Find buzz-worthy ideas for a bee-themed tea for summer, including Bee’s Knees iced tea, bee-studded teapot flower arrangements and mini beehive cakelets.

Welcome to “Tea on Tuesdays”!

I’m happy to *bee* joining Pam at Everyday Living

for our inaugural post in a celebration of tea today.

We’ll be sharing all things “tea” including table and recipe inspiration on the

third Tuesday of every month and invite you to join us for a virtual cuppa!

If you’ve been a follower of my blog for any length of time then you know

I love all things *bee* including seeing them buzz and bumble

around the garden!

I’m having tea with the bees today, which makes for a

fun tea-themed party for summer!

We’re sipping Harney & Sons Bee’s Knees Tea today, a Roaring Twenteas-inspired tea,

and play on the 1920’s cocktail, The Bee’s Knees. It’s a white tea and blend

of botanicals, including juniper berries, lemon peel, honey and lemon flavors.

Bees, in the form of gold bee magnets, were added to the tin

for a little buzz-worthy embellishment at the table.

With temperatures in the 90s, we’re enjoying our tea iced instead of hot today,

and sipping from Quattro Stagioni canning jars

that have a bee skep design on the jars.

When I spied these jars at T.J. Maxx a several years ago,

I made a beeline for the checkout counter! 🐝

Refreshing for summer, served over ice with lemon, a sprig of pineapple mint

and sweetened with honey from a Bee Sweet Honey Pot!

Bees are buzzing on the tablecloth, placemats and on a

bee skep cookie jar, serving as a centerpiece for the table. . .

More bees are buzzing on my favorite

Wallace Napoleon Bee flatware. . .

And on napkin rings and embroidered Napoleonic Bee and laurel wreath napkins.

Embossed salad plates are abuzz with a bee skep design.

Placesettings are a adorned with a teapot-shaped mini teabag holder,

which would make a fun little takeaway for a bee-themed tea!

Help yourself to a sweet beehive cakelet!

A beehive shaped cloche was a HomeGoods find several years ago. . .

A Nordic Ware Beehive Cakelets Pan

was pulled into service to make

Almond Beehive Cakelets with Lemon Glaze.

This recipe, courtesy of Nordic Ware, makes 12 mini cakelets.

I used a simple lemon-confectioners’ sugar glaze to drizzle

on the cakelets.

Print Recipe Almond Beehive Cakelets with Lemon Glaze Mini beehive cakelets are buzzing with flavor. . .almond extract and a lemon glaze for a sweet treat at teatime. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 25 mins Servings: 12 cakelets Equipment Nordic Ware Beehive Cakelets Pan Ingredients Cakelet Ingredients 1 1/2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter softened

1 1/2 cups sugar

4 large eggs

1 tsp almond extract

2/3 cup plain yogurt Lemon Glaze 1 cup confectioners' sugar

2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice Instructions Preheat oven to 350° F. Prepare Beehive Cakelet Pan with baking spray containing flour and use a pastry brush to evenly coat the cavities of the pan.

In a small bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt and set aside.

Using a mixer with a paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and almond extract and blend thoroughly.

Mix in flour mixture and yogurt until smooth. Pour into prepared pan, filling each cavity 3/4 full. Gently tap pan on towel-covered counter to release air bubbles.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center of cakes comes out clean. Remove from oven and let cakes cool in pan for 8 minutes before inverting onto a cooling rack.

Wash pan, prepare with baking spray and repeat with remaining batter.

To make lemon glaze: Place confectioners' sugar in a medium bowl; stir in lemon juice (glaze should be thick, yet pourable). Add more sugar or lemon juice, as necessary, to achieve desired consistency. Drizzle over cooled cakelets. Notes Substitute vanilla extract for almond extract if desired.

Teapots are serving as vases, filled with garden hydrangeas, abelia foliage, pineapple mint

and chaste tree (vitex) seed pods.

They’re buzzing with bees and bee magnets. . .

I gave the bee magnets a 2-minute makeover, adding some silver highlights,

transforming them with Rub ‘n Buff.

Bee magnets are attached to a metal binder clip on top of

a bamboo skewer, to add a bit of bee ‘jewelry’ to the arrangement.

🐝🐝🐝

Table Details:

Harney & Sons Bee’s Knees Tea

Bee Sweet Honey Pot and Tea Bag Holders / Certified International

Daisy Bee Napkin Rings

Tablecloth, placemats, bee cloche, bee cookie jar / HomeGoods

Napoleonic Bee Napkins / Crown Linen Designs

Embossed Bee Skep Plates / Pfaltzgraff Naturewood, retired

Wallace Napoleon Bee Flatware

Bee Skep Jars / Bormioli Rocco Quattro Stagioni

Be sure to *buzz* over to enjoy a delicious menu and teatime

delights in Pam’s garden at Everyday Living!

🐝🐝🐝

