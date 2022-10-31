Dogs, Halloween, Rod and Rowena

The Skeleton Crew Celebrates Halloween, Adopts Another Pup and Enjoys a Tipple

The Skeleton Crew celebrates Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

Happy Halloween and welcome to the final edition of Rod and Rowena’s adventures,

before they return to the closet . . .where all good skeletons belong!

The Skeleton Crew celebrates Halloween and I love Halloween skeleton pillow | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

Regular readers know I *heart* Halloween!

The Skeleton Crew celebrates Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

Halloween’s appeal for me is its combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun.

We all can benefit from a little escape these days wherever

we can find it, so thank you indulging me as

I share one last humerus post and silly fun.

🦴💀💀🎃

The Skeleton Crew celebrates Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

As you might have guessed,

Halloween is Rod and Rowena’s favorite holiday too.

The Skeleton Crew celebrates Halloween with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

They’re indulging in their favorite tipple and champagne. . .

a glass of Veuve Cliquot in celebration!

Veuve Cliquot was founded in 1772,

250 years ago, and coincidentally, the year Rod was born!

Madame Clicquot was a mutual friend of both Rod and Rowena, and introduced

the pair at a tasting of her vintage champagne in 1810. . .

it was love at first sip!

The Skeleton Crew celebrates Halloween with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and candy corn | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

Rowena says the perfect candy to pair with Veuve Cliquot is candy corn,

which she likes to eat by the handful!

Candy corn in skeleton martini glass | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

Rod looks like he’s already indulged in a few glasses. . .

he can’t hold his drink like he used to

as it seems to go right through him.

The Skeleton Crew celebrates Halloween with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

 October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and Rod surprised Rowena

with another rescue dog and companion for Bona Lisa.

Bone-ita, Rod and Rowena's rescue dog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #dogs #halloween

Meet Bone-ita. . .

The vet at the shelter couldn’t determine her exact age,

only confirming that she was a senior dog.

Boo Bars Pumpkin and Cinnamon Dog Biscuits for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #dogs #halloween

Bone-ita and Bona Lisa are enjoying Boo Bar

Pumpkin & Cinnamon Dog Biscuits for Halloween

Bone-ita, Rod and Rowena's rescue dog ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #dogs #halloween

Sophie sniffed out the dog treats right away and went

 to check out the newcomers . . .

Sophie with the Skeleton Crew for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

Pumpkin & Cinnamon treats smell delicious . . .

she’s hoping Bone-ita and Bona Lisa share!

Sophie with the Skeleton Crew for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

Lola wasn’t far behind. . .

Lola with skeletons on porch for Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

She’s all about the treats!

Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #dogs #halloween #bichonfrise

They said they prefer to have the bench to themselves. . .

Happy Howl-o-ween from Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #dogs #halloween

Thank you for indulging my skellie humor and bad puns. . .

The Skeleton Crew celebrates Halloween with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

Wishing you a rib-tickling and spine-tingling

Halloween with plenty of treats!

The Skeleton Crew celebrates Halloween with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

Cheers! 🥂

The Skeleton Crew celebrates Halloween with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

And Happy Howl-O-Ween from Sophie and Lola.

🎃🐾🐾🎃

Happy Howl-o-ween from Sophie and Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #dogs #halloween

The Skeleton Crew celebrates Halloween | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #porch #veuvecliquot #dogs #halloween

  9 comments for “The Skeleton Crew Celebrates Halloween, Adopts Another Pup and Enjoys a Tipple

  1. Debbie- Dabble
    October 31, 2022 at 6:20 am

    Absolutely love this!! So cute and whimsical!! Thanks for sharing!! Happy Halloween!!
    Hugs,
    Deb

    Reply
  2. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    October 31, 2022 at 6:26 am

    I always love to see Rob and Rowena and their growing dog family! Thanks for sharing a ghouling post!

    Reply
    • Rita C.
      October 31, 2022 at 7:27 am

      Rod & Rowena….happily ever after! Bone ita will be great company for all the skeletons in the closet for years to come. Cheers!

      Reply
  3. Pat
    October 31, 2022 at 6:38 am

    Oh, Mary, how I do love Rod and Rowena’s adventures! I prefer Sophie and Lola to B and B as your dogs have some meat on their bones and are such cute balls of fluff. Enjoy YOUR day!

    Reply
  4. Ann Woleben
    October 31, 2022 at 6:55 am

    The girls are precious in their Howl-a-ween attire! I know the Great Pumpkin will bring them a lot of treats.

    Reply
  5. Kathy Menold
    October 31, 2022 at 6:58 am

    Mary,
    From one member of The Black Hat Society to another. Hope you and your skeletal crew have a very Happy Howlleween with lots of tricks and treats.Welcome to the newest pup but you need to fatten her up a bit! More candy corn and kit kats. Kathy.

    Reply
  6. Nancy
    October 31, 2022 at 7:00 am

    Loved seeing the girls! And the new pup is lacking some cute fluffy fur.
    Always fun to see. Happy Halloween!

    Reply
  7. Yvonne
    October 31, 2022 at 7:53 am

    Mary, your stories are so much fun to read! Happy Halloween!

    Reply
  8. Jo
    October 31, 2022 at 8:20 am

    🎃 🦇 🧹Happy Halloween, Mary! Love the adventures of Rod and Rowena. 🎃 🦇 🧹

    Reply

