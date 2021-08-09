Dishes, Flowers, Halloween, Tablescape

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape

by  • 27 Comments

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Happy Monday!

Welcome to a little Halloween in August and another installment of Rod and Rowena’s adventures!

Halloween in August: Skeleton Gardener | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween

In case you need one, here’s a refresher:

Rod and Rowena are the skeleton crew at Hawthorne Gardens

where Rod is the Master Gardener.

Halloween in August: Skeletons in the Garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween

 Rod and Rowena came out of the closet early this year to to lend a hand

and help with the deadheading, watering, weeding around the Potting Shed.

Halloween in August: Skeletons in the Garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween

Rod enjoys the fresh air and working outdoors as his doctor

told him the sunshine and Vitamin D is good for his bones.

Halloween in August: Skeleton in the Garden | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween

Rowena has a passion for flowers and loves to set a pretty table!

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Rod and Rowena’s anniversary is later this month so she pulled out her wedding china

in celebration and for some alfresco dining.

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Rowena was all aflutter over the Limelight Hydrangeas in bloom. . .

Limelight hydrangeas and Easter tiger swallowtail butterfly | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #butterfly #flowers #garden

She cut some hydrangeas for a centerpiece for the table.

Limelight hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #flowers

Rod and Rowena are both wine enthusiasts and

enjoy a tipple with lunch or in the afternoon.

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Rod doesn’t have a lazy bone in his body and Rowena had to talk him

into taking a break from his gardening chores. . .

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Once Rowena laid down the law and told him there will be no weeding

during drinking hours, he was able to kick back and relax.

There will be no weeding during drinking hours | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Rowena’s motto is ‘Wine is Cheaper than Therapy’. . .

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Rod recommends Hob Nob Wicked Chardonnay for an afternoon tipple . . .

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

He can’t hold his drink like he used to, but finds it refreshing and bright, with

 a present vanilla forward taste with flavors of tropical fruit, pear, and hazelnut.

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

It’s medium in body with creamy oak that leaves a delightful finish!

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Rod and Rowena are dog lovers . . .

I just want to drink wine and pet my dog | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Meet Bona Lisa, who they recently adopted from the local shelter.

Skeleton Dog "Bona Lisa" | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Bona Lisa is a happy pup who loves her bones and treats!

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Gardening spade with flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Table Details:

Skeletons / Grandin Road, several years ago

Skeleton Dog /  Amazon

Tablecloth / April Cornell, HomeGoods, several years ago

Dinner Plates / Lenox Melli Mello Eliza Stripe, HomeGoods, several years ago, used here

‘Til Death Do Us Part Salad Plates, Royal Stafford / HomeGoods, recently

Butterfly Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs Butterfly Garden, several years ago, used here

Chargers / Pier 1, many years ago

No Weeding During Drinking Hours Sign / The Depot at Gibson Mill, several years ago

Pitcher / Merletto White Scalloped Pitcher, Arte Italica, used here

Jardin De Fleurs Pillow / Amazon

MacKenzie-Childs Morning Glory Gardening Tool Set / Amazon

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Thanks for indulging my love of Halloween, skellie humor and bad puns. . .

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Rod and Rowena hope this tickled your funny bone today!

Limelight hydrangeas and Easter tiger swallowtail butterfly | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #butterfly #hydrangeas

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  27 comments for “Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape

  1. Maureen
    August 9, 2021 at 6:12 am

    This is a hoot! Loved it for a Monday morning.

    Reply
    • Pam Fredrickson
      August 9, 2021 at 11:07 am

      What a hilarious way to start Monday!! Well done

      Reply
  2. Ann Woleben
    August 9, 2021 at 6:13 am

    Too cute! What a charming couple!

    Reply
  3. Cheryl A
    August 9, 2021 at 7:04 am

    Such a fun post. I love Rod and Rowena. So whimsical!

    Reply
    • Amy Kaminski
      August 9, 2021 at 9:05 am

      I love your “skellie” humor!

      Reply
  4. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    August 9, 2021 at 7:21 am

    Fabulous Mary! I love how you’ve extended a little Halloween fun to other seasons and I’m glad Bona Lisa found a good home:@) I think Rod should do a seasonal wine review and Rowena sounds like my kind of girl… I might need one of those signs!!!

    Reply
  5. Ellen
    August 9, 2021 at 8:05 am

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I bet you laughed the whole time you were arranging Rod, Rowena & Bona Lisa!!! I know I was laughing so hard while reading!! This needs to be a book!! Thank you for a happy Halloween start to the week!!

