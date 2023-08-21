DIY, Halloween

How to Make Pottery Barn-Inspired Smiling Jack-O’-Lantern Pillows for Halloween

by  • 13 Comments

Create your own copycat Jack-O’-Lantern Pillows, inspired by Pottery Barn’s version. A fun DIY craft project for Halloween, to scare up some smiles and save money too. 🎃

DIY Copycat Jack-O'-Lantern PIllows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

Happy Monday!

Calling all Halloween lovers, I’m sharing a fun craft project you can make

in the comfort of your AC when it’s hot and steamy outside.

DIY Copycat Jack-O'-Lantern PIllows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

If you’re a regular reader, you know my love of Halloween.

🎃  ☠️ 👻 🍁  🧹🍬 🕸️ 🎃

Jack-O'-Lantern Pillows Pottery Barn

I loved these smiling Jack-O’-Lantern Pillows that I saw online from Pottery Barn,

but not the $79 price tag per pillow.

DIY Pottery Barn-inspired Jack-O'-Lantern PIllows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

Here are the easy steps to make an affordable copycat JOL pillow

if you’d like to make one or two to scare up some smiles. ;)

🎃 🎃

Transform sweater and fabric pumpkins into copycat Pottery Barn-inspired Jack-O'-Lantern PIllows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

I spied these pumpkin pillows at Hobby Lobby. All Hobby Lobby’s fall merchandise is 40% off.

The larger cream sweater pumpkin was $25.99

and the brown smaller pumpkin pillow was $12.99,

so together they were around $23, after the discount.

Jack-O'-Lantern template for Pottery Barn-inspired pillow for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

I searched online for a Jack-O’-Lantern template.

I like to keep the ‘Happy’ in Halloween so I wanted a smiling Jack rather than a scary one.

 You can download my printable JOL template, HERE.

Scale it to the size you need, I used it at 75% and 60% to fit my pumpkin pillows.

DIY Pottery Barn-inspired Jack-O'-Lantern PIllows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

I cut out the eyes, nose and smiling mouth of my printed template and positioned

them on my pumpkin pillows using straight pins.

DIY Pottery Barn-inspired Jack-O'-Lantern PIllows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

I used some black yarn and a yarn needle (I used size 13) to stitch

around the cut out features. After I got the outline stitched,

I removed the straight pins and templates.

Stitch a Jack-O'-Lantern face with yarn on a sweater pumpkin pillow for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

Then it’s just a matter of stitching in the features with yarn on face of your Jack-O’-Lantern.

It only took a couple of hours while watching TV

to stitch the eyes, nose and mouth of both pillows.

Stitch a Jack-O'-Lantern face with yarn on a sweater pumpkin pillow for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

I decided the pumpkin stems could use some embellishing,

so I used some wired hemp / grapevine wire leftover from my

DIY Cornucopia Centerpiece for Thanksgiving.

DIY Pottery Barn-inspired Jack-O'-Lantern PIllows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

To make pumpkin stem / vine tendrils,

I wrapped the wire around a pencil to make some curlicues.

To cut the wire you’ll need a pair of side cutting pliers.

How to make pumpkin vine tendrils with grapevine wire #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

I wrapped the grapevine wire and tendris around the stems of the pumpkin to attach it.

DIY Pottery Barn-inspired Jack-O'-Lantern PIllows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

I added another Halloween pillow to my porch!

I laughed outloud when I saw this skeleton pillow with dangly legs at Michaels.

Use your Michaels weekly coupon to save 40%

Jack-O'-Lantern and Skeleton pillows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

I thought my skeleton crew, Rod and Rowena, would get a kick out of it too.

Skeleton pillow with dangling legs for Halloween

Looking for more DIY Halloween craft projects?

You might also like:

DIY Halloween Treat Cones, as fun to make as they are to receive! Affordable to scare up using scrapbook paper for Halloween party favors #diy #halloween #craft

DIY Halloween Treat Cones

As fun to make as they are to receive! Affordable to scare up using scrapbook paper for Halloween party favors

or as a table decoration to add some nostalgia or bit of vintage charm.

