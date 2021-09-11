Weekend Waterview: Blue Water Views and Lightning Strike

Happy Saturday!
Here’s some blue water views from Lake Norman.
We’re enjoying a welcome break in the humidity this weekend
and drop in temperature.
Lola and Sophie said it’s warm in their fur coats but they were able to enjoy some
chair time yesterday with temps in the 80s instead of 90s.
Our Silver Maple tree took a hit from a lightning strike
during a severe thunderstorm recently.
The lightening struck the top of the tree and exited the bottom.
We were home at the time and went to the window to look when we heard the thunder
and the very loud *crack* to see what was hit.
At first we thought it might have been roof of the dock that took the hit,
but saw a fireworks display from the lightning arcing along the metal ports
of the bird feeder hanging on the tree.
The lightning took out our well pump, irrigation control panel, outdoor lighting, TVs and modem.
Fortunately we were able to get the well pump repaired the next day to have water, but were without
TV and internet for about 10 days. We were thanking our lucky stars that our HVAC unit on that side
of the house wasn’t affected. I can do without TV and internet, but can’t do without AC when it’s 90+ degrees!
We’re keeping our fingers crossed we don’t lose our tree but it’s showing signs of distress.
It’s a prominent feature of our landscape, in the background of most outdoor tablescapes. . .
Delicious Autumn Lakeside Table
And our main source of shade on the lake side of our property.
And where we like to sit and watch the leaves turn.
All tree prayers are welcome. :)
Lola and Sophie are counting down the days until fall,
our favorite season and sweater weather!
I’ll leave you with a couple of sunrise photos and dawn’s early light. . .
Hope you’re enjoying some cooler temperatures where you are. ♥
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Remembering those who lost their lives on this 20th anniversary of 9/11.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
GM Mary, Oh, so know that heartbreak of our surrounding trees and the seasonal beauty they bring. This year we had to say goodbye to our pines along our property line, giving us privacy, wind and storm protection for 30 some years. They just were way to big, and getting unsafe that close to home and decking. A couple years ago during winter winds one came down right next to house, but a big strong branch got stopped by a deck wall and never touch house. Now we are facing the lose of a big maple tree on back property, but again old and split down the middle and facing barn building.😔. It will be so missed for it too has been a privacy and wonderful shade tree. Amazing when gone the sun light you have….and heat. I hope you don’t lose your beauty. It is lovely spot in your pics. 🙏🤞
Oh wow, Mary, that was a big hit. I hope your tree survives too. I’m wondering, did you have to have that limb cut where it looks like it entered? If not, I’ll bet it’ll always leave you with concern if the tree survives. You were very lucky not only to have a/c spared, but to get well pump service so quickly! Unless you have a hot tub, I can imagine having to use lake water to flush wouldn’t have been much fun. And if cable does get restored within 10 days isn’t that considered a miracle by anyone’s standard for a cable company response?? All sarcasm aside, I’m really glad it wasn’t worse. Your lake property is so beautiful.
Sooooooo VERY sorry about your beautiful tree! We all have all enjoyed your maple as it’s part of the ambience when you’ve photographed your amazing.tablescapes. Sending you and your tree prayers to not only survive this ordeal but to thrive for many, many more years! xo
Hoping and 🙏 your charming tree thrives, Mary. Thank you for the beautiful blue waters this morning….
Oh, Mary! I do hope your tree survives. It’s so lovely. You’re so fortunate to keep a/c. Your well pump repair was quick. Your tv and cable repair was about normal, at least in our area. I’m with you, give me a/c over tv anytime in the summer. The water views are gorgeous. So glad you had a respite in the weather too. It’s been wonderful! I’m ready for it to stay! The girls are so cute. Take care and enjoy your weekend. Clara❤️
Mary, I hope your tree survives. One of our very old oak trees was hit by lightening many years ago and it is still living. The views are beautiful!
We have temps in the mid 50’s this morning…perfect!
