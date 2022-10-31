The Skeleton Crew Celebrates Halloween, Adopts Another Pup and Enjoys a Tipple

Happy Halloween and welcome to the final edition of Rod and Rowena’s adventures,

before they return to the closet . . .where all good skeletons belong!

Regular readers know I *heart* Halloween!

Halloween’s appeal for me is its combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun.

We all can benefit from a little escape these days wherever

we can find it, so thank you indulging me as

I share one last humerus post and silly fun.

🦴💀💀🎃

As you might have guessed,

Halloween is Rod and Rowena’s favorite holiday too.

They’re indulging in their favorite tipple and champagne. . .

a glass of Veuve Cliquot in celebration!

Veuve Cliquot was founded in 1772,

250 years ago, and coincidentally, the year Rod was born!

Madame Clicquot was a mutual friend of both Rod and Rowena, and introduced

the pair at a tasting of her vintage champagne in 1810. . .

it was love at first sip!

Rowena says the perfect candy to pair with Veuve Cliquot is candy corn,

which she likes to eat by the handful!

Rod looks like he’s already indulged in a few glasses. . .

he can’t hold his drink like he used to

as it seems to go right through him.

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and Rod surprised Rowena

with another rescue dog and companion for Bona Lisa.

Meet Bone-ita. . .

The vet at the shelter couldn’t determine her exact age,

only confirming that she was a senior dog.

Bone-ita and Bona Lisa are enjoying Boo Bar

Pumpkin & Cinnamon Dog Biscuits for Halloween

Sophie sniffed out the dog treats right away and went

to check out the newcomers . . .

Pumpkin & Cinnamon treats smell delicious . . .

she’s hoping Bone-ita and Bona Lisa share!

Lola wasn’t far behind. . .

She’s all about the treats!

They said they prefer to have the bench to themselves. . .

Thank you for indulging my skellie humor and bad puns. . .

Wishing you a rib-tickling and spine-tingling

Halloween with plenty of treats!

Cheers! 🥂

And Happy Howl-O-Ween from Sophie and Lola.

🎃🐾🐾🎃

