Giving Thanks Table with an Easy DIY Indian Corn Vase Flower Arrangement

Can you believe Thanksgiving week is a mere two weeks away?

What I love about Thanksgiving is that it’s a holiday centered around giving thanks,

spending time with family and feasting.

I also love setting table in celebration for the holidays and seasons

and the fall season, including Thanksgiving, is my favorite time of year!

I love to use Indian corn in my seasonal fall harvest and Thanksgiving décor.

The low moisture and sugar content of the kernels give Indian corn an extended life

and I started storing ears of Indian corn in a plastic bin,

to use from one year to the next.

This is a second year for assembling a DIY Indian Corn Vase and Flower Arrangement.

I already had the corn that I saved from last year’s arrangement

so it was quick, easy and economical too!

A DIY Indian Corn Vase and Floral Centerpiece is a shockingly easy project

and beautiful way to add a harvest note to your Thanksgiving table!

The best part: you can make one in about 10 minutes!

You can find the post and DIY steps to make an Indian Corn Centerpiece, HERE,

but here’s a recap:

Start with a glass cylinder vase and ears of Indian corn.

How many ears you’ll need will depend on the size of your ears of corn and your vase.

The vase I used was 8-inches tall by 6-inches wide.

Remove the husks from the ears of corn by snapping them off.

To secure the ears of corn against the side of the vase, you’ll need some large rubber or elastic bands.

You can a variety or large rubber bands on Amazon.

I used a narrow stretchy headband I found at Dollar Tree which worked great. ;)

Wrap your vase with your elastic band and tuck your ear of corn against side of the vase.

Continue to add your corn until your vase is concealed and

tie some decorative ribbon around your vase to conceal your elastic.

I used a wire-edge double satin ribbon so the bow would hold its shape

and look the same on the front and back when it was tied.

Now you’re ready to fill your vase with flowers!

I used my favorite flower arranging tool, chicken wire, to support the flower stems for easy arranging.

Any chicken wire will work, but I prefer a coated or painted wire

as it’s rust resistant after repeated uses.

I used a combination of hydrangeas from the garden that were almost ready to dry,

mums from the grocery store for some seasonal color,

and Chaste Tree (Vitex) seed pods to fill my vase.

Here are few tips to help extend the life of your flowers in your arrangement:

🦃 Cut your flower stems at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and

remove any leaves below the water line.

🦃 Always add floral preservative packets to your vase water.

Check your water level to top it off as needed and change your water

every other day if possible, to reduce bacteria and extend the vase life.

🦃 Keep your arrangement away from heat and direct sunlight.

🦃 Spray your finished arrangement Floralife Clear Crowning Glory Solution,

an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture.

It dries clear and is safe to use on all flower types.

Join me at the table and give thanks for porch weather!

Our weather in November is typically mild, in the 60s or 70s on Thanksgiving day.

At the moment, it’s a little too warm for me with record-breaking temps in the 80s this week!

I have fond memories of the 17 of us overflowing my mother-in-law’s dining room table

and spilling out onto her porch for our Thanksgiving feast.

The table on the porch was always my favorite spot to sit.

A Heirloom Harvest Jacquard Tablecloth provides a pattern of

fall leaves in a blend of warm autumnal hues.

Beaded napkin rings provide more leaves for the table,

alongside bone-handled flatware, adding some warm texture.

Mini turkey tureens were a World Market find several years ago.

I loved how the body of the turkey mimics the kernels of corn . . .

They stand ready to be filled with pumpkin pie’s replacement. . .

Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Pudding.

Royal Stafford Chantilly Turkey plates are served and

framed by both a wood and burnished copper charger.

While amber goblets add a warm, golden glow.

“We should certainly count our blessings, but we should also make our blessings count.”

– Neal Maxwell

“The thankful heart opens our eyes to a multitude of blessings that continually surround us.”

-James E. Faust

“Not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them, is the true measure of our thanksgiving.”

– W.T. Purkiser

“The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest.”

– William Blake

“The more you practice the art of thankfulness, the more you have to be thankful for.”

– Norman Vincent Peale

Giving Thanks Table Details:

Royal Stafford Chantilly Turkey Plates / HomeGoods

Heirloom Harvest Jacquard Tablecloth

Burnished copper chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Wood chargers / World Market, several years ago

Napkins and Napkin Rings / HomeGoods & Pier1, several years ago

Mercury Glass votives / Target, World Market

Flatware / Towle Seville

Amber Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

