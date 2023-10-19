A Fun Trick & Easy DIY to Dress Up Your Napkins for Halloween

Find inspiration and an easy DIY and craft project to dress up your napkins and table for Halloween. Use the same budget-friendly method to customize napkin rings for your table for any season or holiday.

Happy Thursday!

I’m sharing a fun way to trick out your napkins and dress them for Halloween!

I miss my favorite source for napkin rings, Pier 1, and it’s been challenging

to find napkin rings for the holidays and seasons since they closed their stores.

My inspiration for Halloween napkin rings came when

I spied a set of shower curtain hooks at HomeGoods.

As much as I love Halloween, I don’t need Halloween shower curtain hooks ;)

but thought they could be repurposed into napkin rings. 🎃

The package of 12 hooks was $9.99.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

I used this set of 12 black beaded napkin rings

from Amazon to embellish.

The set of 12 black beaded spray napkin rings was a great price

and quality for a little less than $2 a piece.

I kept four to use as is, turning the other eight into

smiling Jack napkin rings for Halloween.

I was able to remove the Jack-o’-lantern faces from the hooks

by giving them a twist back and forth until the hook

was loose enough to pull out, leaving me with flat back to apply the adhesive to.

To attach the Jack-o’-lantern faces to the napkin rings I used E6000.

E6000 is my ‘go to’ craft glue which adheres to glass, plastic, metal, vinyl, rubber, brick and wood.

Make sure you use enough adhesive for good contact to the beaded surface of the napkin rings,

but not so much that it might seep out and be visible.

Follow the directions / precautions on the back of the E6000 and apply in a well-ventilated area.

An empty egg carton made a handy way to hold the napkin rings upright while the glue was curing.

I assembled 8 napkin rings with a hands-on time of less than 20 minutes!

E6000 starts getting tacky in approximately 2 minutes and begins setting in approximately 10 minutes.

A full cure takes between 24 and 72 hours, depending on temperature and humidity.

My napkin rings were set in 24 hours.

In case you missed it, here’s a handy tip I shared with my

DIY Sunflower Napkin Rings:

For easy cap removal and future use of E6000, apply a little petroleum jelly to the threads

of the tube before replacing the cap.

This is a fun and easy assembly project to scare up napkin rings for Halloween!

You can use this same method to customize napkin rings to your table decor

for the seasons or holidays.

Instead of shower curtain hooks, use discarded or vintage costume jewelry.

Earrings or pins (with the pin clasp snipped off) would make a fun embellishment

to napkin rings, or shop for jewelry findings at the craft store.

An extra napkin ring makes a festive way to dress up

your wine bottle for Fright Night too!

I used my new Jack-o’-lantern napkin rings for a not-so-spooky table coming next week,

here’s a teaser. . .

Find a round up of 20 Halloween tablescapes, HERE.

You’ll find spooktacular inspiration for centerpieces, Halloween DIYs, candy vases,

an umbrella witch, spooky cakes, Halloween treats and more.

🎃 🎃 🎃

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: