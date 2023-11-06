A Vibrant Thanksgiving Table with Colorful Turkeys & DIY Mini Blooming Pumpkins

Brighten your Thanksgiving table with colorful turkeys, vibrant plaid and DIY Mini Blooming Pumpkins! You’ll find an easy shortcut method to add flowers to mini pumpkins for a table centerpiece, that also serve as favors for your guests to take home after your Thanksgiving feast.

Happy Monday!

It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my

Monday Morning Blooms’ friends to share some flower therapy!

You can find my flower friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Our common theme for November’s edition

of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘Giving Thanks’.

Flowers and pumpkins are two things I give thanks for ;) and I love to combine the two

for a seasonal centerpiece for a fall or Thanksgiving table.

These mini blooming pumpkins are easy and fun to create!

They sit low enough on your table so as to not block anyone’s view or interfere

with conversation and can serve as a favor or takeaway for your guests

after your Thanksgiving feast.

I’ve made these mini blooming pumpkins before, (see them at the table, HERE.)

I used a favorite shortcut and no-cut method ;) to create them.

If you’ve ever tried to cut these little tiger-striped pumpkins for serving soup or for mini vases,

you know how hazardous it can be to cut through the hard skin and flesh.

Skipping this step saves time, prevents accidents, as well as extending the life of your pumpkin.

If your pumpkin has a short stem, you can use the stem to anchor the wet floral foam in place.

I used round wet floral foam cut in half, but have also made them cutting a brick of foam

into a square to top my pumpkins.

If your pumpkin is stemless, you can use some waterproof floral tape

to secure the foam to the pumpkin.

Important tip: When using wet floral foam, use the “float soak” method and

place the floral foam brick on top of the water.

Let the floral foam gradually absorb the water until it sinks and is fully saturated

(about 2 minutes).

Plunging the floral foam in the water creates air pockets in the foam and will cause stems to dry out,

shortening the life of your flowers.

I used a mixture of garden and grocery store blooms to top these pumpkins.

From the garden: the last of the hydrangeas before they were frost-nipped,

Abelia foliage and Chaste Tree (Vitex) seed pods.

Mums and carnations from the grocery store add a pop of seasonal fall color.

You can make these mini pumpkins a few days in advance.

Be sure to keep them some place cool, away from heat and direct sunlight.

For long-lasting blooms, spray your finished arrangement with Crowning Glory,

an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture.

It dries clear and is safe to use on all flower types, especially beneficial

for flowers that are prone to wilting due to moisture loss, like hydrangeas.

Crowning Glory will dry within 30 minutes to an hour, depending the temperature and humidity.

My blooming pumpkins still looked good a week later

after spraying the floral material with Crowning Glory!

I made four mini blooming pumpkins, but only two ended up in the center of my table. . .

Joining an assortment of blooms, pumpkins, Indian corn, leaves and

mercury glass votives, to add a little sparkle and shimmer.

A plaid tablecloth provides a colorful foundation for the table. . .

And for a ‘rafter’ of turkeys found strutting their stuff recently. . .

John Derian’s Thanksgiving-themed collection for Target,

in a platter and four assorted salad plates.

They’re served up on coordinating embossed leaf plates in an assorted colors. . .

teal, gold, cinnamon and ivory,

found at HomeGoods several years ago, shopping serendipity!

Milk chocolate turkeys in bright colored foil wrappers

at each placesetting provide a sweet treat . . .

Turkey napkin rings marry a pair of napkins,

a print with a solid harvest gold and beaded edge trim.

Burnished copper chargers and hammered copper flatware

add some warmth to pair with autumnal colors.

Table Details:

Turkey Plates, Platter / John Derian for Target

Plaid Tablecloth / Target, used HERE

Napkins / Pottery Barn and Pier1

Turkey Napkin Rings / Pier 1

Olfaire Leaf Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Burnished Copper Chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

The end ;)

🦃 🦃 🦃

