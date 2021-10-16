Weekend Waterview: Boating with Dogs, Sunset Views and Tree Update

Happy Saturday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

We’ve had a couple of weeks of warm weather for October, about 10 – 15 degrees above normal

but fall-like temperatures arrive on Sunday.

Sweater weather and crisp fall mornings next week. . .yippee!

There’s not much fall color here yet with our warm October weather unless you count sunsets.

The bit of fall color on our Silver Maple tree is due to distress rather than cooler temperatures.

It took a hit from lightning a couple of months ago and isn’t looking so good. . . *sniff*.

We enjoyed some boating time this week, with an early morning boat ride and a sunset cruise.

The lake is pretty quiet this time of year which suits us just fine.

We spied this barge on the way to do some dredging on the lake.

I’m sure the barge driver appreciates less boat traffic to make it easier to navigate.

Lola and Sophie say there’s nothing like an early morning nap on the pontoon.

A pretty pink cloud reflection in the water near sunset . . .

I’ll leave you with some sunset views. . .

Hope you’re enjoying some beauti-fall weather where you are. ♥

