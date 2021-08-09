Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape

Happy Monday!
Welcome to a little Halloween in August and another installment of Rod and Rowena’s adventures!
In case you need one, here’s a refresher:
Rod and Rowena are the skeleton crew at Hawthorne Gardens
where Rod is the Master Gardener.
Rod and Rowena came out of the closet early this year to to lend a hand
and help with the deadheading, watering, weeding around the Potting Shed.
Rod enjoys the fresh air and working outdoors as his doctor
told him the sunshine and Vitamin D is good for his bones.
Rowena has a passion for flowers and loves to set a pretty table!
Rod and Rowena’s anniversary is later this month so she pulled out her wedding china
in celebration and for some alfresco dining.
Rowena was all aflutter over the Limelight Hydrangeas in bloom. . .
She cut some hydrangeas for a centerpiece for the table.
Rod and Rowena are both wine enthusiasts and
enjoy a tipple with lunch or in the afternoon.
Rod doesn’t have a lazy bone in his body and Rowena had to talk him
into taking a break from his gardening chores. . .
Once Rowena laid down the law and told him there will be no weeding
during drinking hours, he was able to kick back and relax.
Rowena’s motto is ‘Wine is Cheaper than Therapy’. . .
Rod recommends Hob Nob Wicked Chardonnay for an afternoon tipple . . .
He can’t hold his drink like he used to, but finds it refreshing and bright, with
a present vanilla forward taste with flavors of tropical fruit, pear, and hazelnut.
It’s medium in body with creamy oak that leaves a delightful finish!
Rod and Rowena are dog lovers . . .
Meet Bona Lisa, who they recently adopted from the local shelter.
Bona Lisa is a happy pup who loves her bones and treats!
Table Details:
Skeletons / Grandin Road, several years ago
Skeleton Dog / Amazon
Tablecloth / April Cornell, HomeGoods, several years ago
Dinner Plates / Lenox Melli Mello Eliza Stripe, HomeGoods, several years ago, used here
‘Til Death Do Us Part Salad Plates, Royal Stafford / HomeGoods, recently
Butterfly Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs Butterfly Garden, several years ago, used here
Chargers / Pier 1, many years ago
No Weeding During Drinking Hours Sign / The Depot at Gibson Mill, several years ago
Pitcher / Merletto White Scalloped Pitcher, Arte Italica, used here
Jardin De Fleurs Pillow / Amazon
MacKenzie-Childs Morning Glory Gardening Tool Set / Amazon
Thanks for indulging my love of Halloween, skellie humor and bad puns. . .
Rod and Rowena hope this tickled your funny bone today!
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
This is a hoot! Loved it for a Monday morning.
What a hilarious way to start Monday!! Well done
Too cute! What a charming couple!
Such a fun post. I love Rod and Rowena. So whimsical!
I love your “skellie” humor!
Fabulous Mary! I love how you’ve extended a little Halloween fun to other seasons and I’m glad Bona Lisa found a good home:@) I think Rod should do a seasonal wine review and Rowena sounds like my kind of girl… I might need one of those signs!!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I bet you laughed the whole time you were arranging Rod, Rowena & Bona Lisa!!! I know I was laughing so hard while reading!! This needs to be a book!! Thank you for a happy Halloween start to the week!!
As always your Rod and Rowena posts are a riot! And Bona Lisa is a hoot. Thanks for starting my morning with a smile.
Mary….Your sense of humor and creativity is delightful! I love Halloween and caught myself thinking about decorating for it the other day but then reminded myself not to wish my time away. I love starting ( well not starting as I now literally get up with the chickens to feed my six hens) my week with you and your amazing pictures and thoughtful words. Have a great day! Peace to all.
Mary, what a fun way to start off a Monday with the antics of Rod and Rowena! The lovely (🤣) couple have now adopted Bona Lisa, I am sure that will provide more bone tickling fun! Have a wonderful week!
Rod and Rowena always bring a smile and reminds me our favorite season is coming: fall! It’s really not so unreasonable to see these two as last week, many craft stores have stocked their shelves with Halloween paraphernalia. Thanks for giving us all something to enjoy this morning and and look forward to a couple of months.
What a fun post Mary! I love Rod and Rowena. Bona Lisa is a nice addition too. Your tablescape is perfect for celebrating Rod and Rowena’s special day. We love your sense of humor! Enjoy your week. It’s going to be soooo hot. Clara❤️
😂😂😂💕💕💕
I love the garden sign that is in the shape of a hand that says “welcome to our garden”. Where might I found one of those?
Oh Mary you never fail to put a smile on my face. If it isn’t the pooches it’s Rob and Rowena and your marvelous sense of style and humor. Thank you for being you.
Mary
“TOTALLY AWESOME”
Great way to start the day…..
Love it ALL!
Happy Monday!
Thank you for the smiles today.
Oh my!! Love your creativity!!
So much fun Mary
What a fun post and perfect way to begin the week. Love the humor-so refreshing in these chaotic times. Am planning on “adopting” a Bona Lisa of my own. Must think of an original name. Since I don’t have your creativity, it’s a difficult task for me. Love Rowena’s motto! Thanks so much for sharing this lighthearted way to begin the day!
This was hilarious! I’m so glad to see Rod wearing a hat to prevent skin cancer. Naturally,Rowena’s hat pulls double-duty as fashion and sun protector. Have you thought about a monthly posting of Rod and Rowena? Or do their bones need to rest during their off season?
Thank you for the smiles Rod and Rowena.
What fun it was to look at this page! I love your creativity and eye for detail! Good job!
haha, I LOVE the weeding sign, and I’m up for a glass of wine just about any time! Who knew you could mix skeletons with beautiful flowers and butterflies! Great fun Mary! Happy Anniversary to Rod and Rowena!
Jenna
Rod seriously needs to put some meat on those bones if he expects to hold his liquor. This is hilarious. I wouldn’t be able to wait if I had found such cute salad plates to complement the couple. A little Halloween in August is perfect. Love those dinner plates too!
Thank you for getting me excited about my favorite holiday..Halloween!!!!
I love it!