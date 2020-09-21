DIY, Fall, Flowers, Monday Morning Blooms

Create a Foraged Autumn Harvest Arrangement

30 Comments

Celebrate the beauty of fall with a foraged arrangement of late season flowers, foliage and seed pods.  Apples add some natural beauty for an easy-to-assemble arrangement that welcomes fall to your home or outdoor living space.

Foraged Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

Happy Monday!

It’s always a happy Monday for me when I join my blogging friends

for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!

Monday Morning Blooms 1st and 3rd Monday of the month | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

Fall officially arrives tomorrow for those of us in the

Northern Hemisphere and I’ve been counting down the days!

Mother Nature is on board (for a change ;) bringing us a taste of fall

with highs in the low 70s, a welcome change after our hot and humid summer.

Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

My favorite season is pumpkin season and when the calendar page turns to

September, I’m ready for harvest of pumpkins, leaves and apples!

You can find a harvest of Fresh Picked Apple Recipes for Fall,  HERE.

Galvanized Bucket for Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

To make an easy autumn harvest arrangement, I started with

 a galvanized bucket I found at T.J. Maxx a few years ago.

Limelight hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #flowers #garden

Limelight Hydrangeas have begun their fall metamorphosis and the blooms

 will continue to ‘pinken up’ and begin to deepen and burnish to a bronzy-hue.

Limelight hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #flowers #garden

Fall is a great time to plant shrubs in your garden!

If you’re looking for an easy to grow, low maintenance shrub that will

provide you with beautiful cut and dried flowers too, see

 my public service announcement: Plant a Limelight Hydrangea…or Five.

DIY Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

In addition to hydrangeas, I foraged for some foliage free-for-the-clipping . . .

Goldenrod, Chinese Chestnut pods, Crape Myrtles seed pods and Loropetalum.

Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

Goldenrod blooms along the roadside and in fields from August through October

in North Carolina and is an important late-season source of nectar for pollinators.

It’s blamed as the source of hay fever in late summer and early fall,

when ragweed pollen is actually the culprit, in bloom at the same time.

"Before" DIY Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

Tip: When using an arrangement with fall grasses and goldenrod indoors, give

 them a spritz of hair spray to keep the grasses and tiny flower clusters from shedding.

Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

I used my favorite flower arranging tool, chicken wire, to support the flower and foliage stems.

This is an easy and organic way to create an arrangement for fall using late season flowers, foliage,

 pods, berries and / or grasses, all gathered from the great outdoors.

Flower arranging tip for woody stems! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

 Removing 3 – 4 inches of the outer wood of branches of leaves or woody stems

with a vegetable peeler helps the stems ‘drink’ and stay fresh longer.

I keep a vegetable peeler with my flower arranging kit and supplies

so I’m not dulling the blade of my kitchen vegetable peeler.

Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

No flower arranging skills required with this arrangement,

just let your materials ‘fill and spill’, tucking in clusters of pods or berries

to add texture and interest.

Branches of fall leaves would be a beautiful addition too.

Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

Apples were added to the arrangement with bamboo skewers and then placed

 in the center of a grapevine wreath, surrounding it with a few harbingers of fall. . .

Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

Pumpkins, Indian corn, leaves, apples and more seed pods.

Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

Every year I find myself drawn the texture and color of these ‘warty’ pumpkins. :)

Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

Our leaves don’t typically turn until November in North Carolina . . .

Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

I collected the first leaves of our Autumn Blaze Maple that had dropped

prematurely and are showing a hint of fall color to come.

Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

Visit my talented friends to see their floral inspiration this week:

Pam at Everyday Living

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

By all these lovely tokens, September days are here, With Summer’s best of weather And Autumn’s best of cheer. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #quote

By all these lovely tokens

September days are here,

With Summer’s best of weather

And Autumn’s best of cheer.

