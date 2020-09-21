Create a Foraged Autumn Harvest Arrangement
Celebrate the beauty of fall with a foraged arrangement of late season flowers, foliage and seed pods. Apples add some natural beauty for an easy-to-assemble arrangement that welcomes fall to your home or outdoor living space.
Happy Monday!
It’s always a happy Monday for me when I join my blogging friends
for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!
You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Fall officially arrives tomorrow for those of us in the
Northern Hemisphere and I’ve been counting down the days!
Mother Nature is on board (for a change ;) bringing us a taste of fall
with highs in the low 70s, a welcome change after our hot and humid summer.
My favorite season is pumpkin season and when the calendar page turns to
September, I’m ready for harvest of pumpkins, leaves and apples!
You can find a harvest of Fresh Picked Apple Recipes for Fall, HERE.
To make an easy autumn harvest arrangement, I started with
a galvanized bucket I found at T.J. Maxx a few years ago.
Limelight Hydrangeas have begun their fall metamorphosis and the blooms
will continue to ‘pinken up’ and begin to deepen and burnish to a bronzy-hue.
Fall is a great time to plant shrubs in your garden!
If you’re looking for an easy to grow, low maintenance shrub that will
provide you with beautiful cut and dried flowers too, see
In addition to hydrangeas, I foraged for some foliage free-for-the-clipping . . .
Goldenrod, Chinese Chestnut pods, Crape Myrtles seed pods and Loropetalum.
Goldenrod blooms along the roadside and in fields from August through October
in North Carolina and is an important late-season source of nectar for pollinators.
It’s blamed as the source of hay fever in late summer and early fall,
when ragweed pollen is actually the culprit, in bloom at the same time.
Tip: When using an arrangement with fall grasses and goldenrod indoors, give
them a spritz of hair spray to keep the grasses and tiny flower clusters from shedding.
I used my favorite flower arranging tool, chicken wire, to support the flower and foliage stems.
This is an easy and organic way to create an arrangement for fall using late season flowers, foliage,
pods, berries and / or grasses, all gathered from the great outdoors.
Removing 3 – 4 inches of the outer wood of branches of leaves or woody stems
with a vegetable peeler helps the stems ‘drink’ and stay fresh longer.
I keep a vegetable peeler with my flower arranging kit and supplies
so I’m not dulling the blade of my kitchen vegetable peeler.
No flower arranging skills required with this arrangement,
just let your materials ‘fill and spill’, tucking in clusters of pods or berries
to add texture and interest.
Branches of fall leaves would be a beautiful addition too.
Apples were added to the arrangement with bamboo skewers and then placed
in the center of a grapevine wreath, surrounding it with a few harbingers of fall. . .
Pumpkins, Indian corn, leaves, apples and more seed pods.
Every year I find myself drawn the texture and color of these ‘warty’ pumpkins. :)
Our leaves don’t typically turn until November in North Carolina . . .
I collected the first leaves of our Autumn Blaze Maple that had dropped
prematurely and are showing a hint of fall color to come.
Visit my talented friends to see their floral inspiration this week:
By all these lovely tokens
September days are here,
With Summer’s best of weather
And Autumn’s best of cheer.
-Helen Hunt Jackson
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Like this:
Like Loading...
Outstanding Mary! How wonderful to able to enjoy the labor of love from your gardens to create such a most beautifully foraged arrangement. Oh how I love those warty pumpkins too. You have captured the true feeling of Fall with the beautiful brilliant colors of the pumpkins and apples and those amazing morphed into fall limelights. Great tip about the hairspray on the goldenrods, etc.
I always look forward to your garden and Potting Shed in the Fall..they can really lift your spirits and make you smile!
Happy Monday Mary and a great pleasure to be with you today with “autumn’s best of cheer”
Mary, I have become a forager also. It is truly amazing all of the wildflowers that are free for the picking, especially goldenrod. The galvanized bucket is full of autumn goodness with the goldenrod, limelight hydrangeas, chestnut pods, crape myrtles seed pods, and loropetalum with the addition of apples! I also have a love for the warty pumpkins. You have created a beautiful still life of all that fall offers us in color and texture. It is fifty five here this morning, fall is in the air!
It is always a pleasure to join you for flower therapy and inspiration…Happy Monday♥️
Your Autumn arrangement of gatherings the galvanized bucket looks perfectly arranged in all it’s natural beauty, Mary. The grapevine wreath surrounding it, with more beauty tucked in just enhances it. I always learn something from you, and today it was the hairspray tip! I finally am enjoying cooler temperatures and was motivated to pull my Fall decorations out and to change my bedroom decor. There’s nothing like a change in temperatures to motivate!
I love this arrangement in its natural, casual appearance! Those Chinese pods are awesome with the goldenrod – so perfect for this week in our region. When I see the first leaves falling prematurely in August, they still give me all the feels of September and fall. Your choices of foraged florals, Indian corn and knotty gourds makes this a very cool look. It is authentically fall!
Mary, Your love of fall oozes from every beautiful photo in your post this morning. I love your autumn harvest arrangement you’ve created from your foraging. I share your love of warty pumpkins :) Thank you for sharing your talent, tips and wonderful photography. Happy Fall! 🍁🍂🌾
Beautiful natural arrangement!!! Be easy to do right now with all the plants in their waning stage and what’s going on in the fields around us (if we don’t eat some of the FORAGE first LOL!). I also add my fragrant herbs to this arrangement…..Fall weather is here and we are loving it! ♥️🌻🍎🍐🌶
Oh thank you for this beautiful arrangement! You always remind me to forage the outdoors for lovely additions. Florida is still very warm and a lot of rain lately. We are headed to NC in October in hopes of some cooler weather and signs of fall. I love the pumpkins and apples as well! Happy Monday Mary!
Hi Debbie, October is the perfect month to visit! Are you headed to the mountains? Thank you for your visit and comment. ♥
Thx for the PSA re golden rod NOT being cause of autumn sniffles. I’ve had no success convincing ppl. Love your natural, home grown arrangement
Mary, Your foraged blooms made a beautiful fall arrangement. Thanks for the hairspray tip! Love the cute bucket. We’re ready for fall and enjoyed this past weekend so much as the weather was just perfect. Enjoy your week sweet friend! Clara ♥️
Thank you for your visits and sweet comments Clara! Enjoy this wonderful weather ♥
AND, hairspray works wonders to hold glitter in place!! ( tee, hee) I spray painted hydrangea shiny black & florescent orange yesterday. Took an awl to make hoies in a fresh pumpkin to insert…it “just might” glow in the dark!” All the arrangements you featured are just spectacular! Thanks, etc. franki
Mary, do you know what causes the “warts” on the pumpkins? They are so interesting with the different colors. I don’t care for fixed flower arrangements. I like the free flowing arrangements you show us and the many different pods, seeds, fruits you use. Thanks for the hair spray hint. I will definitely use it. Saw some rose hips on my walk yesterday to use in a Fall arrangement.
Hi Alice, They’re a variety known as Knucklehead pumpkins. I just looked them up online and found this:
Knucklehead pumpkins are a part of a specialty line known as Superfreak which was developed by Siegers Seed Co. in Holland, Michigan. Along with the goosebumps gourd, these fruits were intentionally bred for their warty skin and large, elongated size to create unique fall accents and unusual carving pumpkins. Knucklehead pumpkins are most commonly used as a decorative pumpkin and can also be used in sweet and savory culinary applications. Thank you for your visit. ♥
Good Morning, I so love your blog. EVERYTHING is amazing. I do have a question, how do I enter to win for your contest? Thanks, and hope you have a Blessed Day!
Thank you Linda, leave a comment on THIS POST, you’ll find the details there :)
Mary, you and I have the same visual taste in pumpkins. Bought some in Jamesport, MO the week before last and I had made the comment that you don’t see the orange ones w/ green veining much any more but you have a small one in one of your pictures. Just love this post as there are many sunflowers in the ditches around Omaha! Thank you again for much inspiration!
Hi Pat, Thank you for your visits and comments, Happy Pumpkin Season ♥
Thank you for sharing your many talents and your love of what you do. I eagerly look forward to your blog daily. Again thank you for sharing!
Fall wildflowers are the best, and I love making arrangements using them. We have had two nights now of “hard frost” so pickins’ will be slim but I still intend to forage. I love the fuzzy nut casings you used in your arrangement, what kind are they? Just gorgeous!
Hi Melody, They’re Chinese Chestnut pods! Thank you for your visit ♥
so beautiful Mary; I love the apples with the hydrangeas for a wild, just picked look!
Mary! Oh, what an autumn delight you have created today for all of us. I’m a huge fan of foraging, branches, and all sorts of unusual green things make their way home to my arrangements too. You have captured that glorious essence of Fall with this arrangement. It has all the fall feels and colors!
Happy Monday Mary, it’s always a joy and a blessing to join you today for our first autumn Monday Morning Blooms!
Gorgeous! I love your textured and bountiful Fall harvest look. Well done!
The perfect mood setting, I was fondling warty pumpkins yesterday, decided to wait and hit a favorite farmers fruit stand this week and load up for the season. Of course we are twins, once I get the barns patio set up I will be able to play again, it just feels so darn good to reap what we sow from the garden! We are back to near 100 next week, oh please hurry falling temps and rain and honor thy seasons name!
I just love all the textures you use, Mary. And, Fall is the best time for textures…hay bales, yellowing grasses, bumpy skinned pumpkins. All of them are just beautiful! Hugs, Gorgeous stuff! Sandi
The gold, green and orange smooth skinned speckled pumpkins are spectacular Mary! Happy fall-enjoy:@)
Mary, your arrangements never cease to amaze me. They are beautiful!
Mary… Wow… and I think I might actually be able to recreate this look!!! Thank you💕