Weekend Waterview: Autumn is My Favorite Color

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Autumn is my favorite color!

The leaves have been a little less brilliant this fall due to our dry weather,

but it still gives me a thrill to see the fall foliage and its watery reflections.

According the drought monitor, we just entered the ‘severe drought’ stage.

From Duke Energy:

On Nov. 1, 2023, the Catawba-Wateree River Basin entered Stage 1 of the Low Inflow Protocol (LIP) due to continued dry conditions and lack of rainfall in the area. The Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group (DMAG), which consists of representatives from Duke Energy, large water users, and federal and state resource agencies, is closely following conditions in the basin. As these dry weather conditions continue, the community is asked to be mindful of its water use and to consider conserving energy which also saves water. Residents using water from a Duke Energy lake for landscape irrigation are asked to limit watering to Tuesdays and Saturdays. To ensure the safety of boaters and protect property, some boat ramps will close temporarily due to declining lake levels.

As we’re on a well, one of the benefits of living on the lake is lake-fed irrigation.

Our irrigation pipe has been out of the water with the low water level for over a month

and things are getting ‘crispy’.

I haven’t seen the lake this low since 2008!

Lake Norman was created for hydropower and flood control,

but also provides drinking water for four counties,

including the city of Charlotte.

I’m keeping my fingers crossed for an ‘El Niño Winter’, bringing some much needed rain

to the Southern US with the wet winter that’s predicted!

Our Silver Maple tree was struck by struck by lightning two summers ago. . .

It’s been struggling and has significant die back

on a main trunk where it was hit . . .

From this angle it doesn’t look too bad, just thinning foliage

from our dry fall weather, and the time of year to shed its leaves.

This side of the tree tells the true story, the trunk is actually broken

and losing branches with every gust of wind.

The good news is the tree crew that is coming to take it down in the next couple of weeks

will have a much easier job with the low water level.

*sniff*

We had a warm few days last week with temps in the 80s

but we’re back to ‘sweater weather’ this coming week. . .

yippee!🧥🍁🍂

Steam fog in the early fall mornings is the more typical view this time of year,

when the cool air and warm water temperatures collide

and it rises from the surface of the lake.

I’ll leave with an early morning sunrise photo taken last week. . .

Hope you’re enjoying some beauti-fall weather where you are!

Happy Sunday ♥

Thank you for your visit!