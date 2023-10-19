A Fun Trick & Easy DIY to Dress Up Your Napkins for Halloween

Find inspiration and an easy DIY and craft project to dress up your napkins and table for Halloween. Use the same budget-friendly method to customize napkin rings for your table for any season or holiday.
Happy Thursday!
I’m sharing a fun way to trick out your napkins and dress them for Halloween!
I miss my favorite source for napkin rings, Pier 1, and it’s been challenging
to find napkin rings for the holidays and seasons since they closed their stores.
My inspiration for Halloween napkin rings came when
I spied a set of shower curtain hooks at HomeGoods.
As much as I love Halloween, I don’t need Halloween shower curtain hooks ;)
but thought they could be repurposed into napkin rings. 🎃
The package of 12 hooks was $9.99.
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
I used this set of 12 black beaded napkin rings
from Amazon to embellish.
The set of 12 black beaded spray napkin rings was a great price
and quality for a little less than $2 a piece.
I kept four to use as is, turning the other eight into
smiling Jack napkin rings for Halloween.
I was able to remove the Jack-o’-lantern faces from the hooks
by giving them a twist back and forth until the hook
was loose enough to pull out, leaving me with flat back to apply the adhesive to.
To attach the Jack-o’-lantern faces to the napkin rings I used E6000.
E6000 is my ‘go to’ craft glue which adheres to glass, plastic, metal, vinyl, rubber, brick and wood.
Make sure you use enough adhesive for good contact to the beaded surface of the napkin rings,
but not so much that it might seep out and be visible.
Follow the directions / precautions on the back of the E6000 and apply in a well-ventilated area.
An empty egg carton made a handy way to hold the napkin rings upright while the glue was curing.
I assembled 8 napkin rings with a hands-on time of less than 20 minutes!
E6000 starts getting tacky in approximately 2 minutes and begins setting in approximately 10 minutes.
A full cure takes between 24 and 72 hours, depending on temperature and humidity.
My napkin rings were set in 24 hours.
In case you missed it, here’s a handy tip I shared with my
For easy cap removal and future use of E6000, apply a little petroleum jelly to the threads
of the tube before replacing the cap.
This is a fun and easy assembly project to scare up napkin rings for Halloween!
You can use this same method to customize napkin rings to your table decor
for the seasons or holidays.
Instead of shower curtain hooks, use discarded or vintage costume jewelry.
Earrings or pins (with the pin clasp snipped off) would make a fun embellishment
to napkin rings, or shop for jewelry findings at the craft store.
An extra napkin ring makes a festive way to dress up
your wine bottle for Fright Night too!
I used my new Jack-o’-lantern napkin rings for a not-so-spooky table coming next week,
here’s a teaser. . .
Find a round up of 20 Halloween tablescapes, HERE.
You’ll find spooktacular inspiration for centerpieces, Halloween DIYs, candy vases,
an umbrella witch, spooky cakes, Halloween treats and more.
🎃 🎃 🎃
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Wait, doesn’t every witchy woman want a jack ‘o lantern shower curtain??! Lol. Those little faces are adorable, great job, great upscale look. I know a couple retailers that would sell embellished rings like you’ve made for nearly $30 each. IYKYK.
I agree with you that it is hard to find nice napkin rings since Pier 1 closed. Your pumpkin napkin ring idea is brilliant, easy to do and oh so cute! I made the sunflower napkin rings that you posted and they came out great. Keep the ideas coming. I admittedly have an obsession for napkin rings. Happy Halloween.
You are the queen of Halloween, Mary! I adore your DIY napkin rings, so cute. No one else can beat all you fun an festive tablescapes. Thanks for sharing.
I agree 100% with Lauren, you are the Queen of Halloween!
Mary, how very creative! These are super cute.
Very cute!!
Brilliant Mary!! They are adorable, and look so cute in all the ways you have styled them~I love the one on the wine bottle!
Jenna
Only the Queen of Halloween would see shower curtain hooks and have an idea to use them in such a creative way! Mary, these are so cute and I can’t wait to see them used on a tablescape. We all miss Pier 1! Happy Thursday 🎃🎃🎃
you are SO INCREDIBLY AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THOSE ARE BEYOND PRECIOUS. THANKS FOR THE INSPIRATION YOU BRING!!!!!! I AM WITH YOU…I SO MISS PIER 1 FOR SO MANY REASONS…THEY HAD FABULOUS SEASONAL DECORATIONS AS WELL.
WHERE DID YOU FIND THAT WINE????? SOOOOOOOO FUN!
Love these Mary! What a cute idea! The jack o lantern faces are adorable. Thanks for reminding us about the petroleum jelly. I’m attaching a note to my glue now! Enjoy your day. Clara❤️
Aren’t you the clever one? Love the little pumpkin faces with the beaded napkins rings. Such a cute look. Thanks for the great tips Mary. Happy Halloween.🎃
So cute! Happy Halloween!
Oh how I miss Pier 1 Imports and yes, I miss their napkin rings! You are so clever Mary and I love what you came up with! Thanks for yet another great craft project and I really like your tip on easy removal of the E6000 glue cap – thank you!
I echo the others’ praises of your clever, creative spirit, Mary …I always itch to duplicate the projects when I read your clear instructions, This Halloween you outdid in the creative dept.