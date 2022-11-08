Thanksgiving Table on the Porch with a Colorful Plaid and Proud Tom Turkey

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a parade table inspiration. You’ll find inspiration for gathering around the table with a variety of table settings from 17 table stylists and bloggers.
With Thanksgiving around the corner, I’m happy to be part of Thanksgiving Tablescape Blog Hop.
You can find additional Thanksgiving table inspiration
from 16 table stylists at the bottom of this post.
Join me on the porch while we “talk turkey”!
Our weather in November is typically mild, in the 60s or 70s on Thanksgiving day,
ideal for dining on the porch.
I have fond memories of the 17 of us overflowing my mother-in-law’s dining room table
and spilling out onto her porch for our Thanksgiving feast.
The table on the porch was always my favorite place to sit.
A proud Tom Turkey provides a centerpiece for the table.
He’s pardoned for being a cookie jar, rather than a soup tureen. ,-) 🦃
Our Thanksgiving feast is served buffet style on the kitchen island so
we don’t have to leave room on the table for platters of food.
Everyone can help themselves and return for seconds. . .and thirds.
“Tom” joins a parade of maple leaves, Indian corn, mini pumpkins and nuts scattered
down the center of the table, for a casual and natural table runner,
while mercury glass votives add a little sparkle and shimmer.
Fresco Turkey salad plates, found at Pottery Barn several years ago, are served up on
an assortment of colorful embossed leaf plates found at HomeGoods 10 years ago. . .
They’re unified by pattern rather than color,
with embossed leaves of teal, gold, pumpkin and ivory.
And pair with a colorful plaid tablecloth found at Target last year
. . . shopping serendipity!
Party crackers are at each placesetting,
wishing you a Joyful Thanksgiving.
If you’re not familiar with party crackers, they are a British tradition dating back to Victorian times,
invented by London-based confectioner, Tom Smith.
He created the crackers as a development of his bon-bon sweets, which he sold in a twist of paper.
As his sales slumped, he looked for new promotional ideas.
Legend has it that the inspiration for the explosive ‘pop’ or ‘crack’ when the crackers were pulled,
came to him when he heard the crackle of a log he had just put on the fire.
The cardboard tube with twisted ends resembles an oversized candy wrapper,
and today’s modern crackers contain a joke, party hat and small trinket,
spilling their contents, after making a ‘pop’ or snapping sound when the ends are pulled.
You can read more about the history of crackers, here.
“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy,
and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.”
– William Arthur Ward.
“The more you practice the art of thankfulness, the more you have to be thankful for.”
– Norman Vincent Peale
“Not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them,
is the true measure of our thanksgiving.”
– W.T. Purkiser
Table Details:
Fresco Turkey salad plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Olfaire Leaf Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago
Tom Turkey / Kaldun & Bogle Hunt Harvest Cookie Jar, HomeGoods, several years ago
Plaid Tablecloth / Target, last year
Burnished Copper Chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago
Napkins / Pier 1, several years ago
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Flatware / Towle Seville
Thanksgiving Party Crackers / HomeGoods
The end! ,-)
🦃🦃🦃
Find 20+ recipes you’ll want to gobble for your Thanksgiving feast, HERE.
Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this Thanksgiving Tablescape Blog Hop.
Click on the links below for more Thanksgiving table inspiration from my blogging friends:
Mary, Tom Turkey is beautiful. I’ve always wanted a ceramic turkey. I haven’t seen one that is a cookie jar but how nice. His colors are so pretty and how you used various colors of leaf plates to pick up his colors and unify the table was artful and clever. You have a great eye for design and detail.Your plaid tablecloth in blues, browns, and white was a perfect foundation.
I’ve not seen Thanksgiving crackers before. Year before last I found Christmas crackers and our family had a great time with them. They included small tonets with music included to make different tunes. It was hilarious.
Your Thanksgiving recipes are amazing as are your quotes. I’ve been pinning away!
Seat me on the porch, please! That handsome Tom beckons! And those salad plates I don’t remember ever seeing but they are wonderful with their colorful graphics. They look amazing with the leaf plates. Fall color beauty! I always enjoy your pattern play, Mary, and how you design your centerpieces. You have obviously influenced my aesthetic and helped me up my game. Thank you for participating and sharing your creative talent! I’d love to be at any of your tables as a guest, but Thanksgiving has a special draw on the heart.
Mary, I would be happy to take a seat on the porch and admire your beautiful table setting. Your proud Tom Turkey cookie jar makes a stunning centerpiece as he joins the parade of maple leaves, Indian corn, mini pumpkins and nuts. The mercury glass votives definitely add the sparkle to your lovely table! The PB fresco salad plates are new to me, they are certainly an ideal accompaniment to the centerpiece. The plaid tablecloth is the perfect foundation, one can never have too much plaid! It is always a treat to join you at table! Happy Thanksgiving season 🧡🦃🍂
You “come up wirh” the most ingenious tablescapes…thanks!!! franki
What a grand centerpiece (long centerpieces seem to be very popular as of late, so I think I need to hop on that idea!!). I had Crackers one Christmas with 22 guests at the table – I found confetti for days, it clung to my draperies, some landed in the chandelier and i also found traces throughout my home!! As fun as it was, it was the last time i used them – LOL Your table is so inviting and I would certainly enjoy being a guest here – Have a wonderful holiday
Mary, your porch table setting is charming and I love your pretty turkeys! I would be happy to pull up a chair and join you! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction
Sweet. . .yes to the porch and a big yes to buffet style, easier all the way around.
Oh Mary I love your big fat Tom Turkey! I’m so glad he was pardoned so he could come to the table! Your porch is a lovely spot to enjoy the Southern mild fall weather as you nosh on the Thanksgiving goodies. Buffet serving is the only way to go in my book, passing platters and plates of food at the table is so awkward! Your turkey plates are so pretty and the turkey cracker treats so cute! I enjoyed reading the history of crackers, such a great way to add a special touch of fun to the table. I love all the quotes too… Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, it’s bound to be delicious with your wizardry of whipping up seasonal goodies!
Mary, I always love your Thanksgiving tables because of your fabulous turkey plates. This is lovely, I especially love the different colored dinner plates. Happy Thanksgiving!
Mary, how wonderful eating the fest on your porch! We are headed to a week in Charleston at my sister’s and also eating on her screened porch overlooking the water. Crushing on your unique flatware! Love your Tom, he looks a lot like my turkey tureen that I often include in my own centerpiece — but rarely fill with soup lol! Appreciate all the inspiring quotes too.
GORGEOUS! Love the tablecloth and that glassware!!
Mary, your tom turkey is amazing! Your Fresco Turkey salad plates look lovely with the plaid tablecloth. The blue Olfaire leaf plates caught my eye. Love the copper chargers. How wonderful to eat on the porch. The turkey crackers are a nice addition. A beautiful spread to enjoy the holidays. Always a pleasure to join you. Happy Thanksgiving.
Mary, your table is so pretty and the Tom Turkey centerpiece is really something! Your turkey plates compliment him well. My favorite thing about your table is how the textured leaf plates are different colors, and they match your tablecloth perfectly. Do you make your guests wear the crowns in the crackers? I think it should be mandatory before anyone is allowed dessert! ;P Happy Thanksgiving!
Mary, the tablecloth is the perfect background for your lovely table setting. I really enjoyed your colorful Tom turkey paired with symbols of bounty and the First thanksgiving. the turkey plates are colorful and festive and set the tone for a happy celebration. Porch dining is the best, if the weather cooperates. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
Lynne
Mary that is one beautiful Tom turkey! I loved eating at the table on the porch at my grandparents house….
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!