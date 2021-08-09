Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape

Happy Monday!

Welcome to a little Halloween in August and another installment of Rod and Rowena’s adventures!

In case you need one, here’s a refresher:

Rod and Rowena are the skeleton crew at Hawthorne Gardens

where Rod is the Master Gardener.

Rod and Rowena came out of the closet early this year to to lend a hand

and help with the deadheading, watering, weeding around the Potting Shed.

Rod enjoys the fresh air and working outdoors as his doctor

told him the sunshine and Vitamin D is good for his bones.

Rowena has a passion for flowers and loves to set a pretty table!

Rod and Rowena’s anniversary is later this month so she pulled out her wedding china

in celebration and for some alfresco dining.

Rowena was all aflutter over the Limelight Hydrangeas in bloom. . .

She cut some hydrangeas for a centerpiece for the table.

Rod and Rowena are both wine enthusiasts and

enjoy a tipple with lunch or in the afternoon.

Rod doesn’t have a lazy bone in his body and Rowena had to talk him

into taking a break from his gardening chores. . .

Once Rowena laid down the law and told him there will be no weeding

during drinking hours, he was able to kick back and relax.

Rowena’s motto is ‘Wine is Cheaper than Therapy’. . .

Rod recommends Hob Nob Wicked Chardonnay for an afternoon tipple . . .

He can’t hold his drink like he used to, but finds it refreshing and bright, with

a present vanilla forward taste with flavors of tropical fruit, pear, and hazelnut.

It’s medium in body with creamy oak that leaves a delightful finish!

Rod and Rowena are dog lovers . . .

Meet Bona Lisa, who they recently adopted from the local shelter.

Bona Lisa is a happy pup who loves her bones and treats!

Table Details:

Skeletons / Grandin Road, several years ago

Skeleton Dog / Amazon

Tablecloth / April Cornell, HomeGoods, several years ago

Dinner Plates / Lenox Melli Mello Eliza Stripe, HomeGoods, several years ago, used here

‘Til Death Do Us Part Salad Plates, Royal Stafford / HomeGoods, recently

Butterfly Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs Butterfly Garden, several years ago, used here

Chargers / Pier 1, many years ago

No Weeding During Drinking Hours Sign / The Depot at Gibson Mill, several years ago

Pitcher / Merletto White Scalloped Pitcher, Arte Italica, used here

Jardin De Fleurs Pillow / Amazon

MacKenzie-Childs Morning Glory Gardening Tool Set / Amazon

Thanks for indulging my love of Halloween, skellie humor and bad puns. . .

Rod and Rowena hope this tickled your funny bone today!

