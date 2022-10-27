How to Scare up a Sweet Candy Boo-quet for Halloween

Scare up a sweet candy boo-quet for Halloween for a table centerpiece and little ghouls and goblins.

With Halloween around the corner,

I’m sharing an easy and sweet DIY for little ghouls and goblins!

This Candy Boo-quet is easy to scare up and makes a festive centerpiece

for your table or to share with trick or treaters.

I found this candy bowl at HomeGoods, a favorite haunt, a couple of months ago. . .

I like to keep the “happy” in Halloween and the face was so goofy

I laughed out loud when I saw it!

I used orange and black twist pops, swirl lollies and Peeps Marshmallow Ghosts for my Candy Boo-quet

but you could “skewer” miniature candy bars or use the candy of your choice.

In addition to your candy, you’ll need some bamboo skewers,

Halloween straws and block of craft floral foam.

Instead of a bowl, you could use a vase or pitcher to hold your skewers.

I found my skewers and craft floral foam at Dollar Tree,

Halloween straws at the Dollar Spot at Target and HomeGoods.

You also find Halloween straws on Amazon if you can get them in time.

I cut the foam to fit the bowl and covered it with plastic wrap

to protect the candy that would come in contact with the foam.

I also added some plastic grocery bags to fill in the gap around foam and bowl

to prevent the candy corn from falling down to the bottom of the bowl.

Arrange your skewers in the foam at varying heights or whatever looks good to you.

If you’re using lollipops, you’ll need to shorten your skewers as the stick

will take up part of the length of your straw.

After arranging and shortening some of the skewers,

I filled the top of the vase with candy corn.

Add the lollipops to your straws.

If you’re using Peeps, you’ll want to leave enough length exposed on the top

of your skewer to attach the marshmallow.

Then you’re ready to slide the straws over your skewers.

Cut some length off your straws as needed to adjust your height in your boo-quet.

Your Candy Boo-quet makes an easy centerpiece for a Happy Haunting!

