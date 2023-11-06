A Vibrant Thanksgiving Table with Colorful Turkeys & DIY Mini Blooming Pumpkins

Brighten your Thanksgiving table with colorful turkeys, vibrant plaid and DIY Mini Blooming Pumpkins! You’ll find an easy shortcut method to add flowers to mini pumpkins for a table centerpiece, that also serve as favors for your guests to take home after your Thanksgiving feast.
Happy Monday!
It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my
Monday Morning Blooms’ friends to share some flower therapy!
You can find my flower friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Our common theme for November’s edition
of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘Giving Thanks’.
Flowers and pumpkins are two things I give thanks for ;) and I love to combine the two
for a seasonal centerpiece for a fall or Thanksgiving table.
These mini blooming pumpkins are easy and fun to create!
They sit low enough on your table so as to not block anyone’s view or interfere
with conversation and can serve as a favor or takeaway for your guests
after your Thanksgiving feast.
I’ve made these mini blooming pumpkins before, (see them at the table, HERE.)
I used a favorite shortcut and no-cut method ;) to create them.
If you’ve ever tried to cut these little tiger-striped pumpkins for serving soup or for mini vases,
you know how hazardous it can be to cut through the hard skin and flesh.
Skipping this step saves time, prevents accidents, as well as extending the life of your pumpkin.
If your pumpkin has a short stem, you can use the stem to anchor the wet floral foam in place.
I used round wet floral foam cut in half, but have also made them cutting a brick of foam
into a square to top my pumpkins.
If your pumpkin is stemless, you can use some waterproof floral tape
to secure the foam to the pumpkin.
Important tip: When using wet floral foam, use the “float soak” method and
place the floral foam brick on top of the water.
Let the floral foam gradually absorb the water until it sinks and is fully saturated
(about 2 minutes).
Plunging the floral foam in the water creates air pockets in the foam and will cause stems to dry out,
shortening the life of your flowers.
I used a mixture of garden and grocery store blooms to top these pumpkins.
From the garden: the last of the hydrangeas before they were frost-nipped,
Abelia foliage and Chaste Tree (Vitex) seed pods.
Mums and carnations from the grocery store add a pop of seasonal fall color.
You can make these mini pumpkins a few days in advance.
Be sure to keep them some place cool, away from heat and direct sunlight.
For long-lasting blooms, spray your finished arrangement with Crowning Glory,
an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture.
It dries clear and is safe to use on all flower types, especially beneficial
for flowers that are prone to wilting due to moisture loss, like hydrangeas.
Crowning Glory will dry within 30 minutes to an hour, depending the temperature and humidity.
My blooming pumpkins still looked good a week later
after spraying the floral material with Crowning Glory!
I made four mini blooming pumpkins, but only two ended up in the center of my table. . .
Joining an assortment of blooms, pumpkins, Indian corn, leaves and
mercury glass votives, to add a little sparkle and shimmer.
A plaid tablecloth provides a colorful foundation for the table. . .
And for a ‘rafter’ of turkeys found strutting their stuff recently. . .
John Derian’s Thanksgiving-themed collection for Target,
in a platter and four assorted salad plates.
They’re served up on coordinating embossed leaf plates in an assorted colors. . .
teal, gold, cinnamon and ivory,
found at HomeGoods several years ago, shopping serendipity!
Milk chocolate turkeys in bright colored foil wrappers
at each placesetting provide a sweet treat . . .
Turkey napkin rings marry a pair of napkins,
a print with a solid harvest gold and beaded edge trim.
Burnished copper chargers and hammered copper flatware
add some warmth to pair with autumnal colors.
Table Details:
Turkey Plates, Platter / John Derian for Target
Plaid Tablecloth / Target, used HERE
Napkins / Pottery Barn and Pier1
Turkey Napkin Rings / Pier 1
Olfaire Leaf Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago
Burnished Copper Chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago
Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
The end ;)
🦃 🦃 🦃
Visit my flowers friends to see their blooming inspiration this week:
Pam at Everyday Living
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Mary, I went down the John Derian Turkey Collection Rabbit Hole in a big way. I literally happened to find out about it, stopped in, and found myself filling my basket. My table for Tuesday will feature my buys. Now I regret that I did not buy the turkey platter! I am smitten with the Toms on the salad plates. They are so colorful! Your table inspires as always. I’m looking forward to all the details of this table at Tuesday’s Hop.
I made Baby Boo floral favors for my October dinner party. Thanks for the tip on the floral foam. I was having difficulty, so I switched from fresh blooms to some dried flowers I had saved. Happy I did, because they still look fresh and nice. I made a few extras so I could use them around the house.
Gobble, Gobble!
Thanksgiving is correct!!! That table and the settings are truly inspirational…thank you for the tip about the mini pumpkins too! Happy Thanksgiving Monday to you!!! 🦃🦃🦃🦃
Good morning, Mary. I am a color-loving girl and your table checks all the boxes! The mini blooming pumpkins with a mixture of garden and grocery store blooms are perfect for a Thanksgiving table and make a lovely take away gift for your guests, and who wouldn’t want to be a guest at this table?!! I love the John Derian Thanksgiving themed platter and assorted salad plates and the colorful embossed leaf plates. Your plaid tablecloth and floral napkins add lovely patterns to your beautifully presented table. Please pass me a milk chocolate turkey for a sweet treat to accompany my morning coffee!
It is always a pleasure to join you at table and beautiful floral inspiration. Happy Monday 🍁🦃🍂🧡
Way to go, autumn is full
Of color let it be reflected in our Tables at thanksgiving
Pretty fabulous!!! I love all the color and the florals, so many beautiful combinations!!🧡
Wow, what gorgeous color!! That’s a beautiful table, Mary. The flowers are perfect.
Mary, your table is beautiful. Happy Thanksgiving 😊
Good morning, Mary! Your colorful table makes my heart sing! The turkey plates are so pretty and vibrant. Your mini blooming pumpkins are beautiful and make such a gorgeous centerpiece on your table. I love that they are low profile allowing for conversation. Have a wonderful day!
Soooo pretty as always! I hope you and yours have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
Mary, Your blooming mini pumpkins are so cute. Your table is gorgeous! I love all the colors. Your platter and plates are so pretty. I like the various foundation plates too. They’re a favorite and everything blends so well. The foil pumpkins are a great touch! You always add such nice touches. Happy Monday! Clara❤️
Stellar as always, glad you keep the magic alive!
I believe the Target plaid tablecloth (used) link is incorrect?
Hi Marilyn, The link is to the table where the tablecloth was used before. I purchased it a couple of years ago and it is no longer available.🦃
Mary, your table is gorgeous with fall’s colors and the beautiful blues. The John Derian turkey platter and plates are a lovely touch. The plaid tablecloth is so pretty with the abundant of colors on the table. The mini pumpkins are a wonderful addition and make a perfect party favor. Love the cute little turkey napkin rings. I would love a chocolate turkey 🦃. I am looking forward to seeing your table for the Thanksgiving blog hop.
Your table is so colorful with those plates and the platter from Target, Mary. I’m going to attempt a mini pumpkin soon and hope it works out. I’ll be on the lookout for some turkey chocolates! 🍁🧡🍂
Good morning, Mary. Your colorful table is a delight! I love the mini blooming pumpkins, they are such a great addition to a Thanksgiving table, and a perfect take-away gift for guests. The turkey plates and platter are beautiful, as are the embossed leaf plates. I know any one who is lucky enough to be invited to your table will surely love and admire it.
It is always a pleasure to join you at your table and beautiful floral inspiration. Happy Monday! xo Lidy