Weekend Waterview: Boating with Dogs, Sunset Views and Tree Update

Happy Saturday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
We’ve had a couple of weeks of warm weather for October, about 10 – 15 degrees above normal
but fall-like temperatures arrive on Sunday.
Sweater weather and crisp fall mornings next week. . .yippee!
There’s not much fall color here yet with our warm October weather unless you count sunsets.
The bit of fall color on our Silver Maple tree is due to distress rather than cooler temperatures.
It took a hit from lightning a couple of months ago and isn’t looking so good. . . *sniff*.
We enjoyed some boating time this week, with an early morning boat ride and a sunset cruise.
The lake is pretty quiet this time of year which suits us just fine.
We spied this barge on the way to do some dredging on the lake.
I’m sure the barge driver appreciates less boat traffic to make it easier to navigate.
Lola and Sophie say there’s nothing like an early morning nap on the pontoon.
A pretty pink cloud reflection in the water near sunset . . .
I’ll leave you with some sunset views. . .
Hope you’re enjoying some beauti-fall weather where you are. ♥
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
This week in Greensboro was warm but just beautiful. Had a 80th birthday party for my husband and all but one of our 10 grandchildren were here ranging in age from 2 to 22. All had a great time visiting with each other playing, eating outside, chasing dogs and searching for crayfish in the stream followed by cake and icecream . The guest of honor was surprised and delighted by the party.
Thank you for sharing your beautiful lake!
Thank you for the boat ride Mary! I was on the coast last weekend and the weather and the sunsets were stellar! I sure hope you don’t loose your beautiful tree…
Jenna
There is no more experienced painter than Mother Nature! Thank you and the girls (and the boat captain) for making my morning.
Thank you for the beautiful photos of Lake Norman. I graduated from Davidson but it has been many years since I have been in that area!
Nice views of what seems to just be the beginning of fall. We’ll get those cooler temps starting today – a good day for packing {sigh}. I know you hate seeing your tree appear to have so much damage. Have you decided what you’ll do, and when? We have a HUGE pin oak on our new property that we’ve decided to take down. It’ll be like politics – half the people will hate it, while half will cheer its coming down. There’s another one on the property right across the street that those in the hate camp can hug. ;) Have a great weekend.
Please thank Sophie and Lola for sharing their boat ride with us! Glorious scenery~
Love the photos…. Looking forward sometime to be in the Carolina. Thank you for sharing the magic <3
Thank you for the great pictures. I love seeing Lola and Sofie! We have also been so warm here in Maine!! 75-79 until today. Still swimming in my pool which is very unusual. Your leaves will be late too. Enjoy the last gasp of summer before winter.
Oh Mary, we just lost a good part of our 100-year-old pecan tree, and I fully understand your sadness! Ours was hanging over our neighbor’s poolhouse, so we got to have some extra-fun conversations along the way :/ Wishing you some good news about your tree! xo
Thanks for sharing your bot at ride. The views are fabulous. I hope the tree is safe. Enjoy a wonderful weekend.
Oh, Mary, I hate to hear your tree is suffering. We had a tree in our park hit by lightening many years ago that was at the top of a hill and just beautiful. It was intricate to the park. They cut out the affected area and it is stately now but it was probably iffy in the beginning. Hope you can get it to live since it’s important to you and your landscape. Your sunsets are gorgeous! We have a beautiful fall day today since the storm rolled through yesterday evening. Lola and Sophie look so relaxed. They’re sweethearts! Enjoy your weekend. Clara❤️
What Beautiful Pictures!! I love seeing your little ones enjoying the boat rides and the water views!!
Wonderful scenes to see first thing in the morning. Thank you Mary, you are blessed
From the pictures it looks as though you’re enjoying some beautiful days and evenings on the lake, with a respite from summer humidity. I do hope that your tree fares well. Perhaps an arborist can provide guidance towards a better chance of survival for your beloved tree; she is a beauty! We do fall in love with our landscaping – one time the gardener had someone new to the team work our property and they cut a massive limb off one of our trees. For 6 months my husband told anyone who would listen how upset he was and to this day it makes us sad to see an unnecessary hole in our tree! Hoping for the best for your tree!
Just beautiful!! Thank you!!
I’m sorry about your silver maple tree, Mary! However, your pups sure bring a happy smile, along with your sunset views. Today was a fabulous weather day in Texas! I’m with you…yippee!! 🍁