Adding the Warmth of Copper: Alfresco Fall Table and Easy Hydrangea Centerpiece

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘copper’.
Copper adds warmth and pairs beautifully with autumnal colors! I love it polished to a high shine, hammered with texture or weathered and burnished to a warm patina.
To create a centerpiece for the table, I cut some hydrangeas to fill an oval copper container I found at HomeGoods a couple of years ago.
For quick and easy flower arranging, I placed some acrylic cups in the container. Plastic grocery bags keep the cups from shifting and in place once they’re filled with water and flowers. This is a great way to fill a large container with flowers. It also allows you to remove and replace any spent blooms and more easily change your water to prolong the life of your arrangement.
The hydrangeas have woody stems, so to help them ‘drink’ I used a vegetable peeler to remove 3 – 4 inches of the outer bark to help them stay hydrated and retain their fall pink color a little longer.
Join me at the table for some alfresco dining!
A plaid throw provides a soft and warm foundation for the table.
It’s layered over a matelassé coverlet as a tablecloth.
Pumpkins are served up, along with a maple leaf on Mikasa English Countryside plates,
with embossed fruit and lattice design borders.
Hammered flatware provides an additional copper accent,
while tree slice charges add some welcome warm texture to the table.
Copper napkin rings marry a pair of napkins. . .patterned and fringed.
Copper Moscow Mule mugs are ready to chill and serve a fall beverage.
I highly recommend an Apple Cider Moscow Mule,
a refreshing fall twist on a Moscow Mule that celebrates autumn with seasonal flavor!
Table Details:
Copper oval tub / HomeGoods
Copper Moscow Mule Mugs / Target, several years ago
Plates / Mikasa English Countryside
Napkins / Pottery Barn & HomeGoods, several years ago
Copper Napkin Rings / NC mountains
Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Plaid throws / HomeGoods
Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper
Thanks for all of the inspiration. I looked through your fall recipes looking for that chex mix type snack. I think it had some candy corn and maybe Cheetos and white chocolate drizzle? I really liked that. Shame on me for not printing it and saving it.
Hi Pamela, I think you’re referring to Cornucopia Popcorn Snack Mix. It’s made with Bugles for the cornucopias and has a white candy coating and candy corn. It’s easily adapted adjusting the candy and ingredients of your choice.
It’s a cold morning in Philly Mary, your setting looks warm and inviting:@)
Mary, your hydrangeas are still beautiful showing off their autumn hues. The oval copper container is perfect as a centerpiece. Your stone wall with pumpkins, gourds, and mums along with the beautiful lake is a stunning backdrop for your alfresco table. I love all of the warm copper accents. The long stemmed pumpkins and maple leaf sitting upon the Mikasa English Countryside plates speak beautifully of our favorite season.
Finally, the weather is definitely cooperating for outdoor dining. It is always a treat to take a seat at one of your gorgeous tables. Happy Monday 🧡
Each time I see one of your table scapes I think, “Now this is my favorite.” They are all so beautiful and inspiring. I really couldn’t choose just one.
Agree!
Beautiful arrangements and photos!! A pleasure to behold.
Gosh, I do luv that combination…pink hydrangea & copper…just…works!! franki
Mary…Fall is definitely my favorite time of year to view your spectacular tables by the lake. This one is no exception. Your table and beautiful copper centerpiece are stunning. Love how your hydrangeas have dried to those beautiful colors. The copper napkin rings, the silverware, the everything. I shall need to be on the lookout for the copper napkin rings when traveling to the mountains! It’s always a great Monday when sharing blooms with you!
Beautiful lakeside alfresco dining Mary. I love copper accents. Your centerpiece is so pretty. Enjoy the wonderful fall weather! Clara❤️
Every photo is just so lovely! I love your arrangements, the copper, the colors, and the tips you provided!
Lovely! Copper and brown/amber glass are very popular right now!! Beautiful arrangement!!
So warm and inviting, gorgeous setting!
Oh Mary,I want to come to your house. That table and water backdrop are so inviting. You are so gifted and always have the most gorgeous table settings. Thank you for sharing this with us.
Blessings,
Gert