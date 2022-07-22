Boats, Halloween, Rod and Rowena

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride

by  • 28 Comments

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

Instead of Christmas in July,

I’m having some rib-tickling Halloween in July fun

with the skeleton crew!

Witches’ Potion Halloween Table | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Halloween #tablescape #tea

Long time readers know I love Halloween but if Halloween

isn’t your cup of tea, I apologize in advance. <|;>)

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

Rod and Rowena are the skeleton crew at Hawthorne Gardens.

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

They came out of the closet early this year to enjoy a pontoon ride and

 to get some much-needed vitamin D to keep their bones healthy.

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

Rod is the captain of the pontoon and also a

Master Gardener and former beekeeper.

Halloween in July: Skeleton Gardening #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #summer #flowers

Rod was reunited with his long lost love, Rowena, a couple of years ago.

It was love at first sight as he thought she had a smile to die for !

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

Rowena is passionate about flowers and serves

as in house florist for Hawthorne Gardens.

Hawthorne Gardens Wicked Beautiful Flowers Tablescape + Rib Tickling Fun | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #skeleton #garden

Bone Powder Flower Arrangement for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #skeleton

'Til Death Do Us Part Skeleton dinnerware and tablescape Bone Powder Flower Arrangement for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #tablescapes #skeleton #alfresco

She loves to break out her wedding china and set a festive table. . .

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

. . .Even if only for an afternoon tipple and to rest her

weary bones and take a break from gardening.

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

They love to visit the Blue Ridge Mountains and enjoy some

fall leaf peeping.

The Skeleton Crew Visits the Mountains for Fall Leaf Peeping | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #halloween #skeletons #mountains #UTV

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

Rowena is a self-declared ‘Pontoon Queen’

and is all about enjoying lake life!

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

No bones about it, Rod and Rowena are dog lovers. . .

While Rod can’t hold his drink like he used to,

sometimes he just wants to drink wine and pet his dog.

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

They adopted their dog, Bona Lisa, from the local animal shelter last year.

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

In dog years, she’s a lot younger than she looks, but she’s a happy little pup

and they love to take her with them wherever they to go.

Bona Lisa goes for a ride in the UTV in the Blue Ridge Mountains #skeleton #dog #halloween

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

Rowena packed her favorite nautical tote with some snacks and sunscreen. . .

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

She’s a little worried about Rod, as he can’t

seem to keep any weight on. . .

Boat dish server with snacks and Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

She always makes sure she has plenty of snacks on hand to tempt him.

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

Rod is an avid fisherman. . .

Reeling in Bonefish : The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

Reeling in bonefish is one of his favorite pastimes.

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

He says it’s always happy hour at the lake when he’s fishing. . .

Old Pal Minnow Bucket with Bonefish The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

He just hopes the lake patrol doesn’t come by and ask to see his fishing license,

as it expired about 100 years ago. . .

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

Thank you for indulging my skellie humor and bad puns. . .

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

I hope you found this humerus. ;)

HomeGoods: Your Halloween Haunt!

For my fellow Halloween lovers, I popped in HomeGoods last week

and to my delight discovered

they already had a lot of their Halloween goodies in stock!

Cynthia Rowley Curious Collection Pumpkin Head Skeleton at HomeGoods

This cute pumpkin head guy may have come home with me. I loved the combination of

with his skellie body and pumpkin head that was sporting a witch hat!

🎃☠️🧹🦇🎃

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride #halloweeninjuly #skeleton #pontoon #lake

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
 Between Naps on the Porch

  28 comments for “Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride

  1. Cindi
    July 22, 2022 at 6:34 am

    Oh my a lady after my own heart…I too love Halloween and was excited the other day when I saw Halloween at Michaels. I am not sure your sweet puppies were very excited about Rod and Rowena…their look in the picture was not one of ease. Thanks for starting my day with a smile. Peace.

    Reply
  2. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    July 22, 2022 at 6:40 am

    So great to see that Rod And Rowena are having great summer fun!…..You are certainly a master creator of all things Halloween! I hope you bring back the “witch on the porch” soon….My fav! Have a fabulous weekend Mary!

    Reply
  3. Debbie J
    July 22, 2022 at 6:41 am

    So excited to see your post this morning! I’ve been missing them on my FB feed for some reason. I LOVE your skellie crew and am so happy to see them this year. I always enjoy their visits and it means fall is on the way.

    Reply
  4. Kathy Menold
    July 22, 2022 at 7:02 am

    Mary,
    Thanks so much for this fun blog. Love to visit with Rod and Rowena. Looked like they had a great boat ride and a nice break from the heat. Hope they avoided the storms in the afternoon that we had here in the Piedmont of N.C..We got 2 inches of rain then the heat came right back.. Makes us yearn for cool fall weather and of course my favorite holiday, Halloween.

    Reply
    • Kathleen Wilkins
      July 22, 2022 at 11:25 am

      I too love Halloween. Your puns were great and the comments were funny too. Thanks for sharing your humor.

