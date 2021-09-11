Weekend Waterview: Blue Water Views and Lightning Strike

Happy Saturday!

Here’s some blue water views from Lake Norman.

We’re enjoying a welcome break in the humidity this weekend

and drop in temperature.

Lola and Sophie said it’s warm in their fur coats but they were able to enjoy some

chair time yesterday with temps in the 80s instead of 90s.

Our Silver Maple tree took a hit from a lightning strike

during a severe thunderstorm recently.

The lightening struck the top of the tree and exited the bottom.

We were home at the time and went to the window to look when we heard the thunder

and the very loud *crack* to see what was hit.

At first we thought it might have been roof of the dock that took the hit,

but saw a fireworks display from the lightning arcing along the metal ports

of the bird feeder hanging on the tree.

The lightning took out our well pump, irrigation control panel, outdoor lighting, TVs and modem.

Fortunately we were able to get the well pump repaired the next day to have water, but were without

TV and internet for about 10 days. We were thanking our lucky stars that our HVAC unit on that side

of the house wasn’t affected. I can do without TV and internet, but can’t do without AC when it’s 90+ degrees!

We’re keeping our fingers crossed we don’t lose our tree but it’s showing signs of distress.

It’s a prominent feature of our landscape, in the background of most outdoor tablescapes. . .

And our main source of shade on the lake side of our property.

And where we like to sit and watch the leaves turn.

All tree prayers are welcome. :)

Lola and Sophie are counting down the days until fall,

our favorite season and sweater weather!

I’ll leave you with a couple of sunrise photos and dawn’s early light. . .

Hope you’re enjoying some cooler temperatures where you are. ♥

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Remembering those who lost their lives on this 20th anniversary of 9/11.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