-Helen Hunt Jackson

DIY Autumn Harvest Arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #hydrangeas #apples #pumpkins #centerpiece

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  30 comments for “Create a Foraged Autumn Harvest Arrangement

  1. Pingback: Blue and White with Copper Fall Tablescape
  2. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    September 21, 2020 at 6:21 am

    Outstanding Mary! How wonderful to able to enjoy the labor of love from your gardens to create such a most beautifully foraged arrangement. Oh how I love those warty pumpkins too. You have captured the true feeling of Fall with the beautiful brilliant colors of the pumpkins and apples and those amazing morphed into fall limelights. Great tip about the hairspray on the goldenrods, etc.
    I always look forward to your garden and Potting Shed in the Fall..they can really lift your spirits and make you smile!
    Happy Monday Mary and a great pleasure to be with you today with “autumn’s best of cheer”

    Reply
  3. Everyday Living
    September 21, 2020 at 6:37 am

    Mary, I have become a forager also. It is truly amazing all of the wildflowers that are free for the picking, especially goldenrod. The galvanized bucket is full of autumn goodness with the goldenrod, limelight hydrangeas, chestnut pods, crape myrtles seed pods, and loropetalum with the addition of apples! I also have a love for the warty pumpkins. You have created a beautiful still life of all that fall offers us in color and texture. It is fifty five here this morning, fall is in the air!

    It is always a pleasure to join you for flower therapy and inspiration…Happy Monday♥️

    Reply
  4. Kitty
    September 21, 2020 at 7:11 am

    Your Autumn arrangement of gatherings the galvanized bucket looks perfectly arranged in all it’s natural beauty, Mary. The grapevine wreath surrounding it, with more beauty tucked in just enhances it. I always learn something from you, and today it was the hairspray tip! I finally am enjoying cooler temperatures and was motivated to pull my Fall decorations out and to change my bedroom decor. There’s nothing like a change in temperatures to motivate!

    Reply
  5. Rita C.
    September 21, 2020 at 7:16 am

    I love this arrangement in its natural, casual appearance! Those Chinese pods are awesome with the goldenrod – so perfect for this week in our region. When I see the first leaves falling prematurely in August, they still give me all the feels of September and fall. Your choices of foraged florals, Indian corn and knotty gourds makes this a very cool look. It is authentically fall!

    Reply
  6. KathyP
    September 21, 2020 at 7:18 am

    Mary, Your love of fall oozes from every beautiful photo in your post this morning. I love your autumn harvest arrangement you’ve created from your foraging. I share your love of warty pumpkins :) Thank you for sharing your talent, tips and wonderful photography. Happy Fall! 🍁🍂🌾

    Reply
  7. Ellen
    September 21, 2020 at 7:37 am

    Beautiful natural arrangement!!! Be easy to do right now with all the plants in their waning stage and what’s going on in the fields around us (if we don’t eat some of the FORAGE first LOL!). I also add my fragrant herbs to this arrangement…..Fall weather is here and we are loving it! ♥️🌻🍎🍐🌶

    Reply
  8. Debbie Joens
    September 21, 2020 at 7:47 am

    Oh thank you for this beautiful arrangement! You always remind me to forage the outdoors for lovely additions. Florida is still very warm and a lot of rain lately. We are headed to NC in October in hopes of some cooler weather and signs of fall. I love the pumpkins and apples as well! Happy Monday Mary!

    Reply
    • Mary
      September 21, 2020 at 9:01 am

      Hi Debbie, October is the perfect month to visit! Are you headed to the mountains? Thank you for your visit and comment. ♥

      Reply
  9. Gail TF
    September 21, 2020 at 7:50 am

    Thx for the PSA re golden rod NOT being cause of autumn sniffles. I’ve had no success convincing ppl. Love your natural, home grown arrangement

    Reply
    • Clara
      September 21, 2020 at 9:39 am

      Mary, Your foraged blooms made a beautiful fall arrangement. Thanks for the hairspray tip! Love the cute bucket. We’re ready for fall and enjoyed this past weekend so much as the weather was just perfect. Enjoy your week sweet friend! Clara ♥️

      Reply
      • Mary
        September 21, 2020 at 9:53 am

        Thank you for your visits and sweet comments Clara! Enjoy this wonderful weather ♥

  10. franki parde
    September 21, 2020 at 7:51 am

    AND, hairspray works wonders to hold glitter in place!! ( tee, hee) I spray painted hydrangea shiny black & florescent orange yesterday. Took an awl to make hoies in a fresh pumpkin to insert…it “just might” glow in the dark!” All the arrangements you featured are just spectacular! Thanks, etc. franki

    Reply
  11. Alice Genzlinger
    September 21, 2020 at 8:08 am

    Mary, do you know what causes the “warts” on the pumpkins? They are so interesting with the different colors. I don’t care for fixed flower arrangements. I like the free flowing arrangements you show us and the many different pods, seeds, fruits you use. Thanks for the hair spray hint. I will definitely use it. Saw some rose hips on my walk yesterday to use in a Fall arrangement.