    Reply
  6. Lauren S
    August 9, 2021 at 8:23 am

    As always your Rod and Rowena posts are a riot! And Bona Lisa is a hoot. Thanks for starting my morning with a smile.

    Reply
  7. Cindi
    August 9, 2021 at 8:28 am

    Mary….Your sense of humor and creativity is delightful! I love Halloween and caught myself thinking about decorating for it the other day but then reminded myself not to wish my time away. I love starting ( well not starting as I now literally get up with the chickens to feed my six hens) my week with you and your amazing pictures and thoughtful words. Have a great day! Peace to all.

    Reply
  8. Everyday Living
    August 9, 2021 at 8:37 am

    Mary, what a fun way to start off a Monday with the antics of Rod and Rowena! The lovely (🤣) couple have now adopted Bona Lisa, I am sure that will provide more bone tickling fun! Have a wonderful week!

    Reply
  9. Karen
    August 9, 2021 at 8:46 am

    Rod and Rowena always bring a smile and reminds me our favorite season is coming: fall! It’s really not so unreasonable to see these two as last week, many craft stores have stocked their shelves with Halloween paraphernalia. Thanks for giving us all something to enjoy this morning and and look forward to a couple of months.

    Reply
  10. Clara
    August 9, 2021 at 8:46 am

    What a fun post Mary! I love Rod and Rowena. Bona Lisa is a nice addition too. Your tablescape is perfect for celebrating Rod and Rowena’s special day. We love your sense of humor! Enjoy your week. It’s going to be soooo hot. Clara❤️

    Reply
  11. susan
    August 9, 2021 at 8:54 am

    😂😂😂💕💕💕

    Reply
  12. Karen
    August 9, 2021 at 9:06 am

    I love the garden sign that is in the shape of a hand that says “welcome to our garden”. Where might I found one of those?

    Reply
  13. Shelley
    August 9, 2021 at 9:09 am

    Oh Mary you never fail to put a smile on my face. If it isn’t the pooches it’s Rob and Rowena and your marvelous sense of style and humor. Thank you for being you.

    Reply
  14. Jane
    August 9, 2021 at 9:20 am

    Mary

    “TOTALLY AWESOME”
    Great way to start the day…..
    Love it ALL!
    Happy Monday!

    Reply
  15. Donna
    August 9, 2021 at 9:21 am

    Thank you for the smiles today.

    Reply
  16. Debra
    August 9, 2021 at 9:27 am

    Oh my!! Love your creativity!!

    Reply
  17. Pat Richter
    August 9, 2021 at 9:47 am

    So much fun Mary

    Reply
  18. judy shinn
    August 9, 2021 at 10:13 am

    What a fun post and perfect way to begin the week. Love the humor-so refreshing in these chaotic times. Am planning on “adopting” a Bona Lisa of my own. Must think of an original name. Since I don’t have your creativity, it’s a difficult task for me. Love Rowena’s motto! Thanks so much for sharing this lighthearted way to begin the day!

    Reply
  19. Betsy
    August 9, 2021 at 11:26 am

    This was hilarious! I’m so glad to see Rod wearing a hat to prevent skin cancer. Naturally,Rowena’s hat pulls double-duty as fashion and sun protector. Have you thought about a monthly posting of Rod and Rowena? Or do their bones need to rest during their off season?

    Reply
  20. Andree Dampier
    August 9, 2021 at 11:34 am

    Thank you for the smiles Rod and Rowena.

    Reply
  21. JULIE
    August 9, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    What fun it was to look at this page! I love your creativity and eye for detail! Good job!

    Reply
  22. the Painted Apron
    August 9, 2021 at 2:57 pm

    haha, I LOVE the weeding sign, and I’m up for a glass of wine just about any time! Who knew you could mix skeletons with beautiful flowers and butterflies! Great fun Mary! Happy Anniversary to Rod and Rowena!
    Jenna

    Reply
  23. Rita C.
    August 9, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Rod seriously needs to put some meat on those bones if he expects to hold his liquor. This is hilarious. I wouldn’t be able to wait if I had found such cute salad plates to complement the couple. A little Halloween in August is perfect. Love those dinner plates too!

    Reply
  24. Mary Anne
    August 9, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    Thank you for getting me excited about my favorite holiday..Halloween!!!!

    Reply
  25. Tracey A /calgalsh
    August 9, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    I love it!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: