Painted Apron
    March 13, 2020 at 8:59 am

    These couldn’t be cuter Mary! I am crazy about the accordian pleated collars, and all the bling! Just adorable and what a great tutorial! These will bring a lot of smiles I’m sure! 🍭🐰💕 Congrats to the bunny plate winners!
    Jenna

    Reply
  23. Sue
    March 13, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    So, so cute! I can’t wait to make these myself. thank you for the endless supply of great ideas!

    Reply
  24. Deb
    March 13, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Just adorable and so festive! I’m thinking of of using them at place settings for Easter dinner. Congrats winners!

    Reply
  25. Sandi Magle
    March 14, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    These are adorable….I had to pin a bunch to make with my Grandgirl and D-in-Law….they love fiddling with paper! Great way to use up the pastel papers I don’t use for anything!

    Reply
  26. Pingback: Welcoming Spring on the Porch + Practicing Self-Care – Home is Where the Boat Is
  27. Sarah
    March 16, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    Mary, these are so adorable. I’m saving this in my files. No reason to make them this year, but perhaps another time. I know two little girls who would think this was fun. I’m not much of a crafter these days. I’ll stitch to my needlework.

    Reply
  28. Michelle
    March 17, 2020 at 10:34 am

    These cones are adorable! I love the paper you used. Filling them with treats is such a sweet idea!

    Reply
  29. Patti @ Pandora's Box
    March 17, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    Such a sweet idea – and for every holiday and celebration!!

    Reply
  30. misschristinas
    April 6, 2020 at 8:08 am

    Great post, thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  31. ruthie-hulme
    April 7, 2020 at 11:18 am

    beautiful idea, really like it! nice one :)

    Reply
  32. Shahin Qumar
    April 10, 2020 at 9:15 am

    Beautiful

    Reply