    Reply
    • Mary
      September 21, 2020 at 8:57 am

      Hi Alice, They’re a variety known as Knucklehead pumpkins. I just looked them up online and found this:
      Knucklehead pumpkins are a part of a specialty line known as Superfreak which was developed by Siegers Seed Co. in Holland, Michigan. Along with the goosebumps gourd, these fruits were intentionally bred for their warty skin and large, elongated size to create unique fall accents and unusual carving pumpkins. Knucklehead pumpkins are most commonly used as a decorative pumpkin and can also be used in sweet and savory culinary applications. Thank you for your visit. ♥

      Reply
  12. Linda Reed
    September 21, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Good Morning, I so love your blog. EVERYTHING is amazing. I do have a question, how do I enter to win for your contest? Thanks, and hope you have a Blessed Day!

    Reply
    • Mary
      September 21, 2020 at 8:52 am

      Thank you Linda, leave a comment on THIS POST, you’ll find the details there :)

      Reply
  13. Pat
    September 21, 2020 at 9:11 am

    Mary, you and I have the same visual taste in pumpkins. Bought some in Jamesport, MO the week before last and I had made the comment that you don’t see the orange ones w/ green veining much any more but you have a small one in one of your pictures. Just love this post as there are many sunflowers in the ditches around Omaha! Thank you again for much inspiration!

    Reply
    • Mary
      September 21, 2020 at 10:53 am

      Hi Pat, Thank you for your visits and comments, Happy Pumpkin Season ♥

      Reply
  14. Patricia Sawyer
    September 21, 2020 at 10:10 am

    Thank you for sharing your many talents and your love of what you do. I eagerly look forward to your blog daily. Again thank you for sharing!

    Reply
  15. melody reed
    September 21, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Fall wildflowers are the best, and I love making arrangements using them. We have had two nights now of “hard frost” so pickins’ will be slim but I still intend to forage. I love the fuzzy nut casings you used in your arrangement, what kind are they? Just gorgeous!

    Reply
    • Mary
      September 21, 2020 at 11:43 am

      Hi Melody, They’re Chinese Chestnut pods! Thank you for your visit ♥

      Reply
  16. Debra A Oliver
    September 21, 2020 at 11:52 am

    so beautiful Mary; I love the apples with the hydrangeas for a wild, just picked look!

    Reply
  17. FrenchGardenHouse
    September 21, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Mary! Oh, what an autumn delight you have created today for all of us. I’m a huge fan of foraging, branches, and all sorts of unusual green things make their way home to my arrangements too. You have captured that glorious essence of Fall with this arrangement. It has all the fall feels and colors!

    Happy Monday Mary, it’s always a joy and a blessing to join you today for our first autumn Monday Morning Blooms!

    Reply
  18. Rebecca Turner
    September 21, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Gorgeous! I love your textured and bountiful Fall harvest look. Well done!

    Reply
  19. Aquietlife
    September 21, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    The perfect mood setting, I was fondling warty pumpkins yesterday, decided to wait and hit a favorite farmers fruit stand this week and load up for the season. Of course we are twins, once I get the barns patio set up I will be able to play again, it just feels so darn good to reap what we sow from the garden! We are back to near 100 next week, oh please hurry falling temps and rain and honor thy seasons name!

    Reply
  20. Sandra Magle
    September 21, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    I just love all the textures you use, Mary. And, Fall is the best time for textures…hay bales, yellowing grasses, bumpy skinned pumpkins. All of them are just beautiful! Hugs, Gorgeous stuff! Sandi

    Reply
  21. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    September 21, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    The gold, green and orange smooth skinned speckled pumpkins are spectacular Mary! Happy fall-enjoy:@)

    Reply
  22. Carolyn Eisenman
    September 21, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Mary, your arrangements never cease to amaze me. They are beautiful!

    Reply
    • Jamie_on_main
      September 21, 2020 at 10:21 pm

      Mary… Wow… and I think I might actually be able to recreate this look!!! Thank you💕

      Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: