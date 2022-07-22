Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride

Instead of Christmas in July,

I’m having some rib-tickling Halloween in July fun

with the skeleton crew!

Long time readers know I love Halloween but if Halloween

isn’t your cup of tea, I apologize in advance. <|;>)

Rod and Rowena are the skeleton crew at Hawthorne Gardens.

They came out of the closet early this year to enjoy a pontoon ride and

to get some much-needed vitamin D to keep their bones healthy.

Rod is the captain of the pontoon and also a

Master Gardener and former beekeeper.

Rod was reunited with his long lost love, Rowena, a couple of years ago.

It was love at first sight as he thought she had a smile to die for !

Rowena is passionate about flowers and serves

as in house florist for Hawthorne Gardens.

She loves to break out her wedding china and set a festive table. . .

. . .Even if only for an afternoon tipple and to rest her

weary bones and take a break from gardening.

They love to visit the Blue Ridge Mountains and enjoy some

fall leaf peeping.

Rowena is a self-declared ‘Pontoon Queen’

and is all about enjoying lake life!

No bones about it, Rod and Rowena are dog lovers. . .

While Rod can’t hold his drink like he used to,

sometimes he just wants to drink wine and pet his dog.

They adopted their dog, Bona Lisa, from the local animal shelter last year.

In dog years, she’s a lot younger than she looks, but she’s a happy little pup

and they love to take her with them wherever they to go.

Rowena packed her favorite nautical tote with some snacks and sunscreen. . .

She’s a little worried about Rod, as he can’t

seem to keep any weight on. . .

She always makes sure she has plenty of snacks on hand to tempt him.

Rod is an avid fisherman. . .

Reeling in bonefish is one of his favorite pastimes.

He says it’s always happy hour at the lake when he’s fishing. . .

He just hopes the lake patrol doesn’t come by and ask to see his fishing license,

as it expired about 100 years ago. . .

Thank you for indulging my skellie humor and bad puns. . .

I hope you found this humerus. ;)

For my fellow Halloween lovers, I popped in HomeGoods last week

and to my delight discovered

they already had a lot of their Halloween goodies in stock!

This cute pumpkin head guy may have come home with me. I loved the combination of

with his skellie body and pumpkin head that was sporting a witch hat!

🎃☠️🧹🦇🎃

