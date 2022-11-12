How to Frame a Plate with a DIY Corn Husk Wreath to Welcome Thanksgiving

Frame a plate with a wreath to hang in welcome for Thanksgiving and find the easy steps to transform a grapevine wreath using corn husks, magnolia pods, leaves and ribbon.
I’m hanging a wreath to welcome Thanksgiving!
This wreath was a fun and easy project using corn husks leftover from my
Indian Corn Vase Flower Arrangement for Thanksgiving.
I found myself looking at the discarded corn husks and thought the texture and color
would make a pretty seasonal addition to a fall wreath to enjoy
and hang on the door through Thanksgiving.
In addition to the discarded corn husks, I gathered some
brown magnolia leaves shed from our tree along with magnolia pods,
for texture and color.
I gave the magnolia leaves a coat of glossy clear spray sealer to give them some shine
and protection to slow down the drying process.
I started with a grapevine wreath I had, along with some ribbon in my stash.
To make the bow, I used an easy bow-making technique to make a multi-ribbon bow,
no bow-tying skills required! You’ll want to use wire-edged ribbon for best results.
This is a great way to make a multi-ribbon bow if you have odds and ends of ribbon
with just a little left on the spool,
as you only need about a yard of ribbon per loop.
I started by cutting the ribbon into 32 inch – 36 inch lengths,
but you can vary your lengths as desired.
Form your loops to the size you want, pinching the ribbon loop in the middle.
(My loops are about 5 – 6 inches using 10 – 12 inches of ribbon for the loop part.)
If your ribbon has a pattern on just one side, twist the back tail of the ribbon
around so your pattern faces to the front.
Repeat the process with your ribbon holding your loops together and
tie your loop off with a pipe cleaner / chenille stem or florist wire.
I prefer pipe cleaners as they’re very forgiving, allowing you to adjust your loops,
pulling the tail of your ribbon to adjust your bow as needed.
When you are finished, cut the tails of your ribbon on an angle or in a notched-v shape.
Normally when I make a wreath, I add the bow last.
This time I added the bow first, attaching the corn husks, leaves
and magnolia pods around it, using a hot glue gun.
I started out with 8 loops of ribbon but added 2 more,
after deciding the wreath could use a couple of longer tails.
A proud Tom Turkey was added to the center of the wreath to welcome Thanksgiving.
The turkey plate hangs from the wreath hanger and then the
wreath slips over the hanger to frame the plate.
Here’s a view from the back:
I used a metal shower curtain ring I had for The Chain Gang,
attached to the plate holder on the plate.
The shower curtain ring clips closed so it’s a safe and secure to hold the plate.
I attached some clear adhesive bumpers to the back of the plate,
to prevent it from banging against the door
as the door opens and closes. The bumpers absorb vibration and are removable.
Note:
Our wood door is not actually purple as it appears in these photos. ;)
The wood is stained a cherry color but appears purple due to lighting on our covered porch.
The winners of my Royal Staffford Thanksgiving Turkey plate giveaway are:
Nancy B. | Ann W. | Karenann S.
Thanks to all who entered!
🦃🦃🦃
THAT is SO COOL!!! Gosh, it is pretty to say nothing about.. clever!!! How did I miss that “plate” drawing…gaaa…CONGRATS to those who “got one!!!” Count down…franki
Good morning, Mary. Your Thanksgiving plate wreath is just beautiful! Your tutorials are the best. The magnolia pods resemble morel mushrooms to me any way. Congrats to the three winners! Have a great weekend.
Mary, I absolutely love this! So clever of you to use and hang the plate in the center, although its a gorgeous fall wreath even without it. I too like to mix ribbon patterns and shades, and think everyone will appreciate your tutorial. Wishing you a most happy Thanksgiving!
Your wreath is gorgeous Mary, with or without the turkey plate!!! I love the brown and gold magnolia leaves and the way you did the bow with a variety of ribbons, so pretty! Congrats to your lucky winners, the turkey plates are beautiful~
Your Thanksgiving wreath is beautiful! Love the tutorial. The shower ring is genius! I use those for various things but I now have a new use for them. Thanks for the post. Have a great weekend! Clara❤️
Mary, your wreath is beautiful. Love the magnolia leaves and the variety of ribbons. Congrats to the winners. Happy weekend.
Very clever and looks beautiful!!
Didn’t that turn out so pretty, Mary??!! Those magnolia pods and leaves sure do add texture. Love your use of the leftover husks and your easy bow! Congratulations to winners! 🦃
Mary, the Thanksgiving wreath is gorgeous! I love the different ribbons you added and the textures of magnolia leaves and corn husks. Thanks for sharing your tutorial!
Mary, your wreath is absolutely beautiful. You have inspired me to do one so I can have something different on my door this year.
Mary ~ all I can say is Wow ! One of the most beautiful Thanksgiving wreaths I’ve ever seen ! Of course it looks gorgeous outside but can also imagine how beautiful it would look in my dining room. You are so creative!! Happy Thanksgiving 🦃
Hugs, Dorinda
Your door doesn’t look purple. It looks reddish-brown. I love the bow made from different ribbons. I wish you would post a video showing how to make it from beginning to end. Thank you and thank you for all the beautiful pictures/ideas/etc you always post.
as always, Mary, simply outstanding….