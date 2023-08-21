How to Make Pottery Barn-Inspired Smiling Jack-O’-Lantern Pillows for Halloween

Create your own copycat Jack-O’-Lantern Pillows, inspired by Pottery Barn’s version. A fun DIY craft project for Halloween, to scare up some smiles and save money too. 🎃
Happy Monday!
Calling all Halloween lovers, I’m sharing a fun craft project you can make
in the comfort of your AC when it’s hot and steamy outside.
If you’re a regular reader, you know my love of Halloween.
🎃 ☠️ 👻 🍁 🧹🍬 🕸️ 🎃
I loved these smiling Jack-O’-Lantern Pillows that I saw online from Pottery Barn,
but not the $79 price tag per pillow.
Here are the easy steps to make an affordable copycat JOL pillow
if you’d like to make one or two to scare up some smiles. ;)
🎃 🎃
I spied these pumpkin pillows at Hobby Lobby. All Hobby Lobby’s fall merchandise is 40% off.
The larger cream sweater pumpkin was $25.99
and the brown smaller pumpkin pillow was $12.99,
so together they were around $23, after the discount.
I searched online for a Jack-O’-Lantern template.
I like to keep the ‘Happy’ in Halloween so I wanted a smiling Jack rather than a scary one.
You can download my printable JOL template, HERE.
Scale it to the size you need, I used it at 75% and 60% to fit my pumpkin pillows.
I cut out the eyes, nose and smiling mouth of my printed template and positioned
them on my pumpkin pillows using straight pins.
I used some black yarn and a yarn needle (I used size 13) to stitch
around the cut out features. After I got the outline stitched,
I removed the straight pins and templates.
Then it’s just a matter of stitching in the features with yarn on face of your Jack-O’-Lantern.
It only took a couple of hours while watching TV
to stitch the eyes, nose and mouth of both pillows.
I decided the pumpkin stems could use some embellishing,
so I used some wired hemp / grapevine wire leftover from my
DIY Cornucopia Centerpiece for Thanksgiving.
To make pumpkin stem / vine tendrils,
I wrapped the wire around a pencil to make some curlicues.
To cut the wire you’ll need a pair of side cutting pliers.
I wrapped the grapevine wire and tendris around the stems of the pumpkin to attach it.
I added another Halloween pillow to my porch!
I laughed outloud when I saw this skeleton pillow with dangly legs at Michaels.
Use your Michaels weekly coupon to save 40%
I thought my skeleton crew, Rod and Rowena, would get a kick out of it too.
🎃 ☠️ 👻 🍁 🧹🍬 🕸️ 🎃
Adorable, affordable – love it! Rod & Rowena will be excited for heads and legs to roll around them. 💀🦴🎃
Mary, how cute are the DIY JOL’s! Much more affordable than the PB’s. My grands would love them! Happy Monday.
You are so clever, Mary! I love this idea! 🧡
Its NEVER TO EARLY FOR HALLOWEEN!!!! Thanks for a fun project to help all of us get ready! YOU ARE AMAZiNG. Thanks for they joy you bring!
I usually want summer to last and last but this year I am so ready for Autumn and that means Halloween! Will have to make the jack o lantern pillows and every year I think about your witch leg umbrella so this might be the year I attempt that. Your creativity knows no boundaries so thank you for sharing all your ideas. Peace
Mary, those are so cute! The skeleton one cracks me up! I made some pumpkin pillows out of old cable knit sweaters a few seasons ago. Now I’m going to add a jack o lantern face to the larger ones. What a cute and inexpensive idea! Thanks for the inspiration. Happy Monday. Clara❤️
These are adorable Mary, and yours are much cuter than PB’s!! They made me instantly smile! Great tutorial too, and I love the curly vines you added. The skeleton pillow is super cute too, I know Rod and Rowena will love it! 🎃
These are so dang cute! What a great idea, thanks for sharing.
Very cute pumpkin faced pillows Mary. I love saving money and your tutorial is spot on. The Skelton pillow makes me chuckle. A great way to start my morning with your cute Halloween craft.
Wow Amazing, Mary, So darn cute.
So creative! Just the thing to kick off the Halloween season. I am soo ready for Fall!
I share your love for Halloween and you never fail to offer fantastic ideas. Just the other day I was looking forward to your Halloween posts! So happy it was sooner than I expected! Thanks,
Great idea and another great tutorial for the Jack O Lantern pumpkin pillows!! They came out so cute! I can’t wait to see what antics Rod and Rowena will involve themselves in this year!! They are favorites of mine! I LOVE your blog, Mary!