How to Frame a Plate with a DIY Corn Husk Wreath to Welcome Thanksgiving

Frame a plate with a wreath to hang in welcome for Thanksgiving and find the easy steps to transform a grapevine wreath using corn husks, magnolia pods, leaves and ribbon.

I’m hanging a wreath to welcome Thanksgiving!

This wreath was a fun and easy project using corn husks leftover from my

Indian Corn Vase Flower Arrangement for Thanksgiving.

I found myself looking at the discarded corn husks and thought the texture and color

would make a pretty seasonal addition to a fall wreath to enjoy

and hang on the door through Thanksgiving.

In addition to the discarded corn husks, I gathered some

brown magnolia leaves shed from our tree along with magnolia pods,

for texture and color.

I gave the magnolia leaves a coat of glossy clear spray sealer to give them some shine

and protection to slow down the drying process.

I started with a grapevine wreath I had, along with some ribbon in my stash.

To make the bow, I used an easy bow-making technique to make a multi-ribbon bow,

no bow-tying skills required! You’ll want to use wire-edged ribbon for best results.

This is a great way to make a multi-ribbon bow if you have odds and ends of ribbon

with just a little left on the spool,

as you only need about a yard of ribbon per loop.

I started by cutting the ribbon into 32 inch – 36 inch lengths,

but you can vary your lengths as desired.

Form your loops to the size you want, pinching the ribbon loop in the middle.

(My loops are about 5 – 6 inches using 10 – 12 inches of ribbon for the loop part.)

If your ribbon has a pattern on just one side, twist the back tail of the ribbon

around so your pattern faces to the front.

Repeat the process with your ribbon holding your loops together and

tie your loop off with a pipe cleaner / chenille stem or florist wire.

I prefer pipe cleaners as they’re very forgiving, allowing you to adjust your loops,

pulling the tail of your ribbon to adjust your bow as needed.

When you are finished, cut the tails of your ribbon on an angle or in a notched-v shape.

Normally when I make a wreath, I add the bow last.

This time I added the bow first, attaching the corn husks, leaves

and magnolia pods around it, using a hot glue gun.

I started out with 8 loops of ribbon but added 2 more,

after deciding the wreath could use a couple of longer tails.

A proud Tom Turkey was added to the center of the wreath to welcome Thanksgiving.

The turkey plate hangs from the wreath hanger and then the

wreath slips over the hanger to frame the plate.

Here’s a view from the back:

I used a metal shower curtain ring I had for The Chain Gang,

attached to the plate holder on the plate.

The shower curtain ring clips closed so it’s a safe and secure to hold the plate.

I attached some clear adhesive bumpers to the back of the plate,

to prevent it from banging against the door

as the door opens and closes. The bumpers absorb vibration and are removable.

Note:

Our wood door is not actually purple as it appears in these photos. ;)

The wood is stained a cherry color but appears purple due to lighting on our covered porch.

The winners of my Royal Staffford Thanksgiving Turkey plate giveaway are:

Nancy B. | Ann W. | Karenann S.

Thanks to all who entered!

🦃🦃🦃

