27 Thanksgiving Recipes You’ll Want to Gobble and Giveaway!

Find 27 recipes you’ll want to gobble for your Thanksgiving feast.
Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and in anticipation
I’m celebrating with a little giveaway!
And sharing a round-up of recipes for your entertaining your family
or friends and your Thanksgiving feast!
Click on the links for the complete recipes for your Thanksgiving feast!
Nutter Butter Turkey Cupcakes!
These little gobblers are fun to make with Nutter Butter cookies, licorice wattles and candy corn fantails!
Roasted Harvest Vegetable Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
A make-ahead healthy and colorful addition to your Thanksgiving feast!
Turkey Snack Board for Thanksgiving
Create a snack board for easy entertaining for Thanksgiving that your family and friends will want to gobble!
Ina Garten’s Make Ahead Cranberry Sauce
Make ahead one week in advance; the perfect combination of sweet and tart!
Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie with Pecan Piecrust
A delicious spin on the classic pumpkin pie with a pecan-studded crust!
A sweet and salty treat, great for snacking and sure to satisfy hungry pilgrims,
football fans, or tree-trimmers over Thanksgiving weekend!
The flavor of pecan pie in an easy and delicious muffin. You’ll want to double the recipe!
Quick and easy mini pumpkin pies with a package of refrigerated pie crusts, a muffin tin and cookie cutters!
Pimento Cheese Deviled Egg “Pumpkins”
Calling all pimento cheese and deviled egg lovers, this fun appetizer marries both flavors in one bite!
A flavorful, sweet treat for your Thanksgiving table and an easy and delicious hostess gift!
Roasted Butternut-Apple and Pumpkin Soup Shooters
A teaser appetizer to serve your guests and whet their appetite for the Thanksgiving feast!
Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Pudding
The Caramel-Pecan Sauce guarantees it will be gobbled up! Make this bread pudding in individual ramekins or bake in a 9 x 13 pan and dish it up when ready to serve.
Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt Cake
The flavors of fall in a cake with a Maple Glaze and Sugared Pecans and Pepitas
Make-ahead, flavorful and ideal for Thanksgiving weekend with family in town
Overnight Pumpkin French Toast with Streusel Topping
A make-ahead baked French toast casserole. The streusel topping adds a sweet layer of flavor and crunch that makes it company-worthy for weekend brunch or Thanksgiving weekend!
Pumpkin Loaf with Cream Cheese Swirl
A moist, spiced pumpkin cake with a tangy cream cheese layer, perfect for a fall morning, Thanksgiving weekend or anytime you slice it!
Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust
A gratin that marries Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes in a side for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Served in a double crust that’s layered with rosemary and Gruyère cheese!
Cranberry-Pecan Pie Crust Leaves
Dress up your left over Thanksgiving turkey with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts for pot pie, piecrust leaf “sandwiches” of pecans and cranberries!
Pumpkin-Chocolate Harvest Bundt Cake with Bourbon-Pecan Glaze!
Pumpkin meets chocolate and a Bourbon-Pecan Glaze. Serve it with some Nutter Butter and Hersey Kisses Acorns for a fun and seasonal addition and nod to fall.
Cinnamon-Sugar Puff Pastry Turkeys!
Classic palmier cookies that are easy to gobble, with light, buttery, flaky layers of pastry and an irresistibly sweet cinnamon-sugar crunch!
Thanksgiving Turkey Dessert Board
Serve up smiles and satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth too with Thanksgiving Turkey Dessert Board
As easy to mix as is to drink and perfect beverage to serve for a crowd for Thanksgiving!
Slow Cooker Maple Pumpkin Butter
Enjoy as a spread for breakfast breads or stirred into oatmeal, yogurt, or with pancakes and waffles for a seasonal fall treat. Makes a delicious hostess or Thanksgiving take away gift!
Quick and Easy Pumpkin Butter-Pecan Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Glaze
Wake up to Pumpkin Butter-Pecan Rolls with Pumpkin Spice Glaze, an easy and delicious breakfast treat!
Get Your Pie On: Cheesy Thanksgiving Appetizer
Your family and friends will enjoy this fun little appetizer for Thanksgiving that’s easy as pie.
Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake with Kahlúa-Cream Cheese Glaze
Fans of Pumpkin Spice Latte will love this warmly spiced Bundt cake with an espresso-cinnamon swirl and coffee glaze, topped with a layer of Kahlua-Cream Cheese.
Turkey-Shaped Butter for Your Thanksgiving Feast
A fun little accompaniment for your Thanksgiving feast
I like to mix and match dishes for Thanksgiving instead of having a complete set of dinnerware,
so I’m always on the look out to add a new “Tom” to add to my collection.
Thanksgiving Table with Assorted Tom Turkeys and Fantail Napkin Fold
Easy 5 Minute Centerpiece for your Thanksgiving Table
Create a quick, no-stress natural centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table.
In anticipation of Thanksgiving, I’m sharing some turkey dish love and giving away
a Royal Stafford Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Plate to 3 readers,
to start or add to your turkey plate collection!
Enjoy at the table or display your ‘rafters of turkeys’ in a Thanksgiving vignette.
In the Potting Shed: A Rafter of Turkeys and Thanksgiving Vignette
🦃 To enter this giveaway and for a chance to win a “Tom”,
leave a comment telling me your favorite Thanksgiving food or tradition.
🦃 Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry. Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.
🦃 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight November 9th.
