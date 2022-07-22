Halloween in July: The Skeleton Crew Goes for a Pontoon Ride

Instead of Christmas in July,
I’m having some rib-tickling Halloween in July fun
with the skeleton crew!
Long time readers know I love Halloween but if Halloween
isn’t your cup of tea, I apologize in advance. <|;>)
Rod and Rowena are the skeleton crew at Hawthorne Gardens.
They came out of the closet early this year to enjoy a pontoon ride and
to get some much-needed vitamin D to keep their bones healthy.
Rod is the captain of the pontoon and also a
Master Gardener and former beekeeper.
Rod was reunited with his long lost love, Rowena, a couple of years ago.
It was love at first sight as he thought she had a smile to die for !
Rowena is passionate about flowers and serves
as in house florist for Hawthorne Gardens.
She loves to break out her wedding china and set a festive table. . .
. . .Even if only for an afternoon tipple and to rest her
weary bones and take a break from gardening.
They love to visit the Blue Ridge Mountains and enjoy some
Rowena is a self-declared ‘Pontoon Queen’
and is all about enjoying lake life!
No bones about it, Rod and Rowena are dog lovers. . .
While Rod can’t hold his drink like he used to,
sometimes he just wants to drink wine and pet his dog.
They adopted their dog, Bona Lisa, from the local animal shelter last year.
In dog years, she’s a lot younger than she looks, but she’s a happy little pup
and they love to take her with them wherever they to go.
Rowena packed her favorite nautical tote with some snacks and sunscreen. . .
She’s a little worried about Rod, as he can’t
seem to keep any weight on. . .
She always makes sure she has plenty of snacks on hand to tempt him.
Rod is an avid fisherman. . .
Reeling in bonefish is one of his favorite pastimes.
He says it’s always happy hour at the lake when he’s fishing. . .
He just hopes the lake patrol doesn’t come by and ask to see his fishing license,
as it expired about 100 years ago. . .
Thank you for indulging my skellie humor and bad puns. . .
I hope you found this humerus. ;)
For my fellow Halloween lovers, I popped in HomeGoods last week
and to my delight discovered
they already had a lot of their Halloween goodies in stock!
This cute pumpkin head guy may have come home with me. I loved the combination of
with his skellie body and pumpkin head that was sporting a witch hat!
🎃☠️🧹🦇🎃
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Oh my a lady after my own heart…I too love Halloween and was excited the other day when I saw Halloween at Michaels. I am not sure your sweet puppies were very excited about Rod and Rowena…their look in the picture was not one of ease. Thanks for starting my day with a smile. Peace.
So great to see that Rod And Rowena are having great summer fun!…..You are certainly a master creator of all things Halloween! I hope you bring back the “witch on the porch” soon….My fav! Have a fabulous weekend Mary!
So excited to see your post this morning! I’ve been missing them on my FB feed for some reason. I LOVE your skellie crew and am so happy to see them this year. I always enjoy their visits and it means fall is on the way.
Mary,
Thanks so much for this fun blog. Love to visit with Rod and Rowena. Looked like they had a great boat ride and a nice break from the heat. Hope they avoided the storms in the afternoon that we had here in the Piedmont of N.C..We got 2 inches of rain then the heat came right back.. Makes us yearn for cool fall weather and of course my favorite holiday, Halloween.
I too love Halloween. Your puns were great and the comments were funny too. Thanks for sharing your humor.
Thank you for some “bone tickling fun” this morning. Glad to see that Rowena and Rod are enduring the heat!
What a “haunting” good time. Glad to see Rod and Rowena got out for a pontoon ride…still the adorable couple!
What a great idea my skelly’s Harry and Hazel need to come out of the closet and go for a pontoon ride also. thanks for the post Sue
Absolutely loved this! I enjoy Halloween as much as Christmas. Thanks for this lovely post!
I love your sense of humor! You would have been a hit at our July 4th boat parade here in Lewes, DE!!!!! The bonefish had me rolling on the floor with laughter! Thank you for bringing some fun into my day! Happy Halloween in July!☠☠☠
Mary, Rod and Rowena are probably not bothered by the heat and humidity since they have no body fat. I always enjoy the skellie fun. I would love to see the faces of other boaters when they see the bony pair out for some summer fun. Happy Friday!
Fun morning read and photos. Brightens the day!
Very cute, you did a wonderful job with your skeleton crew. I to, love Halloween
Smiles, Sue
💕💕💕💀
This was rib tickling… giggles!
So fun to see them enjoying LakeLife!
Happy Friday!
OMG!! Love Rod & Rowena! My fav is the picture of Rod reeling in the BONE FISH! That’s hilarious!!! HAPPY EARLY HALLOWEEN!!
So Much Fun , thank you… Rod and Rowena are really having a great time, in their pre-halloween Summer bash.
What a fun excursion for Rod, Rowena and the cleverly named Bona Lisa!
Omg, this is hilarious. All the copy, their latest adventures pontooning and fishing, and the recap of their love story and newest family member. You are unbeatable! But those guys look like they’re dead from the heat. Cute little boogie man you picked at HG! Have a great weekend.
I love seeing Rod and Rowena very fun. Thank you for sharing.
Hi, Mary. So glad your heat hasn’t stunted your sense of humor. Loved this post!
Very amusing and so creative! The bonefish was a perfect bit of fun!
Oh Mary, I love Rod and Rowena’s antics and adventures! They are looking stylish in their boating outfits, love the pontoon T-shirts! Your painful puns are hilarious, and I love the new addition to the family, Skellie Jack from HomeGoods! The way this year is flying by, it will be Halloween in the blink of an eye!
Oh Mary! What fun! I love it! That pumpkin head is adorable! Hope to see it later. Enjoy your weekend! Clara❤️
As a fellow aficionado of Halloween and all things Fall, this is so much fun! Rod and Rowena are always welcome to make us smile. What did your fellow boaters say when they saw your decorations? I’m sure they secretly wished they had thought of it! Thank you for always sharing your whimsical side with us!
I’m a lover of all things Halloween too! I’ve been a fan of Rod and Rowena through many Halloween seasons with you and always enjoy their adventures! You never fail to impress me with your Halloween decorating ideas – well, with any of your decorating ideas period. Thanks for reminding me of fall and the fun we have ahead decorating for the season!
Love it! Halloween is one of my favorites also!
Mary, I’m a fellow Halloween fan and find this post absolutely filled with fun. Rod and Rowena along with the pup and bony fish make me smile in delight. Love, love, love your whimsical take on life. You are always thinking with a creative eye! Bony fish! Of course you had to have those. You inspire me with every new photo! I adore your blog more than I could ever say. Thank you!!!