Thanksgiving Table on the Porch with a Colorful Plaid and Proud Tom Turkey

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a parade table inspiration. You’ll find inspiration for gathering around the table with a variety of table settings from 17 table stylists and bloggers.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, I’m happy to be part of Thanksgiving Tablescape Blog Hop.

You can find additional Thanksgiving table inspiration

from 16 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

Join me on the porch while we “talk turkey”!

Our weather in November is typically mild, in the 60s or 70s on Thanksgiving day,

ideal for dining on the porch.

I have fond memories of the 17 of us overflowing my mother-in-law’s dining room table

and spilling out onto her porch for our Thanksgiving feast.

The table on the porch was always my favorite place to sit.

A proud Tom Turkey provides a centerpiece for the table.

He’s pardoned for being a cookie jar, rather than a soup tureen. ,-) 🦃

Our Thanksgiving feast is served buffet style on the kitchen island so

we don’t have to leave room on the table for platters of food.

Everyone can help themselves and return for seconds. . .and thirds.

“Tom” joins a parade of maple leaves, Indian corn, mini pumpkins and nuts scattered

down the center of the table, for a casual and natural table runner,

while mercury glass votives add a little sparkle and shimmer.

Fresco Turkey salad plates, found at Pottery Barn several years ago, are served up on

an assortment of colorful embossed leaf plates found at HomeGoods 10 years ago. . .

They’re unified by pattern rather than color,

with embossed leaves of teal, gold, pumpkin and ivory.

And pair with a colorful plaid tablecloth found at Target last year

. . . shopping serendipity!

Party crackers are at each placesetting,

wishing you a Joyful Thanksgiving.

If you’re not familiar with party crackers, they are a British tradition dating back to Victorian times,

invented by London-based confectioner, Tom Smith.

He created the crackers as a development of his bon-bon sweets, which he sold in a twist of paper.

As his sales slumped, he looked for new promotional ideas.

Legend has it that the inspiration for the explosive ‘pop’ or ‘crack’ when the crackers were pulled,

came to him when he heard the crackle of a log he had just put on the fire.

The cardboard tube with twisted ends resembles an oversized candy wrapper,

and today’s modern crackers contain a joke, party hat and small trinket,

spilling their contents, after making a ‘pop’ or snapping sound when the ends are pulled.

You can read more about the history of crackers, here.

“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy,

and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.”

– William Arthur Ward.

“The more you practice the art of thankfulness, the more you have to be thankful for.”

– Norman Vincent Peale

“Not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them,

is the true measure of our thanksgiving.”

– W.T. Purkiser

Table Details:

Fresco Turkey salad plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Olfaire Leaf Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

Tom Turkey / Kaldun & Bogle Hunt Harvest Cookie Jar, HomeGoods, several years ago

Plaid Tablecloth / Target, last year

Burnished Copper Chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Flatware / Towle Seville

Thanksgiving Party Crackers / HomeGoods

The end! ,-)

🦃🦃🦃

Find 20+ recipes you’ll want to gobble for your Thanksgiving feast, HERE.