DIY Halloween Candy Boo-quet! Create a sweet candy boo-quet for Halloween for a table centerpiece and little ghouls and goblins. #diy #halloween #craft

DIY Halloween Candy Boo-quet

Create a sweet candy boo-quet for Halloween for a table centerpiece and little ghouls and goblins.

DIY Umbrella Floating Witch! Celebrate Halloween with a fun little “witch craft” and conjure a floating witch using an umbrella from the dollar store. #diy #halloween #craft

DIY Umbrella Floating Witch

Celebrate Halloween with a fun little “witch craft” and conjure a floating witch

using an umbrella from the dollar store.

Witch Shoe Candy Bowl! Use an easy trick for your Halloween treats candy bowl and to elevate the fun. #diy #halloween #craft

Witch Shoe Candy Bowl

Use an easy trick for your Halloween treats candy bowl and to elevate the fun.

Jack-O'-Lantern and Skeleton pillows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

🎃  ☠️ 👻 🍁  🧹🍬 🕸️ 🎃

How to Make Pottery Barn-Inspired Smiling Jack-O'-Lantern Pillows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

How to Make Pottery Barn-Inspired Smiling Jack-O'-Lantern Pillows for Halloween #diy #halloween #craft #pumpkin

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch

  13 comments for “How to Make Pottery Barn-Inspired Smiling Jack-O’-Lantern Pillows for Halloween

  1. Rita C.
    August 21, 2023 at 7:16 am

    Adorable, affordable – love it! Rod & Rowena will be excited for heads and legs to roll around them. 💀🦴🎃

    Reply
  2. Pam
    August 21, 2023 at 7:22 am

    Mary, how cute are the DIY JOL’s! Much more affordable than the PB’s. My grands would love them! Happy Monday.

    Reply
  3. Cheryl
    August 21, 2023 at 7:53 am

    You are so clever, Mary! I love this idea! 🧡

    Reply
  4. Mary Anne
    August 21, 2023 at 8:16 am

    Its NEVER TO EARLY FOR HALLOWEEN!!!! Thanks for a fun project to help all of us get ready! YOU ARE AMAZiNG. Thanks for they joy you bring!

    Reply
  5. Cindi
    August 21, 2023 at 8:36 am

    I usually want summer to last and last but this year I am so ready for Autumn and that means Halloween! Will have to make the jack o lantern pillows and every year I think about your witch leg umbrella so this might be the year I attempt that. Your creativity knows no boundaries so thank you for sharing all your ideas. Peace

    Reply
  6. Clara
    August 21, 2023 at 9:11 am

    Mary, those are so cute! The skeleton one cracks me up! I made some pumpkin pillows out of old cable knit sweaters a few seasons ago. Now I’m going to add a jack o lantern face to the larger ones. What a cute and inexpensive idea! Thanks for the inspiration. Happy Monday. Clara❤️

    Reply
  7. Jenna
    August 21, 2023 at 9:33 am

    These are adorable Mary, and yours are much cuter than PB’s!! They made me instantly smile! Great tutorial too, and I love the curly vines you added. The skeleton pillow is super cute too, I know Rod and Rowena will love it! 🎃

    Reply
  8. Debbie
    August 21, 2023 at 9:58 am

    These are so dang cute! What a great idea, thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  9. Linda Primmer
    August 21, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Very cute pumpkin faced pillows Mary. I love saving money and your tutorial is spot on. The Skelton pillow makes me chuckle. A great way to start my morning with your cute Halloween craft.

    Reply
  10. Barbara
    August 21, 2023 at 11:46 am

    Wow Amazing, Mary, So darn cute.

    Reply
  11. Beverly E.
    August 21, 2023 at 12:05 pm

    So creative! Just the thing to kick off the Halloween season. I am soo ready for Fall!

    Reply
  12. Sue
    August 21, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    I share your love for Halloween and you never fail to offer fantastic ideas. Just the other day I was looking forward to your Halloween posts! So happy it was sooner than I expected! Thanks,

    Reply
  13. Sheryl R
    August 21, 2023 at 2:55 pm

    Great idea and another great tutorial for the Jack O Lantern pumpkin pillows!! They came out so cute! I can’t wait to see what antics Rod and Rowena will involve themselves in this year!! They are favorites of mine! I LOVE your blog, Mary!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: