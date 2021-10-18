Adding the Warmth of Copper: Alfresco Fall Table and Easy Hydrangea Centerpiece

Happy Monday! It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my

Monday Morning Blooms’ friends to share some flower therapy.

You can find my flower friends’ links and blooming inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘copper’.

Copper adds warmth and pairs beautifully with autumnal colors! I love it polished to a high shine, hammered with texture or weathered and burnished to a warm patina.

To create a centerpiece for the table, I cut some hydrangeas to fill an oval copper container I found at HomeGoods a couple of years ago.

For quick and easy flower arranging, I placed some acrylic cups in the container. Plastic grocery bags keep the cups from shifting and in place once they’re filled with water and flowers. This is a great way to fill a large container with flowers. It also allows you to remove and replace any spent blooms and more easily change your water to prolong the life of your arrangement.

The hydrangeas have woody stems, so to help them ‘drink’ I used a vegetable peeler to remove 3 – 4 inches of the outer bark to help them stay hydrated and retain their fall pink color a little longer.

Join me at the table for some alfresco dining!

A plaid throw provides a soft and warm foundation for the table.

It’s layered over a matelassé coverlet as a tablecloth.

Pumpkins are served up, along with a maple leaf on Mikasa English Countryside plates,

with embossed fruit and lattice design borders.

Hammered flatware provides an additional copper accent,

while tree slice charges add some welcome warm texture to the table.

Copper napkin rings marry a pair of napkins. . .patterned and fringed.

Copper Moscow Mule mugs are ready to chill and serve a fall beverage.

I highly recommend an Apple Cider Moscow Mule,

a refreshing fall twist on a Moscow Mule that celebrates autumn with seasonal flavor!

Table Details:

Copper oval tub / HomeGoods

Copper Moscow Mule Mugs / Target, several years ago

Plates / Mikasa English Countryside

Napkins / Pottery Barn & HomeGoods, several years ago

Copper Napkin Rings / NC mountains

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Plaid throws / HomeGoods

Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper

