Halloween Witch Craft: ‘Brella the Floating Witch

Celebrate Halloween with a fun little “witch craft” and conjure
a floating witch using an umbrella from the dollar store.
Happy Thursday! I’m revisiting a fun little “witch craft” today.
Black Hat Society Members and followers might remember this
DIY Floating Witch from a few years ago.
This is a fun project that will have you cackling with glee and is easy
to conjure using an umbrella from the dollar store!
‘Brella, as I like to call her, <|;>) got a petticoat refresh,
along with a lacy overlay ‘skirt’ with some feather boa trim.
The original DIY details are below, along with new photos and her frilly skirt update.
Additionally, you’ll find 15 more creative crafts from my
blogging friends with their links at the bottom of this post.
This fun DIY starts with a pair of witch legs and an umbrella.
I picked up an umbrella at Dollar Tree. Open the umbrella and break off the handle below the spring that keeps it open. This was easy to do with a dollar store umbrella, just bending the handle back and forth until it snapped off. If you’re using an umbrella you already have or one that’s more substantial, you might need a pair of pliers or snips to cut off the handle.
Fire up your broom and fly to craft store. You’ll need a pair of witch legs, I got mine at Hobby Lobby on clearance for $8.00.
Note: Hobby Lobby doesn’t have any Halloween merchandise this year so check Michaels, Target or Walmart.
I had black chenille stems and a roll of black mesh in my supplies left over from my Witch is In Wreath. I found some 6-inch wide glittery tulle in 25 yard rolls in orange and black to match the legs at Hobby Lobby. I used two rolls of black and one of orange.
To conceal the sticks in the witch legs, I used the black mesh, bunching it up and threading the stick with the mesh.
Next I wove the black mesh under the umbrella stretchers to give her “skirt” some volume.
Cut your tulle in lengths long enough to hang down to create a skirt and loop them or to tie onto the umbrella stretchers. You’ll want to play around with your tulle and cut it to your desired lengths, depending on the length of your witch legs. I like when the lengths of tulle vary and they’re not all the same.
Every good witch needs some bling, so I added some glittery spiders that I had and I picked up a couple of rolls of sparkly tulle with sequins that I found at Michaels for 70% off.
Once I had the upper part of the witch legs covered in mesh, I tied them off with black chenille stems, then tied them together. I had to use a little hot glue to keep the chenille stems in place and from slipping on the sticks of the legs.
I used a couple of chenille stems twisted around the remaining part of the umbrella stem and used them to secure the witch legs to suspend them from the umbrella.
Here’s a view from underneath with her “bloomers” showing! Make your witch petticoat as full as you want, varying the lengths of your tulle, no need to be perfect.
To hang the umbrella witch, I slipped a chenille stem under the ‘button’ on the top of the umbrella, twisting it around to make a secure loop.
Update 2020:
To refresh Brella’s petticoat, I picked up a couple of rolls of glttery tulle ribbon,
tying them to the umbrella stretchers.
I found the silver confetti glitter ribbon at Hobby Lobby this year in the fabric area and
orange glitter tulle ribbon came from JOANN fabric and craft store a couple of weeks ago.
‘Brella said she doesn’t mind her bloomers showing when she’s flying
but is protesting that this position is most undignified!
To add a ‘skirt’ to the umbrella, I used two lacy spider web table runners
I purchased on clearance last year at Hobby Lobby for 60% off.
I untied the chenille stem that was wrapped around the umbrella button,
and threaded the two ends through the open stitches in the runners.
I crisscrossed the two runners, placing them in an x pattern to
cover of the top which left a little of the umbrella fabric exposed.
Rather than cutting the ends, I decided to tuck them up under the umbrella stretchers
so they’re still usable as runners, should I want to remove them.
‘Brella is a girly witch so when I asked her if she’d like some
feather boa trim on her skirt, she cackled with glee! <|;>)
The feather boas came from Hobby Lobby a few years ago but I’ve seen them at Michaels,
Party City and even Dollar Tree in years past.
To test how the feather boas would look, I clipped them on the edge of the umbrella
using binder clips. I decided I could hide the clips in the feathers and I
would have the option to reuse the boas if I chose to later.
Use a glue gun if you prefer to attach the feather boas or trim of your choice permanently.
‘Brella is enjoying our beautiful fall weather, floating among
the tree branches, in anticipation of her midnight ride on Halloween.
Hang your floating witch from the ceiling for a Halloween greeting,
over a table for a witch’s tea party, or suspend her from a chandelier!
Fly over HERE to see her at the table. . .
If you can’t find any witch legs, you can make your own with stockings or tights,
stuffing them with polyfill and adding a pair of thrift store shoes.
Make a trio of witches to suspend from the ceiling and let your cauldron bubble with fun! <|:>)
There’s still time to enter my ‘Home is Where the Broom Is’
7th Annual Halloween Giveaway.
Fly over, HERE, to join The Black Hat Society and
throw your name into the cauldron for the giveaway!