So sad to hear of your tree’s hit…lightning can be beautiful, amazing and so scary. I love sitting on the screen porch or inside watching the rain but fortunately have never experienced a lightning hit. We did have lots of branches down this past winter with ice storms. The trees were beautiful with the ice but it played havoc on our world for nearly a week. We just have to enjoy Mother Nature’s beauty and her activity no matter how it arrives and keep reminding us of her beauty as we clean up some of her messes. 😝. Peace
We finally had our 1 thunderstorm of the summer season this week, and my poor yellow lab was terrified; I can only imagine how your girls were with such a close lightening strike. Hopefully you had some of your homemade puppy treats on hand to distract the girls!
I suspect all your subscribers would agree that we feel as though we’ve sat in your yard and enjoyed the beauty of the Silver Maple tree, thanks to your photography skills. It’s always frustrating to lose a beautiful, mature tree that’s the focal point in one’s landscape. Here’s hoping the tree recovers! As a side note, the photo from your patio towards the lake showing the Silver Maple and Adirondack chairs is gorgeous. Pumpkins, fall leaves, and still waters…perfection!
As to the loss of t.v. for a week, that’s more like a win in my book. ;)
Hope you don’t lose that beautiful tree, but glad you, your husband, and those sweet dogs are okay.
Beautiful pictures and so grateful you guys are all ok from the lightening strike. Thank you for sharing your home and loveliness with all of us. xo
Ugh!! Powerful storms recently…and, not a drop of rain…our lake is low almost 8 inches. So bummed about your tree…franki
I am in awe of your fabulous lake and love the lakeside autumn table.
Oh Mary, prayers and prayers for your beautiful tree! How scary that must have been! So glad you didn’t loose your AC. We just ordered a generator for our Bham house, our power goes out a lot here. My daughter has one in her new house and when the power goes off it is only 1-2 seconds before it fully restores power. I have wanted one for years, I need my creature comforts :) We too are enjoying lower temps and humidity, so nice not to melt when you go outside! Your blue skies are gorgeous, I hope you have a wonderful relaxing weekend
Jenna
I’m sorry to hear that you had so much damage from lightning. I hope you don’t lose your tree completely as it is a beauty. I could not go without Internet for 10 days as my cell phone doesn’t work in my location without Internet support so I would be completely cut off. It’s hard to believe how dependent I’ve become on Internet service for communication, entertainment, news and research. Thank you for sharing your lovely water views. The lake looks so calm and peaceful, especially in the shots taken in the early morning.
My fingers are crossed that your beautiful maple tree survives. So sorry for all the damage you had. Really love your water view photos and mostly photos of the adorable Sophie and Lola. Hope all gets back to normal for you soon. So ready for Fall and cooler weather, but have a few weeks of heat yet here on the West Coast.
What beautiful, beautiful pictures. I love water, it has such a calming effect and your pictures capture those feelings.
I am so sorry about your tree, and hope it survives.
Mary, So sorry about your tree and completely understand what a loss it would be.. We have a huge Ash in our front field that is dying from Ash Borer and it makes me sad every time I look at it..
Our birds adore it.Trees are such a gift from Mother Nature and when we lose one I try to replant as soon as the timing is right. Two if I can.
I am so glad no one was hurt. Our Lightning seems to be getting .more intense. We were sitting on our porch during a recent storm and saw horizontal lightning that looked liked shooting stars. Beautiful but scary! Also very little rain with our storms of late. Tree and rain prayers being sent.
Your pictures were beautiful as always
Love and Light 🦋🌞 for your magnificent tree! It may yet recover🌲🍁
I really hope your gorgeous tree survives! God bless and heal it!
So glad y’all are ok.
Gorgeous pics Mary! I’m so sorry to hear about your tree, I hope it bounces back:@)
I follow the youtuber Garden Answer whose husband bolted together a tree a couple years ago & it survived. Just an idea, glad none of you were injured.