How to Make Pottery Barn-Inspired Smiling Jack-O’-Lantern Pillows for Halloween

Create your own copycat Jack-O’-Lantern Pillows, inspired by Pottery Barn’s version. A fun DIY craft project for Halloween, to scare up some smiles and save money too. 🎃

Happy Monday!

Calling all Halloween lovers, I’m sharing a fun craft project you can make

in the comfort of your AC when it’s hot and steamy outside.

If you’re a regular reader, you know my love of Halloween.

🎃 ☠️ 👻 🍁 🧹🍬 🕸️ 🎃

I loved these smiling Jack-O’-Lantern Pillows that I saw online from Pottery Barn,

but not the $79 price tag per pillow.

Here are the easy steps to make an affordable copycat JOL pillow

if you’d like to make one or two to scare up some smiles. ;)

🎃 🎃

I spied these pumpkin pillows at Hobby Lobby. All Hobby Lobby’s fall merchandise is 40% off.

The larger cream sweater pumpkin was $25.99

and the brown smaller pumpkin pillow was $12.99,

so together they were around $23, after the discount.

I searched online for a Jack-O’-Lantern template.

I like to keep the ‘Happy’ in Halloween so I wanted a smiling Jack rather than a scary one.

You can download my printable JOL template, HERE.

Scale it to the size you need, I used it at 75% and 60% to fit my pumpkin pillows.

I cut out the eyes, nose and smiling mouth of my printed template and positioned

them on my pumpkin pillows using straight pins.

I used some black yarn and a yarn needle (I used size 13) to stitch

around the cut out features. After I got the outline stitched,

I removed the straight pins and templates.

Then it’s just a matter of stitching in the features with yarn on face of your Jack-O’-Lantern.

It only took a couple of hours while watching TV

to stitch the eyes, nose and mouth of both pillows.

I decided the pumpkin stems could use some embellishing,

so I used some wired hemp / grapevine wire leftover from my

DIY Cornucopia Centerpiece for Thanksgiving.

To make pumpkin stem / vine tendrils,

I wrapped the wire around a pencil to make some curlicues.

To cut the wire you’ll need a pair of side cutting pliers.

I wrapped the grapevine wire and tendris around the stems of the pumpkin to attach it.

I added another Halloween pillow to my porch!

I laughed outloud when I saw this skeleton pillow with dangly legs at Michaels.

Use your Michaels weekly coupon to save 40%

I thought my skeleton crew, Rod and Rowena, would get a kick out of it too.

Looking for more DIY Halloween craft projects?

You might also like:

DIY Halloween Treat Cones

As fun to make as they are to receive! Affordable to scare up using scrapbook paper for Halloween party favors

or as a table decoration to add some nostalgia or bit of vintage charm.

DIY Halloween Candy Boo-quet

Create a sweet candy boo-quet for Halloween for a table centerpiece and little ghouls and goblins.

DIY Umbrella Floating Witch

Celebrate Halloween with a fun little “witch craft” and conjure a floating witch

using an umbrella from the dollar store.

Witch Shoe Candy Bowl

Use an easy trick for your Halloween treats candy bowl and to elevate the fun.

🎃 ☠️ 👻 🍁 🧹🍬 🕸️ 🎃