      Reply
  5. Ann Woleben
    July 22, 2022 at 7:11 am

    Thank you for some “bone tickling fun” this morning. Glad to see that Rowena and Rod are enduring the heat!

    Reply
  6. Betsy
    July 22, 2022 at 7:15 am

    What a “haunting” good time. Glad to see Rod and Rowena got out for a pontoon ride…still the adorable couple!

    Reply
  7. suzanne
    July 22, 2022 at 8:03 am

    What a great idea my skelly’s Harry and Hazel need to come out of the closet and go for a pontoon ride also. thanks for the post Sue

    Reply
  8. Jennifer H
    July 22, 2022 at 8:08 am

    Absolutely loved this! I enjoy Halloween as much as Christmas. Thanks for this lovely post!

    Reply
  9. Judi
    July 22, 2022 at 8:22 am

    I love your sense of humor! You would have been a hit at our July 4th boat parade here in Lewes, DE!!!!! The bonefish had me rolling on the floor with laughter! Thank you for bringing some fun into my day! Happy Halloween in July!☠☠☠

    Reply
  10. Everyday Living
    July 22, 2022 at 8:31 am

    Mary, Rod and Rowena are probably not bothered by the heat and humidity since they have no body fat. I always enjoy the skellie fun. I would love to see the faces of other boaters when they see the bony pair out for some summer fun. Happy Friday!

    Reply
  11. Judeen
    July 22, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Fun morning read and photos. Brightens the day!

    Reply
  12. susiesfun
    July 22, 2022 at 8:51 am

    Very cute, you did a wonderful job with your skeleton crew. I to, love Halloween
    Smiles, Sue

    Reply
  13. susan
    July 22, 2022 at 9:02 am

    💕💕💕💀

    Reply
  14. Nancy
    July 22, 2022 at 9:05 am

    This was rib tickling… giggles!
    So fun to see them enjoying LakeLife!
    Happy Friday!

    Reply
  15. Ellen
    July 22, 2022 at 9:15 am

    OMG!! Love Rod & Rowena! My fav is the picture of Rod reeling in the BONE FISH! That’s hilarious!!! HAPPY EARLY HALLOWEEN!!

    Reply
  16. Barbara Zuleski
    July 22, 2022 at 9:23 am

    So Much Fun , thank you… Rod and Rowena are really having a great time, in their pre-halloween Summer bash.

    Reply
  17. Heather
    July 22, 2022 at 9:24 am

    What a fun excursion for Rod, Rowena and the cleverly named Bona Lisa!

    Reply
  18. Rita C.
    July 22, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Omg, this is hilarious. All the copy, their latest adventures pontooning and fishing, and the recap of their love story and newest family member. You are unbeatable! But those guys look like they’re dead from the heat. Cute little boogie man you picked at HG! Have a great weekend.

    Reply
  19. vicki
    July 22, 2022 at 9:39 am

    I love seeing Rod and Rowena very fun. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  20. Pat
    July 22, 2022 at 10:15 am

    Hi, Mary. So glad your heat hasn’t stunted your sense of humor. Loved this post!

    Reply
  21. Colleen Harris
    July 22, 2022 at 10:21 am

    Very amusing and so creative! The bonefish was a perfect bit of fun!

    Reply
  22. Jenna
    July 22, 2022 at 10:21 am

    Oh Mary, I love Rod and Rowena’s antics and adventures! They are looking stylish in their boating outfits, love the pontoon T-shirts! Your painful puns are hilarious, and I love the new addition to the family, Skellie Jack from HomeGoods! The way this year is flying by, it will be Halloween in the blink of an eye!

    Reply
  23. Clara
    July 22, 2022 at 10:24 am

    Oh Mary! What fun! I love it! That pumpkin head is adorable! Hope to see it later. Enjoy your weekend! Clara❤️

    Reply
  24. Karen
    July 22, 2022 at 10:25 am

    As a fellow aficionado of Halloween and all things Fall, this is so much fun! Rod and Rowena are always welcome to make us smile. What did your fellow boaters say when they saw your decorations? I’m sure they secretly wished they had thought of it! Thank you for always sharing your whimsical side with us!

    Reply
  25. Sue
    July 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    I’m a lover of all things Halloween too! I’ve been a fan of Rod and Rowena through many Halloween seasons with you and always enjoy their adventures! You never fail to impress me with your Halloween decorating ideas – well, with any of your decorating ideas period. Thanks for reminding me of fall and the fun we have ahead decorating for the season!

    Reply
  26. Marcia
    July 22, 2022 at 1:23 pm

    Love it! Halloween is one of my favorites also!

    Reply
  27. Sarah
    July 22, 2022 at 1:35 pm

    Mary, I’m a fellow Halloween fan and find this post absolutely filled with fun. Rod and Rowena along with the pup and bony fish make me smile in delight. Love, love, love your whimsical take on life. You are always thinking with a creative eye! Bony fish! Of course you had to have those. You inspire me with every new photo! I adore your blog more than I could ever say. Thank you!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: