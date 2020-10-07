Easy to Conjure: DIY Witch Broom for Halloween

Happy Wednesday!
The Annual Witch Rides are just 23 days away. . .
Time to dust off your broom, polish your shoes and buy a new hat!
If you’re in need of a new broom for the Witching Hour,
here’s one that’s easy to conjure!
I picked a crooked limb for my broom from a pile of downed limbs
and branches and gave it a coat of black craft paint.
Next I gathered a partial roll of black mesh left over from ‘Brella, the Floating Witch,
and some back Halloween picks, along with a black cable tie.
I gathered the mesh around the limb and zipped it up with the cable tie,
tucking the picks underneath the tie to hold them in place,
and then cutting off the excess.
I tied a little more mesh to make a knot to conceal the cable tie.
Since every good witch loves holiday sparkle, I attached
some orange and black Halloween tinsel garland leftover
from my Halloween Treat Cones.
A sparkly spider pick was added as the final touch, glued under the knot.
This DIY broom assembly took less than 30 minutes,
making me happier than a witch in a broom factory!
It’s not Halloween without a smiling Jack. . .
And a crow or five. . .
And a pile of pumpkins, the wartier, the better!
The lucky witches and winners of ‘Home is Where the Broom Is’
7th Annual Halloween Giveaway are:
Clara W. | Sue B. | Patricia S. | Pat S. | Robyn S. | Karen B. | Ann W.
Your goodies are on their way, thanks to all who entered! <|;>)
Annual Witch Rides October 31st
Come One Come All!
This is awesome! You are so creative and I love all the Halloween decor!
Mary, this is such a fun and creative project. Using a downed limb and leftovers from other projects made this an inexpensive one. I should dust off my crafty self and get busy. Happy Wednesday!
Can i just say, “You are amazing”. You constantly surprise me with your creative ideas and your photography. you have an uncanny ability to capture your work beautifully in your photography. I thoroughly enjoy your posts. Thank you.
Thanks so much Mary! I’m excited to receive my package. I love the broom idea. We always have downed limbs and I try to recycle them when possible. Brella has a fancy broom now! Have a wonderful day. Clara ❤️
Thanks!! What a great project and so quick. On my way to the backyard to find a broom handle. Everything else in the craft room. Happy Halloween.
I love that the craft projects you present are so tasteful (and not tacky), you inspire me so much!
Truly Witchy!! Thanks for all the wonderful Halloween decorating ideas.
Thank you for loving Halloween and sharing your creativity…YOU ARE AMAZING!
That’s brilliant! You’re brilliant! Your site is my all-time favorite. Thank you. Give the girls tummy rubs and ear scratches.❤
I love your broom, so cool so easy. I found your site over a year ago and was saving all kinds of great ideas of yours for our first annual Halloween Costume Bash, but alas, due to covid all get togethers in our neighborhood have been cancelled. So, hopefully next year but meanwhile I got some things from Grandin Road (which you suggested long ago) and am plotting recipes for next year. Thank you for all of yur fantastic inspiration!
Your broom turned out great Mary! Lovin’ that fun pile of pumpkins too:@)
So creative and such fun!! It all looks great on the iron gate and I especially like the crows in their hats.
I’m so excited to be a winner of “Home is Where the Broom Is”!! Thank you so much, can’t wait to receive my prize!